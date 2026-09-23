The New Status Symbol Is a Yacht That Reaches Antarctica
Expedition yachting has become luxury’s newest arms race, where prestige is measured in polar permits, helicopters and submarines instead of beach clubs.Read More
A funny thing happened on the way to Antarctica last season: the crowds thinned. Visitor numbers fell for the first time since the post-pandemic boom drove them to a record—down nearly three percent, to about 118,000. The easy read is that the appetite for ice has cooled. The truth is closer to a divorce. The top of the market has pulled away from the cruise business altogether, chasing the coordinates the big ships can't reach, or no longer may. Svalbard has cut landings to 43 sanctioned sites. Norway's World Heritage fjords went effectively off-limits to conventional yachts this year under new zero-emission rules. Russia's Far East stays closed to most Western operators. The reachable map keeps shrinking as the boats keep getting bigger.
Celebrities, as usual, arrived early. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sailed Scenic Eclipse to Antarctica in late 2022. Harrison Ford spent the following January aboard Lamima in Raja Ampat. Mark Zuckerberg's 387-foot Launchpad has been cruising expedition waters since 2024. Patrick Dovigi paid more than $650 million for Bill Gates' hydrogen-powered Breakthrough last fall. Suddenly, the broker chatter wasn't about Monaco. It was about Greenland, the Northwest Passage and who could still get a permit.
Scarcity has accelerated the arms race. Charter calendars for Greenland's Aug. 12 total solar eclipse filled more than a year in advance. Order books continue to swell. At the same time, expedition yachts are adding capabilities once reserved for research vessels: helicopters, Triton submersibles, wet labs, ice-class hulls and enough range to disappear from civilization for weeks. Which raises a new set of questions. Is expedition yachting still exclusive when a 245-guest luxury icebreaker sails a similar route? How much farther can exploration move once Antarctica starts to feel familiar? And what, exactly, counts as the next frontier? Below, the eight expedition yachts to charter now.
Hanse Explorer: EYOS Expeditions
The 157-foot Fr. Fassmer hull, launched in 2006, remains the EYOS workhorse. She pioneered the first fly-in, fly-out Antarctic yacht charter in 2008 and has cruised polar waters almost continuously since. Sven Lindblad bought her in 2019, and a 2021 refit brought contemporary interiors without sanding away her working-yacht character. EYOS co-founders Tim Soper and Rob McCallum run the operation out of the Isle of Man with 12 guests, 14 crew and a special-use permit in the Tongass. Landings in the country's largest national forest aren't possible without one. The 2026 calendar explores the Greenland eclipse in August, Scoresby Sund, and an Alaska season pairing Hanse Explorer with Sheldon Chalet at 6,000 feet inside Denali.
La Datcha: Damen SeaXplorer
Few private yachts were purpose-built for Antarctica. La Datcha was. The 252-foot Damen SeaXplorer launched in 2020 as the first privately owned expedition yacht designed from the keel up to comply with the IMO Polar Code—a standard her owner, Tinkoff Bank founder Oleg Tinkov, demanded so he could chase heli-skiing into Kamchatka's backcountry. The build backed it up: two helicopters in a below-deck hangar, a submersible and an ice-class hull that breaks through 16-inch ice, with the range to stay at sea for 40 days. Sanctions later complicated her ownership, and she now charters through Edmiston, from roughly $630,000 a week in shoulder season to $900,000 at the Antarctic peak. Her 2026 itinerary threads Norway in spring and the Northwest Passage in July—still one of only a handful of yachts cleared for the route—before turning south for Antarctica in December.
Octopus: Camper & Nicholsons
Before "expedition yacht" became an industry category, there was Octopus. Paul Allen's 414-foot Lürssen, delivered in 2003, established the blueprint for the modern expedition yacht: helipads, submarines, research equipment and enough range to disappear for weeks. After Allen's death in 2018, Swedish billionaire Roger Samuelsson acquired her and returned the yacht to charter for $2.2 million a week. She has already earned a place in maritime history. In 2015, an ROV operating from Octopus recovered the bell of HMS Hood from nearly 9,000 feet beneath the Denmark Strait, where the Bismarck sank her in 1941. The 2026 calendar opens in the Mediterranean, swings to the Caribbean in November and finishes with the Antarctic Peninsula in January and February.
