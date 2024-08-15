The Best West Coast Wineries for Cabernet Sauvignon
From the foothills of Santa Ynez Valley to the tip-top of the Pacific Northwest, these are the best West Coast wineries for cabernet sauvignon.Read More
Cabernet sauvignon is known for its full-bodied, rich character, making it one of the most popular varietals amongst red wine drinkers. Unlike pinot noir, which has a medium to light body with red fruit flavors, cabernet sauvignon tends to feature black fruits, spice and earthy notes like leather and tobacco on the palate. It also often has a higher alcohol percentage and is an ideal pairing with a hearty steak or rich rack of lamb. Since cabernet sauvignon grows best in warm climates, the West Coast favors this black grape, with Napa Valley lauded as one of the best regions in the world for producing it, alongside Bordeaux in France.
Though Oregon focuses on pinot noir thanks to its cool, coastal climate, Washington state has also joined the race, crafting cabs that are bold, beautiful and inspired by an Old World style with a New World spirit. Despite its humble and low-key reputation, Washington is actually the second-largest wine-growing region in the U.S. behind California, with places like Woodinville being a must-visit for vinophiles. From the foothills of Santa Ynez Valley to the tip-top of the Pacific Northwest, these are the best West Coast wineries for cabernet sauvignon.
Where to Find the Best Cabernet Sauvignon on the West Coast
Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery
- 8761 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448
A part of Bill Foley’s impressive portfolio since 2019, Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery has a breathtaking estate in Healdsburg that transports guests to Tuscany. Manicured gardens and rolling vineyards surround the exquisite and elegant tasting room, and guests can choose between several different experiences. From a Sunday brunch wine tasting to their Molto Bene food and wine pairing, a visit to Ferrari-Carano can be customized based on your preferences and interests. Heavy red wine drinkers will appreciate the 2021 Ferrari-Carano Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley—this $70 bottle’s earthy nose is complemented by a fruit-forward palate with velvety tannins that give way to a lengthy finish filled with butterscotch.
Matthews Winery
- 16116 140th Pl NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
Situated on eight lush acres of premium wine-growing soil, Matthews Winery is a great example of just how dynamic Washington’s Columbia Valley is. In addition to being hand-harvested, all of the grapes at this vineyard are grown sustainably, with vines that stretch across three different AVAs. Headed by winemaker Alex Stewart, those who are new to Washington state wines will be impressed by the rich and classic characteristics found across these carefully crafted bottles. Complete with barrel tables and garden views, the tasting room’s outdoor lawn is the most picturesque place to explore Matthews’ Bordeaux varietals. The full-bodied $185 2021 Matthews Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon boasts dark fruit flavors like blackcurrant and ripe tannins on the palate, with an aroma of berry compote, leather and mint flower.
Far Niente
- 1350 Acacia Dr, Oakville, CA 94562
Far Niente is a luxury wine brand founded in the heart of Napa Valley in 1979. Best known for producing renowned chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon, this idyllic and certified sustainable winery sits atop a high hill in California wine country that overlooks sprawling vineyards and cottage-like gardens. For a unique experience, book the Cave Collection tasting and food pairing, which features a curated feast by chef Britny Maureze. Priced at $155 a bottle, the 2021 Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon is a classic Napa-style cabernet, featuring a silky mouthfeel with notes of dark plum, spiced cherry and cassis.
Ancient Peaks
- 22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita, CA 93453
Located in the tiny, western-esque town of Santa Margarita, Ancient Peaks is owned by Karl Wittstrom, Rob Rossi and Doug Filipponi; the three men are passionate about ranching and wine. Their estate vineyard is the southernmost vineyard in Paso Robles, giving it a unique geology with diverse soils, some of which have been infused with fossilized oyster shells. Though Ancient Peaks is best known for its blends, the $72 2020 Pearl Cabernet Sauvignon boasts a plush palate with layered ripe fruit flavors ranging from plum to cranberry to blueberry. Pay a visit to the charming tasting room in the heart of Santa Margarita for a wine tasting and lunch on the patio before heading out for horseback riding.
Silverado Vineyards
- 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558
Also a part of Foley Food and Wine Society, Silverado Vineyards is home to one of the prettiest hilltop patios in Napa. This Stags Leap District winery was started in the 1980s with the desire to craft high-quality Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. The Legacy Cabernet tasting showcases the best cabs of the brand alongside an artisan cheese and charcuterie board. If you plan to leave with a bottle, consider purchasing the $100 2018 Silverado Vineyards GEO Cabernet Sauvignon, which pairs great with grilled lamb thanks to its notes of black cherry liquor, cocoa, nutmeg and toasted oak, with dense tannins and balanced acidity.
Mark Ryan Winery
- 26 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- 14200 NE 145th St Suite D, Woodinville, WA 98072
Mark Ryan Winery is a Washington-based establishment that recently opened a new tasting room in Woodinville. Guests are now able to sip and savor in Walla Walla and Woodinville, both of which have rustic and charming appeals that are enhanced by high-quality wines. Since Mark Ryan Winery focuses on using grapes from Red Mountain AVA, which is known for its hot, desert-like landscape, the cabernet sauvignon is extraordinary. Whether you’re giving a gift or hosting a dinner party, the $100 2021 Lonely Heart is a dynamic cabernet with hints of oregano, Luxardo cherries and crushed rock on its lush palate.
Grassini Family Vineyards
- 5775 Genuine Risk Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
Grassini Family Vineyards is a Bordeaux-focused brand that remains family-owned and operated. Whether you’re stopping by the tasting room in Downtown Santa Barbara or embarking on a full lakeside experience at the lavish estate in Santa Ynez, this is a wine experience worth the trek. With 200 acres of vineyards to source from, sustainably crafting by hand remains at the top of this winery's priorities when producing their 100-percent estate wines. It doesn’t get more romantic than the lakeside wine-tasting experience, offering the most scenic backdrop alongside a picturesque picnic. Harvested from the best hilltop vines, Grassini’s 2020 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is $95 a bottle. Though you can open it immediately, they recommend storing it in a proper wine cellar for three to five years so that it can mature naturally, intensifying the already enticing notes of blackberry, cocoa and caramel.
Hall Wines St. Helena
- 401 St Helena Hwy South, St Helena, CA 94574
Situated at the base of the stunning Mayacama Mountains, the Hall St. Helena tasting room is surrounded by 33 acres of pristine wine-growing property. Though you can also enjoy a tasting at the Rutherford Caves location, the curated art and historic Bergfeld building provide the ultimate ambiance for an afternoon of sipping Hall’s award-winning California cabernet sauvignon wine. All of the wines at Hall are aged in French oak, giving them distinct and rich flavor profiles that stand up against hearty and heavy dishes. The 2019 Hall Jack’s Masterpiece Cabernet Sauvignon, composed of 98 percent cabernet sauvignon and 2 percent cabernet franc, is a 96-point bottle that costs $175. Expect spice on both the palate and the nose, along with brooding flavors of blackberry and cocoa.