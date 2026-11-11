Arosa Is the Charming Mountain Town Where Swiss Locals Actually Go to Ski
While tourists battle for reservations in Zermatt and St. Moritz, Switzerland’s most discerning skiers slip off to this high-altitude haven for crowd-free runs and fireside nightcaps.Read More
Skiing in the Swiss Alps has become such a global status marker that mountain villages are routinely flooded with international tourists during peak season. These snow-covered ski resort towns may sparkle on Instagram, but the reality of elusive dinner reservations, endless lift lines and packed hotels is not exactly serenity-inducing. For travelers looking for the charms of a picturesque Swiss mountain town without the crowds—and who prefer a cozier winter getaway to the over-the-top glitz and glamour of Gstaad or St. Moritz—why not look to the Swiss locals themselves? They are, after all, renowned arbiters of taste and quality, from chocolate to cheese to luxury timepieces—and such discernment extends to mountain retreats, as well. Enter: Arosa, where the Swiss go to ski, with all the charms of the Alps but without any of the crowds.
To call an alpine ski town—or any destination, really—a “hidden gem” is so beyond cliché that it verges on laziness. But such loathed phrases as “well-kept secret” and “off-the-beaten-path” inevitably and unwillingly came to mind when I arrived in Arosa this past February. How else to explain this charming village deep in the Schanfigg Valley of Graubünden (elevation: 5,823 feet, permanent residents: 3,200)? The architecture is a Wes Anderson-worthy blend of Belle Époque grand hotels and modernist alpine design set against a striking storybook landscape of high-altitude lakes and snow-capped mountains. The only thing missing? A deluge of international tourists.
Arosa is the last town in the Schanfigg Valley (there’s nowhere to travel past the village), nestled within the surrounding wilderness. The best way to arrive is via Swiss rail: board the train from Zürich to Chur, where you’ll transfer to the red train cars of the Rhaetian Railway for a scenic ride through winding mountain passes and Alpine lakes. Though the village can be accessed by car, the route from Chur is demanding and requires snow chains and winter tires during ski season. This relative inaccessibility, combined with its historic reputation as a health retreat in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is why Arosa remains under the radar for international tourists. This is all likely to change, however, and winter tourism has experienced an uptick since the 2013 expansion of the ski terrain, when a panoramic cable car linked Arosa to nearby Lenzerheide, resulting in a 139-mile resort.
And yet, unlike Zermatt or Interlaken, Arosa remains a destination largely for Swiss vacationers. Roughly 70 percent of overnight guests are from Switzerland, with another 15 percent from nearby Germany, the largest international market. The locals aren’t catering to the global jet set, so everything feels a bit more personalized, while still maintaining that Swiss hospitality. The culinary scene heavily emphasizes local ingredients sourced from nearby farms, and the skiing is world-class: massive terrain without the crowds; a (black) diamond in the rough.
From grand hotels to forest suites and nighttime tobogganing to morning ice baths, read on for an insider’s guide to Arosa, Switzerland.
The Ultimate Guide to Arosa, Switzerland
- Tschuggen Hotel
- Suitenhotel Postresidenz
- Valsana Hotel
- Additional Alpine accommodations…
- Ski Arosa Lenzerheide
- Ice bathing at Eisbadi Arosa
- Sledging
- More high-altitude adventure…
- Alpenblick
- Güterschuppen Arosa
- Grand Restaurant Arosa
- For more Swiss delicacies…
- Sennerei Maran
- Cindy's Delicatessen & Gifts
- If it’s ski gear you’re after…
- KuhBar
- Valsana Lounge and Bar
- Wunderbar Arosa
- And for additional après ideas…
Where to Stay
Tschuggen Hotel
- Hotel Tschuggen, Tschuggentorweg 1, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
At the 128-room Tschuggen Hotel, private Tschuggen Express gondolas offer direct access to the ski mountain, while an on-site sports shop provides and stores equipment. During the winter, an Igloo Village of compressed ice and snow serves as a pop-up dining venue on the hotel grounds, offering multicourse fondue experiences. On-site restaurants include the seasonal two-Michelin-starred La Brezza, open from December through March. The Grand Salon in the lobby serves wine and cocktails, with live music beginning at 7 p.m. when the pianist starts a selection of classics. The hotel, established in 1929, is a mere five-minute drive from town, on the edge of the Arosa forest.
