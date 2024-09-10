Ballet Flats Never Go Out of Style
It’s time to appreciate the polished minimalism of the humble ballet flat.Read More
Shoe trends come and go, but ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts attire (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated fashion), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
Ballet flats are elegant and minimalist, but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. A classic leather ballet flat is a must-have component of any capsule wardrobe, but there are also plenty of elevated and creative takes on the shoe, whether it’s an unexpected colorway, embellished detailing or unique fabric.
Ballet flats can be dressed up or down; you can wear a traditional black leather or perhaps a cream-colored or tan pair every day, and opt for a pair with sparkling crystals or a satiny finish for a more formal occasion. Ballet flats are a lovely alternative to sandals in the summer, but they’re also a great transition season shoe, especially in the time inching towards fall, when you might want to stow away those open-toed shoes but aren’t quite ready to pull out the boots just yet, or at the start of spring, when it’s getting warmer but not within open-toe shoe time. Below, see the best ballet flats for every style preference, that you’ll find yourself turning to time and time again.
The Best Ballet Flats for Women
- Rothy's The Max Square Mary Jane
- M. Gemi The Danza
- Jimmy Choo Black Ade Ballet Flats
- Margaux The Demi
- Loeffler Randall Leonie Black and Crystal Ballet Flat
- Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat
- Vivaia Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
- Sarah Flint Sacchetto Ballet Flat
- The Row Ava Mary Jane Ballet Flats
- Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats
- Chanel Lambskin & Patent Calfskin Black Ballerina Flat
- Khaite Marcy Crystal Stud Silk Ballerina Flats
- Tory Burch Ballet Loafer
- Prada Leopard Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
- Ferragamo Varina Leather Flat
- Miu Miu Satin Bow Ballet Flats
- Everlane The Day Leather Day Ballet Flat
Rothy's The Max Square Mary Jane
These square-toe Mary Jane ballet flats have a secure and chic strap across the foot. The chocolate brown hue is perfect for fall, and the woven aesthetic adds unexpected texture. Rothy's is known for making some of the most comfortable shoes out there, and these ballet flats are no different; they're outfitted with the brand's "Love Insole" for extra cushioning and wearability, with rubber sculpted outsoles for even more comfort and stability. Not only are they so easy to walk in, but they’re also made of recycled plastic water bottles, and they’re also machine-washable.
M. Gemi The Danza
If you want the look of a ballet flat but worry that the entirely flat sole won’t be the most supportive, you must consider M. Gemi’s square-toe Danza shoes, which have a hidden wedge for a more comfortable (and height-giving!) fit. They come in an array of hues, but the classic leg-lengthening nude leather goes with everything.
Jimmy Choo Black Ade Ballet Flats
These glamorous, black suede flat shoes have a pearl-embellished band and are perfect for any occasion when you want to add a little something extra to your outfit.
Margaux The Demi
Made of Italian leather, Margaux’s cult-favorite, round-toe classic ballet flats are an immediate wardrobe staple. They come in an array of colorways, the metallic silver is neutral, but still feels special.
Loeffler Randall Leonie Black and Crystal Ballet Flat
Make a statement in these adorable crystal-studded, embellished black mesh ballet flats, complete with a sweet bow detail—it’s no surprise the Mary Jane silhouette is always a best-seller for the brand.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat
Swap out your usual uncomfortable heels for these sophisticated satin flats, with dazzling embellishments at the toe.
Vivaia Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
If you want a ballet flat in a color other than black or nude that’s still versatile and somewhat neutral, consider these comfy blue shoes, which have a subtly pointed toe and are up there with the most supportive ballet flats.
Sarah Flint Sacchetto Ballet Flat
The mixed textures of suede and patent leather give these sophisticated brown ballet flats an elevated edge.
The Row Ava Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The Row’s elegant, cream-colored Mary Jane flats have a soft square toe, for a modern take on the shoe.
Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats
Add a pop of color to your outfit with these cherry red shoes, made of super soft leather that molds to the foot for a super comfortable ballet flat.
Chanel Lambskin & Patent Calfskin Black Ballerina Flat
No one does high-quality ballet flats quite like Chanel, and you simply cannot go wrong with any of the French fashion house’s iconic ballerina women’s shoes. Yes, they’re an investment, but you’ll wear these black ballet flats forever.
Khaite Marcy Crystal Stud Silk Ballerina Flats
Who says you have to wear heels to be fancy? New York-born brand Khaite's crystal-studded, round-toe flats instantly spice up any ensemble, adding a sparkly note to your look—perfect for the holidays, or just elevating your everyday jeans and t-shirt outfit.
Tory Burch Ballet Loafer
If you want the polished preppiness of a loafer, combined with the softness of a ballet flat, look no further than these loafer-flat combo shoes, which have a low heel for a little extra height.
Prada Leopard Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Step out of your comfort zone and look to something other than a solid-colored pair of ballet flats. A leopard print is a surprisingly neutral option.
Ferragamo Varina Leather Flat
There’s a reason Ferragamo flats have stood the test of time; these preppy, bow-accented shoes are classics, like this pretty pair of nude patent leather ballet flats.
Miu Miu Satin Bow Ballet Flats
Miu Miu’s logo-emblazoned satin ballet flats are classic for a reason; they’re fashionable and wearable. These blush-toned satin shoes are perhaps the most reminiscent of actual ballet slippers, for a very pointe shoe-inspired look.
Everlane The Day Leather Day Ballet Flat
Keep it simple with these pretty pink ballet flats, which are made with a thinner leather and won’t feel too tight on your feet. They’re a true #balletcore moment, but they’re also super comfy, thanks to a cushioned insole.