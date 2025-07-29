An Insider’s Guide to Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Athens, Greece
A new wave of restaurants, hotels and cultural energy proves the Greek capital is a world-class city in motion.Read More
Athens no longer plays the layover. What was once a perfunctory pause en route to the Greek islands now rewards those who linger—and wrong-foots those who think they already know it. The old pillars still stand. The Acropolis casts its long shadow. But in the foreground: rooftop listening lounges spinning Anatolian jazz, tasting menus with views of ancient ruins and enough natural wine to challenge the Parisian fringe, all worthy of far more than a day trip.
The friction between eras is visible block by block. Plaka and Anafiotika preserve the postcard with neoclassical buildings, whitewashed walls and vine-covered stairwells. Monastiraki is a live feed of Athens in motion, with market clamor, rooftop bars and ancient temples wedged into the sprawl. Psirri leans left, full of late-night galleries and graffitied clubs in old workshops. Kolonaki wears its polish—designer storefronts, marble sidewalks—while Exarchia refuses it, holding the Line on politics, protest and uncompromised souvlaki. Pangrati and Mets hum with neighborhood rhythm: all-day cafés, pocket parks and bars with open windows. Glyfada, meanwhile, trades myth for midday martinis, anchoring the Athens Riviera.
Lately, the culinary edge is sharper than it looks, with Greece just topping TasteAtlas’s global rankings, nudging Italy and France off the podium. Four of the world’s best bars now live here, too. And the coastline? It’s midway through a €8 billion redesign with starchitect beach clubs and Europe’s largest seaside park. A new pedestrian and bike path will soon run the full seven-mile stretch from Piraeus to Vouliagmeni—meaning you can cruise from marina to mezze with the Aegean on your left and sunset on your right.
This isn’t the Athens of slow-moving guided tour groups, sightseeing or wide-angle postcards. It’s a city reclaiming its chaos and filtering it through design, hospitality and reinvention. Here, a distilled field guide to the restaurants, rooms, boutiques and bars that prove Athens isn’t having a moment. It’s having several at once.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens
- Artemisiou 1, Glifada 166 75
Ace’s debut in Greece turns a 1972 Brutalist hulk into a laid-back arts hub just off the Riviera. A four-story Claire Manent mural riffs on Hockney; inside, 18 Greek artists left their stamp across vintage furniture and D’Angelico guitars. Rooms come dressed in Salma Barakat’s custom textiles, while downstairs, restaurant Sebastian doles out indulgent plates like Ionian lobster frites and brown butter sea bream. The celadon pool hosts nightly DJ sets, and Glyfada’s yacht crowd keeps the vibe firmly in its own time zone, Parthenon or not.
Mona
- Kakourgodikiou 4, Athens 105 54
A six-floor industrial holdover in Psirri, Mona trades sheen for soul with details like exposed ducts, salvaged ceramics and a lobby-gallery hybrid that doubles as co-working and cultural stage. After dark, the basement speakeasy morphs into a DJ-fueled salon or chef-led pop-up, while creative studio House of Shila hosts rooftop art happenings with wine and views of the Acropolis.
Monastik Living in Athens
- Karea 20, Athens 116 36
Part hillside hideaway, part design experiment, Monastik’s 11 suites offer the hush of a private home with the punch of a well-composed frame—the Parthenon front and center from your bed. A rooftop plunge pool doubles as an Athenian lookout, and breakfast arrives in woven baskets—spanakopita, local honey and fresh fruit—before you set out for the market or live jazz at Half Note.
Ergon House Athens
- 23, Mitropoleos Street, Athens 105 57
This hotel-over-deli Athens hotel concept puts guests above the action: 29 rooms perched over a working bakery, where 72-hour sourdough and wood-fired flatbreads define the daily rhythm. Glass walls offer a backstage pass to the kitchens and mini-bars stock Ergon's house-cured meats and bespoke coffee blends. The rooftop bar adds Acropolis views and fermentation-forward cocktails to the mix.
La Divina
- Adrianou 3, Athens 105 55
A one-time neoclassical theater turned 12-suite tribute to Maria Callas, La Divina dives into operatic drama with arched windows, velvet headboards and Jacuzzi terraces with views of the ancient Agora. The Spa Suite boasts garden-facing soaking tubs; others open to Thissio’s cobblestoned bustle. There’s no kitchen, but Oh! Dio wine bar on the ground floor pours Greek naturals deep into the night.
