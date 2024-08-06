Jet Set: The Beach Weekend Packing Guide
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. 'Tis the season of long weekend getaways, and if you're planning a beach trip but aren't sure what staples to bring along in your carry-on, don't fret—you're in the right place. Think of this as your packing checklist for the best beach getaway. From a classic cotton sundress and timeless one-piece to the most splurge-worthy pair of sandals and a nautical striped sweater these are the best pieces to pack for a beach weekend that we're loving and coveting right now.
The Ultimate Beach Vacation Packing List
Mirth Caftans Zuma Dress in Black Vine Eyelet
A whimsical yet classic summer dress that you can wear from day to night is a staple of any vacation wardrobe. A packing tip is to always bring items you can wear for multiple occasions, and this black dress does the trick. The expertly crafted, 100 percent linen ankle-length frock features delicate embroidery and a scalloped hem; the perfect dress to throw on for an instantly polished—but still comfortable—summer look.
Away Large Featherlight Tote Bag
A solid beach tote is a must for any weekend trip, and this new featherlight option from Away gets extra points, since it's just as suitable to carry all your must-haves while en-route as it is as a great beach bag. It's roomy enough to fit all your beach essentials, from a sun hat and sarong to even a small beach towel and portable speakers, and has compartments to safely stow your cell phone, credit card, charger, lip balm and other personal items and valuables.
Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Moonlight Kiss
You want to pack light for a weekend trip, and that extends to the contents of your toiletry bag. Chanel's Baume Essentiel is one of the best multi-use beauty products out there; it truly leaves you with the most stunning, lit-from-within glow, and the new Moonlight Kiss hue is the perfect sheer, rose-gold highlight for summer.
Manolo Blahnik Susa Flat Leather Sandals
Trends come and go, but the Manolo Blahnik Susa manages to stand the test of time. Yes, this is definitely an investment, but remember that it's always better to choose quality over quantity—consider skipping out on purchasing several trendier, lesser-quality shoes and indulge in one worthwhile sandal. The Susa is flattering, versatile and complements all your warm weather beach destination looks, so pass on the flip-flops and try these elegant leather shoes, instead.
Eres Aquarelle Tank One-Piece Swimsuit
Speaking of investment pieces—what about swimwear? I've tried countless brands and styles over the years, but Eres is one of the only brands that has really managed to hold up, both in its general aesthetic and quality. These bathing suits are super pricey, but they really are incredibly well-made, and this timeless one-piece, in particular, is an item you'll wear forever.
Saltair Santal Bloom Sunscreen Body Oil SPF 50
At this point, we all know how important sun protection is in a daily routine. Sunscreen is a can't-skip step in your everyday skincare regimen, and especially so when on a beach getaway, because no one wants to end up with a sunburn and sun damage. If slathering on a goopy sunscreen with a major white cast isn't appealing—and why would it be?—then check out Saltair's new body oil SPF. It has all the benefits of SPF 50, but in a delightful gel formula that leaves you with a radiant glow. Pro tip—if you love the scent, try the brand's body wash, lotion, deodorant, and shampoo and conditioner in the same fragrance, too.
Poupette St Barth Triny Floral Tie-Strap Midi-Dress
When you're packing for a long weekend and trying to fit everything in a carry-on or duffel bag, it's always a good idea to select pieces that can pull double-duty. Poupette's blue-and-white midi dress, for example, is a very chic cover-up for a beach day, but is just as suitable to wear out to dinner or for a walk through town, too.
La Ligne Mini Marina Sweater
Even if the forecast looks like it's all sunny skies, don't forget to pack a sweater—it might feel like a sweltering 85 degrees while lounging on a beach chair during the day, but temps drop at night, especially near the water. Wear it with a pair of denim shorts over a t-shirt, or throw it on over a dress.
SOS Daily Balancing Gel Cleanser
Along with a hydrating moisturizer and SPF, you'll want a good cleanser that will get rid of all that sunscreen and sweat from spending the day at the beach. Tower 28's new gel cleanser is a great choice for those with more sensitive skin types, as it'll get rid of all that makeup, SPF, oil and all the other dirt you absolutely do not want on your face at night, without stripping the skin.