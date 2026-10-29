A Collector’s Guide to Bangkok’s Best Art Galleries

499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Lat Yao, Chatuchak

MOCA differs from the rest of the venues on the list in that it's a private museum built around one collector's vision. But for those just getting into Thai art, this is another great starting point. Founded in 2012 by Boonchai Bencharongkul, MOCA has a fairly straightforward mission: to show just how broad, strange, spiritual and technically accomplished contemporary Thai art can be. According to its founder, the museum was created partly to honor Professor Silpa Bhirasri, widely regarded as the father of modern Thai art. The five-story museum holds more than 800 works, mostly Thai painting and sculpture, with a smaller international section on the fifth floor. Beyond showing the permanent collection, it frequently hosts temporary exhibitions. For anyone trying to learn about key Thai artists like Thawan Duchanee, Chalermchai Kositpipat, Chalood Nimsamer and Prateep Kochabua, this is the place to begin a Bangkok art crawl. The building has real presence. Set a little apart from the usual central gallery circuit, it was built to look as though it had been carved from a single block of stone. Jasmine patterns cut into the facade filter natural light into the central atrium, and the exhibition halls inside are big, bright and easy to navigate. It feels less like a scrappy contemporary space than a monument built to give Thai modern art the scale and gravitas it rarely gets.