The Luxurious All-Inclusive Hotels Defying Dining Expectations Across the U.S.
From California to Tennessee, these five-star retreats are making all-inclusive dining feel less like a compromise and more like the reason to book.Read More
Watered-down drinks, stale service and perpetually disappointing buffets are just a few things that come to mind when picturing the traditional all-inclusive resort. For decades, budget-friendly travelers have been enticed by the all-inclusive model made popular by brands like Club Med, seeing it as a way to make travel more accessible. And in many ways, it does, especially for those who don’t have the means to spend $5,000 on a hotel room alone. Though you often pay a higher nightly rate, the cost of food and beverages adds up quickly when on vacation, allowing you to cut financial corners without limiting indulgence. But more often than not, you’re still giving up a hefty chunk of change for an often mediocre hospitality experience, begging the question: When spending your hard-earned cash, do you care more about quality or quantity? Well, a handful of luxury hotels in the United States believe that you can have both.
From California to Tennessee, these five-star properties offer all-inclusive dining programs designed to elevate expectations and defy the mediocre reputation that plagues the term. Some of the best meals I’ve had this year have been at these hotels, completely altering my perspective on the potential of comprehensive fees. In reality, if you’re a high-end traveler already willing to shell out $1,500 a night for a stay at an ultra-luxurious property, spending just a bit more and having all of your meals completely covered is arguably a great hack that doesn’t force you to sacrifice caliber. That said, it’s important to note that more often than not, these more refined resorts do not include alcohol in their covered dining, making it an added cost. Alcohol consumption has significantly declined across the country, but cocktails and wine remain an important source of revenue for hotels, bars and restaurants. Still, being able to sit down and enjoy a multi-course dinner comparable to a $300 Michelin-starred meal without ever seeing a bill boasts an enticing allure all on its own.
Montecito’s San Ysidro Ranch serves farm-to-table fare and complimentary cocktails round the clock, while Alila Ventana Big Sur showcases the bounty of California’s Central Coast across a seasonally-driven prix-fixe menu. Whether you’re looking to unwind at a rustic ranch in Montana or get lost in the Great Smoky Mountains on a scenic estate, take a look at some of the luxury hotels redefining all-inclusive dining in the United States.
The Best All-Inclusive Hotels for Foodies
San Ysidro Ranch
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Depending on the season, just one night at San Ysidro Ranch, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, can cost you $3,000, and while that’s well beyond a splurge for most, the all-inclusive dining and drinking program does make a huge difference. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and almost all alcoholic beverages are included in your nightly rate, allowing you to indulge at your leisure. Start your day at signature restaurant Stonehouse, admiring the surrounding gardens and distant ocean views over a plate of eggs Benedict and fresh-squeezed orange juice. During lunch, head to the pool for a tangy margarita and Ty Warner’s favorite Korean beef tacos in between dips.
Dinner at Stonehouse is an entirely different affair from breakfast, as the covered patio comes to life with Moroccan-style lanterns on each table and overhead string lights casting a whimsical glow. Expect attentive, friendly service complemented by an upscale menu featuring timeless classics such as tableside steak Diane and duck à l’orange. You can never go wrong with a side of their macaroni and cheese, but do your best to save room for the tiramisu and chocolate soufflé.
Twin Farms
- 452 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard, VT 05031
Vermont’s woodsy landscape meets pastoral green hills at Twin Farms. There are just 28 rooms across the exclusive, 300-acre estate, and this intimacy extends into each bespoke dining experience. All meals, wine and spirits are included in your room rate, but you can also add on enhancements like the $500 Chef’s Table dinner or the $900 Champagne and Caviar tasting. Fresh meats like pork and beef are purchased from nearby ranchers, while butter and a variety of cheese come from local dairies, highlighting the farm-to-table principles that have put Twin Farms on the map as a distinct culinary destination.
Each menu changes regularly to reflect the seasons and showcase produce at its peak ripeness. Though you can always opt to enjoy a meal from the comfort of your cottage, treehouse or spacious suite, most take place in the Dining Room, where you’ll find both à la carte options and a multi-course tasting menu during dinner. For a more relaxed alternative to the Dining Room, head to Twiggs for drinks and light bites in the evening.