Xenodocheio Milos
- Kolokotroni 3-5, Athens 105 62
An extension of the Milos empire, the hotel’s 43 rooms channel Cycladic minimalism with limestone underfoot, linen-draped silhouettes and not a superfluous detail in sight. On the ground floor, Estiatorio Milos draws both suits and scenesters for ice-bedded langoustines and expertly charred loup de mer. Upstairs, yoga sessions unroll against an Acropolis backdrop; downstairs, the spa tucks guests between marble columns and hammam rituals.
Hotel Grande Bretagne
- 1 Vasileos Georgiou A, Syntagma Square Str, Athens 105 64
A front-row seat to Greek history since 1874, this grand dame blends imperial pomp with five-star everything. Inside, frescoed ceilings meet marble baths, and 320 rooms marry Victorian opulence with modern calm. From the rooftop, the Acropolis appears theatrically lit behind plates of lobster glazed in mastiha; underground, the spa pool glows lapis beneath vaulted stone. The hotel offers a prime view of the changing of the guard at Syntagma Square, too.
The Dolli
- Mitropoleos 49, Athens 105 56
The Dolli is more magpie maximalist than museum piece. Inside, Pierre Augustin Rose sofas mingle with Les Lalanne frogs, Calder mobiles spin above antique consoles and the rooftop infinity pool serves peak Acropolis views alongside a sculptural canopy and a slick glasshouse restaurant. Rooms range from petite to penthouse, all with soaring ceilings, marble bathrooms and minibars stocked for serious in-room entertaining. It boasts a prime location, just a short walk from several archaeological sites.
Perianth
- Limpona 2, Athens 105 60
K-Studio’s update of this 1930s modernist relic, now a member of Design Hotels, keeps the bones intact while inserting sage velvet, terracotta tile and contemporary Greek design where it counts. Rooms pair monastic quiet with streetwise context: arched windows frame Agia Irini Square, and Byzantine iconography meets bespoke oak furnishings. Anther, the new on-site restaurant by chef Nasos Tsironikos (ex-Milos), thinks outside the box with plates of kale salad laced with Aegina pistachios, egg staka butter and seasonal Greek produce, all plated beneath a mural by Eleni Bagaki.
The Margi
- Litous 11, Vouliagmeni 166 71
The Margi goes big on grown-up calm, tucked between pine groves and the sea. Rooms mix Cycladic restraint with heirloom pieces; private verandas angle toward gardens or moored yachts. Michelin- and Green Star-rated chef Panagiotis Giakalis sources much of Patio’s menu from the hotel’s working farm, while evenings around the revamped pool skew sultry over mezze, live music and just enough candlelight to skip the megaclubs down the road.
What to Do
Wear It Like a Local
Athens has long inspired the well-dressed to think—and dress—beyond trend. Start with Zeus+Dione’s new flagship at Athens’ Astir Marina, where the Greek label joins a high-gloss lineup that includes Louis Vuitton, Dior and Loro Piana. Totimo Design earns its reputation for furniture and lighting by exhibiting collectible pieces by global names alongside local design stars. Hyper Hypo, a low-key concept store and art book haven in the city center, is where you’ll find collectible Greek editions, design zines, and risograph prints to stack on your carry-on. For statement jewelry that reads like design history in miniature, Lito Fine Jewellery is unmatched. Menswear-wise, visit Athens’ Truman Clothiers, which remains a smart, under-the-radar detour off Syntagma.
Explore Athens’ Gallery Scene
Athens’ contemporary art orbit is expanding fast. The new Michael Werner Gallery, a transplant from New York and Berlin, occupies a refined Kolonaki apartment near the Presidential Palace and opens with museum-caliber works by Georg Baselitz and Sigmar Polke. Down in Piraeus, The Intermission makes waves with Greece’s first Jean-Michel Basquiat show, signaling the port city’s rise as a serious curatorial player. Over in Kypseli—Athens’ de facto creative district—Hot Wheels and Okay Space (in a former kafeneio) anchor a scene that’s more emerging than established, but no less compelling. Design lovers should detour back to the must-see Piraeus for Carwan Gallery, where Mediterranean minimalism meets collectible design from the likes of India Mahdavi and Objects of Common Interest.
Get Lost in Anafiotika
A stone’s throw from the Acropolis in central Athens, Anafiotika feels lifted from the Cyclades—an accidental island village clinging to the northern slope of the Acropolis Hill. Built in the 19th century by stone masons from Anafi who arrived to help reconstruct Athens post-independence, this micro-neighborhood retains its whitewashed cottages, Byzantine chapels, and alleyways just wide enough for a sideways squeeze. Only 45 homes remain today, many still in the families of the original settlers. You won’t find boutiques or signage—just cats sunbathing on doorsteps and locals tending lemon trees.
