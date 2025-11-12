Observer’s 2025 Art Power Index: The Art Market’s Most Influential People
Their acquisitions, affinities and approbations move the needle on valuation and redefine how art is made, shown and sold.Read More
POWER WILL ALWAYS BE THE REAL COIN OF THE ART WORLD, regardless of how many dollars enter a gallery's ledger. It takes a remarkable amount of power to become the kind of person who collects art, and it takes immense power of a different kind to convince an artist that you should be the person to sell their work. When this kind of buyer and this kind of seller meet, it's always a power play, a complicated dance of negotiation and competition. As Patrick Radden Keefe reminded us in his 2023 New Yorker profile of Larry Gagosian, "for much of Gagosian’s clientele, he is less a peer than an aspirational figure."
A small number of galleries closed this year—each for reasons so idiosyncratic that no narrative could be assembled from these developments one way or the other. I imagine that Tim Blum is comfortable in his retirement, having relinquished the throne as Los Angeles’s top dealer. Meanwhile, the young Angeleno Matthew Brown proved that savvy up-and-comers can still make a splash with a recent expansion to New York, where, this year, he stole living legend Carroll Dunham from Gladstone.
Hauser & Wirth had a good year, not that they've ever had a bad one. This spring, several of their artists opened exhibitions at three of New York's top museums, including Amy Sherald at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Jack Whitten at the Museum of Modern Art and Rashid Johnson at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. That's a rare accomplishment, even for a gallery with pockets as deep as Hauser's—shoutout to Marc Payot. Next year, the gallery will open a space in Palo Alto, following Marc Glimcher and Pace in their quest to determine whether or not tech guys will ever collect anyone besides Alec Monopoly.
Issy Wood impressed a certain set by rebuffing Gagosian in that New Yorker profile, but absorbing young artists has become a trend for the blue chippers, in part because their lower price points represent the amount of money that collectors today want to spend. David Zwirner has recently absorbed Yu Nishimura, Sasha Gordon and Emma McIntyre, and the gallery's space at 52 Walker feels like a farm team. In Mexico City, where young artists abound, kurimanzutto takes the opposite approach, distinguishing itself by staging museum-quality exhibitions with the biggest names possible, which can be confirmed by anyone who saw their Haegue Yang survey during ZONAMACO this year.
On this iteration of our Art Power Index are a number of auction-world personalities, and here again, we must talk about the New Yorker, because the auction world is a duopoly, and the story of Christie's success is also that of Sotheby's failure. Sam Knight's recent profile of Patrick Drahi, who purchased the house in 2019, implies that the owner is less concerned with success than with lining his pockets and giving his children jobs. Hong Kong rainmaker Patti Wong left in 2022 after Drahi put his son Nathan in charge of the formerly successful office. Now, "literally half of the H.R. department’s job is trying to manage Nathan’s damage." At least Guillaume Cerutti and Alexander Rotter have been having a good time—at the auction previews in the spring, Rotter could be seen palling around with his former coworker Loïc Gouzer, who brought his Fair Warning startup venture to Christie's that season. The two were so ebullient you would have never suspected that, according to the 2025 Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, public auction sales were down 19 percent, or $25.1 billion—the steepest fall since 2009.
Clare McAndrew, author of that report, appears on this power list because it remains authoritative despite recent forays into the space by outlets such as Artnet and Artsy. This is, perhaps, a testament to the Art Basel brand. Honcho Noah Horowitz and director of Art Basel fairs and exhibition platforms Vincenzo de Bellis must be doing something right; everyone who's anyone went to Art Basel Paris this year. On the other side of that particular duopoly sits Ari Emanuel, who took personal ownership of the Frieze fairs (via new venture MARI) from his agency Endeavor, which went private this year. Even when sales at the fairs are down—and they are down, representing just 31 percent of annual sales for galleries from a pre-pandemic high of 43 percent—the fairs themselves always seem to make money through their booth fees and ticket sales. Who doesn't like it when the circus comes to town?
But all that power pales in comparison to the kind exercised by museums. This year saw the loss of Agnes Gund, the patron par excellence, and the continued rise of MoMA's young board president, Sarah Arison, deemed "her generation's Agnes Gund" by Town & Country. Max Hollein remains his generation's Max Hollein, ubiquitous as New York gallery-opening scenester despite moonlighting as director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's opening of that institution's refreshed Rockefeller Wing shows its dedication to new ideas, and they're already on to the next project: a new wing that promises 50 percent more gallery space for the museum's 20th- and 21st-century collections. Across the country, construction has nearly been completed on Michael Govan's brand-new LACMA, which was designed by Peter Zumthor and promises to reshape the social fabric of the city. If that isn't power, what is?
Keep reading for more insight into the people whose actions, tastes and endorsements move the needle on valuation and the people who decide who gets in and what gets seen (and what gets left off the gallery wall). Each year, our Art Power Index spotlights the figures shaping how capital and vision move through today’s art world. It turns out that the sundry reports of the art industry’s demise were premature, but it is changing and our 2025 honorees are the ones reinventing its structures and steering its evolution into unexpected new territory.
The Art Market's Most Influential People
- Refik Anadol
- Sarah Arison
- Vincenzo de Bellis
- Christine Berry & Martha Campbell
- Michael Bloomberg
- Tim Blum
- Bonnie Brennan
- Maria Brito
- Matthew Brown
- Amy Cappellazzo
- Guillaume Cerutti
- Elizabeth Diller, Charles Renfro & Benjamin Gilmartin
- Felipe Dmab, Pedro Mendes & Matthew Wood
- Edward Dolman
- Ari Emanuel
- Katherine E. Fleming
- Vanessa Fusco
- Larry Gagosian
- Lina Ghotmeh
- Marc Glimcher
- Brett Gorvy
- Loïc Gouzer
- Michael Govan
- Phillip Hoffman
- Max Hollein
- Noah Horowitz
- Steve Ivy
- Megan Fox Kelly
- Tina Kim
- José Kuri & Mónica Manzutto
- Philomene Magers & Monika Sprüth
- Clare McAndrew
- Julie Mehretu
- Marc Payot
- Emmanuel Perrotin
- Magnus Renfrew
- Alex Rotter
- Mary Rozell
- Antwaun Sargent
- Muys Snijders
- Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
- Yü‑Ge Wang
- Martin Wilson
- Andrew Wolff
- Patti Wong
- Jeffrey Yin
- David Zwirner
Refik Anadol
- Dataland | Founder & Artistic Director
It’s hard to think about A.I. art without thinking about Refik Anadol—that’s how profoundly he’s shaped the field. From blockbuster installations like Unsupervised – Machine Hallucinations at MoMA to his relentless pursuit of A.I. as a creative medium, Anadol has transformed how we experience data, memory and perception. His work, which merges machine intelligence, architecture, and new media art, is part of major institutional collections, including MoMA, Kunsthaus Zürich, Istanbul Modern and the Museum of the Future.
Now he’s pushing boundaries again with Dataland, the world’s first A.I. art museum, originally set to open at The Grand LA this year but now debuting in spring of 2026. “While Dataland will primarily focus on creating new, site-specific projects exclusive to the museum, we plan to also feature some key projects from our past to offer visitors a glimpse into the broader context of our work,” Anadol told Observer. The space will also support emerging artists and expand the place of digital art in mainstream culture. “Since beginning my journey, I’ve dreamed of moving digital art out of the margins and into the mainstream. It’s inspiring to witness this vision coming to life,” he added. A vocal advocate for ethical A.I., Anadol launched the “Make It Fair” campaign to promote transparency and accountability in creative technology—a mission that earned him recognition on the TIME100 A.I. Impact Awards list in 2025.
Sarah Arison
- YoungArts | Board Chair
- Arison Arts Foundation | President
- Museum of Modern Art | President, Board of Trustees
A quiet but mighty powerhouse of arts philanthropy, Sarah Arison has used her influence to subtly but decisively shape the contemporary art landscape. As president of the Arison Arts Foundation, a family legacy, and the youngest-ever president of MoMA's Board of Trustees, she is known for championing emerging U.S. artists across disciplines early in their careers through sustained patronage and partnership. Her leadership was on full display this year when she delivered remarks at MoMA’s annual fundraiser and co-chaired the 2025 MoMA PS1 Gala, events that underscored her status as one of the country’s most influential private grantmakers.
“Institutions, funders and collectors are looking more closely at how artists are uplifted at all stages of their careers and how communities of practice form around them," Arison tells Observer. "Much of my work focuses on creating environments where emerging artists can take risks, engage in dialogue, and build networks that sustain them over time. Rather than focusing on visibility alone, we are working to build durable networks of care that allow artists to evolve and lead the conversations that shape the cultural landscape."
Based in Miami, the Arison Arts Foundation awarded more than 100 grants last year, distributing nearly $30 million to artists and institutions. Arison also continues her family’s legacy as Chair of the Board of YoungArts, the multidisciplinary arts organization founded by her grandparents Lin and Ted Arison. At YoungArts, she has helped advance a model of lifelong support for literary, visual and performing arts that begins when artists are still in high school and continues throughout the full arc of their careers. This work sits alongside her leadership at MoMA and MoMA PS1, as well as support for numerous grassroots programs that provide fellowships, community-building, and relief for artists facing financial hardship. Arison has emerged as a pivotal force in reimagining how arts philanthropy operates, emphasizing cooperation over competition. "When we invest in the full arc of an artist’s journey, the entire cultural landscape benefits," Arison says.