Alila Ventana Big Sur
- 48123 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Alila Ventana Big Sur is a wellness mecca tucked up on a picturesque hillside along the famed Central Coast. Though the 54-room property, now part of Hyatt’s Alila brand, has distanced itself from the all-inclusive term, dining is, in fact, included in your nightly rate, removing that added cost during your stay. Alcohol is not a part of the program, so if you want to try any of their craft cocktails (which you should), you’ll have to pay out of pocket. If you’re a fan of savory cocktails, I highly recommend the horseradish-infused Tomatini.
Rather than serving a designated breakfast and lunch, signature restaurant The Sur House serves a daily brunch between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., allowing you to come and go for two meals or fuel up on one large spread before hitting the nearby trails or on-site Japanese baths. Dinner feels a bit fancier as the lights dim and the guests don their best attire, but it's still pretty casual—this is Big Sur, after all. The food menu is driven by the seasons, and nearly all of the Mediterranean-inspired dishes feature locally sourced produce and proteins. The diver scallop crudo is a regular feature, as is the ricotta cavatelli and grilled tuna.
Castle Hot Springs
- 5050 N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ 85342
Located about an hour and 20 minutes away from Phoenix, Castle Hot Springs might be best known for its natural healing pools and otherworldly landscape—which features thousands of massive saguaro cacti along the surrounding Bradshaw Mountains—but the Relais & Châteaux hotel’s culinary program also leaves a lasting impression. Harvest is located on the lower level of the main lodge, and it is the designated restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Consider kicking off your morning with a guided hike along one of the many on-site trails before sitting down for an iced latte and wagyu steak and eggs. My go-to lunch is either the cucumber salad with ahi tuna or the ahi tuna poke bowl—either way, order something with the tuna; it was better than what I get in Los Angeles half the time.
Now for the main event: dinner. Every night, Harvest hosts a five-course chef’s menu with a brand-new soup, salad, farm-fresh amuse-bouche, three different entrée options and a dessert. Every single night of my recent stay was a smash hit, but if you’re lucky, you’ll be treated to an allium bisque during the soup course—one of my absolute favorite bites. There is an optional $125 wine pairing, which is guided by a knowledgeable sommelier, though you can also order nonincluded cocktails or wines by the glass at your leisure.
Triple Creek Ranch
- 5551 W Fork Rd, Darby, MT 59829
Triple Creek Ranch puts a luxurious twist on the classic “dude ranch” experience. This 50-acre Relais & Châteaux oasis immerses guests in the natural beauty of mountainous Montana, and the all-inclusive format allows you to unwind and forget about budgeting as you indulge in an array of chef-driven meals in the main Dining Room, on the rooftop or at any of the outdoor seating areas. House wine, beer and spirits are also included in your stay, marking a rare indulgence for those wanting to imbibe stress-free under the starry western sky.
The executive chef, Jacob Leatherman, has been with the property since 2005, and he continues to curate breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that cater to a variety of preferences and tastes. Menus change daily, but morning meals look like omelets and scrambles to order along with fresh-squeezed juices, while midday spreads range from sandwiches and salads to housemade soups. In the evening, expect a five-course experience complemented by a hand-picked selection of fine wines.
Blackberry Farm
- 1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886
Blackberry Farm is a 68-room, family-owned estate within the rolling foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains. Guests are treated to three meals a day at no additional cost, and the entire gastronomic program is rooted in a farm-to-table ethos and local sourcing. There are three different on-site restaurants to choose from: The Barn, The Main House and The Dogwood. The Barn is a James Beard Award-winning eatery that serves multi-course menus focused on Appalachian ingredients and flavors. The renowned wine cellar is also a highlight, and though it is not included in your nightly rate, you can explore more than 9,000 different bottles. Enjoy more casual breakfasts and lunches at The Main House, before sitting down for an approachable fine-dining experience at The Dogwood.