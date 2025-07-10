La Dolce Vita: Where to Find Aperitivo Hour in L.A.
From bubbly spritzes to marinated olives, these aperitivo hours bring Italian flair to Los Angeles—no passport required.Read More
Summer is the perfect time to romanticize your daily routine, and if a trip to Italy isn’t on the agenda, a little aperitivo brings la dolce vita straight to Los Angeles. Similar to happy hour, aperitivo is an Italian tradition with roots in ancient Rome. It is a time to gather and socialize over hors d'oeuvres, wine and Aperol Spritzes before sitting down for dinner.
The term “aperitivo” stems from the Latin word “aprire,” which means “to open,” alluding to the idea of stimulating one's appetite before a main course of grilled meats and creamy pastas. Though it might seem counterintuitive to snack before eating, small bites like marinated olives and cured meats tantalize your taste buds without filling you up. Plus, a meal before a meal is simply the Italian way.
From Eagle Rock’s charming Capri Club to Marea in Beverly Hills, several eateries in Los Angeles have brought a taste of the Italian lifestyle to L.A. One of Echo Park’s newest establishments, Bar Bacetti, is centering its entire identity around aperitivo, while Coucou puts a French twist on the social hour. Olivetta, a WeHo staple, also hosts an al fresco aperitivo hour in the Sunroom, though the restaurant has been closed since March for repairs following a kitchen fire. Whether you’re mingling over Italian snacks and low-ABV sippers or trying to transport yourself to Tuscany without the airfare, these are the best places in Los Angeles for aperitivo hour.
The Best Places for Aperitivo Hour in L.A.
Capri Club
- 4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Known for slinging some of the best Negronis in Los Angeles, Capri Club is Eagle Rock’s designated aperitivo bar. The old school interior with pink velour curtains, traditional bar stools, and vintage booths sitting under antique paintings offers retro vibes complemented by Italian bites and beverages. Since the motto is aperitivo all day, guests can walk in anytime after 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There are six different aperitivo-specific drinks, ranging from vermouth on the rocks to spritzes to amaro and soda. The frozen Negroni, however, is a can’t-miss highlight. Food can be ordered at the bar, and for an authentic aperitivo experience, opt for light plates like the tuna-stuffed peppers, fried sage, baby artichoke hearts and traditional taralli.
Ristorante Per L'Ora
- 649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Ristorante Per L’Ora combines farm-fresh California produce with coastal Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. A daily aperitivo hour runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bar and lounge, serving everything from Limoncello Spritzes to a Negroni your way. The bites offered are a bit more elevated than what you’ll find at your standard aperitivo hour—think fresh tuna crudo, truffle fries and Parmesan-topped Roman artichokes. The buzzy, elegant space features patterned pillows with antique accents, while crown moldings and engraved ceiling enhance the Old World ambiance.
Coucou
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
- 218 Main St, Venice, CA 90291
Prefer French over Italian? Available at both the Venice and West Hollywood locations, Coucou’s Apero Hour features a daily discounted cocktail, house wine and signature plates. The social hour runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and all day on Sunday, encouraging locals to get out of the house and catch up over a crisp bevvy and bites. The daily oysters are available for $3.50 each, but the Rockefeller-style scallops are a buttery delight beautifully displayed on the half shell. Heartier food options offered during Apero Hour include the cheese plate with Roquefort and Comté, and the slow-roasted short rib sandwich.
Marea
- 430 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Marea is a New York City transplant that opened in the heart of Beverly Hills in January 2025. Upon walking into the sleek and polished interior, guests are immediately greeted by a warm-hued photo of Sophia Loren. The patio seamlessly blends into a more private and cozy, low-lying dining room, and though the upscale interior seems most fitting for a fancy dinner or power lunch, Marea recently launched an aperitivo hour. Available every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the aperitivo hour (technically two hours) takes place on the terrace and includes a handful of spritzes, like the effervescent Torino Sbagliato, with food options to come soon.
Marco Polo
- 4141 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Located at the Silver Lake Pool & Inn, Marco Polo sets the scene of an elegant trattoria with striped umbrellas, smooth stone floors and marble bistro tables in an al fresco setting. The menu takes inspiration from the flavors and fare of Milan, hosting a worthwhile happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The $12 Coastal Spritz is balanced between bitter and bubbly, though you can always keep things simple with a classic Peroni. When it comes to bites, enjoy traditional Italian aperitivo snacks like arancini, marinated olives, crispy fritto misto and stuffed peppadew peppers.
Bar Bacetti
- 1507 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
One of Echo Park’s newest eateries, Bar Bacetti has designated itself as the ultimate place for aperitivo hour. This charming Italian bar opened June 26, marking a new era for the former Tilda wine bar space. Enjoy a daily aperitivo hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., complete with complimentary snacks alongside select beverages. Bar Bacetti’s Two Kiss Spritz uses Cappelletti rather than Aperol, but if you prefer something more complex, opt for the fizzy Sofia Spritz with chinotto, lambrusco and port. When it comes to food, think shareable bites like marinated olives, fluffy gnocco fritto, chilled octopus and Roman-Neapolitan-style pizzas.