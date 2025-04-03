Where to Enjoy the Most Indulgent Brunch in Chicago

From seafood towers and bottomless mimosas to fluffy omelets and inches-thick Belgian waffles, Chicago restaurants know how to cook up a decadent brunch. And what better time than spring, with its longer days and rising temperatures, to check out the Windy City’s brunch scene?

Weekends are typically the best (and sometimes only) time to check out these Chicago brunches; they’re essentially elevated versions of the restaurants’ weekday breakfast menus. Decor skews both comfy and swank; some restaurants lean heavily on the plants, while others embrace well-thought-out themes like a yacht interior or design showroom in a historic courtyard, and even a diner. Some of the best brunch spots also offer outdoor seating, which lends itself even more to a lazy morning when you can unwind in the fresh air.

Whether you’re craving classic eggs and bacon or in the mood for a longer meal plated like a piece of art, we’ve found all the best restaurants to enjoy brunch in Chicago.