Suitenhotel Postresidenz
- Oberseepromenade 28, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Suitenhotel Postresidenz is in the heart of Arosa, next to the Arosa Central Station. The 56-key property is situated near the Arosa Lenzerheide ski area, with sweeping views of Lake Obersee. Upscale mountain design prevails: the wood-paneled lobby centers on an open fireplace, while the spa incorporates local materials such as raw timber and natural stone to create a calming sanctuary with indoor pools and saunas. The modern aesthetic is abandoned at the unapologetically kitschy and retro Luftpost Restaurant, with high-top stools and industrial accents—we recommend the stone oven pizzas, a specialty in the warmer months.
Valsana Hotel
- Oberseepromenade 2, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
This Small Luxury Hotel of the World is another boutique property that blends classic Swiss hospitality with modern amenities. The 49-room hotel is right on the shores of Lake Obersee, at the forested entrance of Arosa Village—guests can ski down to their hotel after a tiring day on the slopes. The rooms were designed by the University Hospital of Zurich for peak relaxation: curated pillow menus, vinyl records, “beds” for tech and smartphones. Continue your digital detox at the Valsana Spa with a soak in thermal relaxation pools and a session in forest saunas overlooking the Arosa pine forests. Insider’s tip: No swimwear is allowed in the thermal suites, so be prepared to strip down to the essentials. A steam room and hot-and-cold Kneipp foot baths help rebuild circulation after a day on the slopes. Finally, a sophisticated, wood-paneled library bar stays open late into the evening for guests via a self-service liquor cabinet—a chic yet cozy spot for a nightcap by the fire.
Additional Alpine accommodations…
The BelArosa Hotel has 22 cozy wood-paneled rooms and suites bordering the Squirrel Trail, just a 10-minute walk from Obersee and Untersee Lakes. The Kulm Hotel in Arosa, an outpost of the Swiss luxury hotel giant, is currently under construction and set to reopen in 2029.
What to Do
Ski Arosa Lenzerheide
- Canolis, 7078 Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Discover why Arosa is such a beloved winter resort for discerning Swiss vacationers—they are, after all, spoiled for choice—by hitting the slopes. Arosa Lenzerheide is one massive interconnected ski resort in Graubünden, with 140 miles of terrain, 43 lifts and a 5,364-foot vertical drop. The high-speed Urdenbahn aerial tramway serves as the link for the various runs across the Urdental valley—elevation ranges from 4,032 to 9,340 feet, and the terrain varies accordingly. There are plentiful runs for both experts and beginners, and blissfully few lift lines, especially as you ascend higher into the mountains. From January 31 to April 11, guests can book Early Bird Arosa tickets to take the first gondola up for fresh tracks on the Weisshorn. For first-time visitors, the expansive gondola system can be complicated to navigate on your return, so don’t be afraid to ask for directions (a kind Swiss family guided me back to my hotel).
Ice bathing at Eisbadi Arosa
- Untersee, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Alpine wellness is all about immersing yourself in nature, so ice bathing at Eisbadi Arosa is a must. When I first arrived at the frozen lake, I was terrified—glacial bathing is not exactly top of my list of vacation activities. Luckily, you begin the experience with a warm sauna session, where I enjoyed a bravery-inducing glass of champagne. From there, I descended to the small pool of cold water excavated from beneath the sheets of ice on the frozen lake. I wish I could say I lasted more than 30 seconds, but I nevertheless felt refreshed and invigorated when I sat in an Adirondack chair beneath the sun with another glass of sparkling wine moments later.
