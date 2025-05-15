The Best Boutique Hotels in Southern California
Booking a boutique hotel has a plethora of benefits, from more attentive and detail-oriented service to premium privacy and fewer guests. While large beach resorts certainly have their perks, smaller properties tend to be treated with more care by ownership, giving visitors the chance to experience a destination with greater authenticity and through a local lens. Whether you’re seeking a coastal escape complete with scenic ocean views or a private oasis in the middle of Palm Springs, Southern California is home to several boutique accommodations that provide guests with an intimate stay that you simply can’t replicate at big name hotels.
Though boutique hotels typically have less than 100 rooms, we think that 70 or less is the ultimate sweet spot that seamlessly blends exclusivity with the option for space and anonymity. Given their smaller size and bespoke nature, boutique hotels tend to radiate creativity and innovation, with many properties housing rooms and suites that are completely unique from one another, along with chef-driven dining concepts, charming bars and quaint spas. From the mountains of Montecito to the sandy shores of Laguna Beach, these are the best boutique hotels in SoCal.
Korakia Pensione
- 257 S Patencio Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Korakia Pensione is the pinnacle of boutique accommodations in Palm Springs. This transportive property is a Moroccan hideaway that blends Moorish decor and accents with a Mediterranean-like atmosphere. Expect trickling fountains filled with colorful flowers, bougainvillea-covered archways and hanging lanterns that create a dim glow in the evenings. There are also two swimming pools on-site, both of which are heated and open 24 hours, but it is the villas that truly make Korakia Pensione the crown jewel of desert living. With only 28 villas and homes, this unique property creates a sense of privacy and exclusivity with individually-decorated spaces that house vintage artwork, custom furnishings and endless character. The Artist Studio, for example, is a former painters studio with an actual easel and epic views of the San Jacinto Mountains, while the Bedouin Suite boasts a huge stone tub with windows that open to a private courtyard.
San Ysidro Ranch
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Part of Leading Hotels of the World, San Ysidro Ranch is Montecito’s most exclusive luxury hotel that offers a true home away from home with 38 spacious cottages. Each cottage is outfitted with custom furnishings and its own charm, but outdoor hot tubs are a consistent amenity no matter which space you book. Some cottages, like the Oak Grove, even have entire backyards with lounging hammocks, outdoor showers and dining tables. Looking to explore all the property has to offer? Spend the day snacking on lobster dumplings and coconut ceviche while sipping a margarita at the hotel’s mountainside poolside deck before hitting the green with a little putt-putt on the charming six-hole lawn. The spa is another highlight, and if you’re embarking on a romantic weekend away, book a couples massage in the Love Birds treatment room—complete with a huge tub for two. Stonehouse is the property’s signature restaurant that serves everything from tableside Steak Diane to seasonal fare gathered straight from the organic, on-site garden, but after dinner, don’t miss your chance to step back in time at the moody speakeasy for a mezcal cocktail or smoking Old Fashioned.
Nobu Ryokan Malibu
- 22752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Hovering just above the sand on Malibu’s beloved Carbon Beach, Nobu Ryokan is a sanctuary that offers unparalleled privacy with only 16 zen rooms and suites. Whether you prefer a quiet, tucked away garden-view room or an ocean-front suite with a teak soaking tub on the balcony, this exclusive hotel is the ultimate getaway in Malibu. Though you can easily spend the day lounging by the small pool deck or strolling along the sand below, Nobu Ryokan’s prime walkability allows you to reach everything from the Malibu Pier to Nobu’s iconic beachfront restaurant by foot. In the morning, indulge in a complimentary breakfast while listening to the waves and gulls outside on your balcony.
Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa
- 5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Despite sprawling across 45 acres of lush land, filled with citrus groves and manicured gardens, Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa is home to just 49 casita-style suites. Tall vaulted ceilings with exposed wooden beams create a warm and homey space. Outside, private patios, some outfitted with small hot tubs, provide a secluded slice of nature where you can sip the hotel’s signature fresh-squeezed orange juice, which you can have delivered to your front door daily. The spa, however, is the pièce de résistance at this boutique hotel. The lavish relaxation room sets the scene with a cozy fire and an array of sweet and savory snacks alongside herbal teas. Outside, the laid-back spa pool offers a relaxing place to catch some, but you can also loosen up with a cold plunge and sauna at the hydrotherapy circuit. When it comes to treatments, indulge in The Kur, which kicks off with a private bathtub soak before concluding with a cooling wrap and therapeutic massage.
Palihouse Santa Barbara
- 915 Garden St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Bespoke charm gives Palihouse Santa Barbara its timeless appeal. This unique 24-room property blends preppy accents with vintage decor, with pink and floral themes found throughout the lobby, outdoor pool area and guest rooms. Fully-stocked Smeg refrigerators offer a fun touch and are filled with locally-sourced, gourmet goodies and beverages. In many of the bathrooms, bright floral wallpaper sets the backdrop to a deep-set tub where you can soak your worries away, while private patios and balconies look out on the pool deck or Mediterranean-esque courtyard. The all-day café serves fresh-squeezed juices alongside simple salads and sandwiches, but in the evening, pay a visit to the small bar across from the lobby and sip an espresso martini.
