Artsy Reads Guaranteed to Jump-Start Your Creativity

While I’m of the opinion that every book is a work of art, not all entail or inspire the same level of artistry. The best books have a way of setting you a’dream, whether through their story, construction, information or general mood, or through some blend that’s harder to name. They’re also the titles that linger, the ones you return to when you need a spark—or when you want a thoughtful gift for the creatives in your life. The following titles are such yarns. Some are novels, others are nonfiction and still others defy definition, but all in their own ways offer the kind of inspiration that can conjure the creative muse.