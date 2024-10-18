Originally hailing from France, cabernet franc has long been one of the most popular grapes for blending. Unlike cabernet sauvignon, which is known for its full body and dark fruit flavors, cabernet franc has a lighter body with herbal undertones. When grown properly, they also yield rich acidity and delicate sweetness. Though they are most often blended with other Bordeaux grapes, a pure cabernet franc shouldn’t be underestimated, and over the last decade, West Coast wineries have familiarized themselves more with this unique varietal.

While Napa Valley takes the trophy for producing some of the best cabernet francs outside of France, a few wineries in Central California and Washington’s Willamette Valley have crafted premium blends and pure bottles. Careful monitoring and vineyard management, however, make this grape variety a bit more fickle and complex to work with. Despite being able to adapt to a variety of soils, cab franc does well in cool climates such as ones produced by close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, making the West Coast a dream destination for this red wine. Whether you’re embarking on a wine tasting trip to Napa or exploring the underrated wine scene of Washington, these are the best West Coast wineries for cabernet franc.