Cabernet sauvignon is known for its full-bodied, rich character, making it one of the most popular varietals amongst red wine drinkers. Unlike pinot noir, which has a medium to light body with red fruit flavors, cabernet sauvignon tends to feature black fruits, spice and earthy notes like leather and tobacco on the palate. It also often has a higher alcohol percentage and is an ideal pairing with a hearty steak or rich rack of lamb. Since cabernet sauvignon grows best in warm climates, the West Coast favors this black grape, with Napa Valley lauded as one of the best regions in the world for producing it, alongside Bordeaux in France.

Though Oregon focuses on pinot noir thanks to its cool, coastal climate, Washington state has also joined the race, crafting cabs that are bold, beautiful and inspired by an Old World style with a New World spirit. Despite its humble and low-key reputation, Washington is actually the second-largest wine-growing region in the U.S. behind California, with places like Woodinville being a must-visit for vinophiles. From the foothills of Santa Ynez Valley to the tip-top of the Pacific Northwest, these are the best West Coast wineries for cabernet sauvignon.