The Best West Coast Wineries for Cabernet Franc
Whether you’re embarking on a wine-tasting trip to Napa or exploring the underrated wine scene of Washington, these are the best West Coast wineries for cabernet franc.Read More
Originally hailing from France, cabernet franc has long been one of the most popular grapes for blending. Unlike cabernet sauvignon, which is known for its full body and dark fruit flavors, cabernet franc has a lighter body with herbal undertones. When grown properly, they also yield rich acidity and delicate sweetness. Though they are most often blended with other Bordeaux grapes, a pure cabernet franc shouldn’t be underestimated, and over the last decade, West Coast wineries have familiarized themselves more with this unique varietal.
While Napa Valley takes the trophy for producing some of the best cabernet francs outside of France, a few wineries in Central California and Washington’s Willamette Valley have crafted premium blends and pure bottles. Careful monitoring and vineyard management, however, make this grape variety a bit more fickle and complex to work with. Despite being able to adapt to a variety of soils, cab franc does well in cool climates such as ones produced by close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, making the West Coast a dream destination for this red wine. Whether you’re embarking on a wine tasting trip to Napa or exploring the underrated wine scene of Washington, these are the best West Coast wineries for cabernet franc.
The Best West Coast Vineyards for Cabernet Franc Wine Lovers
Chappellet Winery
- 1581 Sage Canyon Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
Chappellet Winery has been crafting quality Napa Valley wines since 1968. High elevation gives these hill-grown estate vineyard wines distinct, crisp characteristics, with cabernet sauvignon being the most popular varietal to come out of the winery. Reservations are required to visit, and there are a handful of different tastings to choose from. The Pritchard Hill Estate Tour and Tasting includes an experience in the barrel room paired with local cheeses, while the 4x4 Tour and Tasting takes guests on a picturesque journey across the vineyards while you sip some of the brand’s best wines for two hours. Made from vines originally planted in 1968, the $115 2021 Cabernet Franc wine is a cabernet franc, merlot, malbec, cabernet sauvignon and petit verdot blend; it benefits from the hill’s volcanic soils, resulting in an aroma of black cherry and red currant and a silky, plush mouthfeel of ripe berries and sage with earthy richness.
Daou Family Estate
- 2777 Hidden Mountain Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446
One of the most nationally-recognized wineries to come out of Paso Robles, Daou Family Estate is situated on Daou Mountain, boasting some of the best views in the area. Admire the rolling vineyards from under the shade of an umbrella on the serene patio during your reserved tasting. Rather than offering a curated food and wine pairing, guests are able to order a la carte from the food menu—enjoy sipping rich reds and light whites alongside fresh oysters, a mezze platter or wood-fired pizzas. The 2021 Patrimony Cabernet Franc is a 100 percent cabernet franc that has a fruit-forward nose followed by a full-bodied palate. This $275 bottle is aged for 30 months in 100 percent new French oak and features fresh acidity and spice on the palate.
Tranche Estate
- 705 Berney Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Located in the foothills of Walla Walla’s Blue Mountains, Tranche Estate puts a modern twist on classic Rhône blends in the Columbia Gorge AVA. Created by husband and wife duo Michael and Lauri Corliss, this Washington winery has vineyards that sit as high as 1,265 feet, and the views are simply spectacular. Tours and tastings are weather-dependent, but experiences at the rustic yet modern tasting room can be booked from April to November. Whether you’re hosting for the holidays or planning to give a special gift, you’re sure to win with the $140 2009 Cabernet Franc, a magnum-sized bottle that will have jaws on the floor. Fruit aromas are complemented by flavors of coffee, cocoa powder, tobacco leaf and orange peel in this estate-grown bottle.
