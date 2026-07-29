The Ultimate Cannes Beach Club Guide, Ranked By a Summer Insider
From La Plage du Martinez and Ciro’s to quieter local favorites near Plage du Midi, Cannes rewards anyone who knows that the right sun bed is as important as the right hotel.Read More
The entire city of Cannes is oriented around the beach. It’s the raison d'être for this little French village with a Hollywood legacy, and the major draw for everyone from tourists to movie stars to locals who live here year-round. I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last three summers in Cannes, and living here during the long, hot weeks afforded me the chance to visit nearly every beach club in the city.
Along the city’s main drag, La Croisette, some of the most famous beaches in the world are accessible via luxurious clubs that have earned international fame for decadent lunches, chic decor and, of course, their coveted sun beds. But not all beach clubs are created equal; a select few are extensions of the luxury hotels that dot the waterfront. These historic institutions have been in place for decades, and take pride in the legacy they’ve built over many generations.
Nothing has made that more clear as of late than Mike White tapping the iconic Hôtel Martinez to serve as the backdrop for the next season of The White Lotus. That’s not the only acknowledgment the hotel has received recently; this summer, it was elevated to Palace status, a rare government-recognized distinction considered the highest hospitality honor in the country. Understandably, when it comes to choosing a beach club this summer, La Plage du Martinez is at the top of our list.
Before getting into the rankings, it’s important to give newcomers a rundown on how a day at a beach club works in Cannes. Most clubs are divided into a seated area for lunch and the sun beds on the sand itself. Usually, you can choose to eat on your sun bed on a large wooden tray akin to room service, but it’s a much better experience to head to a table during the meal and reserve your bed for sunning, swimming and drinks. And it’s worth noting that, rankings aside, any club included on this list is going to provide an excellent experience.
Best practice is to come to the beach in the morning, around 10 a.m., and claim your bed and swim for a few hours, then break for lunch and return to the beach. Depending on the club, closing time is around 5 or 6 p.m., which means reserving a spot is an all-day affair. Read on to get a taste of exactly what a visit to each beach on La Croisette entails, as well as our picks for some of the other best places to get some sun, Sancerre and a dip in the Mediterranean Sea during a trip to Côte d'Azur this year.
The Best Beach Clubs in Cannes
La Plage du Martinez
- 73 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Coming in first place, the oceanfront club at the Hôtel Martinez is immediately recognizable thanks to its signature blue-and-maroon director’s chairs, a clever touch that brings the film festival’s history onto the sand. Inside the restaurant, these oversized canvas and wood chairs are emblazoned with the names of Hollywood stars on the back, so guests can feel like they’re running a set while indulging in tuna tartare, regional socca crispy chickpea pancakes, and grilled octopus skewers. If there’s space, you can even pad through the restaurant and try to locate a chair with your favorite star’s name on it—as long as there’s room, the friendly, bilingual staff won’t mind at all. Added bonus: the chairs are incredibly comfortable, which does make a difference since lunch in France is a lengthy event.
When you’re ready to head to the beach, the balmy setup features sturdy wooden sun beds with yellow, red or blue striped cushions laid out in neat rows beneath scalloped cream umbrellas. It’s an understated yet chic backdrop that’s ideal for an envy-inducing ‘gram or two. Considering it will likely soon be featured in an episode or two of The White Lotus, it’s also not a bad place to get a selfie for #latergramming. Reserving a spot on the over-ocean pier—an even more exclusive area called a pontoon in Cannes—will run you a much higher rate, but tends to be quieter and a bit cooler thanks to the cool air coming off the water. During high summer, renting a sun bed for the day is €74, or about $85, and they do regularly sell out, so plan ahead if visiting this beach is on your bucket list.
