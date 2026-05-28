The Best Seaside Escapes for a Weekend Away From San Francisco
Summer is one of the gloomiest times in the city, but if you’re looking for a quick escape, there are plenty of nearby beach towns and bayside communities to explore within a two-and-a-half-hour drive.Read More
San Francisco might be completely surrounded by open ocean and sweeping inlets, but its perpetually foggy weather and oft-chilly temps cloud its coastal nature. Summer can actually be one of the gloomiest times in the city, but if you’re looking for a quick escape, there are plenty of nearby beach towns and bayside communities to explore within a two-and-a-half-hour drive.
The furthest south you can go within that time frame is Big Sur, one of California’s most sought-after destinations for road trippers. Though you won’t encounter the most swimmable beaches in Big Sur, you will find some of the most jaw-dropping coastline with rugged bluffs and redwood-lined backdrops. Carmel-by-the-Sea is home to turquoise-colored waters and white sandy beaches, and just north of this fairytale-like village is the quirky surf town of Santa Cruz. Prefer more gentle bays where you can kayak and paddleboard? Tomales Bay is a moody inlet known for its thriving seafood scene, while Sausalito offers a convenient getaway just across the Golden Gate Bridge.
Whether you’re drawn to the powerful energy that engulfs Point Reyes National Seashore or prefer the quiet, small-town vibes of Capitola Village, these are the best beach and bayside getaways from San Francisco.
The Best Beach Getaways from San Francisco
Big Sur
- 2.5 hours from SF
Home to California’s most dramatic and recognizable coastline, Big Sur is a bucket list destination characterized by its rugged bluffs and contrasting redwood forests. Cruising along Highway 1 makes for one of the most spectacular drives in the world, and there are plenty of worthwhile pit stops along the way, including McWay Falls at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Bixby Bridge and Point Sur Lighthouse.
Though Big Sur beaches aren’t the best for swimming (the waves can be extremely intense and unpredictable—never turn your back on the ocean), Pfeiffer Beach is a delightful spot for watching the sunset. If you time it right, you might even see the sun descend into the center of Keyhole Rock—a highly sought-after photo op. Set above a scenic cliffside overlooking the Pacific and pine tree-lined coast, Nepenthe is one of the town's most scenic restaurants, serving a famous Ambrosiaburger topped with a homemade Thousand Island dressing, but if you want to dine with your toes in the water while sipping an ice-cold beer, head to the Restaurant at Big Sur River Inn.
Where to Stay:
Alila Ventana Big Sur is an all-inclusive, wellness-focused property with just 54 recently refurbished rooms and suites. Amenities range from on-site hiking trails and 24-hour swimming pools to authentic Japanese-style hot baths and a full-service spa. For a more rustic escape along the coast, opt for two nights at Treebones Resort and enjoy a stylish glamping experience complete with a 15-course omakase at the signature restaurant, Wild Coast Sushi Bar.
Point Reyes
- 1.5 hours from SF
Though it is not technically a town, Point Reyes National Seashore remains one of the top coastal attractions near San Francisco. The landscape is moody and rugged, radiating a mystical energy that puts the wildness of Mother Nature on full display. The historic Point Reyes Lighthouse—open to visitors Thursday through Monday—offers premier wildlife spotting of more than a dozen different marine mammals, ranging from dolphins to whales to sea lions.
You can also make your way down to Wildcat Beach for a closer look at the shoreline, but the out-and-back trail takes around seven hours to complete, so plan accordingly. To admire the views from above, stick to the bluffside trails or explore the adjacent Douglas fir forests before heading to Point Reyes Station for dinner. Cafe Reyes is a Michelin Guide eatery that specializes in wood-fired pizzas and local oysters, but for a more farm-to-table-focused experience, head to Station House Cafe.
Where to Stay:
Olema House is a 24-room boutique hotel situated on the outskirts of Point Reyes National Seashore. The neighboring coastal wilderness is your backyard, allowing you to spend your days biking, kayaking or hiking before returning to this four-acre oasis for a little R&R. The on-site dining concept, Due West, serves locally sourced seafood and craft cocktails in a refurbished building from 1865. Other property amenities include heated floors, private gardens, a complimentary s’mores hour and a welcome bottle of wine.
Tomales Bay
- 1.5 hours from SF
Just north of Point Reyes, you’ll find Tomales Bay and the surrounding towns of Marshall and Inverness. Here, dramatic shoreline and roaring waves are replaced with placid waters and quiet coastal vibes lining this narrow estuary. If you’re an avid kayaker or paddleboarder, there are plenty of remote beaches to explore, with calm, gently lapping coastline. My personal favorite thing to do here, however, is eat.
