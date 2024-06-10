The Best Beachside Destinations to Celebrate the Fourth of July in the U.S.

The Fourth of July is a quintessential summer holiday that includes fireworks, barbecues, celebratory beverages and plenty of sunshine. And nothing beats celebrating the Fourth of July on the beach. From California’s pristine coastline to Montauk’s sandy beaches, both sides of the United States know how to celebrate the Fourth of July to the fullest. While some places are known for throwing epic and unforgettable firework displays, other beach towns make it their mission to bring family and friends together over outdoor concerts or mouth-watering food festivals. And of course, no Fourth of July celebration is complete with a classic hamburger or hotdog.

If your idea of the perfect holiday weekend is laying low with a good book in hand while catching some sun in the sand, it can be difficult to escape the lively and party-centric atmosphere that Independence Day brings, but there are few beach vacation destinations that offer a calm respite among the chaos. Whether you’re a New Yorker looking to leave the city for a Hamptons getaway or a Midwesterner planning a larger trip out of state for the holiday, these are the best beachside destinations for celebrating the Fourth of July in the U.S.A.

The Best Beach Getaways in America to Celebrate the 4th of July

Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

Montauk, New York

Located on the easternmost point of Long Island, Montauk is known for its cozy seafood restaurants and elegant coastline. If you’re looking to live out your coastal grandmother dreams, this is the place to visit. Spend the day playing spikeball on the beach or grab some clams and lobster at Gosman’s Seafood Restaurant. In the evening, head to Umbrella Beach for a show-stopping Fourth of July fireworks display under the stars. During down downtime, take some time to admire the epic views from Montauk Point Lighthouse or Walk Shadmoor State Park.

Marram Marram.

Where to Stay

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa boasts modern and design-forward accommodations and sits on a 2,000-foot long private beach. Sip rosé all day while enjoying direct beachfront access from one the spacious cottages fight off your Fourth of July hangover at the spa BathHouse. Right next to Shadmoor State Park, Marram is a smaller boutique hotel with only 96 rooms.

Malibu Beach Inn Malibu Beach Inn.

Malibu, California

Malibu is the ideal Southern California beachside location for Angelenos looking to beat the heat and plan a beach day without straying too far from home. From beach volleyball and kayaking to surfing and swimming, you’ll find the entire town of locals out and about spending the Fourth enjoying the sunny weather and playful waves. Though cooking out is huge on this American holiday, you can also stop by one of Malibu’s famous seafood spots like Broad Street Oyster Co. or Malibu Seafood for a lobster roll or some fried scallops. Be sure to pack all of the essentials in your beach bag, because you’ll want to stay through sunset to watch the July 4th fireworks shoot off from the barges floating out at sea.

Malibu Beach Inn Malibu Beach Inn.

Where to Stay

Malibu Beach Inn is an oceanfront property situated in the heart of Billionaire’s Beach. From walking to the pier for lunch to paddle boarding right in front of your hotel, it offers a prime location and charming rooms for a Fourth of July vacation. Those craving more privacy and intimacy should book one of the 16 Japanese-inspired rooms at the Nobu Ryokan.

Jamie Mercurio Photography Sunset Key Cottages.

Key West, Florida

Between the crystal-clear waters at the coral-covered beaches and epic bars on Duval Street, Key West is the ultimate place to party for the Fourth. Spend your visit strolling past the conch-style houses on foot or by bike before arriving at the Key Lime Festival, which also coincides with the Fourth of July. Taste a variety of Key lime-infused treats and drinks before snagging a spot at the White Street Pier as early as you can. This popular pier juts right out over the Atlantic Ocean, giving you a front-row seat to the spectacular sea of fireworks that appear just after dark in the night sky.

Sunset Key Cottages Sunset Key Cottages.

Where to Stay

Sunset Key Cottages provides guests with the exclusivity of a private island while remaining close to all of the action. These homey and cozy vacation rental cottages are perfect for travelers wanting to retreat to peace and quiet after a long day of celebrating. Prefer to remain in the hustle and bustle? Pier House Resort & Spa sits right on Duval Street, near all the nightlife and buzzy boardwalk.

Dan McGeorge Hotel Del Coronado.

Coronado Island, California

Considered to house some of SoCal’s cleanest and nicest beaches, Coronado Island is a fun and easy getaway in San Diego. Expect miles of wide-stretch white sand beaches along with red, white and blue in every corner. This tiny island goes above and beyond to throw a celebration worthy of royalty, hosting everything from a 5k to an annual Fourth of July parade. Other highlights include an aerial demonstration from the Navy, a public concert with live music and a 9 p.m. Independence Day celebration fireworks show above the Coronado Golf Course.

Hotel Del Coronado Hotel Del Coronado.

Where to Stay

Hotel Del Coronado is a historic property that has made Coronado Island such a hotspot for travelers. This massive hotel is home to 757 different kinds of accommodations and seven restaurants, ensuring you’ll have everything you need for a fun Fourth right at your fingertips. Once you need a break from the salt water, visit Roller Rink at The Del for Red, White & Roll and enjoy classic rock tunes alongside themed bites and beverages.

Harbor View Hotel Harbor View Hotel.

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Just south of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard is a Massachusetts Island that looks straight out of a Nancy Meyers film. Edgartown acts as the heart of the island, and that’s where you’ll find all of the major Fourth of July activities. From a classic car show to a parade of festive floats, this tiny East Coast island comes to life for the holiday, bringing friends and families of all ages together in celebration. Before dusk, sit down in a prime spot overlooking the harbor for a picnic or BBQ and get ready to watch the boat parade and sensational Edgartown Harbor firework extravaganza.

Harbor View Hotel Harbor View Hotel.

Where to Stay

Harbor View Hotel is an iconic establishment that has been around for more than 130 years. Though it maintains its rich history and traditional appeal, the 117 rooms have since been redesigned to evoke an upscale yet timeless atmosphere that is met with stunning harbor views. The Edgartown Collection offers 69 rooms across five unique hotels for travelers who crave more modern and sleek furnishings with small-town energy.