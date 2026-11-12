The Most Memorable Après-Ski Experiences Across the U.S., Beyond the Usual Bars

Après-ski is a tradition at most ski mountains. As a shadow is cast over the mountain, as the sun falls behind the tree line, as ice begins to form on the slopes, skiers and snowboarders head for the bars to chat about best rides, worst wipeouts, new equipment or failed gear. The picture-perfect après-ski scene can take many forms. Some mountains host fancy post-ski parties where attendees show up in chic one-piece snowsuits and sit upon gorgeously laid out faux furs. Everyone seems to pass around a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, which somehow keeps spilling endless bubbles. At other ski resorts, grungy snowboarders and smelly skiers mosh their way into a bar, some of whom line themselves up before a ski that’s holding six glued-to-the-ski shot glasses. Prepped by fraternity living, the drinkers must tip back the ski in unison so not a single drop spills from the glass.

Whether luxurious or grungy, refined or raucous, these après-ski scenes are starting to become the norm: it’s a good time, good food, good drink, good stories and good people. But what if you want more than just the trite post-ski scene that exists from mountain to mountain? There are a few ski mountains where the after-mountain party is more than just a good time, with slope-side speakeasies, distilleries, igloos, historic bars and iconic watering holes. This winter, while skiing across the United States, here are a few après-ski experiences that stand out from the pack.