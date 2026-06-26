The Luxurious All-Inclusive Hotels Defying Dining Expectations Across the U.S.

Watered-down drinks, stale service and perpetually disappointing buffets are just a few things that come to mind when picturing the traditional all-inclusive resort. For decades, budget-friendly travelers have been enticed by the all-inclusive model made popular by brands like Club Med, seeing it as a way to make travel more accessible. And in many ways, it does, especially for those who don’t have the means to spend $5,000 on a hotel room alone. Though you often pay a higher nightly rate, the cost of food and beverages adds up quickly when on vacation, allowing you to cut financial corners without limiting indulgence. But more often than not, you’re still giving up a hefty chunk of change for an often mediocre hospitality experience, begging the question: When spending your hard-earned cash, do you care more about quality or quantity? Well, a handful of luxury hotels in the United States believe that you can have both.

From California to Tennessee, these five-star properties offer all-inclusive dining programs designed to elevate expectations and defy the mediocre reputation that plagues the term. Some of the best meals I’ve had this year have been at these hotels, completely altering my perspective on the potential of comprehensive fees. In reality, if you’re a high-end traveler already willing to shell out $1,500 a night for a stay at an ultra-luxurious property, spending just a bit more and having all of your meals completely covered is arguably a great hack that doesn’t force you to sacrifice caliber. That said, it’s important to note that more often than not, these more refined resorts do not include alcohol in their covered dining, making it an added cost. Alcohol consumption has significantly declined across the country, but cocktails and wine remain an important source of revenue for hotels, bars and restaurants. Still, being able to sit down and enjoy a multi-course dinner comparable to a $300 Michelin-starred meal without ever seeing a bill boasts an enticing allure all on its own.

Montecito’s San Ysidro Ranch serves farm-to-table fare and complimentary cocktails round the clock, while Alila Ventana Big Sur showcases the bounty of California’s Central Coast across a seasonally-driven prix-fixe menu. Whether you’re looking to unwind at a rustic ranch in Montana or get lost in the Great Smoky Mountains on a scenic estate, take a look at some of the luxury hotels redefining all-inclusive dining in the United States.