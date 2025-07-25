Sandy Shores and Beautiful Bluffs: The 10 Best Beach Towns in California

Big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco tend to steal the spotlight in the Golden State, but many of California’s most loved qualities shine brightest in the charming beach towns located up and down the coast. Miles upon miles of sandy coastline are home to culturally-rich communities full of unique character, encouraging travelers near and far to expand their horizons beyond California's most talked-about towns.

In SoCal, places like Laguna Beach, Malibu and Dana Point live up to pop culture expectations, boasting swaying palm trees, bikini-clad locals and a competitive surf scene. On the Central Coast, Carmel-by-the-Sea offers a fairytale-like escape complete with crystal clear waters that kiss a rocky shore, while Santa Cruz is home to a bustling beach boardwalk known for its retro amusement park on the pier.

Whether you prefer to swim, snorkel or stick to sunbathing, many of California’s most sought-after destinations balance nature with luxury, yielding the perfect opportunity to soak up some sun before sitting down for a Michelin-starred meal and lying your head at a five-star resort. From San Diego’s historic Coronado community to the exclusive shores of Avalon in Catalina, get ready to explore the best beach towns in California.