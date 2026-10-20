Observer’s Guide to the Must-See Paris Art Week Shows

Following London's busy art week, the French capital reclaims the spotlight, showcasing an ever-expanding ecosystem of galleries, institutions, fairs and private foundations. The latest arrival is Large, an art center backed by Groupe Emerige—with mega-collector Laurent Dumas as president—that turns a former Renault industrial site on Île Seguin into a cultural destination. Art Basel Paris, which draws international collectors and art world insiders to the city each fall, has also become deeply embedded in the local scene, extending its public program into the surrounding streets and gardens and partnering with institutions across the capital to turn fair week into a genuinely citywide event.

Buoyed by the post-Brexit effect and the arrival of Art Basel, the French art market has grown increasingly confident. Sales reached $4.5 billion last year, up 9 percent from 2024, making France the largest art market in the European Union and the fourth largest globally. With a packed Paris Art Week ahead, we've selected 10 must-see exhibitions you should make time for in between the dinners, the fairs and the flânerie.