Vincenzo de Bellis
- Art Basel | Chief Artistic Officer & Global Director of Art Fairs
At the helm of Art Basel since 2022, Vincenzo de Bellis has redefined what it means to run a global art fair brand. As director overseeing all fairs and exhibition platforms, he has shaped the format, tone and exhibitor selection across Basel, Art Basel Miami Beach and Art Basel Hong Kong—while steering the brand into new territory with the launch of a Paris edition in 2022 and the upcoming inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar, slated for early 2026. What distinguishes his approach is a commitment to rooting each fair in its local cultural and market ecosystem, creating distinct identities that feel both globally connected and regionally grounded. Art Basel Paris has quickly established itself as a must-attend European event, while Art Basel Qatar aims to tap into the Gulf’s accelerating creative and economic transformation.
Now deep in preparations for the Qatar debut, De Bellis is applying a proven balance of curatorial rigor and industry savvy, building strategic alliances with regional players such as Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, while putting acclaimed Egyptian artist Wael Shawky in the driver’s seat as artistic director—a move that underscores the fair’s intent to connect institutional ambition with local voices. Beyond the fairs themselves, De Bellis has also strengthened Art Basel’s role as a thought leader within the art world, introducing the Art Basel Awards in 2025 to honor organizations and individuals driving innovation. Under his leadership, the brand has evolved from a marketplace into a global platform for dialogue, vision and cultural exchange.
Christine Berry & Martha Campbell
- Berry Campbell | Owners
Specializing in postwar American artists who were long overlooked or underrepresented, Christine Berry and Martha Campbell have built Berry Campbell gallery into one of the most influential forces behind recent market rediscoveries. “We were looking for postwar artists we could potentially represent, so we went to the Archives of American Art,” Campbell told Observer earlier this year. From there, they took a deeply hands-on approach, reaching out to the families and estates of forgotten artists, unearthing archives and cataloguing works that had slipped through the cracks of art history. Their training as art historians became the foundation for rebuilding these artists’ legacies, connecting the missing dots that institutions and markets had ignored for decades.
That persistence has paid off. The gallery’s exhibitions have ignited new visibility—and new valuations—for once-neglected painters. Bernice Bing, whose works sold for around $30,000 only a few years ago, reached $850,000 in 2024. Alice Baber, long undervalued at roughly $3,000, sold for a record $700,000 following her first major exhibition in more than 40 years. Lynne Drexler’s market followed a similar ascent. By championing these artists with scholarly rigor and curatorial conviction, Berry and Campbell have not only altered their markets but reframed the larger story of American modernism, ensuring that women and other marginalized voices occupy their rightful place in it.
“As two women business owners for over a decade now, we have watched wealth change hands to where more women are making the buying decisions,” the duo tells Observer. “Naturally, as this happens, women are being more inclusive in buying women artists. It is exciting to witness (and be a part of) this evolution.”
Michael Bloomberg
- Bloomberg Philanthropies | Founder
Michael Bloomberg isn’t just a philanthropist—he’s the top philanthropist in the U.S., with a record of supporting art initiatives with a focus on urban renewal and access. (He reportedly gave $3.7 billion last year, putting him at the top of the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s latest Philanthropy 50 report.) His foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, partners with more than 700 cultural organizations worldwide, and through his donations, the former mayor of New York City has built a legacy of supporting small, medium and large organizations and initiatives—particularly in urban environments. The annual $100,000 Asphalt Art Grants transform streets and public spaces with artworks designed not only to activate underutilized areas but also to enhance street safety. Then there are the $1 million Public Art Challenge grants, which fund projects that address civic challenges like health equity, climate resilience and urban revitalization through the installation of artworks.
"The arts have always been at the center of movements for change," Bloomberg tells Observer. "Today, they can play a role in spurring progress in the fight against climate change. Artists are drawing attention to the problem in powerful ways that encourage people to take action."
In addition to doubling down on public art as a lever for urban change in the U.S., Bloomberg has a reputation for directly and indirectly supporting culture around the world. He’s chairman of the Serpentine Board and opened the London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE. This year, he made the largest private donation ever recorded to the London Museum—a £20 million contribution plus a donation of 14,000 Roman artifacts uncovered during the construction of the Bloomberg European headquarters in London. On the accessibility side, the Bloomberg Connects app offers free digital guides to hundreds of museums, galleries, sculpture parks, gardens and other cultural institutions around the world. “The more we do to support both arts and arts organizations, the more we can capitalize on their potential to drive progress,” Bloomberg says. Ultimately, the scale and scope of Bloomberg’s giving affords him significant influence over the institutions, artists and stories that will be funded and amplified.
Tim Blum
- BLUM | Founder
Tim Blum has spent decades redefining how Western audiences engage with Asian art—and now he’s redefining what it means to run a gallery. The veteran dealer, who introduced Japanese and Korean postwar masters to the U.S., stunned the art world this year by announcing the closure of his galleries in Los Angeles and Tokyo, as well as the shelving of plans for a New York outpost. “We’ll begin a new chapter: transitioning away from the traditional gallery format toward a more flexible model,” he explained. “Without a permanent public space or formal artist roster, this structure will allow us to engage with artists and ideas in new ways, through collaborations, special projects and longer-term visions still in development.” It was a decision years in the making, reflecting the mounting pressures of a gallery system stretched by nonstop programming, art-fair fatigue and the gravitational pull of the mega-galleries that dominate global attention and resources.
Blum’s exit from the brick-and-mortar model has become a lightning rod for broader conversations about sustainability, leadership and intentionality in the art world. His pivot toward a leaner, more fluid structure signals a move away from the volume-driven expectations that have defined the industry for decades. In doing so, he’s opened a pathway for a new kind of dealer—one focused less on scale and spectacle and more on depth, collaboration and long-term vision. Still, don’t expect him to vanish anytime soon. “Of course I’ll still be buying and selling art,” Blum said. “It’s part of my DNA.”
Bonnie Brennan
- Christie's | CEO
Auction veteran Bonnie Brennan took the helm as CEO of Christie’s in early 2025, marking one of the year’s most closely watched leadership transitions in the art world. Formerly head of Americas—where she drove nearly half of the auction house’s global sales—Brennan now oversees an operation that brought in $2.1 billion in auction revenue in just the first half of 2025. Seven of the ten highest-priced artworks sold globally during that period went through Christie’s under her leadership, including Piet Mondrian’s Composition with Large Red Plane, Bluish Gray, Yellow, Black and Blue (1922) and Canaletto’s Venice, the Return of the Bucintoro on Ascension Day. Her ascent signals both continuity and evolution at a firm balancing tradition with transformation.
Brennan has made it clear she intends to broaden Christie’s reach, engaging younger and more diverse buyers while keeping a steady hand amid market headwinds. “We are deepening our connectivity in these growth markets—listening closely, partnering locally, and ensuring we are part of the cultural dialogue taking place across every continent,” Brennan tells Observer. “This widening landscape of creativity and collecting represents one of the most exciting opportunities in the art market today.” From exploring A.I. applications to rethinking the global sales calendar to committing to an ethos of sustainability, Brennan’s leadership reflects a pragmatic understanding of where the auction world is heading and a determination to keep Christie’s leading the charge. “We see ourselves as an important part of helping to ensure that growth in the art world happens with purpose, integrity and inclusion."
Maria Brito
- Maria Brito LLC | CEO
New York art advisor Maria Brito has moved more than $150 million for A-list stars and financiers (the vast majority of her clients are U.S.-based). She publishes The Groove, a widely read weekly newsletter that reaches 32,000 engaged readers, and she regularly shares market tidbits, cultural commentary and art obsessions with her 142,000 Instagram followers. “Globalization has made the market faster, bigger and more connected, while younger collectors demand purpose and transparency,” Brito tells Observer. “My role is to bridge worlds, combining knowledge, data, relationships and intuition so collectors can navigate this landscape with clarity and confidence.”
Her analyses of the art market—whether through interviews, in The Groove or on social media—are generous, engaging and accessible. With headlines like “Do artists need galleries?,” “Can art still shock us?” and “Can you love the art but hate the artist?” Brito uses her platforms to curate far-ranging conversations on the state of the art sector today, turning her into an influential voice among the traditionally tight-lipped art advisory world. Power, she adds, has become more distributed and far less predictable. “The old hierarchies still stand, but influence now moves through new collectors, new media and access to quality works… It’s not about disruption for the sake of it. It’s about evolution: making the art world smarter, more inclusive, and more transparent without diluting its excellence. That’s the real opportunity.”
Matthew Brown
- Matthew Brown Gallery | Founder
Matthew Brown was just 23 when he opened his first gallery in Hollywood in 2019. Five years later, he has two spaces in Los Angeles and opened a location in New York in 2024, defying both the COVID slowdown and a recent trend of gallery closures. Brown learned the ropes working simultaneously for mega blue-chip powerhouse Gagosian and experimental gallery Hannah Hoffman (soon to be Hannah Donahue). He was then unofficially mentored by groundbreaking dealer/curator Jeffrey Deitch, who provided guidance as Brown worked to set up his own space and build his niche (L.A. artists who were not showing in L.A.). Brown’s roster has expanded to more than 20 artists, including painter Carroll Dunham, whose drawing retrospective will open at the Art Institute of Chicago in January 2026. Early next year, he’s moving the Los Angeles gallery to a new space that he’ll inaugurate with an exhibition of works by Mimi Lauter, who he says he’s “long admired.”
