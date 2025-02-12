15 Phenomenal Black-Owned Hotels Around the World
The hospitality world has a puzzling habit of pushing a one-size-fits-all approach—think neutral artwork, beige walls and “continental” breakfasts that blur from one city to the next. Here’s the thing: rote uniformity doesn’t spark a traveler’s imagination. Exceptional journeys often unfold in spaces with the confidence to showcase distinct visions, and Black-owned hotels have championed this philosophy for more than a century.
As federal agencies continue debating DEI restrictions, it's worth noting that James Wormley offered a solution to this equation in the hospitality industry in 1869. His integrated D.C. hotel didn't just challenge social norms—it showed how specific cultural perspectives improve the guest experience. Today's properties continue that thread, replacing corporate templates with actual personality. They understand that travelers increasingly seek hotels that engage with their surroundings rather than insulate from them.
You see it in the details: A Virginia estate where horse country heritage informs every design choice, from the art collection to the architecture. A Côte d'Ivoire retreat where a Michelin-trained chef treats fine dining and cultural context as inseparable. A Nairobi property that skips safari clichés for contemporary African design. Each doubles as a case study in how local roots and a clear point of view create destinations that matter.
At a moment when bland uniformity still dominates hospitality, these 15 properties make the business case for being exactly who you are. Their success challenges the industry's assumptions about luxury and proves what Wormley knew in 1869—that hotels work better when they embrace their context rather than erase it. In an era of renewed debate about inclusion, they demonstrate how cultural specificity creates better experiences for everyone.
Support Black-Owned Businesses at These Hotels
- Salamander Resort & Spa
- Jnane Tamsna
- La Fourchette de Rōze
- The Ivy Hotel
- Salamander Washington D.C.
- The Social House
- Urban Cowboy
- Akwaaba Mansion
- Elephant Plains Game Lodge
- La Maison Michelle
- The Oak Bluffs Inn
- Spice Island Beach Resort
- The Copper Door B&B
- The Henderson Beach Resort
- African Bush Camps
Salamander Resort & Spa
- 500 N Pendleton St, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
Surrounded by 340 acres of rolling horse country, this Forbes Five-Star resort retreat marries equestrian pursuits with a world-class spa and a robust culinary program. Featuring 168 plush guest rooms and suites, the luxury resort caters to travelers who crave both adventure and repose. Rather than merely stamping her name on the project, founder Sheila Johnson—co-founder of BET and the first Black woman to become a billionaire in the U.S.—poured her exacting standards into every detail, from the holistic wellness treatments at the Salamander Spa to the on-site cooking studio. The result is an estate that exudes both grandeur and intimacy, giving guests the sense that a brisk trail ride and a gourmet meal go hand in hand.
Jnane Tamsna
- Douar Abiad, Circuit de la Palmeraie, Marrakech, Morocco
Owner Meryanne Loum-Martin has mastered the art of the subtle flex in Marrakech's Palmeraie boutique hotel: 24 rooms across multiple villas, where Moroccan architecture meets West African influences without overplaying either hand. Her husband Gary Martin's nine-acre botanical garden doubles as a living classroom for cooking workshops and horticultural tours. Five pools, tennis courts, and a library stocked with design volumes suggest the kind of place where you could stay for a month. Most don't, but they should.
La Fourchette de Rōze
- Abidjan, Grand-Bassam, Côte d’Ivoire
The whisper network among food obsessives eventually leads here, to Michelin-trained chef Rōze Traore's getaway in Abidjan's Grand-Bassam quarter. Yes, he's that former model, but the ribeye with local chanterelles proves he's earned his kitchen stripes. Artist residencies and fashion pop-ups keep the creative current flowing, while the new rooftop draws Ivorian DJs who know their crowd. It's the rare place that delivers on its own hype.
The Ivy Hotel
- 205 E Biddle St, Baltimore, MD 21202, USA
This 1880s Mount Vernon mansion nails the balance between Gilded Age bones and modern comfort across 18 rooms. Credit owners Eddie and Sylvia Brown for knowing which historic details to preserve and where to add heated bathroom floors. At Magdalena, the kitchen proves Maryland crab can transcend boardwalk fare without losing its soul. The Relais & Châteaux status matters less than the genuine neighborhood connections the Browns have cultivated at this award-winning property.
Salamander Washington D.C.
- 1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
Skip the capital's usual gilt-and-marble routine at this 373-room addition to The Wharf. Thomas Pheasant's design trades ostentation for quieter luxury: brushed wood finishes, bronze accents and a two-story Monument Club with a private concierge team. The city's largest spa houses a Gharieni wave therapy suite and D.C.'s first Medcreation MediSpa. At Dōgon, renowned chef Kwame Onwuachi's Nigerian-Caribbean menu holds its own against the dramatic metal chain curtains. Even the Living Room's custom lighting—inspired by horse movements—nods to something specific: Johnson's equestrian background.
The Social House
- 154 James Gichuru Rd, Lavington, Nairobi, Kenya
Forget the stiff front desk; this 83-room upstart dispensed with reception lines in favor of a smartphone-based check-in and a roster of cultural programming. By day, you might be poolside, sipping Kenyan coffee while flipping through a design magazine. By night, you’ll find yourself sampling Nikkei-inspired small plates at Inca, the rooftop Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, or listening to a local band in one of the property’s gathering spaces. While it’s unabashedly modern (even the décor leans contemporary African), The Social House also embraces its location in Lavington, a leafy neighborhood often overlooked by safari-bound tourists.