Sledging
- Tschuggentorweg 1, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Sledging is another classic alpine activity, where locals and visitors alike navigate the extensive Arosa terrain on classic wooden sleds or bobsleighs. Originally a method for transporting goods in the mountains, the activity became a winter sport in Switzerland in 1883, when the world’s first international race was held in Davos. This downhill spirit of competition is maintained in Switzerland today, with Light Ride night tobogganing in Lenzerheide held on Wednesday and Saturday from December 26 to March 13. Riders try to break course records, with music and light installations illuminating their descent into the valley. If you’re after a more relaxing sledging adventure, check out the free Prätschli-Scheitenböden-Obersee Run, which concludes near Arosa station, or try the Tschuggen Sledging Run, which begins at the Tschuggen Grand Hotel area and finishes near Kulm cable car valley station. For rentals, check out Schlittenkönig Arosa at Poststrasse 64.
More high-altitude adventure…
Head to the Arosa Bear Sanctuary and walk the adventure trail, with platforms designed to bring you even closer to the protected animals. Hike up the Arosa Weisshorn (Weisshorngipfel), an easier summit that’s accessible via the Arosa-Weisshorn cable car to Mittelstation. From there, it’s a roughly 1.5-hour hike past wild meadows and across the Schanfigg Valley terrain to the top, where you’re rewarded with scenic views of the surrounding mountains. In the warmer months, sunbathe at Untersee Bathing Beach, a social spot on Untersee Lake with a diving platform, beach volleyball and a paddling pool.
Where to Eat
Alpenblick
- Ifängiweg 9, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
You can’t visit Arosa without stopping for lunch or dinner at Alpenblick, a traditional Swiss restaurant 6,400 feet above sea level. When I arrived on a starry night in February, I’d trekked up from the village with a torch (and trusty hosts) to guide me. The restaurant was worth the hike; when I walked in the door, the traditional wooden decor was illuminated by candles and every table was packed with skiers, hikers and revelers. Plus, the surrounding view of the mountains and valley below was divine. The restaurant serves seasonal heritage cuisine; autumn favorites include braised venison and hare stew, while the cult-classic "Cadufferli" pairs traditional Swiss meatballs (Hacktätschli) with artisanal ravioli (filled with wild mushrooms or local cheese). The restaurant also has an extensive wine list—ask to check out the cellar below.
Güterschuppen Arosa
- Bahnhof, Oberseepromenade, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Feast on Alpine mezze at the stylish and scenic Güterschuppen Arosa, located in a former freight warehouse beside the train station at Bahnhofplatz. A trendy culinary hotspot in Arosa, Güterschuppen provides optimal people-watching from the sun terrace, as weekend travelers disembark from the Chur–Arosa line, or around the open fireplace, where skiers warm up with après cocktails. A combination of an industrial warehouse and a traditional Alpine eatery, the signature culinary element is the high-heat charcoal grill, with hyper-local, tasty beef ribs and fire-roasted meat sourced from nearby farmers. Other specialties include the local cheese and charcuterie, wood-fired salmon and shakshuka.
Grand Restaurant Arosa
- Hotel Tschuggen, Tschuggentorweg 1, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Enjoy old-school Alpine glamour at the Grand Restaurant, featuring an elegant dining room with white tablecloths and emerald-green upholstered chairs, crystal chandeliers and a wood-beamed ceiling. Panoramic windows overlook the Grison mountain range, and in the summertime, guests can dine outside on the expansive stone terrace. The New Alpine cuisine blends classical techniques with local Graubünden flavors. Local venison and spiced lamb are menu favorites, as is the Swiss-style truffle macaroni for an elevated twist on comfort food. The restaurant also offers a plant-based Moving Mountains menu and a classic dessert cart with house-churned sorbet and Swiss chocolate.
For more Swiss delicacies…
Ride the cable car up to the Weisshorngipfel summit restaurant for a mountaintop breakfast, "Gipfel z'Morga,” with panoramic views of the valley from 8,704 feet above sea level—reservations required. Later in the evening, head to Aifach Arosa, which serves an ever-fresh, constantly changing seasonal menu or to Restaurant Luftpost, a trendy eatery in the village known for its filet mignon.
