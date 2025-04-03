Where to Enjoy the Most Indulgent Brunch in Chicago
From cozy diners to swanky eateries, these are the best brunch restaurants in Chicago.
From seafood towers and bottomless mimosas to fluffy omelets and inches-thick Belgian waffles, Chicago restaurants know how to cook up a decadent brunch. And what better time than spring, with its longer days and rising temperatures, to check out the Windy City’s brunch scene?
Weekends are typically the best (and sometimes only) time to check out these Chicago brunches; they’re essentially elevated versions of the restaurants’ weekday breakfast menus. Decor skews both comfy and swank; some restaurants lean heavily on the plants, while others embrace well-thought-out themes like a yacht interior or design showroom in a historic courtyard, and even a diner. Some of the best brunch spots also offer outdoor seating, which lends itself even more to a lazy morning when you can unwind in the fresh air.
Whether you’re craving classic eggs and bacon or in the mood for a longer meal plated like a piece of art, we’ve found all the best restaurants to enjoy brunch in Chicago.
The Best Brunch Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois
Brass Tack
- 11 E. Walton St., Chicago, IL 60611
- Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Since its 2022 opening, Brass Tack has further glammed up the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. The brasserie-style interior is outfitted with tufted leather booths and walls of antique mirror glass. Executive chef Eric Damidot pairs classic French techniques with American comfort foods, such as Loch Duart Scottish salmon with pommes Anna. Brunch classics like blueberry pancakes and maple-strawberry French toast are also on offer, alongside decadent pastries like pain au chocolat and strawberry hot pockets. If you want more of a lunch menu, there’s mid-day fare like a crispy chicken sandwiched in a potato bun and hanger steak with fries. Most meats are sourced from small farms, and decadent pastries like pain au chocolat and strawberry hot pockets are available. Enjoy bottomless pours of bellinis, mimosas or rosé wine if you partake in the Limitless Libations menu, although wellness-obsessed diners can lean into smoothies and juice blends.
Cindy's Rooftop
- 12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Perched on the top floor of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, this glass-walled restaurant overlooks Millennium Park and Lake Michigan’s shoreline. The terrace is open year-round, with fire pits to help brave the chilly temps. Chef Kaleena Bliss’ menu covers the classics, like biscuits and gravy, stuffed French toast and chicken and waffles, while also introducing off-beat items like vegan chorizo and the “Not So Secret” burger, topped with butterkäse cheese and cherry-bomb aioli. Don’t forget dessert, including seasonal doughnuts and the mammoth sweet potato sticky bun folding in toasted marshmallow fluff, spiced pecans and toffee sauce. In addition to mimosas and Bloody Marys, there’s Middle Eastern-style qahwa coffee, crafted from Kyoto-style cold brew and spiked with vodka and espresso liqueur.
3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago
- 1300 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60610
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Tucked into a courtyard at the 1914 Three Arts Club, a 70,000-square-foot design gallery, this Gold Coast restaurant is elegant minimalism at its finest. Inside, guests nestle into tables surrounded by olive trees and fountains, with details like exposed-brick walls, a glittery chandelier and ornate gold lanterns. This is within. The menu dances around the world, with an array of brunch dishes including mini lobster rolls, bagels and lox, Aussie steak and eggs, Italian benedict stuffed with prosciutto, and Swedish pancakes.
Cabra
- 200 N. Green St., Chicago, IL 60607
- Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m
Located on the top floor of The Hoxton, Chicago, this colorful, plant-filled restaurant is inspired by executive chef Stephanie Izard’s travels throughout Peru. The menu is a love letter to the South American country, from the various types of empanadas and ceviche to the hearty skirt steak and salchipapa, a popular street food consisting of French fries topped with sliced sausage. Quinoa French toast served with passionfruit honey and aji jam is a fun and unexpected departure from the usual brunch fare. Izard’s whimsical The Giant Empanada is filled with maple sausage and sweet potato, as well as aji panca, a Peruvian red pepper. Pair a weekend brunch item with a Pisco Sour, or zip on over to Mexico with a Tropical Bandido or These Boots Are Made for Oaxacan, pairing mezcal with raspberry syrup.