Casa Loma Beach Hotel
- 211 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Casa Loma, formerly the Inn at Laguna Beach, underwent a $15 million renovation in 2024 and reopened with a completely new identity and aesthetic. This Mallorcan-inspired hotel transports guests to the calm coast of Spain with neutral tones, soft linens and beautiful Pacific Ocean views from 70 seaside rooms. Situated just above one of Laguna’s most popular beaches, guests can walk out of the hotel, walk down a short path to a flight of stairs that leads directly to the sand. The bespoke mini bar features top-notch items like Scribe Pinot Noir and Madre Mezcal, but if you get hungry, head to Cecilia’s for a shareable mezze board and tapas.
Oceana Santa Monica, LXR Hotels & Resorts
- 849 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Despite sitting right on Ocean Avenue in front of Palisades Park, Oceana Santa Monica maintains its hidden gem reputation with just 70 design-forward rooms. Since it’s located in such a residential area, guests are able to enjoy a true taste of Santa Monica living at this all-suite property. Smart lighting makes setting the mood easier than ever, while Loro Piana bedding ensures you get a great night's rest with the ultimate level of comfort. Each room is also custom designed and unique, though there is a cohesive coastal, subtle Art Deco theme across the whole property. The courtyard pool is the perfect place to sip a glass of rosé while catching some sun, and though the restaurant is currently being reconceptualized, you can still sit down for Mediterranean-inspired fare at breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Pearl Hotel
- 1410 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106
Backed by the boutique Casetta Hotels group, The Pearl Hotel is a mid-century modern haven located in San Diego’s Point Loma neighborhood. Nostalgic vibes extend from the oyster-shaped pool in the courtyard to the 23 guest rooms, all of which feature vintage artwork, Parachute bed linens and charming writing desks where guests can let their creativity flow. Though the property was originally designed by architect Robert Platt in 1959, The Pearl has since been renovated to radiate a contemporary charm that maintains its retro roots. When you get hungry, head to on-site restaurant Ponyboy. This concept by restaurateur Ian Ward focuses on locally-sourced, seasonal fare alongside craft cocktails and local beers.
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
- 2860 Grand Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
Looking to spend the weekend in Santa Barbara wine country? The Fess Parker is a 19-room boutique hotel that offers unparalleled walkability to all of the tasting rooms, shops and restaurants in Los Olivos. The on-site Nella Kitchen and Bar is widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in Santa Ynez Valley, serving upscale Italian food ranging from pizza and pasta to refreshing cocktails. All 14 guest rooms and five suites are designed to the nines with timeless decor, beautiful beading and homey accents. Warm up by your private fireplace before settling in for a movie and a glass of vino after a long day of hopping from tasting room to tasting room.
Malibu Beach Inn
- 22878 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Live like the locals when you book a room at Malibu Beach Inn. A Carbon Beach staple, Malibu Beach Inn houses 47 ocean-front, coastal chic rooms that feature breathtaking views of the water and nearby Malibu Pier. Spend the day taking full advantage of the hotel’s direct beach access by strolling along the sand or taking out one of the property’s paddle boards for a little ocean activity. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Carbon Beach Club places guests on a stunning open-air patio right in front of the water—at dinner, make a reservation during sunset and watch the sun go down as you sip a glass of local pinot noir alongside fresh California cuisine.
Orli La Jolla
- 7753 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037
Located within a landmark building from 1910, Orli La Jolla effortlessly fuses a timeless aesthetic with chic hotel living. The 13-room property takes a modern approach to Art Deco design, and each uniquely-designed suite possesses its own energy and ambiance. The Penthouse, for example, boasts an upper deck terrace where guests can sip martinis while taking in ocean views at sunset, while the wing features a masculine ambiance with a marble fireplace and cool-toned color scheme. Orli also follows a less traditional system for check-in and check-out with a digital keypad—perfect for guests seeking a quiet escape with as little interaction as possible.
Chateau Marmont
- 8221 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Booking a room at Chateau Marmont gives guests a glamorous taste of the Old Hollywood lifestyle. This historic Sunset Boulevard landmark in West Hollywood was the first deluxe high-rise apartment in the area and has been visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to James Dean. To this day, A-listers still flock to this ultra-exclusive boutique accommodation, with director Quentin Tarantino said to be one of their most loyal regulars. The hotel houses 63 rooms, suites and cottages along with four larger bungalows. Expect a home away from home with landscaped courtyards, full kitchens and dreamy terraces that pair perfectly with a bottle of Champagne. Chateau Marmont is also home to one of L.A.’s most design-forward bars, and since the restaurant is only open to hotel guests for dinner, you can enjoy premium privacy in the evenings.