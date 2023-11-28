The Best Holiday Gifts for the Bar Cart
With the holidays right around the corner, gift shopping is in full swing. While figuring out what to buy the most special people in your life can be a bit overwhelming, bar cart gifts are always a hit. In addition to having a fun and functional use, bar carts can also serve as the focal point of a room, so you definitely want to help deck them out from head to toe. From one-of-a-kind bottles to shakers and ice buckets that stand the test of time, here are 10 of the best bar cart gifts for the holidays.
Holiday Gift Ideas for Their Bar Car
Amante 1530
Love an Aperol Spritz but not as big of a fan of the Aperol bottle? Amante 1530 is a brand-new Italian amaro that has less sugar and a more subtle bitterness on the finish. Created in Rome, Amante 1530 is designed to take you on a journey with each sip, and it can be used in everything from a spritz to a Negroni. Best of all, the bottle is an absolute stunner, boasting a vibrant blue label and lid that contrasts beautifully with the orange amaro.
AsomBroso Eros Reposado Tequila
Give the gift of AsomBroso Eros Reposado this holiday season. This premium tequila is made with slow-cooked 100 percent Blue Weber Agave, making it the perfect thing to sip on a cold winter evening. Though the quality of the spirit shines, the bottle steals the show. This blue and white ceramic decanter features a chrome top, and it is sure to be the first thing that everyone sees on your bar cart.
Katie Kime Marfa Toile Ice Bucket
Chill your favorite wines and spirits in style with this Marfa Toile Ice Bucket. This adorable ice bucket features a desert design that can be customized to your liking. From pink to green to blue and red, there are several colors to choose from. However, the handle and hardware on top can also be silver, gold or lucite, ensuring that the bucket is cohesive with the rest of your bar cart. The double-insulated wall also prevents any condensation from seeping through and making a mess.
Ghia Totem Glasses
No bar cart is complete without classy glasses. Created by Ghia, these fun, modern Totem glasses are available in four different designs. The pink and green Positano version is feminine and flirty, while the darker Paris color scheme offers a sultry touch to your setup. From martinis to Negronis, these hand-blown glasses are a hit for any cocktail.
Estelle Decanter
Estelle Glassware never fails to impress. Though Estelle wine glasses are all the craze, this elegant decanter is the ultimate bar cart accessory. Whether you want to fill it with gin or vodka or leave it empty until you’re ready to serve some vino, this tall and timeless decanter adds a delicate touch to your display. The cobalt blue color is light and ethereal, but the decanter is also available in mint green and lavender.
Golden Bar Tools
Every cocktail aficionado needs a handy set of bar accessories to master their creations. In addition to the golden container that keeps everything in place, this set comes with five different tools that will allow you to make professional-grade cocktails at home. The red handles of each tool add a bold and festive touch that can be admired year-round. Display them alongside your favorite shaker and get ready to make one of the best whiskey sours of your life.
Crystal Head Vodka
Crystal Head Vodka is one of the most unique and mysterious bottles you’ll find on your bar cart. Created by actor Dan Aykroyd, Crystal Head Vodka uses the highest quality ingredients possible to create a crisp spirit that is free of any additional oils or flavors. The purity of this vodka is what makes it so popular among bartenders and at-home mixologists, as it gives you a blank canvas to build on. The iconic crystal skull bottle doubles as decor, and in addition to the original formula, there are four other renditions that come in more flashy bottles.
Catherine Martin Starry Night Cocktail Shaker
This vintage-inspired cocktail shaker adds a timeless touch to any bar cart, with a nod to the Art Deco era of the 1920s. It’s made of stainless steel, marble and aluminum, for an elegant and unique gift.
Williams Sonoma The Bar Cart Book Bundle
Up your mixology game with these beautiful bar cart books from Williams Sonoma. Full of exciting recipes and professional tips, these books are just as functional as they are for show. Since trying to fit all four on a cart might be a bit unlikely, each one can be switched out as the seasons change, giving you an excuse to host a cocktail party and try fresh drinks from the latest featured tome.
Elliot Collection Bitter Bottles
Store your favorite bitters and elixirs in these diamond-etched glass bottles. From orange bitters for your Old Fashioned to a lavender syrup, these dispensers keep your bar cart looking sleek and classic without interruption from unsightly labels or containers. Plus, the cork stopper works meticulously with the stainless steel top to keep your drink-making mess free and smooth.