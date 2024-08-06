Jet Set: The Beach Weekend Packing Guide

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. 'Tis the season of long weekend getaways, and if you're planning a beach trip but aren't sure what staples to bring along in your carry-on, don't fret—you're in the right place. Think of this as your packing checklist for the best beach getaway. From a classic cotton sundress and timeless one-piece to the most splurge-worthy pair of sandals and a nautical striped sweater these are the best pieces to pack for a beach weekend that we're loving and coveting right now.