Dig Through Monastiraki’s Wonders
A collision of epochs, Monastiraki hums with texture and contradiction. The neighborhood fans out from its namesake Monastiraki Square into a sprawl of Byzantine ruins, Ottoman mosques, and a flea market that’s part souk, part surrealist stage set. Leather sandals, vintage vinyl, museum-grade antiques and counterfeit sneakers all coexist in the open-air bazaar. Dip into side streets to find concept stores and cafes, or catch your breath at Melas Martinos, a newly opened gallery. It’s also a ten-minute walk to historical sites like the Roman Agora, and a direct Line of sight to the Acropolis, making Monastiraki a vortex of history, commerce and contemporary culture in a single, walkable grid.
Get Your Museum Fix
Athens’ museums span 5,000 years without ever feeling dusty. At the Acropolis Museum, glass floors reveal ruins of ancient Athens underfoot while marble friezes gaze toward their Parthenon origin. Despite its focus on ancient Greek art, the Museum of Cycladic Art feels surprisingly contemporary, its 3,000-year-old marble figurines echoing modernist sculpture. The Benaki, set in a neoclassical mansion, is a deep dive into Greek identity, spanning Byzantine icons, folk embroidery, and avant-garde canvases. The National Archaeological Museum houses artifacts from different ancient sites in Athens. And on the coast, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, a Renzo Piano-designed marvel with a massive green roof, repositions opera and ballet in a future-facing light.
Where to eat
Pharaoh
- Solomou 54, Athens 106 82
Pharaoh may look like a wine bar, but its open kitchen and charcoal grill push it far beyond that label. Chef Manolis Papoutsakis revives comfort dishes from rural Greece—meatballs, greens, slow-roasted lamb—and elevates them through sourcing and technique.
Barbarossa Athens
- Alkionidon Avenue, 4, Voula 166 74
An import from the island of Paros, Barbarossa Athens is housed in the sleek 91 Athens Riviera complex. Chef Dimitris Nikolis whips up standouts like white grouper carpaccio with anchovy pesto and sea urchin, lobster ravioli finished in crustacean butter, and grilled squid with cauliflower couscous. A sharp local wine list completes the scene, best taken in with the Aegean just beyond.
Linou Soumpasis k Sia
- Kalamida 9, Athens 105 54
This modern rethink of the Greek taverna is set in a clean-lined, terrazzo-floored canteen with metal chairs and a garden shaded by a lemon tree; the setting is as fresh as the food. Dishes like a Greek salad with local brie or lamb tagliata with wild herbs feel both familiar and subversive. Nearly everything is organic and the all-Greek wine list is a crash course in native varietals.
Makris
- Astiggos 10, Ermou 119, Athens 105 55
Makris pairs hyperlocal sourcing with archaeological intrigue, as diners sit above ancient ruins visible through glass floors. Featured across a trio of tasting menus, chef Petros Dimas draws from his own farm just outside the city, crafting refined dishes like red mullet with rockfish broth and wild kale.
Soil
- Ferekidou 5, Athens 116 35
A powerhouse in Pangrati, chef Tasos Mantis’ “earthy gastronomy” roots in a regenerative farm outside the city, and nearly every dish reflects that dirt-to-plate ethos. Expect seasonal riffs like aspromitiko beans from Limnos dressed in X.O. sauce, or fig and tarama punctuated by celery. Desserts fold in elements like koji, elderflower, and bronze fennel, and even the house bread course feels composed with gallery-grade style.
Akra
- Aminta 12, Athens 116 35
Akra feels like the Athenian version of a smokehouse, but with smarter lines and a Mediterranean twist. The bakery upfront sets the tone: welcoming, relaxed, scent-driven. The main draw is the daily-changing BBQ menu, offered in full or half portions. Casual in setting, serious in flavor.
Ama Lachei
- Kallidromiou 69, Athens 106 83
Housed in a former schoolhouse on a steep Exarchia street, Ama Lachei nails the art of the laid-back Athenian courtyard. Tables spill across stone terraces under fig trees, where locals linger over ouzo, sharp seasonal meze and mains that read like elevated taverna classics.
Nolan
- Voulis 31 - 33, Athens 105 57
Chef Sotiris Kontizas blends Greek and Japanese influences into a compact, menu designed to be shared. Crowd favorites—like soba noodles with smoked trout—arrive at a pace that invites conversation and second orders. Sweet Nolan next door channels that same spirit into desserts with a cult following.
