A Summer Art Road Trip Through the South of France

Fondation Maeght, Saint-Paul-de-Vence

Through November 15, 2026

The Maeght Foundation was not only the first foundation of its kind in the region but also the first in France to be entirely devoted to modern and contemporary art, housing today one of Europe's major collections of twentieth-century painting, sculpture, drawing and graphic art. Founded in 1964 by the art dealers, publishers and lithographers Marguerite and Aimé Maeght, it opened in Saint-Paul-de-Vence in a building designed by Catalan architect Josep Lluís Sert. Artists including Joan Miró, Alberto Giacometti, Georges Braque, Marc Chagall, Alexander Calder and Fernand Léger also contributed to its development, helping to shape the immersive, destination-based model that many later foundations across southern France would adopt. Highlights include the Giacometti Court, Miró's sculptures and labyrinth, Braque's mosaic pool and site-specific works throughout the grounds. This summer, the foundation is placing a special spotlight on Ellsworth Kelly, bringing together more than 100 works to examine a central yet long-overlooked theme in his practice: the inspiration he drew from water in developing his distinctive abstract language. Throughout his life, he was drawn to aquatic environments, from Belle-Île and the Côte d'Azur to New York and the Caribbean, where sustained observation of water gave rise to drawings, collages, paintings and sculptures. Rather than depicting landscapes, Kelly translated the perception of water itself: its shifting color, light and surface. The exhibition also commemorates Kelly's early and enduring friendship with the Maeght family, with whom he regularly spent summers beginning in 1948, and forms part of an American season of concerts and events. (TIP: Have lunch, dinner or at least a verre at La Colombe d'Or, the historical Riviera's unofficial artists' club. Opened by Paul Roux in the 1920s, the bar-café became a gathering place for artists drawn to the Côte d'Azur. Roux became friends with many of them, often accepting artworks in exchange for meals or accommodation, which shaped the remarkable collection that still hangs in the dining rooms, corridors and gardens. Reservations are recommended, particularly in high season.)