Essential Queer Reading for Pride Month and Beyond

The arrival of June, and thus Pride Month, is an annual opportunity for us to honor the lives of diverse L.G.B.T.Q.+ people and celebrate the ongoing movement for love and acceptance. It's one that urgently continues today amidst a climate of transphobia and intolerance toward some of our most marginalized community members, and as such, tales of heartache and hardship join inspired true stories of queer artists making their mark on the world in our Pride Month book roundup.

The stories below offer a medley of perspectives: one charts the ebullience of gay music across the decades, while another takes comfort in unguarded self-portraits that contemplate what it means to be "ugly" in a society that celebrates beauty. In all, these books drive home the point that L.G.B.T.Q.+ lives can't be distilled down into a single experience. Difference is what makes being queer so great; the same is true for these books.