Brown’s fast rise in art world circles may come down to his willingness to approach anyone with an ask (he approached Deitch at a fair), but there’s no denying that he has reshaped market dynamics by connecting Gen Z and Millennial collectors with artists on an upward trajectory, nurturing both a younger generation of collectors and platforming emerging artists without succumbing to speculative demand. “The new generation of collectors is more fluid: they’re digitally native, more global and often less tied to one genre, medium or even art historical period,” he tells Observer. “Their approach is intuitive, more lateral.” His artists have been shown by LACMA, the FLAG Art Foundation and El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Young he may be, but by all accounts, his approach is decidedly old-school: focus on the artist, and visibility and valuation will follow.
Amy Cappellazzo
- Art Intelligence Global | Founding Partner
What Amy Cappellazzo touches tends to turn to gold. She rose through the ranks at Christie’s, transforming its postwar and contemporary art department into a market-defining powerhouse that reshaped valuations and sales across the industry. She then co-founded Art Agency, Partners, which Sotheby’s acquired for $85 million, and went on to serve as chair of Sotheby’s Fine Art division—overseeing strategy across Old Masters, Modern, Contemporary, Impressionist and Asian art. After years of rewriting the rule book at the auction house, she stepped down in 2021 to build something of her own.
That something became Art Intelligence Global (AIG), the firm she co-founded with Yuki Terase to bridge the U.S. and Asian markets through high-end art advisory and private sales. Headquartered in New York City and Hong Kong, AIG has quickly positioned itself as a next-generation player in an evolving art economy. This year, Cappellazzo brought in Matt Bangser as senior director—a move that signals her commitment to a holistic, ecosystem-wide strategy that connects artists, galleries, collectors and institutions. “Because he’s worked in galleries, at auction houses and directly with artists, he brings a range of experience that’s incredibly valuable—especially now,” Cappellazzo told ARTnews. It’s a statement that captures her ethos: art advisory not as a niche service but as a bespoke service that offers premium market intelligence and blurs the traditional boundaries between galleries, advisors and auction houses.
Guillaume Cerutti
- Pinault Collection | President
- Christie's | Chairman of the Board
Guillaume Cerutti stepped down as CEO of Christie’s in 2025, handing the reins to Bonnie Brennan after a transformative tenure that redefined the auction house’s global footprint. Under his leadership, Christie’s delivered some of the most significant milestones in market history—from the record-breaking sale of Salvator Mundi (still the most expensive work of art ever sold) to the $1.6 billion auction of Paul Allen’s collection—and pushed the industry into the digital age through its pioneering collaboration with Beeple to sell the first purely digital NFT artwork offered by a major auction house. Cerutti proved that heritage and innovation could coexist, guiding Christie’s through the volatile years of online adoption and cementing its reputation as a leader in the next-gen art landscape.
Now chairman of the board for Christie’s and president of the Pinault Collection, Cerutti stands at the intersection of commerce, culture and policy. As such, his vision extends beyond the market: he recently proposed a €50 million European fund to enable joint acquisitions among museums that could foster cross-border partnerships and shared cultural stewardship. The initiative reflects a pragmatic solution to funding constraints and a bold reimagining of how institutions and private collections can work together—something he sees as increasingly necessary. “In a more fractured and brutal environment, the art world has a vital role to play: as a refuge, as a space for dialogue and as a provider of meaning,” he tells Observer. ”At the same time, other events, such as the theft at the Louvre, have reminded us of the vulnerability of these spaces. All players in the art world face this dual challenge: they are more relevant than ever, but also more exposed.” Collaboration, as modeled by Cerutti, could offer protection.
Elizabeth Diller, Charles Renfro & Benjamin Gilmartin
- Diller Scofidio + Renfro | Partners
The studio lost its beloved co-founder, Ricardo Scofidio, this year, but Elizabeth Diller, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin remain firmly at the helm. DS+R has never been a conventional architecture firm—it’s the creative force behind some of the world’s most celebrated cultural landmarks, where architecture, art installation and performance converge. Co-founded by Diller in 1981, the studio has shaped the modern city’s cultural identity through projects like New York’s High Line—an eight-million-visitors-a-year phenomenon praised worldwide for its inventive reuse of industrial infrastructure and approach to urban rewilding. DS+R also designed The Shed, MoMA’s renovation and expansion, the $1 billion restoration of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, The Broad in Los Angeles and its extension, currently underway and slated for completion before the 2028 Olympics.
The studio’s acclaim and collection of awards stem from its ability to transform how the public engages with architecture. DS+R’s work consistently rethinks the civic role of buildings, emphasizing cultural purpose and spatial context within the city. Each project invites participation rather than passive observation, merging design with social experience. Continuing that legacy, Gilmartin assumed the presidency of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) this year, launching the initiative “See You IRL: Designing for Public Life,” a program exploring how shared physical spaces shape the social fabric of New York City and beyond. Renfro led DS+R’s first international projects, including The Tianjin Juilliard School in China and Zaryadye Park in Moscow. He also shaped much of the studio’s academic work, with projects at Rice, Columbia, Stanford and UC Berkeley. Beyond design, Charles has been recognized for his support of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC artists through BOFFO.
Felipe Dmab, Pedro Mendes & Matthew Wood
- Mendes Wood DM | Founding Partners
Pedro Mendes (who is from Minas Gerais, Brazil) and Matthew Wood (a New Hampshire native) were onto something when they established their first artist residency in rural Brazil and their gallery 15 years ago. The idea germinated from their time studying in Paris, seeing that Brazilian artists struggled to be included in top galleries and institutions. “There was never a business plan,” Mendes said in an interview. “It was 100 percent intuitive, it was instinctual.” Their initial address was an auspicious one, next door to Felipe Dmab’s early concept gallery, and so fate gave us the visionary trio known for moves like championing living Afro-Brazilian artists on the global art stage for the first time—including self-taught Sônia Gomes, who a year after joining the Mendes Wood DM roster was included in the 2015 Venice Biennale and today has works in major institutional collections. They capitalize on their cultural differences and diffuse connections when demonstrating that Brazilian art has the potential to reach international markets and institutions, but also to shape intellectual debates and conversations.
The trio has been the driving force in many cutting-edge conversations taking place in the art world around decoloniality, trans-Atlantic connections, ecology and social justice. Mendes Wood DM is now a multi-city network of galleries with operations in São Paulo, Brussels, Paris and New York and regularly brings work by artists from its roster to the major fairs—including Art Basel Hong Kong—strengthening cross-continental sales of work by Brazilian artists like Solange Pessoa and Rubem Valentim.
Edward Dolman
- Dolman Partners | Co-Founder
- New Perspectives Art Partners | Founder
Ed Dolman knows auctions. Rising from furniture porter to Christie’s CEO and chair, he spent more than a decade at the top, overseeing historic sales, including those leading to the restitution of Gustav Klimt paintings to Maria Altmann and her family. At Phillips, he turned a once-niche house into a billion-dollar contender, driving sales from $398 million in 2014 to $1 billion by 2023. During his 10-year tenure, he expanded the company’s global reach, establishing a Hong Kong office ahead of many Western rivals and betting early on the ultracontemporary market. Dolman's willingness to embrace risk and innovation (for example, investing in the volatile segments of the art market) helped redefine Phillips’ appeal among younger, more adventurous collectors.
"Taste always changes and evolves, and we are now at a moment when young and new collectors are searching for direction," Dolman tells Observer. "We have seen a move recently into 'safer' and 'classic' late 19th- and 20th-century art, but this will not last as the market recovers and the number of collectors grows."
Late last year, Dolman stepped down as Phillips' CEO. This year, he helped found and launch New Perspectives Art Partners, the high-end advisory venture poised to reshape the global art-advisory landscape amid generational transitions in collecting. "The art market is more complex and global than it has ever been," Dolman says. "Private sales need to be able to connect buyers and sellers from completely different parts of the world. It’s a good time to seek independent advice if you’re buying or selling." Dolman's deep familiarity with the Middle East’s fast-rising art scene (he previously served as acting CEO of Qatar Museums and remains close to Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani) will position the auction veteran well in this next chapter.
Ari Emanuel
- MARI | Founder & Principal Investor
Ari Emanuel is never far from the spotlight thanks to a series of major industry moves. The Hollywood power broker made headlines last May with his personal acquisition of the Frieze art fair and media group from Endeavor—a $200 million deal that cements his influence in the arts and puts Frieze’s global fair portfolio (New York, Los Angeles, London and Seoul along with EXPO Chicago, The Armory Show, Frieze magazine and the No.9 Cork Street gallery in London) under the control of his new holding company, MARI. Rather than a shake-up, the move signals long-term stability: Frieze’s senior leadership remains in place, and Emanuel, who previously helped drive the brand’s expansion, appears intent on strategic growth rather than reinvention. To wit, the recent announcements of Frieze House Seoul (a No.9 Cork Street analog) and the fair’s Gulf play, Frieze Abu Dhabi.
For Emanuel, Frieze is both a business and a passion project. His background steering Endeavor/WME’s entertainment empire—including global event platforms like UFC and WWE—makes the acquisition part of a larger play in the live experience economy, where art fairs, fashion and entertainment increasingly intersect. “Frieze has always been a source of inspiration for me—both professionally and personally,” Emanuel said in a statement. While talk of art fair fatigue lingers, Frieze remains a global brand synonymous with prestige and cultural cachet. Under Emanuel’s watch, it’s poised not just to endure but to expand its reach, merging art-world sophistication with the scale and polish of a seasoned entertainment executive.