Ciro's Cannes
- 10 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Landing in second place—though really, almost a tie for first—Le Majestic is one of the few hotels on La Croisette that’s actually run by a French brand, which makes it that much more authentic. Part of the prestigious Barrière group, which includes the Fouquet’s collection and lavish boutique properties worldwide, this hotel, a member of LHW, is closest to the Palais des Festivals, where the film festival is held, giving it an edge over the competition. Some stars opt to stay at Le Majestic strictly because of its location and the continuation of French luxury it represents. Last year, the hotel flipped its restaurant and beach club, opening the third location of Le Ciro’s, a celebrated restaurant in Deauville, Normandy, with an emphasis on seafood.
Arrive early and claim your spot on one of the royal blue-and-white striped sun beds with Art Deco-esque red-fringed umbrellas to get some color before heading to lunch. In the restaurant, the wood floor is designed to mimic yacht decks, and a fantastic French wine list is supplemented with mocktails, cocktails and coffee drinks. The loup en croute de sel for two, or a salt-crusted seabass that’s deboned tableside, is one of my favorite dishes in the whole city. There’s a similar fish on offer at the nearby island restaurant La Guérite that’s four times the price and doesn’t hold a candle in terms of flavor. Chef Andrea Pergolizzi previously worked at Fouquet's, so if food is your top priority, head here
Carlton Beach Club
- 58 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
In the number-three spot, the beach club at the Carlton Cannes is particularly iconic because this hotel has what is often called the most beautiful façade on La Croisette. The neoclassical architecture is so stunning that people regularly stop while walking along the boulevard and immediately reach for their phone to snap a photo—it’s just that glamorous. While the view is technically behind you when lounging at the beach, there are still plenty of chances to get a glimpse, for content, or just to appreciate the sense of place this century-old icon imparts. Located right in the middle of La Croisette, the Carlton is one of the most central hotels in the city, and reopened in the spring of 2023 as a Regent hotel.
Aside from the Belle Époque spirit, this beach has a contemporary feel, with gray-and-white striped lounge chairs on the sand, and bright yellow-and-white beds on the very edge of the pontoon. Because of its central location, the actual beachfront and water tend to be best here, as it’s farther from the marina. In the restaurant, classics like crudo, niçoise salad, or a selection of whole grilled fish are consummate toes-in-the-sand fare and serve as delicious accompaniments to a day in the sun. If you’re only in the mood for a drink, the gracious staff are more than happy to welcome you into the sleek restaurant for the chance to sit and sip on a glass of wine while gazing out at the water during golden hour.
Bijou Plage Experimental
- 110 Boulevard de la Croisette, Square Verdun, 06400 Cannes
Even those who have visited the Côte d'Azur before might have missed Bijou Plage on past trips. It’s located over on Pointe Croisette, a separate section of Cannes waterfront, just east of the bay and the tourist-packed La Croisette. It’s the definition of off-the-beaten-path, and way more likely to be frequented by locals or regular visitors who have been coming to the city for years. That’s why it comes in fourth on our list, and part of what gives it a totally different vibe from the clubs that are attached to the palaces, but Bijou Plage is no less elegant than those historic spots. It’s just quieter and more intimate. If you’re staying near the waterfront and want to walk somewhere for a morning coffee, it’s an ideal spot for that, too.
Though its owner, Experimental, is a hotel group, the beach club is a standalone restaurant, with a more independent, countercultural vibe rather than a traditional luxury feel. There’s live music and DJ sets every Thursday and Saturday night, and this is one of the few places where you can expect to find a few digital nomads or creatives reading the newspaper or working over coffee during the daytime. Technicolor orange and white tables, chairs and sun beds give the place a decidedly youthful vibe, but guests of all ages, and even families, are comfortable here. With a menu from local chef Olivier Gaïatto (of Le Safranier in Antibes), the pizzas are an easy favorite.
Hyde Beach
- 45 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
The building that Mondrian Cannes now occupies was formerly known as the Grand Hotel Cannes, the city's oldest luxury hotel. This history has made the large, lush garden in front of the hotel a favorite hangout for locals. Now, Ennismore has revamped a central selection of rooms within the building to create a 75-key boutique offering that marks the first Mondrian in France. Opened in spring of 2023, the same time the Regent reopened the Carlton, it’s part of a wave of renovations that helped Cannes stay current as a luxury destination. Service here is also superb, and staff will go out of their way to make sure your visit to the hotel or any of its venues is enjoyable.
