The Black Leather Jackets You’ll Wear Forever

No capsule wardrobe is complete without a black leather jacket.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Laura Harrier is seen wearing a black leather jacket, white top and blue jeans with black sunglasses outside the Khaite show during New York Fashion Week S/S 2023 on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

When it comes to powerhouse wardrobe staples, the black leather jacket stands a step above the rest. A solid leather jacket instantly elevates any look with a cool girl edge, no matter the occasion, and is the ultimate in outerwear versatility—a black leather jacket pairs just as well with a delicate silk slip dress as it does with worn-in denim and a t-shirt.

While classic leather jackets can be worn year-round, they're especially useful during spring and fall, also known as peak layering season. An oversized silhouette, perhaps with a warmly lined interior, pairs well over a cozy sweater as temperatures start to drop, while a lightweight lambskin elevates a classic tank and jeans ensemble. The motorcycle jacket is perhaps the most ubiquitous, but it's not the only black leather style to choose from. In fact, there's black leather jacket for every scenario, whether you're partial to the aforementioned classic leather moto jacket, a tailored blazer or a bomber silhouette. Below, see the best leather jackets for every situation.

The Best Leather Jackets for Women

Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket

Saint Laurent’s classic biker style is quite possibly the crème de la crème of leather motorcycle jackets. Yes, it’s pricey, but this is an investment piece that you’ll wear forever. It’s made of such soft yet structured buttery lambskin leather, with a slim silhouette that hits right at the waist.

$5,490, Shop Now

Saint Laurent. Saint Laurent

Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Moto Jacket

Leave it to Polo Ralph Lauren to craft the ultimate cool girl, all-American moto-style quality leather jacket. Composed of full-grain leather, with a stand collar and multiple zippered pockets, this jacket is sure to stand the test of time.

$1,298, SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren. Polo Ralph Lauren

Acne Studios Black Leather Biker Jacket

Acne’s luxe leather classic moto jacket is perfect for the traditionalist; it has a boxier (yet not bulky) fit, silver hardware and classic belt, with plenty of zippers and pockets. The slightly looser silhouette is also great if you want to be able to wear it over heavier sweaters.

$1,800, SHOP NOW

Acne Studios. Acne Studios

Khaite Laybin Jacket

New York-based brand Khaite's chic collarless leather jacket is a welcome deviation from the sea of moto-style coats. This cropped jacket features flap pockets and press-stud closures; the bold hardware is statement-making without verging into gaudy territory.

$3,800, shop now

Khaite. Khaite

L’Agence Kenzie Leather Blazer

This unapologetically luxurious leather blazer combines the best of ladylike apparel and menswear, with a double breasted front, peaked lapels and oversized fit.

$1,350, SHOP NOW

L'agence. L'agence

Rudsak Cassie Women's Double Breasted Long Leather Jacket

If you want a more unique, unexpected silhouette than the classic bomber, try an elegant leather trench coat. It adds a polished yet dramatic element to your ensemble.

$1,395, SHOP NOW

Rudsak. Rudsak

Madewell Leather Bomber Jacket

Looking for a leather bomber jacket? Consider this elevated yet effortless retro-inspired option, with front pockets and an elasticated hem, which comes in sizes XXS through XXL.

$525, SHOP NOW

Madewell. Madewell

Favorite Daughter The Crop Ex-Boyfriend Shirt

For a lighter layer, try this vegan leather shirt jacket, with a sophisticated embossed croc and pointed collar. If you want a matching set vibe this fall, pair it with the skirt in the same print.

$168, shop now

Favorite Daughter. Favorite Daughter

AllSaints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

AllSaints is known for their high-quality, genuine leather jackets, and while the brand has quite a few styles to choose from, this timeless slim-fit topper is sure to be a go-to staple in your closet year after year.

$499, SHOP NOW

AllSaints. AllSaints

Ami Paris Black Bomber Jacket

The removable shearling collar adds a soft texture to this oversized leather jacket; this is a unisex piece, so keep in mind that it's going to have a super relaxed fit.

$2,370, shop now

Ami Paris. Ami

The Row Anasta Leather Jacket

The Row's designs always showcase a mastery of tailoring, and this minimalist leather jacket is no different. The slim-fit buttery soft leather jacket features a cinched-in waist and subtle peplum hem, which conceal two additional zippers that can be opened up to show off your outfit underneath.

$2,790, shop now

The Row. The Row

Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket

While Levi's is best known for classic jeans and denim jackets, this classic faux leather jacket is a classic style that's just the right amount of edgy. If you're not a fan of real leather but don't want to give up quality, this is a great vegan leather jacket option.

$148, SHOP NOW

Levi's. Levi's

Toteme Army Leather Jacket

This minimalist, oversized leather jacket just oozes cool girl sophistication. Made of sheepskin leather, with a relaxed fit, flap jackets and paneled sleeves, this jacket is so good you won't want to wear anything else this fall.

$2,400, SHOP NOW

Toteme. Toteme

Victoria Beckham Leather Jacket

Victoria Beckham's oversized leather bomber is a modern interpretation of the varsity jacket, with raglan sleeves, a buttoned front and elasticated hem.

$1,790, SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham. Victoria Beckham

Quince 100 Percent Leather Café Racer Jacket

Inspired by the vintage motorcycle apparel, Quince's leather Café Racer is a modern take on the jacket, with a snap collar, two front zippered pockets and accent stitching on the shoulders.

$180, SHOP NOW

Quince. Quince

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page