Where to Shop
Sennerei Maran
- Genderstrasse 2, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Lovers of artisanal cheese and chocolate must pay a visit to Sennerei Maran, located above the main village at 6,128 feet. You’re bound to be pleasantly surprised by the hyper-regional alpine products available here—the award-winning show-dairy and specialty shop has been operating for over 40 years and has become a staple for foodies in the region. Check out the in-house fondue blend (Hausmischung) and the artisanal Aroser yogurts. As for mountain cheese, the Aroser Alpkäse is the signature product, while Bündner Mutschli and Maraner Kräuterkäse are also hyper-local and equally delectable.
Cindy's Delicatessen & Gifts
- Poststrasse 77, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
For the most curated and unique souvenir to bring home from your Arosa vacation, head to Cindy’s on the central main street at Poststrasse 77. This boutique has been selling hyper-local chocolate and regional delicacies from the Swiss Alps. Opt for a custom-tailored gift box: the staff assembles top Swiss chocolates and rare liquors and spirits, with non-perishable delicacies in packages designed to withstand international travel. So, on your first night home, you can taste the flavor of the Alps and share the gift with friends and family (if you’re feeling generous).
If it’s ski gear you’re after…
Head to Carmenna Sport Arosa for all the skiing, hiking and snowboarding gear you need to make the most of a winter trip to the Alps.
Where to Drink
KuhBar
- Tschuggenhütte, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Situated slopeside beside the Tschuggenhütte at 6,561 feet, KuhBar is the après hotspot on the mountain. A defining watering hole in the middle of Arosa Lenzerheide ski resort, the bar’s mascot is a jovial cow donning aviators and a smirk and the party atmosphere—and views—are unrivaled. Before the lunchtime crowds, the expansive sunny terrace is largely empty, an ideal spot for some mid-morning liquid courage. Later in the afternoon, the traditional wooden chalet is bustling with skiers and snowboarders celebrating after a day on the slopes. Expect dancing, DJ sets and live music. Tuesdays are “Saisoner,” or local worker, days: an especially high-octane tradition with drink specials and crowd-sourced music selection. Check the bar calendar to see if your visit overlaps with any theme parties or festivities the venue hosts during the winter season. Even on a random Monday, the Euro après vibes are always immaculate.
Valsana Lounge and Bar
- Oberseepromenade 2, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Sip on regional Alpine wine (order the sparkling pinot noir) and local gin at Valsana Lounge and Bar. The interior feels like a Swiss mountainside fantasia of maximalist color and design, with velvet sofas and wingback chairs positioned around an open fireplace and large windows overlooking the Grisons mountains and Obersee lake. The overall aesthetic is a supremely chic yet inviting home library, one conveniently located right next to the main entrance to Arosa village. The bar serves après lounge snacks until 11 p.m., and a self-service liquor cabinet ensures you can enjoy a nightcap far into the evening.
Wunderbar Arosa
- Poststrasse 131, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland
The beating heart of social life in Arosa, Wunderbar transitions seamlessly from cozy breakfast mimosas to afternoon wine on the terrace to late-night cocktails by the fireplace. Established in 1919 within the Kursaal Arosa complex at Poststrasse 131, the bar routinely hosts live music and themed weeknights. (Check out Funky Fridays, which are held outdoors in the summertime and run until 3 a.m.) It’s known for Guinness fresh from the tap, a curated menu of gin and tonics and a cult-favorite selection of smashburgers. Wunderbar is also conveniently located right in the heart of the village, perfect for people-watching on a sunny afternoon.
And for additional après ideas…
Check out the intimate, historic ambiance of Alchemilla Parlour Bar, inside Hotel Altein’s library and sip on a strawberry caipirinha, their signature drink. Order a post-piste mulled wine (Glühwein) at Lindemann’s Overtime Bar, a popular hangout in downtown Arosa, which transforms into a clubby atmosphere in the evening, with live music and dancing until the early morning.