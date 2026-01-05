Post-Holiday Detox: Reset Your Mind, Body and Soul at These California Retreats
From a beachfront resort on the sandy dunes of Monterey to a zen retreat near Palm Springs, we’ve rounded up the best hotels for a holiday detox in the new year.Read More
The holiday season is a cheerful time that brings loved ones together in celebration, but it is also a recipe for losing one’s routine. Between the rich foods, alcohol and sweets, many walk into January feeling burned out and overindulged, bringing remnants of holiday stress into the new year.
While wellness resorts offer a nice reprieve, some of us need a proper detox to get our minds and bodies right as we walk into 2026. In California, several resorts and retreats prioritize purification, offering guests customized schedules that focus on fitness, nutrition and mindset.
In Big Sur, Alila Ventana treats guests to panoramic views, open-air Japanese hot baths and restorative treatments at their world-class spa, while The Ranch Malibu takes a more disciplined approach to detoxification, with regimented routines and workout classes.
If you’re looking to create a more intentional relationship with food, consider a stint at The Ashram in Calabasas, where plant-based cuisine is painted in a more versatile light, or embark on a more intense journey with an all-liquid diet at the celebrity-loved We Care Spa.
Alila Ventana Big Sur
- 48123 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Tucked away on the redwood-covered coast of Big Sur, the Alila Ventana offers an all-inclusive retreat in one of California’s most peaceful towns. Unwind in recently updated guest rooms—many of which have forest or ocean views, cozy fireplaces and large soaking tubs—at this 50-year-old sanctuary. Meals at The Sur House, where you can enjoy locally sourced produce alongside quality cuts and fresh seafood, are included in your nightly rate, but the best place to detox after the holidays is at the open-air Japanese hot baths. Inspired by a traditional onsen, these tranquil tubs invite you to admire the surrounding redwoods as you soak your worries away. There are also two heated outdoor pools where you can take a dip or swim laps before heading to the spa for the Marine Layer Detox. The stimulating treatment begins with an exfoliating dry brush and is followed by a purifying wrap that allows you to sweat out any impurities or toxins.
The Sanctuary Beach Resort
- 3295 Dunes Dr, Marina, CA 93933
Picturesque dunes meet wide stretches of sand and roaring waves at Monterey’s Sanctuary Beach Resort. The rooms boast a coastal cottage vibe, with nautical tones designed to mimic the surrounding landscape. Cure the post-holiday blues by booking the Beyond Nature package, which includes complimentary wellness classes and a one-hour E-bike rental or HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mask rental. The relaxing Renewal Studio and Spa takes a holistic approach with treatments inspired by Marina Dunes and the Pacific Ocean, while the 90-minute Burnout Recovery uses infrared therapy to penetrate muscle tissue as you indulge in a relaxing massage that promotes the release of feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and oxytocin.
The Ranch Malibu
- 12220 Cotharin Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Looking for a disciplined approach to your detox? The Ranch Malibu offers six, seven or eight-night stints at its Santa Monica Mountain retreat. A structured schedule starts with sunrise hiking and continues with activities like strength training, yoga and daily massages. Food is a key component of the program, and guests are treated to organic, plant-focused meals designed to nourish the body from the inside out. When it comes to mental and emotional wellness, think sound baths, cold plunges and meditation classes. Since there are only 21 cozy yet chic cottages on-site, participants enjoy premium privacy and ample face time with teachers, coaches and therapists.
Quiet Mind Mountain Lodge, Retreat & Spa
- 34540 Engineers Rd, Julian, CA 92036
Julian’s lakeside Quiet Mind Mountain Lodge offers multi-day retreats designed to promote mental fortitude, rest and a spiritual reset. Whether you’re looking to reflect and pause before jumping into the new year or need to process the burnout from holiday stress, the all-inclusive programs include guided communication classes, somatic therapy, breathwork, plant-based dining, spa treatments and more. Those hoping to detox should book the January Reset Retreat, which places guests in a lake view suite with an aromatherapy-infused salt lamp and detox bath soak.
