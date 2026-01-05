Post-Holiday Detox: Reset Your Mind, Body and Soul at These California Retreats

The holiday season is a cheerful time that brings loved ones together in celebration, but it is also a recipe for losing one’s routine. Between the rich foods, alcohol and sweets, many walk into January feeling burned out and overindulged, bringing remnants of holiday stress into the new year.

While wellness resorts offer a nice reprieve, some of us need a proper detox to get our minds and bodies right as we walk into 2026. In California, several resorts and retreats prioritize purification, offering guests customized schedules that focus on fitness, nutrition and mindset.

In Big Sur, Alila Ventana treats guests to panoramic views, open-air Japanese hot baths and restorative treatments at their world-class spa, while The Ranch Malibu takes a more disciplined approach to detoxification, with regimented routines and workout classes.

If you’re looking to create a more intentional relationship with food, consider a stint at The Ashram in Calabasas, where plant-based cuisine is painted in a more versatile light, or embark on a more intense journey with an all-liquid diet at the celebrity-loved We Care Spa.

From a beachfront resort on the sandy dunes of Monterey to a zen retreat near Palm Springs, we’ve rounded up the best hotels for a holiday detox in the new year.