Katherine E. Fleming
- J. Paul Getty Trust | President & CEO
Katherine E. Fleming oversees one of the most powerful cultural endowments in the world—more than $9.45 billion—and leads a constellation of institutions that includes the Getty Foundation, Getty Research Institute, Getty Conservation Institute and its two museums. Last year, she told Observer that the organization was trying to “think really carefully and creatively about what it means to be wealthy” in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in L.A. That reflection became strikingly literal in January 2025, when the Palisades wildfires tested the Getty’s state-of-the-art fire protection systems—an elaborate defense network of concrete barriers, sealed air systems, water reserves and fire separations designed to protect both the Getty Center and the Getty Villa. “The wildfires really brought home to me, in super concrete terms, what it means to be a repository of global cultural heritage,” she tells Observer. “The art that we own, we own on behalf of humanity. Museums are like a cultural version of Norway’s seed bank. It is vital that we take that responsibility very seriously, even as we try to make our collections as accessible as possible.”
Beyond preserving the institution’s own treasures, she also turned the crisis into an opportunity to lead by example. The Getty helped launch the $14.3 million L.A. Arts Community Fire Relief Fund to support artists and cultural workers whose homes, studios or workplaces were damaged in the fires. “It made me think a lot about how important cultural institutions are for the resilience of humanity in the face of the multiple disasters that seem to surround us in the contemporary world,” she adds. “We play a vital role in connecting people to the past, to the future, and to one another, and in helping calm them and give them resilience during chaos.” Ultimately, Fleming created a roadmap of how institutions can be more than just fortresses of art and scholarship, serving also as responsive civic resources that use cultural wealth to support community resilience in moments of crisis.
Vanessa Fusco
- Christie's | International Director, Head of Impressionist & Modern Art
As the story goes, Vanessa Fusco was on track for a PhD in art history before realizing she missed the pulse of the auction floor—so she returned to Christie’s, where she’s since become one of its sharpest operators. Now global head of the department for Impressionist and Modern Art, she advises clients on multimillion-dollar works by the greats of the 19th and 20th Centuries, handling masterpieces with the precision of someone who knows both art and market inside and out. As head of the department, she shapes how blue-chip lots are positioned, priced and ultimately placed in private collections. At the last marquee sales, she presented Claude Monet’s Peupliers au bord de l’Epte, crépuscule (1891)—a performance that reminded everyone why she’s one of the best in the business.
Her strategy blends connoisseurship with global reach. Peupliers was unveiled in Taipei, a calculated move that paid off: “Taipei, in particular, has really had strong interest in classic Impressionism,” Fusco told ARTnews. The work went on to sell for $43 million after fees, a new world record price for the series, surpassing estimates amid competitive regional bidding. Fusco was at the helm of running the inaugural 20th Century Evening sale, a format introduced in May 2021, which combines the best of impressionism, modern and postwar Art into one masterpiece sale. That auction included Picasso’s Femme assise près d'une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse) (1932), which topped $100 million—the first painting to do so since 2019, and Fusco was on the telephone with the winning bidder. Ultimately, Fusco is orchestrating confidence in a market that still hinges on trust, taste and timing.
Larry Gagosian
- Gagosian | Founder
There’s no contemporary art world without Larry Gagosian, its billion-dollar kingmaker and overall heavy-lifter. While others set up mega-galleries, Gagosian built an empire. He continues to represent the most significant artists and estates, mounting impeccable museum-caliber exhibitions and curating punchy fair booths that set the bar for everyone else while sustaining audiences through his editorial venture Gagosian Quarterly. With such a legacy, no one would blame Gagosian for sitting back to enjoy the fruits of his labor. But in 2025, he delivered head-turning shows, featuring Cy Twombly, Picasso’s rarely seen works in partnership with the artist’s daughter, Paloma Picasso, as well as Willem de Kooning and Takashi Murakami, among others. He opened a new gallery in Seoul in 2024 with plans for expansion in West Hollywood.
Following the end of his Madison Avenue lease in 2026, the art world will hopefully get an answer to the now-perennial question: Who can replace Larry? Gagosian’s succession remains elusive—or close to the vest, your pick. His “council of the wise” (an advisory board peppered with cross-disciplinary luminaries, including Guggenheim chairman J. Tomilson Hill, financier Glenn Fuhrman, LVMH exec Delphine Arnault and filmmaker Sofia Coppola) has been mapping the gallery’s future and providing strategic guidance through leadership shake-ups that muddied earlier theories on possible heirs.
Lina Ghotmeh
- LG—A | Founder & Architect
Lina Ghotmeh is shaping some of the most high-profile art and architecture commissions of our time and changing how we engage with art in the process. In 2023, she designed London’s Serpentine Pavilion “À table,” a witty, design-forward structure that turned the act of breaking bread into an artistic and communal experience. Her international visibility has surged since then. She created the Bahrain Pavilion for the 2025 Osaka Expo and was tapped to lead three major cultural landmarks: the new Qatar Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, the Jadids’ Legacy Museum in Bukhara, Uzbekistan—housed in a restored 19th-century residence—and the sweeping redesign of the British Museum’s Western Range, which encompasses nearly a third of the London institution’s footprint. “It’s an invitation to reframe how we tell the story of humanity through art—decentering traditional hierarchies and embracing a more interconnected, equitable cultural landscape,” she tells Observer. “We are finally witnessing the rise of influential perspectives from historically underrepresented regions. This expansion of voices is not only reshaping who gets to speak but also how and where art is being shown.”
Projects like the AlUla Contemporary Arts Museum in Saudi Arabia “sit at the crossroads of this transformation—where local narratives meet global dialogues," she says. Across continents, Ghotmeh’s projects share a distinctive ethos rooted in what she calls the “Archaeology of the Future”—an architectural philosophy that insists buildings must rise from the spirit of their place, history and environment rather than sit apart from them. This sensitivity to context infuses her work with cultural depth and visual clarity, producing spaces that both honor their surroundings and reimagine how art, architecture and heritage can exist in conversation. “I’m deeply interested in rethinking how we show art and in reaffirming its central role within society,” she adds. “I believe museums and cultural spaces should evolve into living environments.”
Marc Glimcher
- Pace Gallery | CEO
At the helm of Pace since 2011, Marc Glimcher has overseen significant evolutions and expansions, propelling the gallery into a global brand and powerhouse through a strategic blend of robust programming and market leadership. Pace opened a new location in Tokyo in 2024, consolidating its presence in the Asian market and bringing the total number of cities under the mega-gallery’s wing to eight. The gallery also opened a new space in Berlin in collaboration with Galerie Judin in 2025. All of this belies a long history: Arne Glimcher founded Pace in 1960; the gallery has built relationships with artists and estates as recognizable as those of Alexander Calder, Jean Dubuffet, Agnes Martin and Mark Rothko; and it launched one of the longest-standing gallery imprints.
The gallery has championed Abstract Expressionists and Light and Space movement artists, with a head-spinning roster of the most prominent modern and postwar artists and estates that withstand broader market downturns. Under Glimcher’s vision, Pace Gallery has adopted frontier and innovative projects, including Pace Live in 2019, placing its West 25th Street space as a multidisciplinary cultural hub and Pace Verso in 2021, delving into the world of NFTs. It’s this blend of steady and new that keeps Pace at the center as it proudly celebrates its 65th anniversary this year.
Brett Gorvy
- Lévy Gorvy Dayan | Co-Founder & Partner
- New Perspectives Art Partners | Founder
In 2025, Brett Gorvy joined an elite group of seasoned industry experts to launch New Perspectives Art Partners, a new collaborative consultancy launched specifically to reshape the landscape of high-end art advisory. He brings extensive experience in auction house and gallery leadership to the table. Before stepping down as chairman and international head of Postwar and Contemporary Art at Christie’s to become a dealer, his department was the auction house’s highest-earning and, through it, he shaped the art market as well as art history by shifting the valuations of canonical contemporary works and artists (notable among them a Picasso for $179 million and a Modigliani for $170.4 million). His semi-recent venture, the blue-chip East 64th Street gallery Lévy Gorvy Dayan, of which he is a co-founder and partner, has mounted critically acclaimed exhibitions of artists including Alexander Calder, Lucio Fontana, Ellsworth Kelly, Yves Klein, Andy Warhol and Gerhard Richter.
“In the last five years, there has been an explosion of interest internationally in young contemporary artists, especially female artists and artists of color,” Gorvy tells Observer. This market has become very challenging, especially with the difficulties in Asia. Asian collectors have been responsible for much of this boom. As advisers, there is a need for greater scrutiny of younger markets and a focus less on pure financial return than greater curatorial focus.”
Gorvy, an art world heavyweight (and Instagram whiz with 164,000 followers), is now focused on turning New Perspectives Art Partners into a top-tier advisory service for top-of-market collectors navigating the current market challenges. “We’re in a market that’s shifting in real time and it’s happening in complex, layered ways,” he told Observer, certain that the McKinsey-like dream team of which he is part will be able to reshape the landscape of high-end art advisory in 2026 and beyond. “We aim to act like a management consultancy coming in to assess a project,” added Gorvy, whose in-depth knowledge of modern, contemporary and U.S. markets will no doubt set new standards in advisory services.
Loïc Gouzer
- Fair Warning | Founder
Making his name at Sotheby’s and Christie’s, Loïc Gouzer is the maverick who orchestrated the record-shattering sale of the Salvator Mundi in 2017. Considered by many the “Federer of the art market,” he’s now set on reinventing the auction model through his app-based venture Fair Warning, rebooted in 2024 after raising $5 million. It cuts out the traditional auction house, curating single-piece sales of mid-tier works by artists like Basquiat and Picasso for a members-only audience of digitally fluent collectors who bid via the app. It’s not about breaking records but about reshaping access, luring a younger, tech-native generation more comfortable wielding a digital paddle than a physical one.
“Algorithms now shape taste more than Gertrude Stein ever did,” Gouzer tells Observer. “Social media does to art what the food industry does to food: it sucks out the nutrients, flattens the flavor, standardizes the recipe, and sells it back as culture. Freeing oneself from this master will be the existential cause of artists and collectors alike.”
