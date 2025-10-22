12 Exhibitions Not to Miss During Art Basel Paris
From François Pinault’s sweeping Minimalism show at the Bourse de Commerce to Gerhard Richter’s career-defining retrospective at Fondation Louis Vuitton, the caliber of the Paris Art Week shows is exceptional.Read More
Since Art Basel took over FIAC's October slot, the fair has effectively completed the internationalization of Paris Art Week—transforming Paris from a historically prestigious stop on the circuit into the uncontested epicenter of the European art calendar. Propelled by the post-Brexit shift that drained cultural gravity from London, Paris has in recent years fully reclaimed its status as the most vibrant art capital in Europe. The city’s art week has become one of the few happenings every serious collector blocks off in advance thanks to a rare convergence of world-class exhibitions, powerhouse fairs and stunning urban beauty.
With the opening of Art Basel Paris—returning once again to the newly restored Grand Palais in the heart of the city—we scouted the programs of the city’s galleries and major museums to highlight the shows that should be at the top of your itinerary.
Must-see shows in Paris
- "Minimal" at Bourse de Commerce
- "Exposition générale"
- "Gerhard Richter"
- "ECHO DELAY REVERB: American Art, Francophone Thought"
- Mickalene Thomas, "je t'adore deux"
- Tomasz Kowalski, "At the Excavation Site"
- "John Singer Sargent Éblouir Paris"
- "George Condo"
- Philip Guston and Raymond Pettibon shows in conversation
- Meriem Bennani, "Sole Crushing"
- Hans Op De Beeck, "On Vanishing"
- "Colors of Korea, Spotlight on Contemporary Korean Art"
"Minimal" at Bourse de Commerce
- Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection
- Through January 19, 2026
-
Since its opening in 2021—when Tadao Ando transformed the former stock exchange into one of the most spectacular contemporary art museums in Europe—Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce has become an essential stop on any trip to Paris. This season, it presents a sweeping survey dedicated to Minimalism, tracing the movement’s global evolution and far-reaching influence. Bringing together an exceptional selection of works from the Pinault Collection alongside loans from major institutions, the exhibition (curated by Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York) charts the diversity of Minimalism from the 1960s onward, when artists like Dan Flavin, Robert Ryman, On Kawara, Agnes Martin and François Morellet initiated a radical shift toward extreme reduction and essential objecthood. Stripping away authorship and ornamentation, they elevated the industrial object—mass-produced, standardized and aesthetically neutral—as a catalyst for chance, perception and spatial awareness. “With its precise expression and radicalism that eliminates superfluous detail, Minimal Art captures the heart of the matter,” François Pinault writes in the exhibition catalogue. “It was through Minimal Art that I realized the mind could be freed to venture beyond appearances. For the first time, I am revealing the most personal aspect of my art collection. This driving force has accompanied and inspired me for over fifty years.”
"Exposition générale"
- Fondation Cartier
- October 25, 2025 - August 23, 2026
-
One of the most anticipated moments of Art Basel Paris is the unveiling of Fondation Cartier’s new venue at Place du Palais-Royal. Designed by star architect Jean Nouvel, the space is conceived as a dynamic architectural organism—“the future of cultural infrastructure,” as Béatrice Grenier, director of curatorial affairs at Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, told Observer ahead of the opening. A fluid environment that fosters a deeply multimedia and transdisciplinary approach, the building dissolves boundaries between practices and fields of thought. The inaugural exhibition, “Exposition générale,” curated by Grenier, will put this vision to the test. Featuring nearly 600 works by more than 100 artists and creatives from around the world—including Claudia Andujar, James Turrell, Sarah Sze, Olga de Amaral, Junya Ishigami, Solange Pessoa, David Lynch, Annette Messager, Cai Guo-Qiang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Chéri—it traces forty years of art through the Fondation Cartier’s collection. The combination of Nouvel’s architecture and Formafantasma’s exhibition design creates an open, continuous experience of 40 years of art history across narratives, cultural backgrounds and media.
"Gerhard Richter"
- Fondation Louis Vuitton
- Through March 2, 2026
-
Timed with Art Basel Paris, Fondation Louis Vuitton is unveiling an expansive career survey—unmatched in both scale and chronological scope—dedicated to the multifaceted practice of German painter Gerhard Richter. Featuring 275 works spanning 1962-2024, the exhibition offers an unprecedented view of more than six decades of relentless experimentation, during which Richter has continually questioned both the potential and the limits of the image to capture, translate and document reality. At the core of his work lies painting itself—its language, its materiality and its paradoxical capacity to represent a reality that is inherently fleeting and unstable in perception, meaning and essence. Every image in Richter’s practice is mediated—filtered through a photograph, a drawing or another intermediary form—allowing him to test the infinite mutability of meaning. From his early photo-based paintings to his late abstractions, Richter never ceased exploring how image-making and meaning-making converge and collide through the tension between sensory perception, cognitive interpretation and imagination.
