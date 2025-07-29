An Insider’s Guide to Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Athens, Greece

Athens no longer plays the layover. What was once a perfunctory pause en route to the Greek islands now rewards those who linger—and wrong-foots those who think they already know it. The old pillars still stand. The Acropolis casts its long shadow. But in the foreground: rooftop listening lounges spinning Anatolian jazz, tasting menus with views of ancient ruins and enough natural wine to challenge the Parisian fringe, all worthy of far more than a day trip.

The friction between eras is visible block by block. Plaka and Anafiotika preserve the postcard with neoclassical buildings, whitewashed walls and vine-covered stairwells. Monastiraki is a live feed of Athens in motion, with market clamor, rooftop bars and ancient temples wedged into the sprawl. Psirri leans left, full of late-night galleries and graffitied clubs in old workshops. Kolonaki wears its polish—designer storefronts, marble sidewalks—while Exarchia refuses it, holding the Line on politics, protest and uncompromised souvlaki. Pangrati and Mets hum with neighborhood rhythm: all-day cafés, pocket parks and bars with open windows. Glyfada, meanwhile, trades myth for midday martinis, anchoring the Athens Riviera.

Lately, the culinary edge is sharper than it looks, with Greece just topping TasteAtlas’s global rankings, nudging Italy and France off the podium. Four of the world’s best bars now live here, too. And the coastline? It’s midway through a €8 billion redesign with starchitect beach clubs and Europe’s largest seaside park. A new pedestrian and bike path will soon run the full seven-mile stretch from Piraeus to Vouliagmeni—meaning you can cruise from marina to mezze with the Aegean on your left and sunset on your right.

This isn’t the Athens of slow-moving guided tour groups, sightseeing or wide-angle postcards. It’s a city reclaiming its chaos and filtering it through design, hospitality and reinvention. Here, a distilled field guide to the restaurants, rooms, boutiques and bars that prove Athens isn’t having a moment. It’s having several at once.