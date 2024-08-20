Away Serves Up the Ultimate Courtside Travel Collection

The tenniscore trend isn’t going anywhere, and with the U.S. Open on the horizon, it’s only heating up. There have been plenty of tennis-inspired collections hitting shelves—we’ve gotten collared tanks, pleated skirts, one-piece sets and visors galore—and today, Away is getting in on the tennis aesthetic and bringing us the Courtside Collection: a trifecta of stylish nylon bags, ideal for storing your tennis gear, everyday essentials and travel must-haves.

The collection features a fresh take on two of the brand’s best-sellers, the Everywhere Bag and the Everywhere Zip Backpack, along with a brand-new Courtside Tote. All three pieces are water-resistant and outfitted with laptop pockets and trolley sleeves to easily slide them onto your suitcase of choice. Each bag comes in navy blue and a salty white—the perfect neutral palette to complement any tennis ensemble.

Away Away's new tenniscore collection is here.

The Courtside Tote is made with tennis players in mind; the pockets are specially designed for holding rackets—both tennis and pickleball—as well as balls. An adjustable strap allows you to wear it as a shoulder bag or long crossbody. The tote also features convenient spaces for a laptop and water bottle, perfect whether you’re heading to the court or the office. One bag for everything means rallies before the nine to five.

The Everywhere Bag is equally if not more versatile; you could take the mid-sized duffel to work, to the gym or on a quick weekend getaway. With handles and an adjustable strap, you can throw it over your shoulder or carry it with one hand. The trolley sleeve makes it easy to attach to your suitcase, so you can easily sport it as a carry-on on your next jet-setting adventure.

Away

The Everywhere Zip Backpack can be taken along for all the same activities, but doubles as a classic bookbag for a chic campus look. For all your note-taking needs, the bag has a padded laptop pocket that secures with a magnetic clasp. And, whatever the use, we all lose our keys at the bottom of our backpacks—luckily, the Everywhere Zip has a key clip for seamless accessibility.

Entering the scene just in time for the U.S. Open and the fall sports season, the Courtside Collection, which ranges in price from $125 to $195, is ideal for your next game, set and match—whether you’re in the stands or the one serving up aces.