Part of the modernization process was the opening of Hyde Beach, our fifth-place club and an excellent Italian restaurant and beach club that’s constantly packed because it’s just as popular with locals as hotel guests. The menu of Italian classics is also light enough to eat in the heat, like portions of fresh burrata served with olive oil and peppers. There are plenty of seafood dishes, octopus with salsa verde and baby potatoes, and tuna steak expertly grilled rare and best paired with a green bean salad, plus add-ons like Provençal ratatouille, for a nice French touch. As for the club itself, bright turquoise and white lounge chairs fit the laid-back, party-centric vibe.
Palais Stéphanie Beach
- 50 Bd de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Before it was rebranded as JW Cannes back in 2010, this hotel was known as the Palais Stephanie Hotel, and in homage to its past, the property has now given that moniker to its beach club. And while the beach is popular, this hotel is the only one on La Croisette that has a rooftop restaurant, Le Panorama, and the fantastic views and lively atmosphere are compelling enough to funnel bookings its way. The rooftop is only open for dinner, though, so those looking for something to do during the daytime are still best served heading to the beach club.
With the largest pier in the city, and a sprawling beachfront that can accommodate over 1,000 people for events, this classic club comes in sixth and is done up in blue and white and serves a Mediterranean menu, plus a separate section dedicated to sushi. There are DJs spinning music every day here, which gives it more of a party atmosphere than some of the other clubs, but it does help guests who are searching for a day club vibe to find their people. For those who want to keep the party going after swimming and lounging in the sand, showers are available so guests can do a quick refresh and continue on.
Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barrière
- 59 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes
Though it’s still an icon, Le Gray D’Albion, which dates back to the 19th century, was once in the running as one of the most popular hotels in Cannes. Also part of the Barrière hotel group, this property is a slightly more affordable, four-star option than the nearby Le Majestic, though guests are still welcome to share amenities between the two properties. There are plenty of locals in Cannes who remain incredibly loyal to this local, down-to-earth brand, and Mademoiselle Gray offers a more relaxed, stately luxury experience that never feels out of touch or less than.
With wicker and rattan chairs, bright red towels, shades of natural tans and browns, plus a hint of orange, this beach club leans into a bohemian vibe and ranks seventh in our estimation. The enormous menu is packed with Middle Eastern classics like hummus, falafel, pita sandwiches and skewers, plus French classics like zucchini flowers, Dover sole, and, for dessert, a Paris-Brest. Expect a more casual environment that caters to guests of all ages, and where staff are friendly and warm, even if you can’t speak a lick of French.
Le Bénitier
- 3 Boulevard Jean Hibert, 06400 Cannes, France
Most of the best beach clubs are located along La Croisette, within a few blocks of one another. Those pristine, private beaches are centrally positioned in the bay and closest to the heart of the city. But for those who are looking for something that’s not so touristy, venture east toward La Plage du Midi, where locals tend to congregate thanks to more affordable bookings and less crowded beaches. While this might not be the place to start if it’s your very first visit to Cannes, it’s a great option for later on in the week, or if you want to tighten your budget on return visits
The pick of the crop on this side of town, all located on the Boulevard du Midi, is Le Bénitier, a locally owned club that relies heavily on the local markets for fresh, seasonal plates and comes in eighth place. A completely relaxed space that’s mostly locals, but staffed with friendly servers who would never turn away a visiting Anglo, the crew here will make first-timers feel just as at home as the many return guests frequenting the beach. If you’re staying in the popular neighborhood of Le Suquet, this beach is just down the hill from there, and a menu filled with local delicacies like chickpea fries (panisse) and confit artichoke salad or grilled prawns pairs nicely with the bright orange beach chairs and sun beds.