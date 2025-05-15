The Best Boutique Hotels in Southern California

Booking a boutique hotel has a plethora of benefits, from more attentive and detail-oriented service to premium privacy and fewer guests. While large beach resorts certainly have their perks, smaller properties tend to be treated with more care by ownership, giving visitors the chance to experience a destination with greater authenticity and through a local lens. Whether you’re seeking a coastal escape complete with scenic ocean views or a private oasis in the middle of Palm Springs, Southern California is home to several boutique accommodations that provide guests with an intimate stay that you simply can’t replicate at big name hotels.

Though boutique hotels typically have less than 100 rooms, we think that 70 or less is the ultimate sweet spot that seamlessly blends exclusivity with the option for space and anonymity. Given their smaller size and bespoke nature, boutique hotels tend to radiate creativity and innovation, with many properties housing rooms and suites that are completely unique from one another, along with chef-driven dining concepts, charming bars and quaint spas. From the mountains of Montecito to the sandy shores of Laguna Beach, these are the best boutique hotels in SoCal.