Where to Indulge in a Swanky Brunch in L.A.
Brunch is the ultimate weekend activity for foodies looking to mix and mingle with a daytime cocktail in hand, and is even more fun once the temperatures start to rise. Don't worry if you’re not a fan of breakfast, because brunch menus often cater to a more diverse array of tastes, allowing you to lean into more lunch-inspired dishes or sweet classics like pancakes and French toast. However, between the bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, certain brunch spots can get pretty rowdy, and the quality of the food is often overlooked. Luckily, Los Angeles is home to several upscale restaurants with top-notch brunch services that put a unique twist on traditional dishes in an elegant setting.
Whether you’re looking to dine among the stars at the Beverly Hills Hotel or prefer a seafood-centric spread in West Hollywood, the local brunch scene has undergone quite an upgrade in recent years. Though it is considered a year-round activity, nothing beats brunching on a picturesque patio in SoCal, and with summer right around the corner, the season of eggs Benedict and Bellinis is upon us. Ready to make the most of sunny days and warmer weather? From Beverly Hills to Palos Verdes, these are the best restaurants for a swanky brunch in Los Angeles.
The Best Brunch Spots in Los Angeles
Baltaire
- 11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Located in Brentwood, Baltaire is known for serving up tender steaks, renowned wines and sensational seafood. The recently-launched brunch program is one of the most unique in the city, featuring an $85 family-style tasting menu that features whipped feta, gravlax, zucchini bread and more. In addition to the shared appetizers, patrons are able to select their own entrée, with favorites being the Maine lobster omelet and prime filet and eggs. The highlight of brunch at Baltaire is without a doubt the Bloody Mary cart; you can build your ideal version with your favorite hot sauce, skewers and spirit before topping it off with a giant prawn.
The Polo Lounge
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Between its pink and green color scheme and lush greenery, the patio at the Polo Lounge offers a magical backdrop for a bougie brunch. The $155 brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel includes a drink, starter, entrée and dessert, so make sure you come hungry. The Dungeness crab Louie salad is the perfect starter, while the lobster “Rolls Royce” is a decadent main course, served on a delicately toasted brioche. Don’t be surprised if you spot your favorite A-list celebrity or film guru while sipping on a refreshing glass of sparkling wine.
Mar’sel
- 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Looking to escape the chaos of L.A.’s city center? Mar’sel is a Michelin-recognized restaurant at the cliffside Terranea resort. The three-course Sunday brunch costs $95 a person, and if you sit on the patio, the sweeping Pacific views are breathtaking. The truffle-topped focaccia sandwich is the ideal starter, while the Wagyu steak and lobster Benedict are tied for top entrée. For your final course, keep things light with a bowl of fresh berries and vanilla Chantilly cream.
Connie & Ted’s
- 8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Connie & Ted’s is a West Hollywood staple that transports diners to the East Coast, with a nautical setting and beloved New England fare. Though you can enjoy the chowders at any time, Connie & Ted’s also serves a seafood-centric brunch on the weekends. The Maine Lobster Croque Connie is a rich and decadent sandwich that you won’t soon forget, while the crab and lobster omelet showcases the beauty of shellfish in a beurre blanc sauce. Best of all, both items pair wonderfully with the house-made Bloody Maria.
The Belvedere
- 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90212
The Belvedere is a quintessential European brasserie within the Peninsula Beverly Hills. The brunch menu is inspired by the French countryside, featuring items like the croque madame, lemon ricotta pancakes and a foie gras-topped sirloin burger. Sip on the refreshing Sin of St. Tropez or opt for a little rosé all day for a true French experience. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a croissant or petit four from the patisserie before you leave.
Ardor
- 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Situated within the West Hollywood Edition, Ardor is a sleek restaurant outfitted in neutral tones and furniture. The contrast with vibrant greenery and plants created an almost tropical ambiance, even while indoors. Branch out with the smoked salmon Benedict and add a side of crispy Brussels sprouts. More unique brunch creations include the 12-hour braised fried rice, king crab pasta and waffle fried chicken.
Linden
- 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linden has already stolen the hearts of Hollywood locals with its delicious dinner service, but it is now upping the ante with weekend brunch. Inspired by the diverse culinary scene of New York, indulge in innovative brunch creations like the bacon, egg and cheese pasta or caviar-topped steak and potatoes. The Baltimore Benedict is made with a succulent crab cake, and rather than using an English muffin, it is served on top of a house-made biscuit. Enhance your spread with a sweet white peach Bellini or blood orange mimosa.
Casa Madera
- 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Enjoy sweeping city views while indulging in a sunny Saturday brunch at Casa Madera. This stylish and design-forward restaurant from Noble 33 has a bohemian ambiance that pairs perfectly with their creative craft cocktails. The POG cocktail is an enticing blend of spicy and fruity, while the Playa Paraiso treats you to tropical flavors of coconut, watermelon and pineapple. When it comes to food, kick things off with the jalapeño and cucumber salad before indulging in raw bar items like the hamachi serrano and salmon crudo. For more hearty brunch dishes, try the truffle scramble and Madera burger.
Ladyhawk
- 623 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Ladyhawk is a Middle Eastern gem located within the Kimpton La Peer Hotel. The new brunch menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays, and puts a “morning” twist on Mediterranean classics. The comforting shakshuka is served with fresh pita bread, but the Lady Hawk brunch platter, with akawi cheese, string cheese, labneh, black olives, tomatoes, cucumber, makdous, honeycomb and two eggs any style, is the ultimate sharing order.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Tired of your basic American brunch? Mírate offers modern Mexican cuisine in the heart of Los Feliz. The bohemian courtyard sets the scene for a romantic brunch in East L.A. complete with lush greenery, wicker chandeliers and spacious seating. The market-driven brunch menu features chilaquiles, fried chicken tacos and a spicy “Benedicto.” Before diving into your main plate, share an array of fresh bites like the seafood cocktail and scallop tostada. The cocktail program is a highlight of dining at Mírate, and the El Brewjo gives you the ideal brunch buzz.