The Best Brunch Restaurants in New York City
For better or worse, there is nothing quite like brunch in New York City. Every weekend, locals and visitors make their way to the most desired spots in town, all hoping to beat the inevitable two-hour wait time. After all, what better way to enjoy the weekend than with a Bloody Mary, some eggs and the people you love the most?
Finding a suitable restaurant and actually managing to score a table in New York City is not for the faint of heart—still, it’s all worth it in the end, when you’re being seated at that restaurant you’ve been eyeing for months, ordering from a menu that has already been vetted by the most reliable sources.
When it comes to brunch restaurants, this city has it all, from Italian and Mexican cuisine to Southern comfort food and French brasseries, not to mention the plethora of diners, delis and bagel shops across the five boroughs. Some of the city’s best brunch spots are cozy and casual, while others are more elegant and upscale. White tablecloth or not, New York talks a big brunch game. Whether you’re intrigued by the ambiance, food or cocktails, these are the best restaurants to indulge in a memorable weekend brunch.
Where to Indulge in the Best Weekend Brunch in NYC
Gertrude’s
- 605 Carlton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
- Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Located in Prospect Heights, Gertrude’s is a cozy, bustling eatery serving “Jew-ish” cuisine, which means plenty of variations on smoked fish bagels. The spot is also known for its crispy potato pancake latkes, served with crème fraîche and your choice of lox or trout, or apples and syrup for a sweeter spin. For larger plates, try the babka French toast or a Reuben burger.
Balthazar
- 80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Balthazar is a tried-and-true NYC favorite, right in the heart of SoHo. Along with eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles and smoked salmon (plus a selection of house-made pastries), there are also less breakfast-focused brunch options, including a full raw bar and steak tartare. Just looking to cure that pounding headache from a long night out? A full section of the brunch menu is devoted to morning cocktail pick-me-ups. The spot gets busy, so be sure to reserve a table in advance for your next weekend brunch rendezvous. You can also always stop at the bakery to grab a French pastry or a cinnamon roll.
Roey’s
- 1 Perry St, New York, NY 10014
- Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Located at the corner of Perry Street and Greenwich Avenue, Roey’s offers one of the most popular weekday happy hours in New York City; 4 p.m. lines often snake around corners, full of Aperol spritz lovers and Margherita pizza aficionados. While the happy hour is walk-in only, you reserve a table for brunch in advance, so you won’t have to worry about a wait before you indulge in a morning mimosa and an egg sandwich. Weather permitting, sit outside among the charming West Village brownstones.
Sant Ambroeus
- 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281
- 1000 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10075
- 259 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
- 265 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
- & more
- Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For a distinctly Euro vibe that’s still oh-so-New York, head to one of Sant Ambroeus’ locations around the city. Each outpost has its own unique ambiance and vibe, from the fashionista-adored SoHo address to the sophisticated Upper East Side locale. The brunch menu includes toast, poached eggs and omelets, but also boasts a selection of paninis and pastas, along with tuna and beef carpaccio. The restaurant also prides itself on its coffee bar, so expect to see New Yorkers huddling around, sipping on espresso and lattes.
Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery
- 380 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette is a great brunch option when you need somewhere that’s both family-friendly and tasteful—it’s ideal if your parents are visiting and you need a dependable brunch spot that almost always has a reservation available. With a Parisian-inspired interior and a menu full of traditional French pastries (including plenty of croissants) and dishes like Croque Madame and shakshuka, guests are immersed in the European city without leaving SoHo. If you don’t want to sit down for lunch in the dining room, get a quick bite at the on-site bakery or grab a few pastries for takeout.
The Grey Dog
- 242 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011
- 55 West 26th St, New York, NY 10010
- 244 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
- 90 University PI, New York, NY 10003
- 49 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
- Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With five locations across Manhattan, The Grey Dog is an upbeat, all-day breakfast joint. The flagship opened on Carmine Street in the West Village in 1996, and has since expanded to Chelsea, Nolita, Flatiron and Union Square. For brunch, patrons can order from an expansive menu, ranging from eggs and pancakes to burgers and wings. If not for the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and Johnny cakes, head to GD for their afternoon happy hour, which features discounted drinks and bar bites. Planning to pop in? Tell the hostess you read her article on Observer.
Olio E Più
- 3 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Olio E Più (translation: olive oil and more) is another West Village spot with a cozy yet energetic atmosphere, filled with lively chatter and a very New York City spirit. Their brunch menu consists of the classics (parfaits, eggs and avocado toast) in addition to Italian favorites: carne e formaggio, caprese and bruschetta salads, specialty pizzas and homemade pastas galore. What they don’t offer in classic brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and mimosas, they make up for in cuisine and Mediterranean vibes.
