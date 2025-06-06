From Seafarers to Style Icons: The Enduring Appeal of the Breton Stripe Shirt

The Breton striped shirt comes from humble beginnings. More specifically, the top dates back to 1858, when it was worn by French navy sailors. In the years since, however, the Breton striped top has evolved far beyond its simple origins, and become synonymous with effortlessly chic French girl fashion, with a subtly nautical twist.

And what better time than the start of summer to break out those Breton stripes? Even if you're not spending the day aboard a sailboat gliding through the Mediterranean or strolling through the charming streets of the South of France, a navy-and-white marinière brings a touch of that French feel to your everyday wardrobe, from the beach to the city streets.

A Breton stripe top is a capsule wardrobe staple for a reason—it signals all things laid-back and easy-going, but still pulled together. Not sure which Breton stripe is the one for you? Take a peek at a few of the fashion icons who have loved sporting these horizontal stripes for some style inspo, from Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot and Kate Middleton.

While you can't go wrong with a traditional blue-and-white stripe, don't be afraid to try a more unexpected colorway or to switch it up with a twist on the usual fabric or silhouette. Below, see the best Breton stripes to shop now and wear forever.