The Most Memorable Après-Ski Experiences Across the U.S., Beyond the Usual Bars
These standout après-ski experiences trade the usual slopeside drink for ice bars, hidden speakeasies, historic saloons and full-blown mountain parties.Read More
Après-ski is a tradition at most ski mountains. As a shadow is cast over the mountain, as the sun falls behind the tree line, as ice begins to form on the slopes, skiers and snowboarders head for the bars to chat about best rides, worst wipeouts, new equipment or failed gear. The picture-perfect après-ski scene can take many forms. Some mountains host fancy post-ski parties where attendees show up in chic one-piece snowsuits and sit upon gorgeously laid out faux furs. Everyone seems to pass around a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, which somehow keeps spilling endless bubbles. At other ski resorts, grungy snowboarders and smelly skiers mosh their way into a bar, some of whom line themselves up before a ski that’s holding six glued-to-the-ski shot glasses. Prepped by fraternity living, the drinkers must tip back the ski in unison so not a single drop spills from the glass.
Whether luxurious or grungy, refined or raucous, these après-ski scenes are starting to become the norm: it’s a good time, good food, good drink, good stories and good people. But what if you want more than just the trite post-ski scene that exists from mountain to mountain? There are a few ski mountains where the after-mountain party is more than just a good time, with slope-side speakeasies, distilleries, igloos, historic bars and iconic watering holes. This winter, while skiing across the United States, here are a few après-ski experiences that stand out from the pack.
The Après-Ski Experiences to Know Across North America
Iglu at Sunday River
- 15 S Ridge Rd, Newry, ME 04261
Though the spelling might be off, the architecture of the Iglu at Sunday River is spot on. While it changes shape each ski season, Sunday River hires architects who spend more than 100 hours constructing an enormous ice castle from 30 tons of snow and ice. Beneath the igloo, ice tables and compacted snow benches attract tipplers who’ve just ordered their drinks at the ice-carved bar. With multiple hallways, carved-out nooks and murals chiseled into the ice walls, it’s an exceptional place to enjoy a cocktail. For its first few years, the Iglu at the base of the Jordan 8 chairlift was only accessible to skiers and snowboarders who made the trek to the far side of the mountain. Now, non-skiers can catch a shuttle to the Iglu to experience the magic at Sunday River. This season, a few resorts are building similar structures, but the one at Sunday River will feature its fourth iteration of the Iglu, a truly remarkable way to toast to a day of runs at one of Maine’s best mountains.
The Owl Bar at the Sundance Mountain Resort
- 8841 N Alpine Lp Rd, Sundance, UT 84604
When Robert Redford heard that Butch Cassidy’s bar in Thermopolis, Wyoming, was up for sale, he bought it sight unseen. At first, the actor thought he’d been duped. But after shipping the barroom furniture to his resort in Utah and restoring it to how it looked in the 19th century, Redford realized the bar furniture was authentic. To pay homage to the infamous outlaw’s bar, Redford erected a building around all the pieces and called it the Owl Bar. While the après-ski offerings are tasty and the beers are fine, mosey around the space to enjoy the history and the memorabilia. On each wall, pictures and wanted signs hang. Some photographs feature the outlaw with his partner, the Sundance Kid. Other photographs are from the set of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. This ski-in bar at the Sundance Resort not only holds a rich history and good drink, but it also hosts live musical performances.
Totemoff’s Bar & Grill at Ski Santa Fe
- 1477 State Hwy 475, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Ski Santa Fe’s mid-mountain bar, Totemoff’s, sits at 10,500 feet, which is higher than most ski summits in North America. No matter the day, it’s packed with skiers and snowboarders seeking a tasty IPA or satisfying bowl of green chili. But on weekends, jam bands or DJs ride up to the deck, transforming Totemoff’s into a midday party. While the overwhelming majority of attendees are riders who’ve just finished carving out a run, plenty of party-goers dancing in fancy snowsuits and fur boots have never even thought to slide down a mountain, thinking that the chairlift is simply a mode of transport from the base to an epic party. Others come to enjoy the festivities with their dogs. It makes for a very mixed and happy crowd.
