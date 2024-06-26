From a flaky croissant to a warm baguette, nothing soothes the soul like freshly baked goods. While cities like Paris, Lisbon and London are known for having some of the best pastries in the world, Los Angeles is home to several renowned bakeries that specialize in a variety of savory and sweet treats. Legendary places like Porto’s Bakery are famous for signature Cuban-inspired potato balls and cheese rolls, while upscale establishments like Artelice bring authentic French pastries to the West Coast.

Though most bakeries offer a grab-and-go exchange for patrons on their way to a beachside picnic or cozy gathering, a few boast picturesque patios and European-style bistro tables where you can enjoy a cup of coffee alongside your eclair or pain au chocolat. Whether you’re in the mood for a high-quality sandwich made on a pillowy ciabatta roll or need to pick up an order of delicate mousse cakes for a dinner party, these innovative bakeries are scattered all across the city. Since it’s L.A., you’ll also find a plethora of gluten and dairy-free options. Get ready to indulge at the best bakeries in Los Angeles.