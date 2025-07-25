Sandy Shores and Beautiful Bluffs: The 10 Best Beach Towns in California
These seaside spots deliver peace, charm and postcard views.Read More
Big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco tend to steal the spotlight in the Golden State, but many of California’s most loved qualities shine brightest in the charming beach towns located up and down the coast. Miles upon miles of sandy coastline are home to culturally-rich communities full of unique character, encouraging travelers near and far to expand their horizons beyond California's most talked-about towns.
In SoCal, places like Laguna Beach, Malibu and Dana Point live up to pop culture expectations, boasting swaying palm trees, bikini-clad locals and a competitive surf scene. On the Central Coast, Carmel-by-the-Sea offers a fairytale-like escape complete with crystal clear waters that kiss a rocky shore, while Santa Cruz is home to a bustling beach boardwalk known for its retro amusement park on the pier.
Whether you prefer to swim, snorkel or stick to sunbathing, many of California’s most sought-after destinations balance nature with luxury, yielding the perfect opportunity to soak up some sun before sitting down for a Michelin-starred meal and lying your head at a five-star resort. From San Diego’s historic Coronado community to the exclusive shores of Avalon in Catalina, get ready to explore the best beach towns in California.
The Best California Beach Towns
Santa Barbara
Known as the American Riviera, Santa Barbara is a slice of paradise located at the northernmost end of SoCal. The sweeping Santa Ynez Mountains seem to graze the Pacific Ocean, creating a unique landscape that stands out amongst California’s many coastlines. From paddleboarding in the harbor to swimming at Montecito’s pristine Butterfly Beach, you’ll find locals hitting the beach to partake in an array of water activities year-round. The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach is a long-time restaurant staple that serves a seafood-centric brunch just steps away from the sand. Enjoy a bloody Mary and the signature lobster and shrimp Boathouse omelette before taking a stroll along the beach and admiring the home of affluent Hope Ranch from below. You can also enjoy wine tasting with a view when you visit the Deep Sea Tasting Room on Stearns Wharf.
Where to Stay:
In honor of its upcoming 25-year anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara completed a property-wide update that reimagined the beachfront hotel’s tiered pool, lobby, rooms and dining concepts. Enjoy a picturesque sunset dinner at bluff-side Marisella and start each day with a quiet walk along the hotel’s rugged beach. Prefer to stay on the southern end of Santa Barbara? Rosewood Miramar Beach is an elegant hideaway that offers oceanfront dining at Michelin-starred Caruso’s, poolside lounging, intricate cocktails at Manor Bar, and so much more.
Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach is one of California’s most legendary and culturally significant beach towns. Between its rich surfing history and its crystal clear waters (a rarity for California), this idyllic coastal town in Orange County makes for the ultimate Southern California getaway. Crystal Cove State Park is a popular place to surf and swim, but if you want to explore lively tidepools or snorkel, head to Treasure Island Beach. Thousand Steps Beach is home to two of Laguna’s viral natural pools, while Victoria Beach houses the famous 1926 pirate tower. In the evenings, sit down for dinner at Splashes and enjoy a stunning sunset complemented by the serene sound of waves crashing along the shore just below.
Where to Stay:
Montage Laguna Beach is a two-Michelin-key hotel that’s famous for its mosaic tile pool and cliffside location. The property recently reopened its signature restaurant, Studio Mediterranean, where guests can enjoy fresh seafood while sitting oceanside on an open-air patio along the Pacific after a long day of lounging poolside in one of the new cabanas. Surf & Sand, Laguna Beach is another recently renovated beachfront hotel, now with more up-to-date oceanview guest rooms and bar.
Malibu
Malibu is L.A.’s most quintessential beach town, famous for its A-list residents, clean beaches and premier hiking trails. Several Malibu beaches, like Leo Carrillo and Zuma, have been the backdrop to blockbuster films like Grease, Point Break and Charlie’s Angels, and you’ll always find celebrities hanging out at hotspots like Nobu and Geoffrey’s. From surfing and swimming to lounging in a chaise lounge at Paradise Cove, Malibu is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of L.A. and enjoy a breath of fresh air. Year-round, locals and visitors paddleboard, kayak and even windsurf in Malibu, and depending on when you visit, don’t be surprised if you spot a gray whale passing through.
