The New Aspen Restaurants to Check Out This Winter

Aspen might be known for its world-class skiing and natural beauty, but the glamorous mountain town also has a buzzing culinary scene. Downtown comes alive at night with chic venues and stylish crowds filling the streets. Whether you’re looking to get cozy and enjoy fondue in a casual, rustic setting like French Alpine Bistro or splurge at The Monarch steakhouse, this charming ski village delivers the perfect mix of lively and relaxed choices.

Aspen is filled with plenty of tried-and-true classic eateries, including Ajax Tavern, Mawa's Kitchen, Bosq, White House Tavern and Spring Cafe. Every winter, however, the luxury ski destination also attracts world-renowned chefs who open pop-up restaurants, host collaborations and launch brick-and-mortar restaurants, giving locals and visitors an opportunity to experience their culinary creations in the resort town. This season is no different, as Aspen introduces fresh additions to its roster of hot spots.

Matsuhisa, an Aspen fixture, will be joined by a new chef Nobu Matsuhisa concept, while celebrated chef Norbert Niederkofler, known for his three Michelin star restaurant in the Dolomites, is coming stateside to share his gastronomic delights with Aspen epicureans. Wild Fig is reopening in a new location on Mill Street, and Hai Si, a Japanese izakaya concept from the team behind beloved Meat & Cheese and Hooch cocktail bar will open next summer.

From après-ski hotspots to fine-dining establishments, these are Aspen’s highly anticipated newcomers to the restaurant scene. Read on to find out more about Aspen’s best new restaurants.