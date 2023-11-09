12 Luxury Beauty Advent Calendars Worth the Splurge

No longer just for chocolate, holiday advent calendars have taken a more luxurious turn in recent years with beauty options that have you covered across skin care, makeup and nails (though we’ll still take any excuse to start the day with chocolate, to be honest). And while these holiday-themed countdowns make for the ultimate treat for yourself, they’re also a solid option for anyone who struggles with gift ideas. Not only do they come with a curated assortment of mini (and sometimes full-size!) beauty products to please even the toughest person to shop for on your gift list, but they also let you check off some of your holiday shopping before the craziness of the season is in full swing. These are the perfect gifts for the beauty lover in your life, for the ultimate in wellness and self-care, too.

Ahead, we’ve gathered plenty of the best beauty advent calendar options to get you started, from skincare-focused sets that are filled with celebrity-loved samples to displays that are almost too gorgeous to unbox (until you hear about the lipsticks and candles hidden inside).