"ECHO DELAY REVERB: American Art, Francophone Thought"
- Palais de Tokyo
- Through February 15, 2026
In this show, Palais de Tokyo traces the deep intellectual and artistic connections between France and the United States through the lenses of philosophy, visual studies and linguistics. Curated by art historian Naomi Beckwith—deputy director and Jennifer and David Stockman chief curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and artistic director of the next edition of documenta—“ECHO DELAY REVERB: American Art, Francophone Thought” is a thoughtful, at times deeply intellectual yet conceptually refreshing survey of how francophone theory has shaped American postwar and contemporary art. Through the work of some 60 artists, the exhibition explores the transatlantic circulation of forms and ideas, revealing how francophone philosophers, activists and poets—from Simone de Beauvoir, Michel Foucault and Jacques Derrida to Frantz Fanon, Jean Genet, Aimé Césaire, Jacques Lacan, Monique Wittig, Pierre Bourdieu and Edouard Glissant—profoundly transformed the ways we interpret both modernity and the contemporary world.
Mickalene Thomas, "je t'adore deux"
- Galerie Nathalie Obadia
- Through January 3, 2026
-
Following a stellar year marked by her solo exhibition “All About Love,"—which traveled from The Broad in Los Angeles to the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, the Hayward Gallery in London and is now on view at Les Abattoirs in Toulouse—Mickalene Thomas is opening her fifth solo exhibition with her Parisian gallery, which has represented her since 2014. Featuring eleven previously unseen works inspired by JET and Nus Exotiques magazines, the show offers a new window into her bold, politically engaged practice shaped by the intersecting dynamics of gender, race and power. The JET series—seven works created specifically for this exhibition—reimagines one of the magazine’s most iconic features. Since its founding in 1951, JET has become a cornerstone of Black American popular culture, combining political and social reporting with portraiture and cultural commentary. While the magazine provided vital visibility for Black beauty, it also imposed restrictive aesthetic standards, often favoring slender silhouettes, lighter skin and straight hair—constraints that Thomas confronts and reclaims here. Often collaborating with models from her own circle, Thomas extends this reflection in the Nus Exotiques series to erotic representations of racialized female bodies, freeing them from conventional objectification to celebrate both their beauty and the bond of feminine alliance—relationships grounded in trust, empathy and reciprocity.
Tomasz Kowalski, "At the Excavation Site"
- Crèvecœur
- Through November 11, 2026
-
Known as one of Paris’s most astute talent-spotting galleries—most recently behind the fast-rising Yu Nishimura—Crèvecœur presents the first solo exhibition in the city dedicated to Polish artist Tomasz Kowalski. Unearthing the subtle sensations that accompany memories as they fade at the back of the mind while allowing imagination to complete what is lost, Kowalski’s paintings become exercises in recollection and reconnection with synesthetic moments, crystallizing them into image. Drawing on the intuitive and psychologically charged language of Polish postwar surrealism, his dreamlike atmospheres are as uncannily seductive as they are ominously revealing, imbued with the density of personal and archetypal presences emerging from the subconscious. Multiple sensations and temporalities coexist within a single frame, overlapping and blending—often dialectically—just as they do in memory. Reflection and projection become for Kowalski recurring strategies in a visual lexicon that seeks to mirror the complex psychological dynamics through which an image transforms into meaning, both collectively and intimately. What appears cinematic at first glance gradually reveals a psychological and existential depth that mirrors the way our subconscious processes the world—interweaving reality through an intricate interplay of sensory inputs, fleeting emotions and the cognitive elaboration of the ever-shifting “scene of the world” unfolding around us.
"John Singer Sargent Éblouir Paris"
- Musée d'Orsay
- Through January 25, 2026
American painter John Singer Sargent is receiving much-deserved European recognition with a major exhibition at one of Paris’s leading institutions, the Musée d’Orsay. Featuring more than 90 artworks, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s celebrated Portrait of Madame X (1884), the exhibition showcases his exceptional ability to capture the opulence and elegance of the Gilded Age as one of its most gifted portraitists. Born in Italy to American parents and educated at home, Sargent spent most of his career in London and much of his life traveling. Yet Paris played a pivotal role in his artistic formation—it was there that he absorbed the spirit of modernity he would later translate so masterfully into his work. Sargent’s style sits at the intersection of academic realism and impressionistic modernity, blending technical mastery of light and surface with psychological nuance and the painterly bravura of his voluptuous, virtuosic brushwork. His refined compositions embody a modern naturalism that occasionally gives way to looser, more experimental works that seem to foreshadow the daring of the avant-garde.