The WhistlePig Pavilion and the Linehouse at Spruce Peak
- 7412 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
In Stowe, at the base of Spruce Peak Mountain, are two fantastic après-ski experiences. At the WhistlePig Pavilion, an outpost of one of the country’s top distillers, some of the most coveted whiskey is poured. Inside the large cabin, a fireplace at the center melts cheese. This raclette offering pairs perfectly with kielbasas or steak, and of course, WhistlePig’s whiskeys. During après-ski hours, there’s live music most weekends and holidays. Tipplers can find more intimate settings at the WhistlePig pergolas situated around the ice rink at the center of the village, or they can carry over the après-ski festivities to Spruce Peak’s speakeasy, the Linehouse. Cleverly hidden down an entryway that looks like it would only be appropriate for a maintenance worker to enter, the bar inside this engineering room is quaint and feels like a portal to the 1930s. Small in size, the few guests able to get access will find that one very talented bartender is happy to craft nearly every element of the drink from scratch.
High West Saloon in Park City
- 703 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060
Opened as Utah’s first legal distillery in 2006 after an over 130-year distilling ban, the High West Saloon has been pleasing locals and visitors for the past two decades. Quittin’ Time—that’s the run that ends at High West’s door—is the perfect way to end a day at Park City Mountain. Then it’s just unclicking bindings and walking a few steps into one of Park City’s most historic buildings. At one point, the building serviced work horses; when cars came into fashion, the building transformed into a mechanic’s garage. Today, it serves house-distilled whiskeys and cocktails that feature High West’s bourbons and gins. While the main dining room offers delicious bites like bison chorizo tacos, smoked trout dip, and elk stroganoff, High West’s Nelson Cottage is one of the premier whiskey and culinary events in Park City. The Michelin Guide-recognized Nelson Cottage offers a tasting menu with optional whiskey pairings, upping what it means to offer an après-ski experience.
The Mangy Moose in Jackson Hole
- 3295 Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025
While the Mangy Moose appears like many of the grungy après-ski bar experiences that have become trite, it’s one of the originators of edgy after-the-slopes entertainment. When it opened in 1967, only the most daring tackled the mountain in Jackson Hole. Back then, it was called the Mangy Moose Saloon Spaghetti Emporium and Opera House, and most of those daredevil skiers enjoyed whatever carbohydrates were boiling up in the kitchen and something a little more discordant than opera. The Moose has shed some of its name, and there isn’t much pasta on its menu. In fact, the musical acts and even the food have improved. The Mangy Moose has hosted singers and bands like Kris Kristofferson, Widespread Panic, Arlo Guthrie, Ben Harper and G. Love & Special Sauce, to name but a few. The restaurant menu features bison carpaccio and short rib with blue cheese flatbread, though the bar simplifies things with a menu comprising burgers, sandwiches, whiskey flights and their very own Mangy Moose Get Loose Ale.
The Wobbly Barn at Killington
- 2229 Killington Rd, Killington, VT 05751
Like the Mangy Moose, the name of this Vermont après institution also implies that things get a bit off kilter here. But The Wobbly Barn lives in two worlds. It’s a steakhouse that serves some impressive bites, like charred octopus, short rib poutine, seared scallops and a variety of steaks. But they also deliver the party, hosting raucous happy hours, line dancing with the Killington Cowgirls, live music and plenty of late-night dancing, where everyone ends up as wobbly as the barn that’s managed to stand in Killington since 1963.
Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro at Aspen
- Top of the Cloud Nine Lift, 76 Boomerang Rd, Aspen, CO 81611
This high-end, high-altitude après-ski at Aspen’s Snowmass features bubbling fondues, champagne showers, tins of caviar, DJs in fur or fineries and vistas at the height of clouds. It evokes European Alpine culture in the Rocky Mountains. While this type of après-ski—the champagne party—is becoming popular at many luxury resorts, Cloud Nine’s iteration is the one that most try to emulate. Though its location makes it mostly a destination for skiers and snowboarders, there are limited snowmobile experiences that shuttle non-riders up to this famous party at the peak. Later in the evenings, snowcats run the slopes, carrying the rest of the non-skier crowd. On offer in the clouds is wagyu tartare, artisanal cheeses, seafood towers and even the full Cloud Nine experience with raclette cheese paired with cured meats or a gruyère fondue. Either can be jazzed up with truffle shavings.