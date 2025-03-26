The Best Bars in Santa Monica for an Elevated Cocktail

Picture this: a gentle ocean breeze, sweeping views and a craft cocktail in hand—that’s what you get when grabbing a drink in Santa Monica. This beachside community in Los Angeles seamlessly blends quiet coastal living with upbeat nightlife, offering the best of both worlds for locals and visitors alike. The Bungalow, for example, has been a long-standing staple for partygoers since 2012, offering a house party-esque escape complete with strong drinks and eager crowds ready to mix and mingle. The Coco Club, located on top of Sonder the Beacon, formerly the Hotel Shangri-La, is a newer rooftop bar with a beachy theme—expect pink and green furniture, palm leaf wallpaper and tropical libations.

However, both of these establishments have a more party-focused vibe, and sometimes, all you need is an elegant setting, dim lighting and buzz-worthy cocktail. In addition to posh hotel bars with design-forward decor and moody backdrops, Santa Monica is also home to cozy watering holes where long-time locals gather for a dirty martini under moonlight or a bubbly spritz on a sunny patio. Whether you’re craving ocean views from one of the city’s trendiest hotspots or a classic cocktail in a rustic, red-brick space, these are the best bars in Santa Monica.