This experiment in one-off auctions builds on Gouzer’s earlier venture Particle, which offered fractional art ownership as part of a move to democratize blue-chip collecting. (Two years ago, Particle sold 500 shares of H.R. Giger’s sculpture of the famous Xenomorph featured in Alien.) Fair Warning has already surpassed $50 million in auction sales, with private transactions exceeding that total. Still, Gouzer insists it’s not about hype but integrity—proof that innovation in the art market doesn’t have to come at the expense of connoisseurship. Or, as he famously put it: “quality, quality, quality.”
Michael Govan
Michael Govan has redefined Los Angeles as a global cultural capital and transformed LACMA into one of the world’s most forward-looking museums. Since taking the helm in 2006, he has overseen the acquisition of more than 35,000 artworks and artifacts, expanding the museum’s scope across continents and centuries while strengthening ties to Los Angeles’s own creative communities. Under his leadership, LACMA has deepened partnerships with organizations such as East West Bank and launched initiatives like rotating loans with the new Las Vegas Museum of Art, reinforcing its role as a connector between local and international audiences.
Now Govan is steering LACMA through its most ambitious transformation yet: the $725 million David Geffen Galleries refurbishment and expansion, set to debut next year. “We had a vision of creating something truly unique—rooted in our locality but with a global perspective. And we’re incredibly excited about what we’ve been able to achieve,” he told Observer this summer during a preview tour of the space. The reimagined galleries will abandon traditional divisions by geography or chronology, instead emphasizing cross-cultural exchange and dialogue—mirroring Los Angeles’s own mosaic identity. With its open, park-like design and new public gathering spaces, the project redefines what a 21st-century museum can be: accessible, interconnected and alive to the global conversations that art can spark.
Phillip Hoffman
- The Fine Art Group | Founder & Chairman
- New Perspectives Art Partners | Founder
Christie’s prodigy Philip Hoffman—CFO before he turned 30 and on the Global Management Board by 33—is CEO of The Fine Art Group and a founding member of the powerhouse collective New Perspectives Art Partners, launched this year. Renowned for turning art into a bona fide asset class, Hoffman has redefined high-end collecting and professionalized the advisory field with a financier’s precision. Since founding The Fine Art Group in 2001, he has built it into a global empire, launching eight art investment funds, advising on more than $20 billion annually and transacting over $1.4 billion in artworks and jewelry.
“One of the biggest changes I’ve seen is how proactive collectors have become,” Hoffman tells us. (It is a topic about which he regularly shares insights with Observer.) “They’re more informed, more mobile, and far more attuned to the financial side of collecting than ever before.”
Representing 350 family offices across 28 countries, Hoffman has strategically expanded his global reach through partnerships, including a 2023 collaboration with Patti Wong & Associates in Asia—and now aims to amplify that model through New Perspectives Art Partners. The venture, he told Observer, “could pick up the phone to probably 1,000 or 2,000 of the world’s top clients,” emphasizing the scale of his infrastructure. “We’ve got warehouses and operations in every country.” Few can make that claim—and even fewer with such authority.
Max Hollein
- Metropolitan Museum of Art | Director & CEO
Max Hollein is steering the Metropolitan Museum of Art through one of the most ambitious periods of change in its history. Since becoming director and CEO in 2023, his unified leadership has allowed him to guide the Met’s evolution with clarity and purpose—addressing head-on the complex issues of provenance, deaccessioning, cultural heritage and institutional inclusivity. Under his watch, the museum has strengthened its provenance research capacity with the appointment of Lucian Simmons and a dedicated team, signaling a deeper institutional commitment to transparency and accountability in the stewardship of its global collections.
Equally transformative is Hollein’s effort to reframe how the Met presents non-Western art. The reopening of the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing earlier this year marks a major step in that direction, with renovated galleries that reflect new scholarship on the arts of Africa, the Ancient Americas and Oceania—bringing forward fresh curatorial perspectives and cross-cultural connections. “Together with our collaborative and community-based approach to curating these collections, the transformation of these galleries allows us to further advance the appreciation and contextualization of many of the world’s most significant cultures,” he told Observer. More rethinking is underway: a 15,000-square-foot suite dedicated to ancient art from Cyprus and West Asia will open in 2027, aiming to transcend outdated East-West divides, while the long-awaited Tang Wing for Modern and Contemporary Art—slated for completion in 2030—will further redefine how the Met engages with the art of our own time.
Noah Horowitz
- Art Basel | CEO
Art Basel isn’t just about fairs anymore. Since taking over as CEO in 2022, Noah Horowitz has transformed the organization into a multifaceted global culture brand—one that extends far beyond the convention halls. Under his leadership, Art Basel has strengthened its international footprint, reinforcing its Hong Kong edition with a three-year partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and increasing first-time exhibitors by 37 percent in 2024—a growth trend that continued this year. In Europe, he solidified the brand’s presence, renaming Paris+ to Art Basel Paris and aligning it with Basel’s other flagship cities, while anticipation builds for the debut of Art Basel Qatar in 2026, set to redefine the fair model for the Gulf region.
But Horowitz’s ambitions stretch further. This year, he launched the Art Basel Awards to celebrate and support the wider art ecosystem, signaling a shift from pure market focus to cultural leadership. He’s also ventured into brand collaborations and partnerships—including one with Hugo Boss for the awards—and expanded into the lifestyle space with last year’s launch of the Art Basel Shop concept store. Alongside these initiatives, Art Basel continues to set the tone for global art-market analysis through its annual Art Market Report. The result is a newly energized, forward-facing Art Basel that’s reshaping the art world instead of responding to it.
Steve Ivy
- Heritage Auctions | Co-Founder & CEO
While other auction houses are grappling with double-digit declines in sales volume, Heritage Auctions continues to defy gravity. The firm reported $962 million in total sales through June 2025—its highest midyear figure ever—surpassing last year’s then-record $924 million. It ultimately closed 2024 at $1.86 billion in total sales. Now the world’s third-largest auction house, Heritage boasts nearly two million registered bidders across categories that span fine art, numismatics, jewelry, design, science and pop culture. Under CEO Steve Ivy, Heritage has broadened its reach by expanding into unconventional collectible markets and capturing the attention of first-time and younger buyers. The company has redefined the boundaries of art sales to include comic books, film storyboards, sports memorabilia and other cultural artifacts once considered peripheral to the fine art market.
Behind this growth lies a radically transparent consignment and bidding model across its 50 departments—an approach that contrasts sharply with the opacity of its older rivals.
"Gen-Next and Millennial collectors have replaced their Baby Boomer parents as the most active participants in the auction market, and they are not as interested in $10 million and above contemporary artworks," Ivy tells Observer. "They have a much stronger preference for transparency and lack of friction in their auction buying. Additionally, they have been turning to collectibles, and this has benefited Heritage tremendously. We were the first auction house to invest heavily in these sectors beginning in the early 2000s." It’s a pragmatic formula built around steady innovation, disciplined risk and an eye for where new collectors actually live.
Megan Fox Kelly
- Megan Fox Kelly Art Advisory | Founder & Principal
The art advisory field has evolved dramatically since she began, but Megan Fox Kelly remains at the top of it. Through her namesake firm, she manages more than $3.5 billion in art assets, guiding ultra-high-net-worth collectors and institutions through every stage of building, managing and preserving major collections. Her clientele reads like a who’s who of contemporary collecting, from the estate of Faith Ringgold and the Robert Indiana Estate (Star of Hope Foundation) to Michael Crichton and the Robert A. and Beatrice C. Mayer Collection, to the Terra Foundation for American Art, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation and the estate of Robert De Niro Sr. Yet her work extends beyond private counsel. “This is about professionalizing advisory practice beyond just transactional brokerage, and building long-range strategies that sustain value for collectors and, for artist estates, build scholarship and access,” Kelly tells Observer. “If you're managing a specific collection or an artist estate, you need bespoke analysis—what's happening with pricing in this particular segment, what are the trends that matter for these works?”
As a contributor to Observer, Kelly writes about collection legacies, art fair strategies, and market forecasting. As host of the Reading the Art World podcast, she helps demystify the business for a wider audience. A former president of the Association of Professional Art Advisors, Kelly is a regular presence at TEFAF Maastricht, The Art Business Conference and The Armory Show, where her perspective carries the authority of both experience and discretion. Behind the NDAs and closed doors, she is a strategist; onstage and in print, she’s a translator of market complexity. Her advice to her colleagues remains succinct and timeless: “What it takes to make this real is collaboration. Financial advisors, attorneys, and art market professionals actually working together instead of in silos. That's how we better serve both collectors and estates.”
Tina Kim
- Tina Kim Gallery | Founder & Owner
Tina Kim keeps a foot on both shores of the Pacific. Born in South Korea and raised in California, she was destined to build bridges long before the “Korean wave” went global. After getting her start organizing exhibitions for the influential Kukje Gallery in Seoul, founded by her mother, she established her eponymous gallery in New York City in 2001. “I’ve always seen my work as a cultural bridge—initially bringing Korean art to a wider audience, and now expanding that to connect more diverse voices,” Kim tells Observer. “The art world today feels less centralized and more interconnected, and that’s exactly the kind of landscape I want to help build.”