Somerset
- 1112 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610
- Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Led by chef Verlord Laguatan, the menu at Somerset, located at the Viceroy Chicago, combines culinary influences from the Middle East, North Africa and Southern Europe. Noteworthy dishes include short rib shakshuka, stracciatella toast and Nicoise salad, but the Pastry Tier will appeal to anyone with a sweet tooth. Kick off your meal with one of six signature brunch cocktails, such as the tomato-infused Pompei Sunrise or orange-y Sevilla Spritz.
Venteux
- 224 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601
- Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Right on Michigan Avenue in the Mag Mile, Venteux is a French brasserie with a brunch menu that’s strong on shellfish—think fruit de mer seafood platters, oysters, escargot, shrimp cocktail, king crab and lobster. More traditional French brunch dishes like Croque Madame, moules frites, ratatouille and a Bordier butter and ham sandwich are also available, along with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, Aperol Spritzes and rosé. On warmer days, there’s outdoor seating, too, but even if it’s cold out, cozy up inside while the 40-foot-tall windows coax in natural light and botanical murals recall outdoor gardens. Whether you’re hanging with your BFFs in a velvet-wrapped booth or with your date at the bistro-style table sets, cozying up at Venteux, located at the Pendry Chicago, is like a trip to France.
The Publican
- 837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This 17-year-old eatery in Fulton Market is a longtime Chicago favorite. Several dishes are twists on classics, such as Croque Monsieur on a waffle, crab scrambled eggs and red wine poached eggs. The Hangover Brunch is a three-course dining experience that starts with either a Bloody Mary or a beer and a shot, followed by a shrimp cocktail and The Full Publican brunch special, consisting of eggs, braised bacon, black pudding, baked beans, toast and roasted tomato. For this no-frills, European-style beer hall, the brunch menu is perfectly in step with its focus on beer and meats. Don’t forget to try the wildly popular Publican Quality Bread.
Lula Cafe
- 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., Chicago, IL 60647
- Wednesday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Helmed by executive chef/owner Jason Hammel, this beloved neighborhood spot in Logan Square still maintains the same casual creative vibe and dedication to sourcing organic ingredients as it did when it debuted in 1999. Case in point: citrus curd, blood oranges and cocoa top the French toast and the potato ‘nduja tart is crafted from Iowa cheddar and farmstead honey. A recent roll-out in its rotating breakfast sandwich series, the “Royale,” merges pork belly, a sunny side egg, cow’s milk cheese and more between two buns. A new partnership with a community herbalist introduced a latte-like drink containing lion’s-mane mushroom tinctures and steamed milk to the menu.
Big Jones
- 5347 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60640
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Celebrated for its Southern fare, this Andersonville spot is an authentic farm-to-table restaurant, sourcing from 40 local farms and food artisans in the South. This is comfort food at its finest, with noteworthy appetizers like cornbread skillets, buttermilk biscuits, beignets and duck-filled boudin kolaches, followed by main dishes such as fried chicken, Cajun-style pancakes filled with strawberry preserves and Louisiana crawfish omelets. Ten different specialty brunch platters bring together all the goods, including one with crispy fried Alabama catfish served with grits, red peas and tasso ham.
Little Goat Diner
- 3325 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
- Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Originally on the West Loop, this diner has since moved to a smaller Lakeview space, tucked along Southport Avenue on the North Side. Little Goat Diner serves Stephanie Izard’s fresh take on diner food, with all-day breakfast options such as a Japanese-style pancake served with Kewpie mayo and bonito flakes, PB&J pancakes, and Disco Party Fries accented with pork belly, cotija, pickles and coconut caramel for a sweet-meets-savory combo. Equally enticing is the Breakfast of Champions sundae: vanilla soft serve topped with strawberry jam, biscuits, streusel and coffee-flavored caramel. Among the more conventional brunch items, consider pancakes, burgers and fries, avocado toast, and corned beef and hash.
Obelix
- 700 N. Sedgwick St., Chicago, IL 60654
- Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Think of this River North restaurant as classic French dining, but with a healthy dose of whimsy. The pastry team’s savory-and-sweet concoctions range from foie mousse canelé to a truffle and cassis twist, and there are also sweet delights like a bananas foster Danish and pomelo and cream croissant. These are a nice pairing with menu items such as a half dozen oysters, chicken pot pie, or biscuits and gravy with Vadouvan currywurst. The most decadent item is the caviar sandwich, featuring three different caviars between slices of brioche bread.