The Best Bars in Santa Monica for an Elevated Cocktail
Picture this: a gentle ocean breeze, sweeping views and a craft cocktail in hand—that’s what you get when grabbing a drink in Santa Monica. This beachside community in Los Angeles seamlessly blends quiet coastal living with upbeat nightlife, offering the best of both worlds for locals and visitors alike. The Bungalow, for example, has been a long-standing staple for partygoers since 2012, offering a house party-esque escape complete with strong drinks and eager crowds ready to mix and mingle. The Coco Club, located on top of Sonder the Beacon, formerly the Hotel Shangri-La, is a newer rooftop bar with a beachy theme—expect pink and green furniture, palm leaf wallpaper and tropical libations.
However, both of these establishments have a more party-focused vibe, and sometimes, all you need is an elegant setting, dim lighting and buzz-worthy cocktail. In addition to posh hotel bars with design-forward decor and moody backdrops, Santa Monica is also home to cozy watering holes where long-time locals gather for a dirty martini under moonlight or a bubbly spritz on a sunny patio. Whether you’re craving ocean views from one of the city’s trendiest hotspots or a classic cocktail in a rustic, red-brick space, these are the best bars in Santa Monica.
The Best Santa Monica Bars for a Night Out
Orla Bar
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Located within the five-star Regent Santa Monica, Orla Bar offers a less formal dining and drinking experience for guests craving the same Mediterranean-inspired cocktails found at chef Michael Mina’s Orla, one of the best restaurants in the area. The oval-shaped bar is posh yet cozy, and the brown leather bar stools have a short back so that you can enjoy a little support while sipping. The Gardens of Babylon is a gin-based beverage that uses cucumber, mint and lemon to create an herbaceous and light flavor profile. For a more spirit-froward sipper, order the Arabian Nights negroni, which is given a Middle Eastern twist with Darjeeling tea, toasted coconut, cardamom and ginger spices.
The Misfit Bar
- 225 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Misfit Bar and Restaurant is situated in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica, putting patrons in the middle of the hustle and bustle just around the corner from famed Ocean Avenue. This two-story establishment sits on the ground floor of the Southern California beach town's historic Clock Tower Building and boasts a retro industrial atmosphere with tiled floors, red leather barstools and a curtained bar with towering ceilings. The Famous White Sangria is a local favorite, but for a more herbaceous and fresh cocktail, opt for the Basil Gimlet. The restaurant also offers a solid brunch and daily happy hour.
Élephante
- 1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Élephante is a restaurant and bar known for its distant ocean views, bohemian ambiance and killer cocktails. Don’t be surprised if you see your favorite Hollywood influencer or reality television star—Élephante is about as trendy as it gets on the Westside. However, despite being a hotspot for those who wish to see and be seen, the menu features quality cocktails and elevated bites to match. There are actually two bars in Élephante—one toward the front by the elevator and one in the main dining room. Whether you snag a barstool or get cozy in one of the low-lying lounge tables, the namesake Élephante cocktail is a tangy, passion fruit-forward drink that can be customized with the spirit of your choice. The fruity punch bowls are perfect for big groups, but espresso martini lovers should splurge on the curated flight of three caffeinated cocktails.
Bar Chloe
- 1449 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Step into a world of sophistication and classic cocktails when you visit Santa Monica’s Bar Chloe. Plush red booths with low-lying tables adorned in glowing candlelit surround the arched bar while dark wood accents and tarnished mirrors create a moody backdrop. If you’re looking for an intimate and dim-lit place for a drinks date, Bar Chloe, which is located on the bottom floor of Euro-inspired Hotel Carmel, is the move. In addition to rotating cocktails that range from gimlets and martinis to the more complex milk punch, Bar Chloe also serves a vibrant selection of natural wines and small bites like French fries, sliders and a mini grilled cheese.
The Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel
- 1111 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
After riding 18 floors up a glass elevator and enjoying panoramic Pacific Ocean views, doors open to chic space complete with canopied booths and a sleek bar surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on either side. The brightness is enhanced by white chairs, curtains and booths, and at sunset, those sitting in the lounge area get an epic Santa Monica beach view as they admire a coastline where mountains meet the sea. Though a classic dirty martini fits the vibes effortlessly, branch out with signature cocktails like the spicy Celery Superstar #3 or the crisp Watermelon Cucumber Mojito.
Calabra
- 700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Located on the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Calabra is a bohemian poolside oasis in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard. Neutral tones, wicker and rattan furnishings, lush greenery and textured patterns yield a Tulum-esque setting that meets Mediterranean fare and refreshing cocktails. Whether you’re soaking up some sun on a Sunday or enjoying an evening tipple at sunset, the Tamarindo Margarita is a tangy and zesty treat that brings one of Mexico’s most beloved flavors to Santa Monica. Other creative cocktails include the Mezcal in Montenegro, the Watermelon Sparkler and the Gin Blossom.
The Chestnut Club
- 1348 14th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
The Chestnut Club is a cozy neighborhood bar backed by industry veterans Mario Guddemi, Sal Aurora and Pablo Moix. Though you can easily find a quiet and intimate corner booth during a date night, The Chestnut Club is also great for large groups thanks to their long leather banquettes, with live DJ sets on Fridays and Saturdays. The cocktail menu revolves around timeless classics like the Paper Plane, Old Fashioned, Sidecar and Cosmopolitan. If you order the Dealer’s Choice, your mixologist will happily customize any cocktail to your liking. When it comes to food, expect elevated snacks like tuna ceviche, barbacoa tacos and deviled eggs topped with crispy prosciutto.
Sirena Bar
- 1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Posh London vibes radiate from The Georgian Hotel’s Sirena Bar. Feathered lamps, pink accents and cool, blue tones paint a picture straight out of Chelsea. The bar is situated in the lobby just past the front entrance, and though the bar is the best place to sit for mixing and mingling, there is also a small lounge area if you’d like more spacious seating. The Sirena Sour is a blue beverage that matches the bar color palette perfectly, while the Geez Louise features an enticing tang from yuzu complemented by fruity flavors from an apricot-infused whiskey.