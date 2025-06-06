From Seafarers to Style Icons: The Enduring Appeal of the Breton Stripe Shirt
From Saint James to Sézane, the iconic marinière still belongs in every warm-weather wardrobe.Read More
The Breton striped shirt comes from humble beginnings. More specifically, the top dates back to 1858, when it was worn by French navy sailors. In the years since, however, the Breton striped top has evolved far beyond its simple origins, and become synonymous with effortlessly chic French girl fashion, with a subtly nautical twist.
And what better time than the start of summer to break out those Breton stripes? Even if you're not spending the day aboard a sailboat gliding through the Mediterranean or strolling through the charming streets of the South of France, a navy-and-white marinière brings a touch of that French feel to your everyday wardrobe, from the beach to the city streets.
A Breton stripe top is a capsule wardrobe staple for a reason—it signals all things laid-back and easy-going, but still pulled together. Not sure which Breton stripe is the one for you? Take a peek at a few of the fashion icons who have loved sporting these horizontal stripes for some style inspo, from Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot and Kate Middleton.
While you can't go wrong with a traditional blue-and-white stripe, don't be afraid to try a more unexpected colorway or to switch it up with a twist on the usual fabric or silhouette. Below, see the best Breton stripes to shop now and wear forever.
The Best Breton Tops to Shop Now
Saint James Meridame II Breton Shirt
An authentic Breton stripe top from Saint James is such a timeless staple. The French brand (their factory is based in Normandy) offers the classic striped shirt in a rainbow of shades, but start out your collection with the traditional navy and white.
Sézane Colette Marinière
Leave it to Sézane to create the perfect French sailor girl top. The ecru and navy stripes are less harsh than a stark white, while the subtle buttons at the shoulder add just enough texture without taking away from the minimalist aesthetic.
J. Crew Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe
This boatneck long-sleeve shirt features a thicker white horizontal stripe on a navy blue base. Made from 100 percent cotton, it's breathable and soft. Pair it with a tailored trouser for a more polished ensemble, or wear it with jeans or shorts for a casual summer 'fit.
La Ligne Long Sleeve Breton Tee
La Ligne's soft cotton Breton top is another classic long-sleeve crewneck that comes in a few different colorways (it's available in green, red or mustard yellow), but the French blue option seamlessly toes the line between traditional and modernity.
Khaite Davin Sweater
Is this short-sleeve Breton-striped sweater a splurge? Yes, it is, but it's also crafted from 100 percent cashmere with all the care that we've come to expect from Khaite—think sharp tailoring, elegant fit. The elbow-length sleeves are demure but not stuffy, while the ribbed sleeves, neckline and hem add more dimension.
Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton
Keep it classic in Boden's slim-fit, navy-and-white stripe. Crafted from 100 percent cotton, it's perfectly preppy without veering into Sirens territory. Style it with a cream-colored pant or wide-legged shorts with a belt.
Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Boatneck Mariner Tee
Polo Ralph Lauren offers a perfectly preppy Americana take on the Breton shirt, with this blue striped long-sleeve tee. It hits right at the hip, with an elegant and flattering boatneck.
Argent Striped Longsleeve Tee in Ribbed Cotton
A simple yet polished long-sleeved Breton stripe never goes out of style. Crafted from 100 percent pima cotton, this slim-fitting shirt features a subtly elongated sleeve, and the ribbed texture adds a cozy yet functional element.
Rails Macy Top
Rails' Macy shirt comes in red, navy and beige stripe colorways, but there's just something about the cherry red that's really calling out to us right now. Made from 100 percent cotton jersey, this long-sleeve T-shirt is lightweight for those hot summer days, while the boat neckline keeps it slightly more elevated than a more casual crew.
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo School Boy Stripe Tee
Upgrade from the usual white T-shirt this summer and opt for a classic Breton stripe—it's basically a neutral. The boxy short-sleeve tee is easy and wearable, for a seasonal staple.
Cos Regular Knitted T-Shirt
For the woman who loves a good knitted basic, consider Cos' short-sleeved striped T-shirt. The heavier knit weight gives it more substantial weight, and less of a T-shirt feel, while the round neckline and longer short sleeves are prim and proper, but still effortless.
Dôen Irene Tee in Breton Stripe
Dôen might be best known for their cottagecore summer frocks, but the brand also makes a worthwhile Breton stripe shirt. A classic French marinière stripe, this boatneck shirt features full-length sleeves and a looser, boxier cut.
Comme des Garçons PLAY Striped Red Heart Long-Sleeve Shirt
Comme des Garçons' striped tops never go out of style. The design comes in a few colors, but the contrast of the black and white with the red heart is really speaking to us right now.
Saint James Minquidame Breton Striped Shirt With Long Sleeve
For a classic red-and-white Breton stripe, look no further than this soft cotton jersey round-neck long-sleeve from Saint James.
Everlane The Mariner Tee
Everlane's rendition of the Breton tee is modern and comfy, with all the hallmarks of the sailor shirt in an organic cotton knit. It's just slightly oversized, and while it comes in a few different colors, we're into the brighter blue for a more unexpected option than the usual navy.
Buck Mason Catalina Breton Tee
Buck Mason's Breton tee is made with a cotton jersey that offers a more heavyweight alternative to the usual T-shirt material, with flattering side slits and long sleeves. Perfect for chilly summer nights.
Gap Organic Cotton VintageSoft Heavyweight T-Shirt
Don't sleep on Gap right now—with Zac Posen at the helm, the brand is making some noteworthy basics, including this navy blue striped long-sleeve shirt, in a comfortable, relaxed fit.