"George Condo"
- Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris
- Through February 8, 2026
All styles and eras in the history of painting—as well as the very notion of aesthetic beauty—collide and collapse within George Condo’s work. For decades, the artist has engaged in a relentless confrontation with the history of painting and its inherited canons. This fall, Condo is being honored with a major career retrospective at the heart of Europe’s art capital. Known for his overtly cartoonish yet three-dimensional and strikingly realistic figures that riff freely on art-historical references, Condo’s style has evolved significantly over time. What began as a sharp, playful engagement with figuration has expanded into a more expressive mode, in which he fluidly merges figuration and abstraction. Inhabiting the uneasy space between humor and the grotesque, his tragicomic theatricality magnifies the absurdity of contemporary existence. “It’s a kind of transference of these inner feelings I have about humanity,” he explained in a recent interview with Observer. “I think that they mostly represent what goes on in my mind as an empathetic relation and reaction to what’s going on in the world. I can see where everything’s going off the rails, and this does disturb me deeply. I don’t like to focus on it so much, but I can’t help but for it to come out in my art.” At the core of his practice lies a tireless exploration of the human condition—an inquiry into the tensions and contradictions that arise from the interplay of mind, emotion and the subconscious, as he translates the anxieties and dissonances of modern life into visual form. Condo’s exhibition follows the museum’s acclaimed retrospectives devoted to Jean-Michel Basquiat in 2010 and Keith Haring in 2013, serving as the final chapter of the Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris’s “New York Trilogy,” which charts the rise of a generation of painters who redefined art in the 1980s.
Philip Guston and Raymond Pettibon shows in conversation
- Musée Picasso-Paris
- Through March 1, 2026
Both Philip Guston and Raymond Pettibon have used their art as a vehicle for sharp social commentary, building visual narratives that operate in the symbolic space between irony and satire. Their works make hard truths visible—yet also strangely engaging—drawing the viewer into mischievous pleasure before forcing a confrontation with American society and its flaws. This season, the Musée national Picasso-Paris presents two separate exhibitions dedicated to the American artists, creating a dynamic dialogue across two floors. “Philip Guston: The Irony of History” spans from his Nixon Drawings to his final paintings, underscoring the expressive and political force of his practice, which moves between grotesque caricature, unsettling darkness and an apparently childlike cartoon style. Meanwhile, upstairs, the museum stages “Raymond Pettibon's Underground,” spotlighting the artist’s acerbic, fiercely anti-authoritarian vision—biting images paired with explosive inscriptions that lay bare a nihilistic and violent American society.
Meriem Bennani, "Sole Crushing"
- Lafayette Anticipations
- Through February 8, 2026
-
-
For her solo exhibition at Lafayette Anticipations, Meriem Bennani transforms the OMA-designed building into a vast sound box, staging an uncanny orchestra of a hundred flip-flops and clogs rhythmically striking the pavement. Blending symphony and riot, the performance recalls dakka marrakchia, a traditional Moroccan musical ceremony, while also evoking the sound of a human crowd clapping in unison. Singular beats merge into a collective pulse—a chorus of bodies moving together as in any mass ritual, from stadiums to concerts. Through this choreography of noise and rhythm, the group becomes one heartbeat, a force that transcends the individual. Bennani’s powerful installation thus offers a timely reflection on the notion of collectivity in an increasingly fragmented and dissociated society.
Hans Op De Beeck, "On Vanishing"
- TEMPLON
- Through October 31, 2025
-
-
Celebrating the gallery’s 60th anniversary—and following his major New York solo exhibition that marked his official representation—Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck takes over both of TEMPLON’s Paris spaces with an expansive presentation that deepens and fully translates his poetic universe. Known for his unmistakable monochrome gray palette, Op de Beeck offers a meticulously orchestrated yet contemplative and philosophically rich experience through sculptures, installations, watercolors and video. As the title suggests, the new works are inspired by moments when human beings briefly become “nothing” or “nobody”—when language, logic and rational understanding recede and we slip into states of self-loss and timelessness. “Our lives are ridiculously short; even a human millennium is like a wink in the universe’s history,” Op de Beeck told Observer in a recent interview. Yet he also noted that the “melancholia” in his work is not pessimistic, but rather an invitation to quiet introspection. Creating a space of emotional honesty and genuine empathy through these “scenographies of sentiments,” he encourages viewers to embrace the emotional and psychological nuances of existence, gently reminding us that we are not alone in navigating the struggles and small triumphs of daily life. “I love art to be a sort of companion in digesting the human condition and life,” he explained.
"Colors of Korea, Spotlight on Contemporary Korean Art"
- The Korean Cultural Center
- October 24, 2025 - August 29, 2026
-
-
On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Korea, the Korean Cultural Center in Paris is presenting a sensory and symbolic immersion into Korean culture with “Colors of Korea, Spotlight on Contemporary Korean Art.” Bringing together postwar Dansaekhwa masters, internationally acclaimed figures such as Anicka Yi and rising talents like Guimi You, the exhibition unfolds as a chromatic journey through tradition and the evolving landscape of Korean art today. In Korean culture, color is not merely visual—it is language, breath and energy. Rooted in the Five Elements and the yin-yang principle, the obangsaek (the five cardinal colors: blue, red, yellow, white and black) form a symbolic map of the universe, expressing cosmic balance and the rhythm of time. The exhibition draws on this ancestral vocabulary while reinterpreting it through the lens of contemporary artists. Brought to life through a collaboration between the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea, the Némo Biennale, the Fiminco Foundation and nearly 15 Korean and French galleries, the show stands as a powerful testament to the enduring and fertile cultural exchange between the two countries.