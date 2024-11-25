The Most Luxurious Beauty Gifts to Shop for the Holidays
The holiday season is nearly upon us, so why not get a head start on buying all those gifts this year, instead of leaving the task until the last minute? If you're not sure what to get the beauty lover in your life, then you've come to the right place. It doesn't matter if you're on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for the budding skincare enthusiast or shopping for a longtime makeup expert; we've done the hard work for you and found the loveliest beauty sets that they're sure to absolutely adore.
Skincare and beauty—especially fragrance—can be so personal, so it's understandable that you might feel wary of gifting anything beauty-related to even your closest of pals. That's what is so appealing about the best holiday beauty sets, as they often include a few different products, so the recipient can test out multiple options and decide which they love the most. It's the best time of year to give your beauty-loving friends a restock on their favorite products, perhaps try out that new launch they've been eyeing, or splurge on a hi-tech device. Oh, and don't forget to get yourself a little something special, too.
Check out all of Observer's luxury gift guides for the best holiday present ideas for every person out there.
The Best Holiday Beauty Gifts for Her
Dior Volume and Glow Holiday Makeup Gift Set
This luxe limited edition set includes a golden, embellished makeup set filled with the brand's beloved lip oil, viral pink blush and a lengthening mascara.
Oak Essentials The Body Routine
This might be the ultimate, most pampering body care routine; the gift set includes a body wash, body scrub, body balm, body lotion and body oil, packed with nourishing, hydrating and exfoliating ingredients for the softest skin yet.
Eight Day The Performance Duo
Eighth Day's two-piece set is composed of the Resurfacing Tonic for exfoliation, along with the Regenerative Serum, which helps stimulate the skin's ability to renew, restore, regenerate, and address major signs of aging.
Sisley Paris Ginkgo Gua Sha Massage Tool
You can't get a more luxurious beauty tool than this sleek Sisley Paris gua sha, which helps sculpt, smooth and lift skin. It makes for a great stocking stuffer, too.
Valmont l'Elixir des Glaciers Crème De Masque Majestueuse
Luxurious Swiss skincare brand valmont makes some of the best products out there, but if you really want to treat her to something special, go for their l'Elixir des Glaciers Crème De Masque Majestueuse; it's a lush beauty balm that uses ethically-sourced ingredients from Swiss beehives. It can be used as a daily cream or a mask, but either way, she'll adore how soft, smooth and refreshed her skin looks.
Furtuna Skin Transformation Set Rituale Luminoso
The beauty lover will so appreciate a gift set of Furtuna Skin's ultra-high quality beauty products; this three-piece bundle includes the brand's micellar essence, face and eye serum and nourishing, moisturizing oil.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set Nordstrom Exclusive
The beauty enthusiast knows its not just about what's in your skincare cabinet—a good night's sleep is also essential, and that means ensuring that all things about her bedtime routine are optimal for skin. Silk pillowcases are proven to help your skin retain hydration, since the material won't absorb the lotions and potions, and the silky smooth material also helps to prevent new fine lines. The adorable scrunchies are perfect for tying back hair without breakage.
Saie Mini Dew Blush Trio Set
This adorable set includes three of Saie's ultra-pigmented liquid blushes, in travel-ready sizes. While these blushes definitely come with a burst of color, they're incredibly easy to work with.
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
The girl on the go will adore these travel-size versions of all the Olaplex products that help strengthen and revitalize hair.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Fragrance Wardrobe Discovery Collection for Her
Don't fret if you're not sure about fragrance gifts—if you're not sure about her signature scent, the key is to give her a few options. This luxurious discovery set from Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes eight distinct perfumes (including the beloved Baccarat Rouge 540), so she can pick whichever appeals to her most.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
When it comes to the best hair tools for a salon-worthy blow out and styling, it's hard to beat Dyson. Elevate their haircare routine with the Dyson hair dryer, which comes in the loveliest shade of deep blue and includes five styler attachments, plus a convenient carryall case.
U Beauty The Plasma Trio
U Beauty's plasma lip balms are quite possibly the most luxurious lip treatments out there. They come in a ton of different hues, and both plump and contour. You can select from three different colors for this particular gift set, for her perfect shade range.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True 2024: Makeup Vault
You'll be hard-pressed to find a beauty maven who doesn't adore Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk collection, and this exclusive, ultra-glam makeup gift set includes no less than 13 full-size products from the line, including highlighters, blush wands, lipsticks and mascara.
Ouai Three-Piece Bundle
Celeb-adored haircare brand Ouai is offering exclusive three-piece sets for the holidays, which you can customize to include shampoo, conditioner, masks and more.
Rhode The Rhode Kit
Hailey Bieber's viral skincare company debuted a four-piece kit that includes all the viral products; there's the glazing milk, peptide fluid, moisturizing cream and pineapple refresh cleanser.
Glasshouse Fragrances Winter Wonderland Candle
This festive, limited edition candle is the perfect gift idea for that one friend who has been listening to holiday music nonstop since Halloween. Plus, the gorgeous vessel adds a little holiday cheer to the decor vibe, too.
Merit The Retrospect Book
Clean girl-favorite beauty brand Merit released their first perfume, Retrospect, this year, and they also debuted an accompanying coffee table book, aptly titled The Retrospect Book, along with the scent. The fragrance lover in your life will adore this tome, created in partnership with Penny Martin, which offers a curated look at the art of fragrance.
Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
Who doesn't love a good face mask? You simply can't do better than Sisley's indulgent, ultra-hydrating nighttime mask, for the softest skin yet.
Corpus Naturals The Minis
It turns out that deodorant can, in fact, be a glamorous gift—Corpus' six-product set includes all of the natural brand's deo scents, which smell just as lovely as a perfume.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Care Bestsellers Gift Set
Guerlain's skincare gift set is composed of a face oil, eye cream and lipstick balm, all infused with honey, hyaluronic acid and the brand's exclusive, sustainably-sourced royal jelly.
La Mer The Essentials by La Mer
You're sure to win major points when she unwraps this four-product La Mer skincare set, which features the brand's new Essence Foaming Cleanser, Treatment Lotion, Eye Concentrate and, of course, the beloved Crème de la Mer, for the ultimate hydrating, soothing, brightening, firming and moisturizing routine.
Lancome Définicils Holiday 2024 Mascara Holiday Set
Sure, a mascara is nice, but why not present her with a holiday gift set complete with everything she needs to maintain and prep her lashes, including a primer and mascara?
Jerome Lordet Love Is In the Air Shampoo and Conditioner
A beauty experience might be the best holiday gift this season, which is why a haircut or treatment at a salon like Jerome Lordet is perfect—that is, if you're located in New York. If not, she's sure to love the celebrity-adored hairstylist's products, like the new shampoo and conditioner, which are packed with keratin protein, marula and argan oils, provitamin b5 and other nutrients.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Shimmering Body Oil
If she loves Baccarat Rouge 540 (and who doesn't?!), then you're sure to win points with Maison Francis Kurkdjian's limited edition, shimmering body oil in the very same scent.
Tarte Best of Maracuja Juicy Lips Set
Why get her just one lip gloss, when you can gift her a four-product set with plumping lip oils, lip gloss and a lip vinyl? She'll have the softest, plumpest pout around.
Joanna Vargas˙Glow to Go Mask Set
The frequent jet-setter will appreciate this five-pack set of masks that are perfect for those constantly on the go.
Hourglass Vegan Face & Eye Travel Brush Set
Replace her tired old makeup brushes with this oh-so-luxurious Hourglass set.
Milk Makeup Mini Hydro Grip Primer Pre-Game Pack Set
There's a reason Milk's primers are a favorite of beauty editors and constantly going viral on TikTok; they really do work, so gift her these Sephora-exclusive minis she she can always take hers on the go.
Eve Lom Award Winners Set
Elevate their skincare routine with this selection of Eve Lom's award-winning products, complete with a cleanser, oil, mask, retinol serum, moisture cream and muslin cleansing cloth, for the ultimate refreshing ritual.
Phlur Somebody Wood
There's a reason Phlur's delightful fragrances have developed such a cult following, and she won't be able to resist this bouquet of bergamot, saffron, sandalwood and amber.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
The minimalist beauty lover will adore this aptly-named Miracle Balm from Bobbi Brown's viral brand, Jones Road.
Chantecaille Bio Lifting Gold Mask Duo
Upgrade their self-care routine with this mask duo from Chantecaille, including a lifting and smoothing mask as well as a gold recovery mask.
Tata Harper Cool Girl Holiday Kit
Tata Harper's four-product gift set really does live up to its cool girl name; it includes cult favorites like the Floral Essence and Resurfacing Serum, plus a highlighter and berry balm.
Therabody TheraFace Pro
The latest face device from Therabody is perfect for the tech-loving wellness and beauty connoisseur; it uses a combination of microcurrent, LED light therapy, percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax the face muscles and complexion.
Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlight
Any beauty and makeup lover will so appreciate getting their hands on Makeup by Mario's Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette, which includes matte, shimmery and metallic neutral hues for a dreamy midnight look.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Limited Edition Eau de Parfum Body Oil Set
If she's a fan of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, she'll adore this limited edition bottle of the beloved scent, which comes in an exclusive snowflake-adorned case that includes both an eau de parfum along with Coco Mademoiselle body oil.
RéVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask
Even if you can't give your loved one an actual good night's sleep for the holidays, you can still offer the look of rest thanks to this six pack of hydrogel eye masks, which soothe, hydrate and refresh to help reduce puffiness and the look of fine lines and dark circles.
Augustinus Bader The Renewal Essentials Skincare Gift Set
This set features Augustinus Bader's The Cream, The Serum and The Eye Cream, which are packed with the brand's exclusive TFC8 complex for repair and renewal.
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Gift her Mario Badescu's cult-favorite mists this season, and don't stop at just one—this beauty gift set includes five of the brand's sprays: rosewater, lavender, cucumber, orange blossom and coconut water.
Tatcha Dewy Cleanse + Hydrate Duo
Help her take care of her skin while on-the-go with this Tatcha set, with a soothing cleanser and hydrating moisturizer.
Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Is there anything more unapologetically indulgent than an Hermès nail polish? If she's all about nail care, treat her to this luxurious nail hue, whether she wants to give herself an at-home manicure or bring it to the salon.
NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit
If she doesn't yet have a NuFace, gift her this entire starter system set, which includes the microcurrent facial toning device in addition to all the extra brushes and creams.
Supergoop Beach Day Set
Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, which is why any giftee will appreciate this three-piece set with Supergoop's SPFs.
Caudalie Moisturizing Hand Cream Trio
Keep dry, cracked hands at bay thanks to this adorable three-lotion set.