The New Aspen Restaurants to Check Out This Winter
Aspen might be known for its world-class skiing and natural beauty, but the glamorous mountain town also has a buzzing culinary scene. Downtown comes alive at night with chic venues and stylish crowds filling the streets. Whether you’re looking to get cozy and enjoy fondue in a casual, rustic setting like French Alpine Bistro or splurge at The Monarch steakhouse, this charming ski village delivers the perfect mix of lively and relaxed choices.
Aspen is filled with plenty of tried-and-true classic eateries, including Ajax Tavern, Mawa's Kitchen, Bosq, White House Tavern and Spring Cafe. Every winter, however, the luxury ski destination also attracts world-renowned chefs who open pop-up restaurants, host collaborations and launch brick-and-mortar restaurants, giving locals and visitors an opportunity to experience their culinary creations in the resort town. This season is no different, as Aspen introduces fresh additions to its roster of hot spots.
Matsuhisa, an Aspen fixture, will be joined by a new chef Nobu Matsuhisa concept, while celebrated chef Norbert Niederkofler, known for his three Michelin star restaurant in the Dolomites, is coming stateside to share his gastronomic delights with Aspen epicureans. Wild Fig is reopening in a new location on Mill Street, and Hai Si, a Japanese izakaya concept from the team behind beloved Meat & Cheese and Hooch cocktail bar will open next summer.
Aspen’s New and Noteworthy Best Restaurants to Try This Winter
HaSalon
- 550 South Spring St, Aspen, CO 81611
Acclaimed Israeli chef Eyal Shani brings HaSalon, his Mediterranean concept with locations in Tel Aviv, New York City, Miami, Paris and Las Vegas, to the W Aspen this season. Choose from two seating times; late-night diners can expect the same high-energy atmosphere as other outposts, so wear your best dancing shoes because dinners will turn into late-night parties. Chef Shani is known for his unwavering commitment to seasonal ingredients and vegetable-forward menus; his passion for produce is evident from his poetic dish descriptions that read like love letters. Signature plates include the charred beetroot carpaccio, baby potatoes topped with Osetra caviar, bluefin tuna, ribeye steak and the ricotta clouds pasta. HaSalon will be open through April 2025.
Wayan
- 614 East Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611
On the heels of a successful pop-up at The Little Nell, Wayan officially opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Rocky Mountains this season, right by the Aspen Art Museum. Cédric and Ochi Vongerichten, the husband and wife duo behind the award-winning French-Indonesian eatery, blend their backgrounds and culinary training to create an approachable Indonesian concept rooted in French techniques. (It’s no surprise, given that Cédric’s father, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is one of the world’s most famous French chefs.) Standout dishes include lobster noodles with black pepper butter and Thai basil, Peekytoe Crab Fried Rice and crispy corn fritters. Dishes that cater to the mountain town crowd include Colorado lamb satay and local dry-aged ribeye served with Indonesian sauces. Guests can also enjoy a special après-ski menu from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sant Ambroeus
- 201 East Main St, Aspen, CO 81611
The globally recognized Italian restaurant is expanding its footprint in Aspen with a restaurant to add to their already-existing cafe on Hyman Ave. Located in a historic brick and stucco building downtown that dates back to 1889, the new space on East Main Street draws design inspiration from Aspen’s picturesque backdrop, blending the modern chalet vibe with Italian sensibility. Keep warm and cozy by the central fireplace or sink into a plush banquette, but before you get seated for dinner, have an aperitivo next door at the bar and lounge. Bar snacks and Italian spirits are served and for dinner, Milanese cuisine awaits.
Yuki
- 450 S. Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611
Renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa expands his culinary empire with the introduction of a new Japanese concept in town, just steps away from Matsuhisa. Yuki joins AM7, an exclusive members-only venue slated to open downtown this winter. The restaurant boasts a global wine list curated by the in-house sommelier. The private club is situated above Belly Up; expect live music and intimate performances.
Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler at Hotel Jerome
- 330 East Main St, Aspen, CO 81611
Following a sold-out summer event, Aspen’s iconic Hotel Jerome brings Italian chef Norbert Niederkofler back for a limited-time pop-up between January 8 to 11. His three-Michelin-star Brunico restaurant, Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, is based on the principles of sustainability and biodiversity, and the eatery’s success led him to break a world record by earning a Michelin Guide Green Star only four months after opening. The Aspen tasting menu dining experience is $275 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $155. Visit Hotel Jerome’s website for a list of other high-profile chef collaborations happening throughout the season.
Origin by The Farmer & Chef
- 610 S W End St, Aspen, CO 81611
The Gant Aspen, a cozy hotel a few blocks from town, introduces a new casual dining concept in collaboration with The Farmer & Chef. Everything on the menu, down to the craft beer, is sourced locally, with a focus on nearby farms and ranches in Western Colorado that practice regenerative farming. Fuel up before you hit the Aspen Mountain slopes with a breakfast—or brunch—of champions that includes avocado toast, sourdough pancakes, burritos and huevos rancheros. Try the signature peanut butter latte for a decadent morning pick-me-up.
West End Social
- 845 Meadows Rd, Aspen, CO 81611
Nestled within Aspen Meadows Resort, a 98-all-suite resort, West End Social is Aspen’s newest gathering spot offering scenic views and mountain charm. Grab a table next to the floor-to-ceiling windows and enjoy American fare for brunch or dinner with a solid apres-ski menu (think truffle fries, caviar bumps and charcuterie with house-made preserves) to fill you up after carving up the mountain. For libations, Martini Monday runs every week from 2 to 9 p.m. featuring $10 martinis that pair well with the charcuterie board or caviar bumps. Drink responsibly and take advantage of the complimentary shuttle to and from downtown for all diners.
Stranahan’s Whiskey Lodge
- 307 S Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611
Discover Aspen’s newest cocktail bar, a haven for whiskey enthusiasts and cozy evenings. Featuring an extensive collection of premium and rare whiskey and ski-inspired snacks, including a Wagyu burger, a cured meat and cheese board and a pretzel hot pocket with whiskey-smoked Wagyu brisket. Look out for limited-seating whiskey dinner pairings where rare releases are showcased alongside a four-course menu carefully curated by chef Nick Ragazzo and Stranahan’s head blender Justin Aden.
Taco Piña
- 300 Puppy Smith St, Suite 211, Aspen, CO 81611
This casual Mexican restaurant brings bold, authentic flavors to the heart of Aspen. Indulge in meat and fish tacos, loaded burritos and other traditional dishes like quesadillas, fajitas and enchiladas. Wash your meal down with a margarita or Mexican mule and don’t miss happy hour every day from 3 to 5 p.m.