Where to Stay:
Looking to stay right on the beach? Nobu Ryokan Malibu is an exclusive 16-room, Japanese-style hotel that hovers just above Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire’s Beach). It’s walking distance to the pier, Nobu and live music venue Aviator Nation Dreamland. Just down the street lies the Malibu Beach Inn, another Carbon Beach hotel with a cozy, nautical charm, an oceanfront restaurant and direct beach access.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Inspired by the storybook-like villages of France, this seaside town has it all: Michelin-worthy dining, one-of-a-kind boutiques, antique art galleries and some of California’s most stunning beaches. Point Lobos offers a postcard-worthy backdrop of Carmel’s gradient waters, but if you want to see even more of what this serene coastline has to offer, embark on the 17-mile drive through neighboring Pebble Beach. A winding road takes you through various golf courses, lookout points and sandy stretches of beach where you can swim, tan or set up a picnic. After a long day of exploring, sit down for dinner at one of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s top restaurants like Aubergine, La Bicyclette or Chez Noir. If you want to take a little road trip, drive south about 45 minutes to take in the natural beauty of Big Sur.
Where to Stay:
La Playa Hotel is one of the few Carmel-by-the-Sea hotels that offers ocean views from the property. This historic accommodation underwent a $20 million renovation in 2023, but La Playa still maintains its signature charm across 75 quaint guest rooms and celegant outdoor gardens. Le Petit Pali is another boutique hotel located on Ocean Avenue; expect 34 bespoke rooms and cozy amenities like fresh-baked cookies delivered to your room nightly and a complimentary Champagne breakfast with pastries from Rise + Roam Bakery.
Santa Cruz
Between its vintage beach boardwalk and renowned surfing scene, Santa Cruz stands out as one of the Central Coast’s best beach towns. The ‘80s-esque pier features nostalgic rollercoasters, fun houses and carnival games, with the ocean to one side and dense, tree-covered mountains to the other. It’s rare to be able to hit the beach one hour and then hike through towering redwoods the next, but in Santa Cruz, activities in nature have no bounds. Given its bohemian spirit and laid-back vibe, it’s not surprising that Santa Cruz also has a thriving art scene, along with charming tasting rooms like Birichino Winery and Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard.
Where to Stay:
The Dream Inn is Santa Cruz’s only beachfront resort, allowing you to wake up and go to sleep to the sounds of waves crashing along Cowell Beach. Though the Northern California hotel is a bit dated, it has a retro, laid-back charm fitting Santa Cruz. If you don’t mind staying a bit further from the beach, Hotel Paradox is an Autograph Collection property that offers a more modern and urban stay.
Avalon
Catalina Island might feel worlds away from SoCal, but it is a mere hour-long ferry ride from Long Beach. Avalon is the island’s only incorporated city, and it’s home to waterfront restaurants, rowdy tiki bars, bustling beach clubs and a crystal clear coastline. From snorkeling with the bright orange Garibaldi fish to sipping a buffalo milk cocktail from a cabana at Descanso Beach Club, Avalon offers a slice of Mediterranean-style living in California. For the best views of the island, rent a golf cart and drive around the winding bluffs and cliffside edges before sitting down for dinner and drinks at Bluewater Grill for lobster tails and tranquil sea views.
Where to Stay:
Located on a dramatic cliffside above Avalon Bay, Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel is a historic landmark built in 1926. The sweeping views can be admired from nearly every corner of the property, and with just 17 rooms in total, guests enjoy premium privacy and exclusivity. Those wanting to stay closer to the heart of Avalon should consider the recently renovated Hotel Atwater—a preppy 95-room property that is just steps from the island’s main beach.