Urban Cowboy
- 1603 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Picture a Victorian mansion that’s equal parts music city swagger and Brooklyn edge, and you’re close to grasping Urban Cowboy’s vibe. Step into any of the eight suites and expect a flirty mash-up of exposed brick, folk art, and retro chic that somehow all clicks. The moody Public House bar has become a magnet for discerning locals, who can’t resist the laissez-faire cool factor despite any impulse to feign nonchalance. The entire property feels like a living art project, where no corner is too small for a creative flourish.
Akwaaba Mansion
- 347 MacDonough St, Brooklyn, NY 11233, USA
Tucked into the tree-lined streets of Stuyvesant Heights in Brooklyn, New York, this lovingly restored 1860s Italianate villa radiates an at-home warmth few big-city properties can match. Hotel owner Monique Greenwood—who once helmed Essence magazine—knows the power of storytelling, and it shows in the carefully curated antiques, each with a narrative of its own. With just four rooms, the mansion fosters an atmosphere where you’ll likely swap recommendations with fellow guests over a homemade breakfast. Don’t be surprised if Greenwood regales you with the local lore woven into the building’s original crown moldings.
Elephant Plains Game Lodge
- Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda
High ceilings, private verandas and sweeping views of the Kazinga Channel set this safari lodge apart. Operated under the watchful eye of Amos Wekesa—founder of Great Lakes Safaris—Elephant Plains strikes a harmonious chord between authenticity and refinement. Eight cottages, each named after wildlife species, frame dawn scenes of elephants ambling by and lions on the prowl. After guided game drives led by experts intimately familiar with the region, guests can indulge in a menu that highlights Ugandan staples like matoke and groundnut sauce, proving that rich African flavors don’t need Western embellishment to shine.
La Maison Michelle
- Lancaster, St. James, Barbados (near Highway 2A)
Overlooking Barbados’s Platinum Coast, this seven-suite villa sits on a lush hillside that captures oceanfront views and the island’s breezy charm. Interiors lean on modern Caribbean design, peppered with splashes of color and clean lines that feel refreshingly unpretentious. A rooftop pool crowns the property, while a private chef is often on hand to whip up lionfish and other local specialties. Michelle and Guy Jenkins, the proprietors, bring a hands-on approach to service—booking island tours, beachfront picnics or spa treatments with a personal touch that ensures each stay feels thoughtfully tailored.
The Oak Bluffs Inn
- 64 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, USA
A picture-perfect façade welcomes you to this 1870s Victorian on Circuit Avenue in Martha’s Vineyard. Inside this charming bed and breakfast-style property, you’ll find 10 airy rooms, each with a distinct design that might feature whimsical floral wallpaper or sturdy antique furniture. Longtime owners Erik and Rhonda Albert have become fixtures in the community, sharing the proud history of Oak Bluffs as a historically African American summer refuge. Evenings often unfold on the expansive veranda, where guests casually compare beach day adventures or chat about local art galleries.
Spice Island Beach Resort
- Grand Anse Beach, Grenada
Founded by the late Sir Royston Hopkin and now run by his family, this AAA Five Diamond resort features 64 suites arranged along the powdery stretch of Grand Anse. At first glance, it’s all about barefoot luxury—hammocks swaying under palm trees, tropical breezes drifting through open-air lounges—but look closer, and you’ll see the behind-the-scenes finesse. The all-inclusive resort format is delightfully discreet; instead of wristbands and buffet lines, you’ll find a refined à la carte approach at Oliver’s Restaurant and breezy beachside service.
The Copper Door B&B
- 439 NW 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33128, USA
The Copper Door B&B reintroduces Overtown—long overshadowed by South Beach—to travelers who yearn for a more authentic Miami. Inside the breezy rooms of the 1940s Art Deco building, minimalist décor nods to the neighborhood’s history without veering into kitsch. Owners (and culinary talents) Jamila Ross and Akino West treat breakfast like a daily event: think brioche French toast with guava compote or a Cuban-inspired omelet loaded with local produce.
The Henderson Beach Resort
- 200 Henderson Resort Way, Destin, FL 32541, USA
A Salamander property managed in part by Sheila Johnson, The Henderson is perched along Florida’s Emerald Coast, famous for its sugar-white sands and aquamarine waters. Spread across 170 rooms, the resort weds breezy Gulf panoramas with upscale amenities like a nature-inspired spa and Primrose, the signature restaurant showcasing locally caught seafood. An adults-only rooftop terrace provides a chic vantage point for sunset cocktails, while a family-friendly pool ensures younger guests have their share of fun.
African Bush Camps
- Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe
Beks Ndlovu looked at the safari industry's colonial playbook and decided to write his own. Since 2006, his collection of 17 camps are defined not by what they add to the safari experience, but by what they strip away. Local guides, who grew up reading these landscapes, offer insights no guidebook could capture, from the specific cadence of a lion's call to the morning habits of elephants in Hwange. At Atzaró camp in Botswana's Okavango Delta, Baemule "Bae" Siethuka leads a new generation of female guides breaking ground in traditionally male territory. This isn't just progressive window dressing—African Bush Camps channels 2.5 percent of revenue into community projects across three countries, proving luxury can serve a larger purpose.