Golden Diner
- 123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002
- Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Golden Diner’s Honey Butter Pancakes are simply a rite of passage for New Yorkers; the Chinatown spot serves the fluffy stack all day long, but you’ll want to get there right at the 10 a.m. opening to get yourself on the waitlist. The diner is best known for pancakes, but many will attest to the quality of their Korean fried chicken wings and green tea coffee cake, along with other comfort food favorites.
Buvette
- 42 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
- Weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yes, Buvette is another French-focused brunch destination in the West Village, but it’s also one of the best spots in town. The waffle breakfast sandwich is a must-order dish, composed of an egg (sunny side up), bacon, gruyére and maple syrup, wedged between two fluffy buttermilk waffles. The space is somewhat tight and doesn’t take reservations for brunch, so prepare for a wait.
La Mercerie
- 53 Howard St, New York, NY 10013
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Come for the famous chocolate chip cookie, stay for the classic French spreads and refined interiors. Choose from baguettes, croissants and pain au chocolat, or go for something more decadent, like their buckwheat crêpe or salmon toast. You can actually buy the plate your food was served on, among other crockery.
Sadelle’s
- 463 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Perhaps you’ve seen it on social media, or maybe you’ve been a Sadelle’s enthusiast since it opened in 2015. Either way, you probably love this spot for the bagel tower, which includes fish and is served alongside a bagel, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and capers, in D.I.Y. fashion. If the lox bagel isn’t your thing, the brunch spot offers breakfast foods like pancakes, French toast and eggs. You can also order soups, salads and sandwiches, or caviar if you’re still not feeling fancy after the $27 bagel.
Clinton St. Baking Company
- 4 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
- Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clinton Street Baking Company boasts some of the best blueberry pancakes in the city, but its menu is full of elevated diner food. The Lower East Side mom-and-pop serves both sweet and savory, so depending on your mood, you can opt for the latke eggs Benedict, brioche French toast or the Southern breakfast with eggs, grits, fried green tomatoes and bacon. Mimosas, bellinis, and bloody Marys are available for brunch, as well as spiked apple ciders, blood orange screwdrivers, hard blueberry lemonades and more. Getting a reservation for a Saturday or Sunday is tough, so book a few weeks in advance if this is on your list.
Siena Cafe
- 1580 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10128
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Siena Cafe is a hole-in-the-wall restaurant on the Upper East Side, ideal for a low-key brunch, lunch or dinner. The $32 boozy brunch includes an entrée (choose from classic eggs and bacon or go for the unexpected and try the Breakfast Spaghetti or Drunken Parm pizza) along with bottomless brunch cocktails, coffee and soda. While the Upper East Side isn’t exactly known as a hotbed for buzzy brunch—let alone bottomless options—Siena Cafe hits the spot for a more laid-back dining experience.
Cafe Cluny
- 284 W 12th St, New York, NY 10014
- Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cafe Cluny serves classic French-inspired brunch items, but with a subtle Asian influence that sets it apart from the other Paris brasserie-style restaurants. Options include buffalo chicken dumplings, a yellowfin tuna burger and a sticky rice bowl, plus classic brunch dishes like sourdough avocado toast.. Their brunch tables are some of the most coveted in New York—if not for the Bradley Cooper sightings, it must be the food. Pro tip: If you can't score a reservation for brunch, you can typically get one for dinner.
Ursula
- 387A Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Some New Yorkers swear by a daily bagel, while others fancy a breakfast burrito. If you find yourself preferring the latter, Ursula is the place to try. Its New Mexican-style menu serves breakfast burritos until 2 p.m., with variations including chorizo, bacon, eggs or beans. Each comes with a flour tortilla, hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheddar and green chile. If this isn’t your ideal meal, Ursula also offers a number of sandwiches, with vegan options available.
Win Son
- 159 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This Taiwanese-American spot in East Williamsburg attracts crowds for its baked goods, but its brunch menu is equally worthy your attention. For something different than eggs and bacon, head to Win Son for an authentic Taiwanese-style crepe, “sloppy baos” and wagyu tartare. Although offering the classic cocktails—bloody Marys and mimosas—the restaurant also serves Taiwanese beers and other Asian-inspired drinks at brunch time; the Vaquero Chino features a chili-infused scotch and an egg white. End your meal with a sweet treat, like the sweet fried dough and sesame ice cream, before you wrap up.
Sarabeth’s
- 423 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
- 40 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
- 381 Park Ave South, New York, NY 10016
- Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sarabeth’s is a lively brunch spot serving classic American dishes. With three dine-in locations (and an upcoming Greenwich Village outpost) and one counter-service bakery, you can enjoy the pumpkin waffle, lemon ricotta pancakes or Goldie Lox scramble on the Upper West Side, Central Park South and Flatiron. The full brunch menu includes smoothies, juices and eggs, among other breakfast items, but also extends to more savory appetizers and entrées.