Step into Paradise With the New Away x ‘The White Lotus’ Travel Collection

HBO’s The White Lotus is back on screens with a new season on February 16, bringing a fresh dose of drama set in paradise. Past seasons in Hawaii and Italy have seen actors like Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Imperioli starring in thrilling storylines, all while vacationing in glamorous, picture-perfect locales. The upcoming season, set in Thailand, features another star-studded cast, including Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa.

While the drama unfolds onscreen, many viewers also look to the show as inspiration for their next vacation. The lavish setting and wanderlust spirit call for equally indulgent travel accessories, and with that in mind, The White Lotus is partnering with luggage brand Away to unveil a limited edition collection, inspired by the upcoming season. The collection will be available in Away retail stores on February 8, and online starting February 11—just in time for The White Lotus’s third season.

Away’s new collection, which ranges in price from $55 to $485, will have you feeling like you’re vacationing at The White Lotus, but without all the drama. The collab includes both longtime Away favorites and new pieces, all of which are outfitted with unique, White Lotus-inspired details, including Saffiano leather accents, raffia-inspired fabrics and custom lotus flower-print interior linings. The popular Mini Everywhere bag, for example, is available in a tan, raffia-esque exterior colorway with leather handles and trim, while the classic hardside suitcases (Carry-on, Bigger Carry-on, Medium, Large and Trunk) are offered in the same tan hue, with a raffia-inspired leather handle.

Away A limited take on Away's classic hardcase luggage is among the pieces included.

New pieces include a stylish yet practical zippered Poolside Tote with a raffia-like exterior made of a straw material, and a Resort Weekender bag, also made of a flexible straw, for your next quick getaway. Like the series’ indulgent getaways, each piece has a luxurious feel, fit for an upcoming trip.

Away Away's new Poolside Tote is offered in the collection's signature raffia-style texture.

While a new batch of White Lotus characters is set to take on Thailand, viewers can plan their next vacations with these stylish new travel accessories. Explore our favorite pieces from the new collection below.