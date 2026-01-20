An Art Lover’s Guide to the Best Galleries and Museums in Morocco

Over the past 10 years, Morocco’s art scene has drawn increasing international attention—thanks in part to the Marrakech edition of 1-54—yet many collectors are only just beginning to appreciate the depth and distinctiveness of its cultural production. Though long associated with tourism and Hollywood location shoots, the North African nation has a rich and underrepresented history of artmaking shaped by centuries of diverse cultural exchange. For collectors, Morocco offers not only access to an increasingly globalized ecosystem of galleries, museums and residencies, but also the opportunity to invest in a scene rooted in heritage and alive with contemporary urgency.

Situated at the crossroads of Africa, Europe and the Middle East, it has absorbed and transformed a range of aesthetic influences into something entirely its own. Traditional forms such as rug and carpet weaving, metalwork, Zellige mosaics and calligraphy—rooted in Islamic, Arab and Berber practices—set the foundation. These traditions were later reshaped by the pressures and visual codes of colonial rule from 1912 to 1956, when Morocco was a French and Spanish protectorate.

Following independence, a pivotal generation of artists and educators—among them Mohamed Melehi, Farid Belkahia, Mohamed Chabâa, Malika Agueznay and Toni Maraini—formed the Casablanca Art School movement. Their work reframed Moroccan identity through a postcolonial lens, blending modernist abstraction with indigenous motifs and reclaiming crafts long marginalized under colonial rule. These artists laid the intellectual and visual groundwork for what would become a resilient, self-defining contemporary art scene.

By the 1990s, a new generation was building on this legacy, merging global techniques with local materials, histories and themes. Today’s Moroccan artists—working in painting, photography, craft, installation and beyond—continue to engage political and cultural questions with clarity and intent.