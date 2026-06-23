Jet Set

Jet Set: The Best Amazon Prime Day Travel Deals

By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Amazon Prime Day is officially here, with four days of major deals from June 23 through June 26. There are millions of deals offered on the site among the thousands of categories, and that includes some very noteworthy items that travelers are going to want to scoop up ASAP, before the savings event comes to an end. That said, there's also a lot on there that's not worth adding to your cart, even if you're getting a few dollars off. But back to the good stuff! Whether you're a constant jet-setter or a less frequent traveler, there are plenty of travel deals for Amazon Prime Day to complete—or further enhance—your travel wardrobe. From a cult-favorite suitcase and high-tech accessories to a leather backpack and beauty accouterments, here's what we're loving and coveting from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day Deals for Travelers

Away Bigger Carry-On Luggage

Whether you're a longtime fan of Away's polycarbonate suitcases or you've been debating scooping one up for years, now is the time to grab one—even the never-on-sale suitcases, like the carry-on, bigger carry-on, medium and large sizes are included in the 15 percent off deal, in classic colors like black, white and more.

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Away. Away

Cadence Capsules Basic Skincare Set in Evergreen

Cadence's capsule system is quite possibly the best way to make sure you have your go-to skincare and beauty products with you when you go, without having to haul the full-size versions. They're all in leakproof, refillable TSA-approved sizes, and you can customize the labels, too.

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Cadence. Cadence

Bagsmart Travel Makeup Bag for Women

This is admittedly not a massive savings, but listen—a sale is a sale, okay? And Bagsmart's cult-favorite, water-resistant toiletry bag is currently offered at a discount, which means it's an opportune time to snatch one up.

Bagsmart. Bagsmart

Apple AirTag

AirTags aren't the most exciting gift, but after finally giving in and trying them out about a year ago, I simply won't travel without them—even when I'm not checking luggage (which I'm usually not). It gives so much peace of mind to just know where your bags are (I always use one in my carry-on and personal bag, and checked bag, if I dare). And today, they happen to be offered at a 10 percent discount.

Apple. Amazon

Anker Portable Charger

I had given up on portable chargers for the past few years, but after I recently discovered this one, I can't imagine going anywhere without it. To be fair, my phone, no matter what I do, loses charge at a rather alarming rate, which I have not been able to remedy despite frequent, frantic calls and visits to the Genius Bar. Alas! This portable charger is just plain easy to use; you don't need any extra cables and whatnot, but can instead just charge it up and then plug it directly into your phone whenever you need any extra juice, with the percentage charge it has available listed right on the front.

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Anker. Anker

Pascacoo AirTag Passport Holder Cover

I've had the same passport case for years, but I've been considering switching it up and opting for one that has space for the aforementioned AirTag—after all, is there any more important item in your travel bag than your passport? This one has RFID blocking technology and a special slot for the AirTag, along with sleeves and compartments for your passport, credit cards and more.

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Pascacoo. Pascacoo

Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack

For the backpack lovers who refuse a tote bag: Samsonite's sleek and slim brown leather somehow makes this accessory...chic, dare we say? And functional, of course, with a few separate compartments (including a laptop slot) and a luggage sleeve to easily slide onto your suitcase.

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Samsonite. Samsonite

Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers

I'll never stop singing the praises of packing cubes, and I've heard good things about this Bagail set, which is lightweight, water-resistant come in a few different sizes for different uses.

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Bagail. Bagail

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