Through her New York program, Kim has been instrumental in bringing Korean and Asian diasporic artists to international prominence. She has championed figures like Park Seo-Bo, Ha Chong-Hyun, Kim Tschang-Yeul, Pacita Abad and Lee ShinJa, placing their work within major institutional collections and critical discourse, while amplifying the global visibility of a new generation, including Mire Lee and Maia Ruth Lee. Kim is widely credited with introducing Dansaekhwa—the influential postwar Korean monochrome movement—to a global audience, organizing a landmark collateral exhibition at the 2015 Venice Biennale, and this year, publishing a major new volume of artist letters translated from Korean, thereby contributing critical primary documents to the study of modern Korean art.
As a member of Frieze Seoul’s selection committee, Kim has helped shape the fair's growth and visibility within the region from inception. With a surging Asian market and growing U.S. demand, Kim remains at the forefront. “Seoul will only continue to grow as a cultural capital in Asia—next year will be particularly exciting with the Gwangju and Busan Biennales coinciding with Frieze Seoul,” Kim says. “What it will take now is genuine exchange: artists, curators and audiences engaging directly, across regions. The future of the art world will depend on connection, not hierarchy.”
José Kuri & Mónica Manzutto
- kurimanzutto | Founders
Last year, the husband-and-wife duo Mónica Manzutto and José Kuri celebrated their 25th anniversary at the helm of kurimanzutto, the once itinerant Mexico City gallery. In 2022, the pair put down roots in New York with a permanent gallery space in Chelsea. While CDMX Art Week is now an established date in the global art market calendar for collectors and curators alike, this wasn’t always the case; Manzutto and Kuri have done a lot to elevate the visibility and valuation of contemporary Mexican and Latin American art in the U.S. by giving these artists a platform domestically and abroad. “It was a desert. You could count on one hand collectors in the city,” said Kuri of the Mexico City art market during the 1990s in a recent interview. Today, they no longer need to individually call collectors after each show; instead, collectors rush to Mexico City, with demand and pricing momentum projected to steady levels into 2026. “The most transformative shift in the art world’s power dynamics has been the emergence of multiple narratives,” the duo tells Observer, adding that this has informed their strategy to “insist, insist, insist.”
Manzutto and Kuri can arguably boast of having successfully skyrocketed contemporary Mexican art to the global art scene and made Mexico City a hub in global conversations. They’ve propelled prominent artists like Gabriel Orozco and Abraham Cruzvillegas, securing major institutional exhibitions and the representation of estates like that of John Giorno, catalyzing collector demand by building international relationships with museums, curators and collectors, making Mexican artists accessible to global markets and boosting their liquidity and prestige. (Sotheby’s, for instance, recently reported that sales of works by Latin American artists have climbed more than 50 percent above pre-pandemic levels.) Concurrently, there’s been a notable accumulation of wealth in the Latin American region and within the Latino diaspora, and Mexico City has become an arts destination in its own right. Looking ahead, they are most looking forward to tackling “privileged knowledge and critical thinking over influencers and oversimplifiers of the complexities of art and its ecosystems.”
Philomene Magers & Monika Sprüth
- Sprüth Magers | Founders
One of the few German galleries to establish a truly global presence, Sprüth Magers has infrastructure spanning Berlin, London, Los Angeles and New York. In March, Philomene Magers told Observer she sees its priorities “in a much wider global system.” While the gallery represents a long list of artists globally, it remains at least partially focused on groundbreaking German artists like Anne Imhof—who won a Golden Lion at the 2017 Venice Biennale and more recently brought DOOM: HOUSE OF HOPE to the Park Avenue Armory—and Andreas Gursky, who brought "New Works" to Gagosian Paris, had a solo show in the gallery’s New York space earlier this year, and just opened a show at White Cube Mason's Yard in London. The band/art project Kraftwerk also has a long-standing, albeit not-quite-representational, relationship with Sprüth Magers. “It shows that iconic and important figures continue to emerge from this cultural background,” said Magers. It also shows that the gallery has been savvy and laser-focused on positioning German contemporary art, with a high level of curatorial commitment.
The “re-centering of artists,” Monika Sprüth tells Observer, has been the most transformative shift in the art world’s power dynamics over the last year. “What emerges is not merely a new market logic, but a new cultural syntax. The next chapter of the art world won’t be defined by exclusivity. I see this moment as an invitation to exchange between cultures, technologies, and generations of artists and collectors alike.”
During their four-plus decades in the business, the pair has developed a sharp knack for identifying talent, including the likes of Barbara Kruger, George Condo (who recently left Hauser & Wirth for joint representation by Sprüth Magers and Skarstedt) and Jenny Holzer, who are among a roster of more than 70 artists and estates—and staying ahead of the curve despite pressures at home, with Berlin’s place as a major artist hub waning in recent years. Magers summarized their quest for talent, an ethos that transcends short-term trends: “To reimagine what the art world could become may require new kinds of alliances between galleries, collectors and institutions that are all defined together. We should always be open to operating beyond the structures that have historically been in place.”
Clare McAndrew
- Arts Economics | Founder & Cultural Economist
Dr. Clare McAndrew is the economist behind the data that defines the art world. As founder of Arts Economics and author of the annual Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report (as well as several others on art and collectibles), she produces the most authoritative snapshot of the global art economy—September Vogue with charts instead of couture. When the yearly report drops in March, dealers, collectors, institutions and journalists alike turn to its findings to gauge the market’s health, whether it’s rebounding, contracting or simply shifting shape. Its headline figures—sales volumes, sector shares, regional trends—are matched by nuanced analysis of global economic forces, auction performance and dealer sentiment, offering an unparalleled outlook for the year ahead, along with some much-needed clarity. “As most of what the mainstream media reports on is the multi-million-dollar sums paid for this very small number of artists’ works, new buyers are led to believe that the art market is out of their reach, and that you can only get a quality work of art if you have a budget of over $1 million or so, when in fact there are so many other less publicized artists and works available at much lower prices,” she tells Observer.
McAndrew has managed what once seemed impossible: to quantify the notoriously opaque art market. By applying rigorous economic methods, she has developed a research framework that combines surveys, data modeling, and a mix of quantitative and qualitative analysis to produce consistent and comparable insights across regions and sectors. The result is a report that helps the industry reflect on the past year while strategizing for the next, exposing how sales respond to shocks, trends and evolving collector behavior.
In 2024, she expanded her scope with the first-ever Japan Art Market Report—a detailed national study continuing her focus on regional “spin-offs” as emerging markets and shifting collector bases demand sharper, more localized intelligence. She also points to ongoing changes in what’s being sold in the art market, including an expanding range of collectibles and luxury products being sold by dealers and at auction houses and new digital mediums and channels for accessing these works. “The traditional mediums still dominate by value for now, but that could change in the future,” McAndrew says, adding that “how we account for and measure these sales will become increasingly important in understanding the activity in the sector as a whole, especially when we’re trying to assess its economic and social impact.”
Julie Mehretu
- Artist | Marian Goodman Gallery
Can a major contemporary artist also become a meaningful patron? Julie Mehretu just proved it. When the Whitney Museum raised its admission price from $25 to $30 in 2023—another sign of the art world’s rising inaccessibility—Mehretu stepped in with a $2.25 million gift to fund the institution’s “Free 25 and Under” program. “If you’re waiting tables in New York like I used to, you can’t afford to go to a museum all the time,” she said. “But young artists need access to art.” Her act wasn’t about spectacle—it was about restoring one of the core promises of public institutions: access and equity. It was also a reminder that philanthropy doesn’t have to mean billion-dollar endowments; timing, intention and empathy can be just as transformative.
Mehretu’s gesture comes as her own career reaches new heights. Her acclaimed retrospective “Ensemble” at Palazzo Grassi coincided with the 2024 Venice Biennale, spanning 25 years of work, while this year’s “KAIROS / Hauntological Variations” in Germany marks her largest European survey yet, featuring more than 100 pieces. Her auction market remains robust, but her growing role as a philanthropist might become an equally enduring legacy—showing that influence in art isn’t just about the work you make, but the access you help others gain.
Marc Payot
- Hauser & Wirth | President
This year, Marc Payot celebrated a quarter century with Hauser & Wirth, and what a year it’s been. A remarkable number of the gallery’s artists and estates headlined exhibitions at New York’s top institutions: Amy Sherald at the Whitney, Flora Yukhnovich at the Frick, Jack Whitten at MoMA, Lorna Simpson at the Met and Rashid Johnson at the Guggenheim. Numerous others—Jenny Holzer, Firelei Báez, Glenn Ligon and Annie Leibovitz, among them—commanded major museum shows across the U.S., Europe and Asia. The gallery, now spanning 18 locations across the United States, Europe, Hong Kong and the U.K., published 17 titles under its Hauser & Wirth Publishers imprint, a testament to the scope of its cultural reach. Next year, it will add new physical spaces in London and Palo Alto, further expanding its presence.
The empire’s builders, Manuela and Iwan Wirth—who are now busy redefining the model of a cultural enterprise that fuses art, publishing, real estate and hospitality—have left the gallery in formidable hands. Under Payot’s leadership, 2025 was marked not only by institutional success but also by growing engagement and notable collaborations. To wit: Hauser & Wirth launched its “In the Studio” series of compact, illustrated books offering deep dives into artists’ practices; forged collaborations with arts organizations, including London’s Royal Drawing School and Whitechapel Gallery; and partnered with The New Art School Modality to provide free hybrid art courses. Then there’s the Collective Impact initiative—a project in which Hauser & Wirth joins forces with smaller, younger galleries to represent artists in an approach defined by parity, transparency and mutuality. “It's clear to us that 'success' is not a zero-sum game in a delicate ecosystem like the art world,” Payot tells Observer. “We've been putting a lot of energy over the last few years into collaborations with our colleagues who operate at different scales, so that we can contribute in concrete, measurable ways to the health of the wider field.”
