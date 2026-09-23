10 Exhibitions in Warsaw That Capture a Cultural Landscape in Motion

Warsaw Gallery Weekend returned for its 16th edition September 18-20, bringing 60 exhibitions to foundations, museums, galleries and independent spaces across the Polish capital. Its scale is substantial, yet this particular art event never feels over-organized. Longstanding institutions host shows beside younger initiatives, and very different exhibition models coexist without friction.

That range has widened through WGW+, introduced last year and back for 2026 with artist-led projects, temporary formats and nonprofit organizations joining the main selection. Speaking to Observer, director Joanna Witek-Lipka emphasized how much the local cultural infrastructure has changed, with alternative structures emerging outside conventional frameworks and assuming an increasingly visible role in Warsaw's cultural identity. Geography matters too. The fact that Warsaw Gallery Weekend programming crosses neighborhood divides makes the experience feel inseparable from its surroundings.

What stood out most last weekend was the palpable sense of momentum, with new arrivals testing ideas without waiting for established names to sanction them. A repurposed school can serve as an exhibition site. A nomadic truck can function as a viewing room. Historical pressure runs beneath many of the works still on view, with war and memory recurring themes, but experimentation is equally present. The result is less like a showcase than a way of reading an evolving metropolis through its creative ecology. Here's what's still on and worth seeing.