The Best Art Galleries in Vienna, Austria

Vienna ranks among the world’s most celebrated cultural destinations, with its reputation largely anchored in its historic museums, baroque palaces and gothic cathedrals. The city’s artistic identity, too, is steeped in its legacy, especially the 19th-century masters Gustav Klimt, Oskar Kokoschka and Egon Schiele.

However, Vienna also boasts a vibrant and eclectic contemporary scene that often surprises even the most seasoned art travelers. In recent decades, dozens of contemporary galleries have opened, forming an energetic and unconventional constellation that has upended the city’s traditional art expectations. Here, avant-garde installations, conceptual curation and experimentation with new mediums unfold in fresh ways, which is especially compelling when paired with the city’s classical architecture.

We would never recommend skipping a visit to Belvedere or the Kunsthistorisches Museum (which recently hosted an exhibition of work by Flemish Baroque artist Michaelina Wautier), but we do suggest venturing beyond their iconic walls to explore a few contemporary art spaces. After all, you can't truly say you know Vienna unless you appreciate both its past and its present.