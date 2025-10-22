12 Exhibitions Not to Miss During Art Basel Paris

Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris

Through February 8, 2026

All styles and eras in the history of painting—as well as the very notion of aesthetic beauty—collide and collapse within George Condo’s work. For decades, the artist has engaged in a relentless confrontation with the history of painting and its inherited canons. This fall, Condo is being honored with a major career retrospective at the heart of Europe’s art capital. Known for his overtly cartoonish yet three-dimensional and strikingly realistic figures that riff freely on art-historical references, Condo’s style has evolved significantly over time. What began as a sharp, playful engagement with figuration has expanded into a more expressive mode, in which he fluidly merges figuration and abstraction. Inhabiting the uneasy space between humor and the grotesque, his tragicomic theatricality magnifies the absurdity of contemporary existence. “It’s a kind of transference of these inner feelings I have about humanity,” he explained in a recent interview with Observer. “I think that they mostly represent what goes on in my mind as an empathetic relation and reaction to what’s going on in the world. I can see where everything’s going off the rails, and this does disturb me deeply. I don’t like to focus on it so much, but I can’t help but for it to come out in my art.” At the core of his practice lies a tireless exploration of the human condition—an inquiry into the tensions and contradictions that arise from the interplay of mind, emotion and the subconscious, as he translates the anxieties and dissonances of modern life into visual form. Condo’s exhibition follows the museum’s acclaimed retrospectives devoted to Jean-Michel Basquiat in 2010 and Keith Haring in 2013, serving as the final chapter of the Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris’s “New York Trilogy,” which charts the rise of a generation of painters who redefined art in the 1980s.

