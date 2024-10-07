The Black Leather Jackets You’ll Wear Forever
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a black leather jacket.Read More
When it comes to powerhouse wardrobe staples, the black leather jacket stands a step above the rest. A solid leather jacket instantly elevates any look with a cool girl edge, no matter the occasion, and is the ultimate in outerwear versatility—a black leather jacket pairs just as well with a delicate silk slip dress as it does with worn-in denim and a t-shirt.
While classic leather jackets can be worn year-round, they're especially useful during spring and fall, also known as peak layering season. An oversized silhouette, perhaps with a warmly lined interior, pairs well over a cozy sweater as temperatures start to drop, while a lightweight lambskin elevates a classic tank and jeans ensemble. The motorcycle jacket is perhaps the most ubiquitous, but it's not the only black leather style to choose from. In fact, there's black leather jacket for every scenario, whether you're partial to the aforementioned classic leather moto jacket, a tailored blazer or a bomber silhouette. Below, see the best leather jackets for every situation.
The Best Leather Jackets for Women
Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket
Saint Laurent’s classic biker style is quite possibly the crème de la crème of leather motorcycle jackets. Yes, it’s pricey, but this is an investment piece that you’ll wear forever. It’s made of such soft yet structured buttery lambskin leather, with a slim silhouette that hits right at the waist.
Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Moto Jacket
Leave it to Polo Ralph Lauren to craft the ultimate cool girl, all-American moto-style quality leather jacket. Composed of full-grain leather, with a stand collar and multiple zippered pockets, this jacket is sure to stand the test of time.
Acne Studios Black Leather Biker Jacket
Acne’s luxe leather classic moto jacket is perfect for the traditionalist; it has a boxier (yet not bulky) fit, silver hardware and classic belt, with plenty of zippers and pockets. The slightly looser silhouette is also great if you want to be able to wear it over heavier sweaters.
Khaite Laybin Jacket
New York-based brand Khaite's chic collarless leather jacket is a welcome deviation from the sea of moto-style coats. This cropped jacket features flap pockets and press-stud closures; the bold hardware is statement-making without verging into gaudy territory.
L’Agence Kenzie Leather Blazer
This unapologetically luxurious leather blazer combines the best of ladylike apparel and menswear, with a double breasted front, peaked lapels and oversized fit.
Rudsak Cassie Women's Double Breasted Long Leather Jacket
If you want a more unique, unexpected silhouette than the classic bomber, try an elegant leather trench coat. It adds a polished yet dramatic element to your ensemble.
Madewell Leather Bomber Jacket
Looking for a leather bomber jacket? Consider this elevated yet effortless retro-inspired option, with front pockets and an elasticated hem, which comes in sizes XXS through XXL.
Favorite Daughter The Crop Ex-Boyfriend Shirt
For a lighter layer, try this vegan leather shirt jacket, with a sophisticated embossed croc and pointed collar. If you want a matching set vibe this fall, pair it with the skirt in the same print.
AllSaints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints is known for their high-quality, genuine leather jackets, and while the brand has quite a few styles to choose from, this timeless slim-fit topper is sure to be a go-to staple in your closet year after year.
Ami Paris Black Bomber Jacket
The removable shearling collar adds a soft texture to this oversized leather jacket; this is a unisex piece, so keep in mind that it's going to have a super relaxed fit.
The Row Anasta Leather Jacket
The Row's designs always showcase a mastery of tailoring, and this minimalist leather jacket is no different. The slim-fit buttery soft leather jacket features a cinched-in waist and subtle peplum hem, which conceal two additional zippers that can be opened up to show off your outfit underneath.
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
While Levi's is best known for classic jeans and denim jackets, this classic faux leather jacket is a classic style that's just the right amount of edgy. If you're not a fan of real leather but don't want to give up quality, this is a great vegan leather jacket option.
Toteme Army Leather Jacket
This minimalist, oversized leather jacket just oozes cool girl sophistication. Made of sheepskin leather, with a relaxed fit, flap jackets and paneled sleeves, this jacket is so good you won't want to wear anything else this fall.
Victoria Beckham Leather Jacket
Victoria Beckham's oversized leather bomber is a modern interpretation of the varsity jacket, with raglan sleeves, a buttoned front and elasticated hem.
Quince 100 Percent Leather Café Racer Jacket
Inspired by the vintage motorcycle apparel, Quince's leather Café Racer is a modern take on the jacket, with a snap collar, two front zippered pockets and accent stitching on the shoulders.