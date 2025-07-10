La Dolce Vita: Where to Find Aperitivo Hour in L.A.

Summer is the perfect time to romanticize your daily routine, and if a trip to Italy isn’t on the agenda, a little aperitivo brings la dolce vita straight to Los Angeles. Similar to happy hour, aperitivo is an Italian tradition with roots in ancient Rome. It is a time to gather and socialize over hors d'oeuvres, wine and Aperol Spritzes before sitting down for dinner.

The term “aperitivo” stems from the Latin word “aprire,” which means “to open,” alluding to the idea of stimulating one's appetite before a main course of grilled meats and creamy pastas. Though it might seem counterintuitive to snack before eating, small bites like marinated olives and cured meats tantalize your taste buds without filling you up. Plus, a meal before a meal is simply the Italian way.

From Eagle Rock’s charming Capri Club to Marea in Beverly Hills, several eateries in Los Angeles have brought a taste of the Italian lifestyle to L.A. One of Echo Park’s newest establishments, Bar Bacetti, is centering its entire identity around aperitivo, while Coucou puts a French twist on the social hour. Olivetta, a WeHo staple, also hosts an al fresco aperitivo hour in the Sunroom, though the restaurant has been closed since March for repairs following a kitchen fire. Whether you’re mingling over Italian snacks and low-ABV sippers or trying to transport yourself to Tuscany without the airfare, these are the best places in Los Angeles for aperitivo hour.