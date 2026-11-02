10 Must-See Exhibitions in Tokyo

Since co-founding Art Week Tokyo, Atsuko “Nina” Ninagawa has worked to establish early November as an essential moment in the international art calendar—a time when the global art world turns its attention to Tokyo. Now the event has returned for its fifth and most expansive edition yet, with a record 56 participating venues on the map: 32 galleries, 14 cultural institutions and 10 spaces hosting AWT Focus. This year's special program, 10 Curators × 10 Projects, explores the vitality and diversity of Japan's art ecosystem.

Art Week Tokyo 2026 arrives amid a period of steady growth and internationalization for the Japanese art scene. International galleries are opening in the city, art fairs such as Tokyo Gendai and ACK Kyoto (which opens later this week) are fostering cross-border exchange, and a new generation of galleries and artists is gaining visibility on the global stage. Here are 10 Tokyo exhibitions not to miss this week: