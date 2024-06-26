The Best Bakeries in Los Angeles
From a flaky croissant to a warm baguette, nothing soothes the soul like freshly baked goods. While cities like Paris, Lisbon and London are known for having some of the best pastries in the world, Los Angeles is home to several renowned bakeries that specialize in a variety of savory and sweet treats. Legendary places like Porto’s Bakery are famous for signature Cuban-inspired potato balls and cheese rolls, while upscale establishments like Artelice bring authentic French pastries to the West Coast.
Though most bakeries offer a grab-and-go exchange for patrons on their way to a beachside picnic or cozy gathering, a few boast picturesque patios and European-style bistro tables where you can enjoy a cup of coffee alongside your eclair or pain au chocolat. Whether you’re in the mood for a high-quality sandwich made on a pillowy ciabatta roll or need to pick up an order of delicate mousse cakes for a dinner party, these innovative bakeries are scattered all across the city. Since it’s L.A., you’ll also find a plethora of gluten and dairy-free options. Get ready to indulge at the best bakeries in Los Angeles.
The Best Bakeries, Cake Shops and Patisseries in L.A.
République Café & Bakery
- 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Angelenos from all over the city gather at République Café Bakery each morning to pick up their favorite loaf or pastry, braving a line that looks intimidating but tends to move fairly quickly. If you’re grabbing takeout, spend some time eyeing the mouth-watering display case that is packed to the brim with cookies, muffins, croissants and more from pastry chef Margarita Manzke. The communal tables in the historic, chapel-esque building also offer ample space for diners looking to sit down for a croque madame or quiche of the day.
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe
- Multiple Locations
Founded by Rosa Porto in 1976, Porto’s Bakery is an iconic establishment that locals flock to daily. While the original location was in Echo Park, Porto’s has since expanded with bakeries all over the valley. From Burbank to Glendale to Northridge, Porto’s is famous for their signature cheese rolls, cream-focused cakes and unique Cuban pastries. When visiting, it’s best to snag an assortment of both sweet and savory treats. Though it may seem basic compared to the other offerings, their Belgian chocolate chip cookie is one of the best in the city.
Gusto Bread
- 2710 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Despite being all the way out in Long Beach, Gusto Bread is worth the trek. Specializing in wild fermented breads and pan dulce, this artisanal panadería serves up handmade goods that have earned it an immaculate reputation. When it comes to the freshly baked loaves, the California loaf and seeded loaf are two top contenders. If you visit on the weekend, don’t leave without trying one of the jamon rolls and a spelt cookie for dessert.
Artelice Patisserie
- 11301 W Olympic Blvd Unit 123, Los Angeles, CA 90064
- 117 N San Fernando Blvd., Burbank CA 91502
With two locations open in Sawtelle and Burbank, both Westsiders and valley dwellers have easy access to the revolutionary treats from French bakery and pastry shop Artelice. The sizable croissants are flaky and buttery, possessing the same level of quality and taste that you’d find in Paris. While you can’t go wrong with a classic, the leek and Parmesan Spanish Princess croissant is a hit for savory connoisseurs. Need to cure your sweet tooth? Try the tarts or macarons. The mousse cakes are just as beautiful as they are decadent, with the cheesecake fraise being a consistent favorite.
Gjusta
- 320 E Sunset Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Gjusta is a deli, cafe, market and bakery that is the go-to place for bread lovers on the Westside and even provides the bread for renowned restaurants like Crudo e Nudo, proving just how high quality the rustic loaves are. This artisanal bakery also offers gluten-free varieties, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of a Gjusta loaf. Whether you’re passing by on your way to the beach or sitting down on the patio to eat a pepperoni flatbread or market sandwich, Gjusta is a must while in Venice.
Jyan Isaac Bread
- 1620 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Formerly of Gjusta, Jyan Isaac created this pandemic-born bakery by making sourdough loaves in his family’s kitchen. The loaves quickly gained recognition, and now, Jyan Isaac Bread exists as a brick-and-mortar in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, and also sells their products at farmers markets in Beverly Hills, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Larchmont and Mar Vista. From bagels to brioche buns to baguettes, each product is naturally fermented and handcrafted using the highest-quality grains.
Magnolia Bakery
- 8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Upon walking into Magnolia Bakery in West Hollywood, guests are greeted by aromas of caramelized sugar and a cheerful ambiance. Located on the corner of West 3rd Street, this New York City transplant is most famous for its creamy banana pudding, but they also make a variety of chewy cookies, adorable cupcakes and rich cheesecakes. Regardless of if you’re picking up a whole birthday cake or a dozen red velvet cookies, you truly can’t leave without a cup of the world-renowned banana pudding at this bakeshop.
Pitchoun!
- 545 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Pitchoun is a family-owned bakery situated in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. The bistro tables out front offer a shady area to sit after ordering a raspberry croissant and Provencal eggs. The French-inspired menu is robust, featuring freshly baked breads, classic pastries, salads and sandwiches. Most importantly, everything from both the kitchen and bakery is hand-made daily using locally sourced, non-GMO ingredients.