Emmanuel Perrotin
- Perrotin | Founder
Emmanuel Perrotin’s eponymous mega-gallery continues to chase global domination by expanding into prime global markets, but with a lean and measured approach to growth. Perrotin represents approximately 70 artists and collaborates with 30 others, including emerging and established mid-career artists, as well as estates. Currently, the gallery has a presence in nine cities worldwide, with bookstores in Paris, London, New York and a pop-up at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. In 2025, Perrotin opened new galleries in London and Dubai and relocated its Hong Kong outpost to a different part of the city. Earlier this year, after two years of negotiations, Perrotin sold a majority stake in the gallery (51 percent) to private equity firm Colony Investment Management in a move he calls “a monumental decision for us and the first of this kind in the contemporary art world.” In doing so, he amplified the financialization of contemporary art, ushering in increased capital flows, accelerating global scaling and setting new market expectations in the U.S. and beyond.
At the same time, Perrotin hasn’t shied away from expansion or experimentation. "When I started my gallery in Paris in 1990, I had a mission to make more people interested in contemporary art,” he tells Observer. “To do this, I had to find links with other disciplines—I was already connected to people who were in fashion and music, so I started these collaborations early on.” Joining its existing locations in Paris, New York City, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo are new spaces in Los Angeles (opened in 2024) and, in 2025, Paris, London and Dubai, where the gallerist recommitted to the Emirati city and its regional art scene with a primary-market venue. Now with private equity support, Perrotin told Bloomberg he would consider opening galleries in cities like Zurich, Bangkok or Istanbul. Or, he added, buying rivals—because consolidation among art galleries may be the future of the industry.
Magnus Renfrew
- ART SG & Tokyo Gendai | Co-Founder
- ARTHQ Group | Managing Director
Magnus Renfrew wants the art world to look east—and he’s giving it every reason to. As co-founder of ART SG and Tokyo Gendai, Renfrew has spent the past two years strengthening the art fair portfolio that he leads. A master of regional infrastructure building, he’s creating new platforms for galleries and collectors while also advising private clients, artists’ estates, institutions and governments through his consultancy ARTHQ, shaping how the region’s art economies connect and grow. Positioned as the leading art fair in Japan, Tokyo Gendai has already drawn global attention in one of the world’s most dynamic emerging markets. The rise of ART SG reflects the shift from the Asia Pacific to the Indo Pacific. “I’m looking at how I can engage this new demographic of people who are proud of their cultural roots, particularly from Asia and Southeast Asia, yet open to artistic expressions from other regions,” Renfrew tells Observer of his current priorities.
Renfrew’s confidence is earned—he was the founding director of Art Hong Kong, which later became Art Basel Hong Kong, and his leadership helped put Asia-Pacific firmly on the international art map. He’s particularly excited, he says, about deepening the infrastructure for art in Southeast Asia. “Technology, globalization and demographic change are all accelerating a decentralization of the art world… This is enormously exciting. Technology has democratized access to information, allowing collectors to discover artists wherever they may be. Globalization has brought new perspectives and cultural narratives to the fore. The younger generation of collectors is approaching collecting with a new sense of purpose and curiosity.” And his fairs will be there to answer their call.
Alex Rotter
- Christie's | Global President
Alex Rotter was appointed global president of Christie’s in May 2025—a natural progression for an executive who has spent the past decade redefining how the auction world operates. In his new role, he’s charged with shaping strategy for both auctions and private sales in concert with regional presidents and global chairs, all while continuing to serve as global chair of 20th- and 21st-century art. Few understand the nuances of market psychology and collector behavior quite like Rotter, whose tenure has been marked by bold structural innovations and a willingness to rewrite the rulebook when convention no longer serves.
His decision in 2020 to collapse Christie’s traditional art categories—merging Impressionist, Modern, Postwar and Contemporary art under a single “20/21” banner—was initially radical but ultimately visionary. It acknowledged a collector base less bound by chronology and more attuned to cross-era dialogues, streamlining consignment strategies and strengthening Christie’s market dominance. When the pandemic upended live auctions, Rotter adapted again, introducing the relay auction: a hybrid, live-streamed event that seamlessly passed from city to city, transforming sales into global spectacles. He remains candid about market turbulence yet unflappable in the face of it—and consequently known for turning headwinds into opportunities.
Mary Rozell
- UBS | Global Head, UBS Art Collection
Mary Rozell oversees one of the most influential corporate art collections in existence, comprising 30,000 works spanning canvas, paper, photography, sculpture, video and installation, amassed over decades of collecting. What began as a scattering of individual acquisitions coalesced in the 1960s into a distinctly contemporary collection that has since grown into a global cultural asset. Only works by living artists and those acquired directly from galleries make the cut, and today pieces by Lucian Freud, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Philip Guston and Cy Twombly hang across UBS’s 700 offices worldwide. They serve not just as conversation starters but as quiet assertions of taste and intellect, transforming corporate hallways into a museum-grade experience for employees and visitors alike.
When Rozell, an art lawyer and former director at Sotheby’s Institute of Art, stepped into the role, her mandate was clear: unify the disparate collections under a single, forward-looking vision. She approached the task with both precision and openness, expanding the collection’s diversity while maintaining its exacting standards. “Generally we’re not buying an artist at their first show—it’s the second or third, when they have some traction but before they get too much recognition,” Rozell told Observer of her acquisition strategy. Among her most meaningful contributions has been lifting the velvet rope around a once-insular collection. “I feel like some of our pieces are so important that we have a responsibility to share them with the greater public,” she said—a sentiment that has helped redefine UBS’s art holdings as a cultural resource.
Antwaun Sargent
- Gagosian | Director
Curator and writer Antwaun Sargent has been dubbed the “Art Star Maker” for his ability to not only celebrate Black creativity in art, fashion and design but also to leverage people and platforms to bring it market and institutional attention. “I still think the best way to encourage an art ecosystem I believe in is to create it,” Sargent tells Observer. Since his appointment to director at Gagosian in 2021, the 30-something has rapidly become a high-profile tastemaker, but he was shaping discourse long before joining the mega-gallery, with bylines in the New York Times, the New Yorker and scores of art publications, where he questioned the relationship between art institutions and Black artists. His book credits include The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion, which he wrote, and Young, Gifted and Black: A New Generation of Artists, which he edited.
Both his curation and his commentary have been seminal in reshaping conversations, collector taste and boosting the visibility of historically underrepresented Black contemporary artists. His debut show with Gagosian, “Social Works,” explored the relationship between the physical spaces we engage with and Black social practice. He was behind Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” at the Brooklyn Museum and “Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick,” the institution’s first solo show dedicated to a Black artist. These are just a few of the 30-plus critically acclaimed and commercially successful shows he’s curated, and yet his approach is deceptively simple: “My only strategy is to believe in artists, which is to say I do whatever possible to make their visions a reality.” Lauren Halsey, Rick Lowe, Tyler Mitchell, Cy Gavin and Derrick Adams are among those artists—they make great work, Sargent asserts, and his job is to support them. “The evolution of the art world and its centers of power have been greatly exaggerated,” he adds. “The only thing I’m interested in is putting more power in the hands of artists.”
Muys Snijders
- Private Client Select | SVP, Head of Art Services
With over 25 years in the international art world, Muys Snijders is a leading expert in fine art insurance. As head of art services at Private Client Select, she oversees risk management for a portfolio insuring over $50 billion in fine art and collectibles across 50,000 policies. In an era of intensifying climate threats, Snijders is redefining how the industry protects cultural patrimony. "Many new technologies have been introduced in recent years to support mitigation efforts," Snijders told The Art Newspaper, citing innovations like automatic fire suppression and hypoxic storage now being implemented for collections in wildfire zones. Over the years, Snijders and her team have provided bespoke coverage to some 60 percent of the top 200 ARTnews Collectors, conducting site visits worldwide to ensure proactive protection.
At this year’s Aspen Art Fair, Snijders moderated "A Collector’s Point of View: Curated Approaches in a Contemporary World," with collectors including Nancy Magoon, Sharon Hoffman and Christine Mack. Snijders is also steering Private Client Select toward a new era of corporate collecting, championing acquisitions by diverse artists and launching commissions focused on sustainability. The firm's new managing general underwriter (MGU) structure, she says, reflects a changing insurance landscape—one where agility and tailored solutions are paramount.
Snijders serves on the Guggenheim's Young Collectors Council Acquisition Committee, ICA Miami's International Council, and the Aspen Art Museum's Director's Circle, among other board and advisory roles. Before joining Private Client Select (formerly AIG Private Client Group), Muys launched her own art consultancy firm and served as the managing director of Christie’s Americas. With natural catastrophes mounting, her steady leadership is preserving art for generations to come.
Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
- Qatar Museums | Chairperson
Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has become the current that moves the Gulf’s entire cultural tide. As chairperson of Qatar Museums, she has not only cemented Qatar’s position on the global art map but ensured it will stay there for decades to come. With access to both immense family wealth and a sharp curatorial instinct, she recently helped broker the landmark Art Basel Qatar, set to debut in February 2026 through a partnership between Art Basel, Qatar Museums, Qatar Sports Investments and QC+. She also championed the launch of the new Qatar Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which debuted at this year’s architecture edition—a clear signal that her ambitions extend well beyond Doha.
