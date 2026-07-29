The Ultimate Cannes Beach Club Guide, Ranked By a Summer Insider

The entire city of Cannes is oriented around the beach. It’s the raison d'être for this little French village with a Hollywood legacy, and the major draw for everyone from tourists to movie stars to locals who live here year-round. I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last three summers in Cannes, and living here during the long, hot weeks afforded me the chance to visit nearly every beach club in the city.

Along the city’s main drag, La Croisette, some of the most famous beaches in the world are accessible via luxurious clubs that have earned international fame for decadent lunches, chic decor and, of course, their coveted sun beds. But not all beach clubs are created equal; a select few are extensions of the luxury hotels that dot the waterfront. These historic institutions have been in place for decades, and take pride in the legacy they’ve built over many generations.

Nothing has made that more clear as of late than Mike White tapping the iconic Hôtel Martinez to serve as the backdrop for the next season of The White Lotus. That’s not the only acknowledgment the hotel has received recently; this summer, it was elevated to Palace status, a rare government-recognized distinction considered the highest hospitality honor in the country. Understandably, when it comes to choosing a beach club this summer, La Plage du Martinez is at the top of our list.

Before getting into the rankings, it’s important to give newcomers a rundown on how a day at a beach club works in Cannes. Most clubs are divided into a seated area for lunch and the sun beds on the sand itself. Usually, you can choose to eat on your sun bed on a large wooden tray akin to room service, but it’s a much better experience to head to a table during the meal and reserve your bed for sunning, swimming and drinks. And it’s worth noting that, rankings aside, any club included on this list is going to provide an excellent experience.

Best practice is to come to the beach in the morning, around 10 a.m., and claim your bed and swim for a few hours, then break for lunch and return to the beach. Depending on the club, closing time is around 5 or 6 p.m., which means reserving a spot is an all-day affair. Read on to get a taste of exactly what a visit to each beach on La Croisette entails, as well as our picks for some of the other best places to get some sun, Sancerre and a dip in the Mediterranean Sea during a trip to Côte d'Azur this year.