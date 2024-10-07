The Black Leather Jackets You’ll Wear Forever

When it comes to powerhouse wardrobe staples, the black leather jacket stands a step above the rest. A solid leather jacket instantly elevates any look with a cool girl edge, no matter the occasion, and is the ultimate in outerwear versatility—a black leather jacket pairs just as well with a delicate silk slip dress as it does with worn-in denim and a t-shirt.

While classic leather jackets can be worn year-round, they're especially useful during spring and fall, also known as peak layering season. An oversized silhouette, perhaps with a warmly lined interior, pairs well over a cozy sweater as temperatures start to drop, while a lightweight lambskin elevates a classic tank and jeans ensemble. The motorcycle jacket is perhaps the most ubiquitous, but it's not the only black leather style to choose from. In fact, there's black leather jacket for every scenario, whether you're partial to the aforementioned classic leather moto jacket, a tailored blazer or a bomber silhouette. Below, see the best leather jackets for every situation.