Le Commandant Charcot: Ponant
Most expedition yachts work around the ice. Le Commandant Charcot goes through it. Ponant's French-flagged PC2 icebreaker is the only commercial passenger vessel in the world rated to break through 8.5 feet of ice and reach both the Geographic North Pole and the Ross Sea, destinations most charters spend a career hoping to see. LNG-electric hybrid propulsion runs her at near silence. Her 245 guests occupy 123 oceanfront staterooms with private balconies, dine on Alain Ducasse-curated menus and travel alongside a working science program that has hosted more than 100 researchers since launch. Cabins operate hotel-style, not charter-style. The 2026 season includes the Geographic North Pole in July, the Northwest Passage in August and a 27-day Ross Sea expedition in January with stops at Inexpressible Island, McMurdo Sound and the Bay of Whales.
Aqua Lares: Y.CO / EYOS
Originally launched in 1974 as the Dutch-built icebreaking tug Giant I, the vessel spent decades working before a dramatic rebirth as the explorer yacht Legend. Aqua Expeditions assumed management in late 2025, renamed her Aqua Lares, and repositioned her as the company's flagship for polar charters. She now accommodates up to 30 guests across 15 suites, though the marquee 2026 Greenland eclipse sailing is limited to 24 guests for a more intimate expedition. EYOS handles the polar programming. The headline 2026 charter is a seven-night voyage, Aug. 11-18, into Scoresby Sund, the world's largest fjord system, to watch the total solar eclipse cross overhead. The expert-in-residence is Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, the first American woman to spacewalk and the first woman to dive to the Mariana Trench.
REV Ocean: Burgess
When REV Ocean finally enters service, she'll become the largest yacht ever built. Espen Øino designed the exterior, H2 Yacht Design the interiors. Two helipads, a Triton submersible rated to 7,500 feet, wet and dry laboratories, and an auditorium for 90 blur the line between private yacht and research vessel. Thirty-six guests occupy 18 cabins after a recent 40-foot midship extension, supported by a crew of 54. The yacht charters through Burgess for roughly a quarter of the year, with proceeds earmarked for the REV Ocean Foundation. The rest of the year, she operates as a working scientific platform led by former WWF Norway CEO Nina Jensen. Maiden charter rates are expected to fall between $3 million and $3.5 million a week.
Seabourn Pursuit: Seabourn
Before Seabourn Pursuit ever reached Antarctica, she had already made maritime history. When she was christened off Western Australia in June 2024, the ceremony was led by the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners, the first time Traditional Owners had ever named a ship. The bottle broken across the bow was crafted from sugar and coated in beach sand from Ngula Jar Island. Tihany Design created the interiors, which include 132 oceanfront suites for 264 guests, 24 Zodiacs, two custom-built submarines and an expedition team that includes Wunambal Gaambera rangers as credentialed onboard guides. The 2026 calendar runs Kimberley sailings out of Broome and Darwin from June through September, Komodo and Raja Ampat in October and November, and the Antarctic Peninsula from December through February.
Lamima: Lamima Yacht
This 213-foot phinisi, a traditional Indonesian two-masted wooden sailing vessel, launched in 2014 from a beach yard in Bira, South Sulawesi, where Konjo master boatbuilders constructed her by hand from ironwood and teak. She remains the largest wooden sailing yacht in the world and the only Indonesian-flagged vessel to carry an international RINA classification. Marcelo Penna's Barcelona studio drew her exterior lines, while an 18-month fit-out in Bangkok and a 2024 refit refined the build without altering her silhouette. Seven cabins accommodate 14 guests, supported by a crew of 20 that includes PADI dive instructors. Among a fleet increasingly defined by submarines, helicopters and steel hulls, Lamima remains a reminder that sail still has a place in expedition yachting. There is no helipad and no submersible, only expert dive guides and access to some of Indonesia's richest marine ecosystems.