Golden Door
- 777 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
The Golden Door is a masterclass in detoxification. This zen oasis is for those serious about starting the new year on a healthy note, offering more than 80 classes for your mind, body and spirit. Each of the 40 rooms is outfitted with a private garden deck or patio, allowing you to connect with the Japanese-inspired surroundings even from the comfort of your suite. Golden Door offers seven-day, all-inclusive experiences designed to help you transform from the inside out. General schedules include sunrise hikes, sumi’e ink painting classes, chef-led culinary classes, tai chi, ceremonial labyrinth walks and more. When visiting the spa, opt for the Desert Sea Mud Detoxifying Wrap, which features a nutritious clay rich in algae, minerals and antioxidants.
We Care Spa
- 18000 Long Canyon Rd, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241
Since 1986, We Care has reigned as one of California’s best detox spas, visited by celebrities including Gisele Bündchen, Cameron Diaz and Heidi Klum. This Desert Hot Springs retreat focuses on cleansing and purifying, allowing you to start the new year with a fresh slate. Attendees can book a two-, four- or seven-night stay, all of which include colonics, daily wellness classes, infrared sauna sessions and an all-liquid diet. The program is a bit more militant than some of the other hotels on this list, so it’s best suited for those who are willing to try more intense and potentially controversial methods. During your downtime, unwind with unlimited access to the resort pools, jacuzzis, fitness center, steam room, sauna, yoga shala and labyrinth.
The Ashram Calabasas
- 2025 McKain St, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Ashram is an L.A. sanctuary that focuses on redefining your relationship with fitness and food. Recharge energy levels following a hectic holiday season with the Calabasas retreat’s all-inclusive, seven-day routine. From hiking and professionally-led yoga classes to daily massages and spa treatments, the entire journey is packed with mindful activities from start to finish. The culinary program, however, is what really stands out. Enjoy elevated, plant-based meals that are simple yet satisfying—think warm harvest bowls with hearty grains, breakfast tacos, brown rice nori balls and house-made juices.
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- 29402 Spa Havens Way, Vista, CA 92084
From its natural food program to its Euro spa approach to wellness, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa immerses guests in an elevated, Tuscan-like setting for a three, four or seven-night retreat. There are 32 rooms and suites designed to make you feel right at home, with private balconies and sundecks, grand soaking tubs, towel warmers and Frette linens. Your experience will be tailored to your needs, but expect a decent balance of fitness, nutrition and restorative downtime during your stay. The culinary program blends gourmet dining with organic, farm-to-table produce, resulting in mindful menus that help reset your gut following the holiday indulgence.
Stanford Inn & Resort Mendocino
- 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd, Mendocino, CA 95460
The Stanford Inn doubles as a historic farm and eco-resort along California’s Mendocino Coast. The cozy, cabin-like rooms are woodsy and warm, featuring tiled fireplaces and old-school furnaces, vaulted ceilings, and views of the Pacific Ocean or Big River. Ravens Restaurant serves gourmet vegan fare on-site, showcasing plant-based ingredients with a modern twist. The inn also boasts the only fitness center and aquatic facility in town, with a greenhouse-style saltwater swimming pool that is heated year-round alongside a dry sauna and hot tub. Though you can easily detox at your own pace with nature walks and spa treatments, the resort also offers private nutrition classes, cooking classes, meditation workshops, yoga and acupuncture.
Sensei Porcupine Creek
- 42765 Dunes View Rd, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Surrounded by the picturesque peaks of the Santa Rosa Mountains, Sensei Porcupine Creek sits on 230 acres of desert land near Palm Springs. Stop by Sensei by Nobu, which is exclusive to hotel guests, for light sushi, grilled meats or curated bento boxes. Your on-site guides and practitioners lead you through a journey that is designed to achieve your personal goals, whether that is to improve performance or rejuvenate after the holidays. There are only 22 accommodations across the property, all of which maintain a zen ambiance with high ceilings, bright windows and warm wooden accents. Spend your mornings at the tranquil yoga pavilion or embark on a lengthy hike through the desert foothills before heading to the spa for an Exfoliating Body Renewal treatment. Sensei Porcupine Creek also offers one-on-one consultations on fitness regimens, yoga, nutrition, meditation, sleep and more.