Ashes and Diamonds
- 4130 Howard Ln, Napa, CA 94558
Between the tasting room’s mid-century modern design and retro furnishings, a visit to Ashes and Diamonds is far from the traditional Napa experience. Upon arriving, guests are greeted by the iconic zig-zag roof that pays homage to 1960s architecture. There are several different tasting options to choose from, some of which, like the picnic and luxury hotel pool experiences, are exclusive to members. For a true taste of what Ashes and Diamonds has to offer, opt for the A&D Wines + Foods pairing—this $175 experience includes a family-style pre-fixed menu alongside the brand’s best vintages. Created by winemaker Steve Matthiasson, the $80 Ashes and Diamonds Cabernet Franc is macerated for 20 days in stainless steel tanks, giving it uplifting vibrancy, while the volcanic soils that the grapes are grown lend notes of clay, rocky earth minerality and graphite.
Matthews Winery
- 16116 140th Pl NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
Matthews Winery is a great example of the pure winemaking talent within Washington’s Woodinville wine region. This elegant and revered winery is backed by winemakers Alex Stewart and Hal Iverson, while the brand itself remains family-owned by the Otis clan. From live music on Thursdays to a DJ on Fridays, the vibes are always high, curating a lively and upbeat environment for guests and club members popping in for a tasting. Though Matthews offers cheese and charcuterie boards for purchase, you can also bring your own food to pair with their seasonal wine flight. Looking to leave with a bottle? The $135 2021 Reserve Cabernet Franc is made of 83 percent cabernet franc, 12 percent merlot and 5 percent cabernet sauvignon. After being cellared in 100 percent new French oak for 21 months, this wine offers vibrant tasting notes of milk chocolate, huckleberry, kirsch and licorice with a cozy and decadent finish, accented by violets and wild mountain blackberry aromatics.
Louis M. Martini
- 254 St Helena Hwy, St Helena, CA 94574
Considered to be a pioneering winery in Napa Valley, Louis M. Martini has an old-world heritage that makes it a must-visit for Napa locals and visitors. From the standard Taste of Martini wine tasting and optional cheese pairing to the elevated Crown Collection Culinary Experience, visitors can reserve a few different tasting types at the St. Helena winery. Though Louis M. Martini focuses on cabernet sauvignon, they also craft a wonderful small-lot cabernet franc. The 2021 Monte Rosso Vineyard Cabernet Franc, priced at $75, comes from the Sonoma County AOC and starts with sweet notes of vanilla and cranberry on the nose. The palate then comes through with flavors of pomegranate, pie crust, raspberry leaf and clove. It has a medium body with intense tannins and a lengthy finish.
Foxen Vineyard and Winery
- 7600 Foxen Canyon Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Located in northern Santa Barbara County, Foxen Vineyard and Winery has been growing cabernet franc since 1989. The brand prioritizes small-production wines that are grown sustainably and with little intervention. The modern farmhouse-esque tasting room sits on 2,000 acres of rural land. Though they are not required, reservations are recommended. The tastings are pretty standard, but you are able to enhance your experience by bringing your own picnic to pair with Foxen wines. Made from old vines on the Tinaquaic Vineyard, the 2020 Heritage Cabernet Franc costs $60 and showcases floral, tobacco, cedar and dark berry notes. There were only 50 cases of this vintage produced, and its medium-full body makes it richer than your typical cabernet franc.
Darioush Winery
- 4240 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558
Looking for a glamorous place to sip cabernet franc in Napa? Darioush Winery welcomes guests with dramatic pillars, trickling fountains surrounded by lily pad ponds and a massive sculpture at its 22,000-square-foot winery. The architecture was inspired by Darioush Khaledi’s Persian heritage, as is the grade-A hospitality and service shown. The By Invitation Only Tasting is a $200 experience that showcases Darioush’s rarest vintages alongside decadent dishes made to match. Other tastings include a food pairing with a mezze-inspired meal or artisan cheeses. The $90 2021 Signature Cabernet Franc has spice, earthiness and dense blue fruit flavors, all of which are a natural result of the wine’s high-elevation and proximity to the Pacific. On the finish, notes of cocoa powder linger, making this a great wine to pair with both a steak dinner or rich chocolate dessert.