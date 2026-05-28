The Best Seaside Escapes for a Weekend Away From San Francisco

San Francisco might be completely surrounded by open ocean and sweeping inlets, but its perpetually foggy weather and oft-chilly temps cloud its coastal nature. Summer can actually be one of the gloomiest times in the city, but if you’re looking for a quick escape, there are plenty of nearby beach towns and bayside communities to explore within a two-and-a-half-hour drive.

The furthest south you can go within that time frame is Big Sur, one of California’s most sought-after destinations for road trippers. Though you won’t encounter the most swimmable beaches in Big Sur, you will find some of the most jaw-dropping coastline with rugged bluffs and redwood-lined backdrops. Carmel-by-the-Sea is home to turquoise-colored waters and white sandy beaches, and just north of this fairytale-like village is the quirky surf town of Santa Cruz. Prefer more gentle bays where you can kayak and paddleboard? Tomales Bay is a moody inlet known for its thriving seafood scene, while Sausalito offers a convenient getaway just across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Whether you’re drawn to the powerful energy that engulfs Point Reyes National Seashore or prefer the quiet, small-town vibes of Capitola Village, these are the best beach and bayside getaways from San Francisco.