Coronado
Located on a scenic peninsula in San Diego Bay, Coronado is a small-town surfer’s paradise. After crossing the Coronado Bridge, travelers are free to explore wide stretches of sandy beach with activities like sailing, paddleboarding, swimming and more. Coronado Ferry Landing is the peninsula’s premier place to dine, shop and explore, but for the best views in the city, head to Centennial Park and admire the sweeping skyline ahead. The town recently welcomed Nobu Del Coronado in May 2025, where guests can enjoy chef Matsuhisa’s signature creations like deconstructed tuna crispy rice and Wagyu beef tacos, but more locally-loved spots include Jolie and Little Frenchie.
Where to Stay:
Hotel del Coronado is the beach town’s claim to fame, and though the property has been around since 1888, it underwent a $550 million restoration in 2025, giving the timeless property a tasteful revitalization. Those seeking a more boutique experience should book the 39-room Bower Coronado for a cozy stay that blends retro accents with a California meets wabi-sabi aesthetic.
Monterey
Monterey’s moody and rugged coastline is the ultimate place to live out your coastal grandmother dreams. Surfers sporting head-to-toe wetsuits tackle massive waves that would shock most SoCal locals, while hilly dunes covered in seaside fauna offer refuge to snowy plovers and other seabirds. The Monterey Bay Aquarium is one of the most obvious local highlights, and though it might seem kitschy, it’s a gem worth visiting for travelers of all ages. After watching the penguins and otters at the aquarium, stroll down Cannery Row for a little window shopping at local boutiques and stop at one of the charming cafes for a latte. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, sit down on the outdoor deck at Fish Hopper and order a glass of sauvignon blanc and creamy clam chowder while keeping an open eye for seals in the harbor. Schooners is another local favorite known for its craft cocktails and open-air, ocean-view terrace, and if you’re looking for a more upscale dinner spot, this is the place.
Where to Stay:
The Sanctuary Beach Resort is surrounded by protected dunes on 19 acres of premier California coast. Foggy mornings and roaring waves make you feel like you're living out a scene from Big Little Lies. If you find yourself in need of a little R&R, indulge in a restorative massage at the serene on-site spa before watching the sunset with s’mores at a communal bonfire. Want to stay near the heart of Cannery Row? Book a room at the elegant Monterey Plaza.
Dana Point
Next door to Laguna, Dana Point is a more spread-out city known for its harbor and boating scene. It is also particularly popular for whale watching year-round, though the best viewings tend to occur from November to May during the gray whale migration. From Doheny State Beach and Strands Beach, you’ll also find the shores a bit more spacious than in the ever-crowded Laguna. Harpoon Henry’s Seafood Restaurant is a favorite for creamy clam chowder and harbor views, but for the most breathtaking ambiance, head to cliffside lounge 180blu at sunset for small bites and craft cocktails.
Where to Stay:
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach has everything from a private beach club to three different swimming pools and seven on-site dining concepts. If you’re looking for a resort with Pacific Ocean views, five-star service and premium amenities, this is one of the best places to stay in Dana Point. The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is another local luxury accommodation set on a seaside bluff above Salt Creek Beach.
La Jolla
Think of La Jolla as the crown jewel of San Diego. Cliffside mansions, five-star dining and pristine coves make this neighborhood one of the city’s most sought-after destinations. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is the ultimate place to start your day with a morning hike, and you won’t be able to forget the panoramic ocean views. The La Jolla Cove is perhaps the neighborhood’s most popular place for swimming and snorkeling—just be cautious and keep your distance from the resident sea lions. For dinner and a view, Duke’s is a casual classic, but for the most iconic La Jolla dining experience, book a table at The Marine Room and request a seat by the windows. Don’t be surprised if the waves crash against the glass—simply calm your nerves with a dirty martini and caviar service.
Where to Stay:
For more than 95 years, the La Valencia Hotel has been a La Jolla landmark recognized by its signature pink exterior and Spanish-tiled tower. From the ocean-view suites or lounging by the lush pool, blue sea views contrast with the hotel’s pink color scheme, creating a Mediterranean-inspired scene on Prospect Street. Don’t mind staying a few blocks away from the water? Indulge in a hacienda-style stay at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa.