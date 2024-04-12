Where to Indulge in a Swanky Brunch in L.A.

Brunch is the ultimate weekend activity for foodies looking to mix and mingle with a daytime cocktail in hand, and is even more fun once the temperatures start to rise. Don't worry if you’re not a fan of breakfast, because brunch menus often cater to a more diverse array of tastes, allowing you to lean into more lunch-inspired dishes or sweet classics like pancakes and French toast. However, between the bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, certain brunch spots can get pretty rowdy, and the quality of the food is often overlooked. Luckily, Los Angeles is home to several upscale restaurants with top-notch brunch services that put a unique twist on traditional dishes in an elegant setting.

Whether you’re looking to dine among the stars at the Beverly Hills Hotel or prefer a seafood-centric spread in West Hollywood, the local brunch scene has undergone quite an upgrade in recent years. Though it is considered a year-round activity, nothing beats brunching on a picturesque patio in SoCal, and with summer right around the corner, the season of eggs Benedict and Bellinis is upon us. Ready to make the most of sunny days and warmer weather? From Beverly Hills to Palos Verdes, these are the best restaurants for a swanky brunch in Los Angeles.