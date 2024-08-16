The Best Brunch Restaurants in New York City

For better or worse, there is nothing quite like brunch in New York City. Every weekend, locals and visitors make their way to the most desired spots in town, all hoping to beat the inevitable two-hour wait time. After all, what better way to enjoy the weekend than with a Bloody Mary, some eggs and the people you love the most?

Finding a suitable restaurant and actually managing to score a table in New York City is not for the faint of heart—still, it’s all worth it in the end, when you’re being seated at that restaurant you’ve been eyeing for months, ordering from a menu that has already been vetted by the most reliable sources.

When it comes to brunch restaurants, this city has it all, from Italian and Mexican cuisine to Southern comfort food and French brasseries, not to mention the plethora of diners, delis and bagel shops across the five boroughs. Some of the city’s best brunch spots are cozy and casual, while others are more elegant and upscale. White tablecloth or not, New York talks a big brunch game. Whether you’re intrigued by the ambiance, food or cocktails, these are the best restaurants to indulge in a memorable weekend brunch.