This outward expansion follows years of building a formidable cultural foundation at home—consolidating acquisitions, infrastructure and institutional strategy while elevating Qatar’s artistic profile across the region. Her vision has translated into major public art initiatives, including Richard Serra’s East-West/West-East, and into making Qatar a first-choice destination for artists, curators and global institutions alike. Under her leadership, dynamic platforms such as Mathaf (Arab Museum of Modern Art), the Lusail Museum, the Art Mill Museum (opening in 2030) and the Fire Station have flourished, alongside high-profile exhibitions such as “LATINOAMERICANO | Modern and Contemporary Art from the Malba and Eduardo F. Costantini Collections” and “Seeing Is Believing: The Art and Influence of Gérôme.”
Yü‑Ge Wang
- Christie's | Associate Director, Senior Client Advisor & Auctioneer
After joining Christie’s more than a decade ago, Yü-Ge Wang quickly rose through the ranks to become associate director and senior client adviser, specializing in Asian collectors. She was the lead auctioneer at Christie’s 21st Century Evening Sale last May, commanding $96.5 million with a 92 percent sell-through by lot and 97 percent by value—an impressive feat in a tightening market. Under her gavel, visibility and valuations surged for women artists and contemporary stars, like Carmen Herrera, Cecily Brown and Elizabeth Peyton. She hammered Miss January by Marlene Dumas for $13.6 million, setting a record for a living woman artist. “Innovation isn’t just about digital tools,” she tells Observer. “It’s about who gets to be part of the conversation, whose stories we tell, and how we authentically interact with a much more diverse and global community, so people feel heard rather than excluded.”
Having worked across China, Germany and England, Wang bridges languages, markets and cultures with rare fluency, and her star is on the rise. “Collecting motivations and strategies are changing and creating meaningful dialogue is more important than ever,” she says. “As an auctioneer, I learned to create this dialogue also on stage by using my language skills to connect with bidders from different countries and my body language to engage with the audience in the room or online.” She frequently appears on panels exploring how media and photography can ignite cross-cultural dialogue, while using that same instinct for connection to drive sales with confidence, charisma and sharp market intuition. For Wang, learning to engage with other cultures isn’t just about boosting bottom lines but also a sign of respect—one that “helps colleagues from diverse backgrounds feel seen, valued and included, as well as being essential for long-term relevance.”
Martin Wilson
- Phillips | CEO
Art lawyer Martin Wilson rose to CEO of Phillips in early 2025, stepping into the role after Ed Dolman left to launch New Perspectives Art Partners. A seasoned art and auction veteran, Wilson was brought in during a turbulent market moment—an era of softening demand and growing regulatory scrutiny. Brought in as a “safe pair of hands,” he drew on his deep legal and compliance expertise (and the authority of being the author of Art Law and the Business of Art) to stabilize operations amid a 17.5 percent sales decline. His steady leadership has been defined by pragmatism and a measured confidence that Phillips will adapt rather than contract. “We’re seeing a real ‘taste transfer’ happening alongside the ‘great wealth transfer,’” Wilson tells Observer. “The challenge for the market is to anticipate and understand the expectations of these new collectors, both in terms of their taste but also how they prefer to engage with the art market.”
It is at inflection points like this, he says, that opportunities for innovation present themselves, and he’s already steering Phillips toward the future. He has appointed new heads for modern and contemporary art and private sales, while introducing a flexible premium structure designed to counter early bid hesitancy and soothe wary consignors. The new pre-auction bidding model allows early participants to benefit from reduced premiums while generating more authentic competition in the room. “We have a history of delivering positive results for our clients, as evidenced by our 90 percent sell-through rate this spring,” Wilson said this year. “Our aim now is to build on that by encouraging early engagement to generate spirited bidding and provide greater certainty for sellers.”
Andrew Wolff
- Beowolff Capital | CEO
Andrew Wolff stormed into the online art market in 2025 with a pair of headline-making plays: acquiring a controlling stake in Artsy and launching a €65 million delisting and takeover of Artnet, in moves that were less about buying legacy names than about combining market intelligence and reach. It’s not about the multi-brand cachet, but about building a vertically integrated digital empire, merging reach, data and market intelligence to rewire how art is discovered, priced and sold. “I think the world is moving from static forms of power to a more fluid model of networked authority and strength—one in which power and influence are built on the foundations of interconnected communities,” Wolff tells Observer. “Old-school power structures build walls to protect themselves. But our younger generations are skeptical of centralized gatekeepers; they want access, participation, transparency, consistency, objectivity.”
His aim is to provide it with innovation, using analytics and A.I. to unlock the latent power of two of the art world’s most influential tech platforms. “We embrace A.I. not to reduce the role of human expertise in the art market, but to amplify it,” he says. “Not to steal the voices of artists, but to allow them to expand their reach. After all, in a world where machines can do more and more, the ability to create and feel the power of art is an increasingly critical part of what makes us human.” For now, Artsy and Artnet remain separate, ostensibly rivals, but his long game likely involves strategic complementarity: Artsy’s dominance in the primary market paired with Artnet’s unrivaled secondary market data. If and when those worlds merge, Wolff will control an ecosystem linking 67 million annual users to the world’s largest online marketplace for fine art—a rare position from which to shape the digital future of collecting.
Patti Wong
- Patti Wong & Associates | Co-Founder
- New Perspectives Art Partners | Founder
As one half of Patti Wong & Associates with Daryl Wickstrom, Patti Wong commands an unrivaled network across Asia, where the art market continues its ascent, powered by new institutions such as M+, where she now serves on the board. That appointment, along with her role as a founding partner of New Perspectives Art Partners alongside Brett Gorvy, Philip Hoffman and Ed and Alex Dolman, underscores her status as one of the region’s most influential cultural figures.
“We foresee opportunities to build comprehensive advisory relationships with collectors and institutions in these regions, working with clients on long-term goals, legacy planning and collection dispersals that go beyond major collection sales at public auction—helping collections evolve in a way that can be passed down through generations or even transitioned into institutions,” Wong tells Observer. “It is about looking beyond the transaction and focusing on the bigger picture of what art legacy means and how art endures.”
From the outset of her career, Wong aimed to make Hong Kong a market force equal to New York and London—and she did. Over three decades at Sotheby’s, she transformed the city into a global art capital, introducing Asian collectors to Western postwar and contemporary art, elevating the international valuations of Asian artists, and overseeing record-breaking sales that established Hong Kong’s auctions as unmissable events on the global calendar. “We have always believed that understanding how different cultures collect, what motivates them and how they engage with art is key,” Wong says.
Following her 2023 collaboration with The Fine Art Group and her departure as International Chairman and Chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, Wong’s independent firm has quickly become a powerhouse in its own right. It has, she says, “generated a total transaction value for our clients in excess of $1 billion”—evidence that the Asian market remains active and resilient, even if it’s no longer operating at the inflated pace of its most frenzied years.
Jeffrey Yin
- Artsy | CEO
Jeffrey Yin runs the world’s largest online marketplace for fine art—a platform whose scale and sophistication have redefined how art is bought and sold. Artsy connects more than one million available works to millions of collectors globally through partnerships with over 3,000 galleries and auction houses. It combines editorial authority, curatorial intelligence and data science to power a marketplace that has become indispensable to the art world’s digital ecosystem. For example, Yin tells Observer that a collector might discover a work through Artsy’s personalized recommendations, save the work, receive an offer directly from the gallery, and finalize the purchase online—all within a few days. “The average distance between buyer and seller on Artsy—about 2,500 miles—says a lot about how technology is expanding reach and redistributing opportunity across the art ecosystem,” he says.
Under Yin’s leadership, Artsy has seen record momentum: first-time buyers are on the rise, and 2024 sales climbed 15 percent year over year—the platform’s strongest growth since 2021. The number of artists with commercial activity on the platform has grown by 20 percent since 2020, and galleries are now selling works by 40 percent more artists. The Artsy mobile app, now a fixture among younger collectors, continues to expand the company’s reach, while its inaugural 2025 Art Market Trends report and new collector follow-up tools mark a push toward data-driven personalization and higher conversion. The biggest opportunity, he says, will involve not just guiding the next generation of collectors but also sustaining their engagement over time. “The foundation of transparency and global access is now in place; the next step is helping collectors navigate the overwhelming volume of art online in a personal, meaningful way,” he says. “Our goal isn’t to automate or remove the human experience from collecting, but to meet people where they are.”
David Zwirner
- David Zwirner | Founder
Mega-dealer David Zwirner knows how to weather art market headwinds. He cancelled a massive expansion project in 2023—a swanky Renzo Piano-designed, 50,000-square-foot building on West 21st Street in Chelsea—only to rebound with an office on West 20th Street and an 18,000-square-foot gallery designed by Annabelle Selldorf on West 19th Street, which opened last May with a major solo show of work by Michael Armitage. Zwirner has demonstrated similar agility in his art-tech ventures, including the digital marketplace Platform, which he has reshuffled whenever needed to stay ahead of key blue-chip competitors, all of which have been in expansion mode in recent years.
Zwirner’s fire-tested commercial operation remains as relevant as ever. His global network of galleries in New York, L.A., London, Hong Kong and Paris shapes consumer taste through bespoke programming and market experimentation. A prominent roster of estates, emerging artists and new talents drives high-end primary market sales. Most recently, he poached artist Yoshitomo Nara from Pace—the artist joins a robust roster that includes the estates of Donald Judd, Diane Arbus and Paul Klee and contemporary talents Gerhard Richter, Yayoi Kusama and Félix González‑Torres, among others. Likewise, he poached Alex Marshall (now a senior director) from Christie’s after elevating Ebony L. Haynes to global head of curatorial projects. State-of-the-art content production via David Zwirner Books, a line of prints and editions, and the podcast Dialogues diversifies Zwirner’s influence at a time when galleries everywhere are seeking to hook the attention of the growing (and much coveted) market of young collectors.