Tomales Bay is a haven for seafood lovers; nearly every bay-front restaurant serves up the freshest shellfish. Learn all about the ins and outs of oyster harvesting during a farm tour at Hog Island Oyster Co., which culminates in an oyster tasting and local cheeseboard at the next-door Boat Bar. Pay a visit to Tony’s Seafood Restaurant for one of the best cups of clam chowder you'll ever try, or stop by Mable’s for a more upscale, farm-fresh dining experience. Nick’s Cove is another staple eatery that serves a famous smoked black cod dip and BBQ’d oysters, but for an unforgettable crab sandwich (I’m still talking about it more than two years later), head to The Marshall Store.
Where to Stay:
Though it’s best known as a restaurant, Nick’s Cove also offers 12 waterfront and waterview cottage accommodations. The bespoke, standalone suites reflect the laid-back nature of the surrounding landscape, creating a cozy place to unwind during a weekend away from the city. Lodge at Marconi is another local hotel with 46 cabin-style guest rooms, some of which are lofted. The property sits in the middle of a state park, giving guests access to scenic hiking trails that overlook the tranquil Tomales Bay.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
- 2 hours from SF
White sandy beaches and clear, turquoise-colored waters can be hard to come by in NorCal, but Carmel-by-the-Sea boasts crystal-clear shores in brilliant shades of blue. Though there is plenty to do throughout the fairytale-inspired town, which features old-timey cottages, quaint antique shops, charming wineries and a renowned dining scene, make sure to carve out enough time in nature. Point Lobos is the crown jewel of California’s state park system, thanks to its breathtaking hiking trails and serene oceanside setting. Start your morning with this scenic hike and keep an eye out for local sea otters and harbor seals, or walk down to Weston Beach for tidepooling amongst vibrant crabs and anemones.
If you have a car, the 17-Mile Drive through Pebble Beach is a must: cruise through world-class golf courses while stopping to admire key lookout points at Fanshell Beach, Spanish Bay and The Lone Cypress. Though you’ll find several Michelin-recommended restaurants in town, the one-star Chez Noir serves a seasonally-driven, four-course menu that showcases Monterey County’s local bounty. La Bicyclette is another can’t-miss classic that specializes in French-meet-Italian fare in a rustic, Old World setting. Don’t skip the famous wood-fired mushroom caps and creamy spinach gnocchi.
Where to Stay:
La Playa Hotel is one of the only properties with ocean views in Carmel-by-the-Sea. This historic hotel’s timeless appeal is best appreciated in the signature bar, Bud’s. Other amenities include a picturesque lawn surrounded by manicured gardens, outdoor games and easy beach access. For accommodations closer to all of Carmel’s best shops and eateries, book one of the 34 bespoke rooms at Le Petit Pali.
Sausalito
- 30 minutes from SF
Looking for a quick getaway that feels miles away from the city? Just a 30-minute drive across the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito is a quaint weekend escape that requires minimal effort. On nice days, the panoramic bay views showcase a sunlit silhouette of the SF skyline. Though you’ll be enticed by the steep hillsides dotted with old-school mansions, Sausalito’s true claim to fame is its unique floating houseboat community. While you’re welcome to drive over, there is also a 30-minute ferry that drops you off in the heart of town.
The Bridgeway Promenade is Sausalito’s main strip of boutiques, shops and restaurants, but most importantly, it’s where you can stop for a mid-day ice cream cone at Lappert’s. For some more outdoor adventure, explore the Marinship neighborhood for a little kayaking or paddleboarding before sitting down for a French, waterfront lunch at Le Garage. Scoma’s is the ultimate place for sunset drinks and a cup of clam chowder, but once you’re ready for a full dinner, head a bit outside of the city center to Michelin-recommended Sushi Ran.
Where to Stay:
If you plan to drive, consider a stay at the historic Cavallo Point Lodge, a two-Michelin-star hotel in the Marin Headlands park. This property offers some of the best Golden Gate Bridge views in the area. Book the quaint Inn Above Tide for a more convenient location that’s within walking distance to all of Sausalito’s main attractions.
Santa Cruz
- 1.5 hours from SF
Home to California’s oldest amusement park, Santa Cruz is a laid-back coastal community that backs up to dense redwood forest, making it a mecca for outdoorsy types. The famous beach boardwalk offers a hit of nostalgia with its colorful Ferris wheel, twisty rollercoaster and classic carnival games. If amusement parks aren’t your thing, spend your trip lounging by the beach or hitting the waves for a morning surf. Venture just south of Santa Cruz to Capitola Village and stroll along the main bay-side beach while admiring the colorful adobe-style homes that line the sand. The bay is generally pretty calm and placid (especially when compared to the bigger waves you’ll find at most Santa Cruz beaches), making it a popular spot for stand-up paddleboarding and swimming. If you stay for dinner in Capitola, sit down at Trestles Restaurant for tuna tartare tacos and house-made pasta, or head back to Santa Cruz for an evening at Mane Kitchen & Cocktails.
Where to Stay:
La Bahia Hotel & Spa is the only true luxury beachfront property in Santa Cruz. This 155-room accommodation opened in September 2025, elevating the local hospitality scene with a full-service spa, four on-site dining concepts and an ocean-view pool lined with an elevated cabana service.