Feyrouz
- Agathonos 1, Athens 105 51
Feyrouz delivers Syrian-Greek flavor in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it storefront near Agia Irini. From vegan pies and lentil-stuffed wraps to semolina cakes dripping in orange blossom syrup, everything is made fresh, priced accessibly and delivered with warmth. The recently opened Feyrouz The Levantine Pastry adds a sweet layer with baklava variations and tahini-drizzled confections.
Birdman
- Voulis 35, Athens 105 57
Birdman hits that elusive sweet spot: casual enough for walk-ins, sharp enough for serious palates. Modeled on Tokyo’s izakayas, the menu revolves around grilled skewers, Japanese whisky and wine, with smart local twists. Sit at the bar, order a little of everything and stay longer than you meant to while people-watching.
Where to Drink
Kennedy
- Nikiou 9, Athens 105 60
Photographer and tastemaker Chris Kontos channels his global sensibilities into Kennedy Vins, Athens’ most anticipated natural wine and listening bar. Nestled downtown, the space pairs vinyl-fueled soundscapes with a compelling wine list that sidesteps convention in favor of idiosyncratic labels from Greece and beyond. Designed with Japanese precision, this intimate enclave is less a bar than Kontos’ personal salon, welcoming aesthetes and vinyl aficionados alike.
Materia Prima
- Pl. Mesologgiou 3, Athens 116 34
Pangrati’s stylish revival finds perfect expression at Materia Prima, a bar-cum-bottle-shop that champions natural and organic wines from unsung Greek producers. Regular pop-ups, guest chef takeovers and curated cheese pairings underscore its quietly adventurous ethos. An understatedly chic crowd gathers around wooden tables, swirling cloudy orange-hued wines and debating terroir as evening fades into late-night reverie.
Line
- Agathodemonos 37, Athens
An avant-garde darling set within a converted gallery, Line champions fermentation with an almost alchemical devotion. Wines forego grapes entirely, instead coaxing complex flavors from seasonal Greek produce—fig, beetroot, pomegranate—fermented on-site in gleaming stainless-steel vats. Circularity underscores every sip and bite; byproducts become vinegars, syrups and clarified fruit waters, feeding seamlessly back into the zero-waste cocktail program. Pair your pour with house-baked sourdough and thoughtfully curated Greek cheeses.
Tanini Agapi Mou
- Ippokratous 91 , Athens 106 80
Set in gritty Exarchia, Tanini Agapi Mou (loosely “Tannin, My Love”) radiates youthful, wine-geek charm without pretension. The concise yet confident selection showcases indigenous Greek varietals alongside quirky European discoveries. Patrons, a mix of young creatives and local neighbors, spill onto the sidewalk tables, savoring glasses and vibrant small plates.
Wine Is Fine
- Vissis 6, Athens 105 51
Opened in 2023, Wine Is Fine brings minimalist élan to Monastiraki’s tapestry of gritty storefronts. Bridging French finesse and Greek authenticity, the bar gathers Athens' cultural cognoscenti around a concise menu—think elevated beef tartare and bright, seasonal salads—and low-intervention pours by the glass. Custom speakers fill the air with hip-hop grooves, enhancing its effortlessly arty aura.
Baba au Rum
- Klitiou 6, Athens 105 60
Consistently featured among The World’s 50 Best Bars, Baba Au Rum pairs mid-century modern flair with exacting rum cocktails. An enduring landmark in Psirri’s swiftly transforming Historic Triangle, the bar delivers inventive libations like the dill-infused Harlequin’s Carnival, anchored by bartenders who mix drinks with devotion rather than pretense.
Cantina Social
- Leokoriou 8, Athens 105 54
Hidden behind graffiti-tagged walls deep in Monastiraki’s maze, Cantina Social is a hidden gem that shifts seamlessly from daytime laid-back café to nocturnal sanctuary for Athens’ nightlife insiders. DJs ignite the intimate, rough-hewn space post-sunset, while a reliably cool, bohemian crowd spills out onto the cobblestone streets, creating an al fresco lounge beneath the city lights.
The Clumsies
- Praxitelous 30, Athens 105 61
Since mixologists Nikos Bakoulis and Vasilis Kyritsis launched The Clumsies, it’s been a lodestar of Athenian nightlife innovation, effortlessly securing its place on global “best bar” rosters. Housed in a stylishly reimagined 1919 townhouse, the drinks skew cerebral—try the Café Flamma (Metaxa, burnt tomato, cardamom)—while the vibe remains warmly convivial, reminiscent of an impromptu but impeccably hosted house party.