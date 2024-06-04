The Best Hotel Golf Courses for a Weekend Getaway in California
Hitting the green in California means getting to enjoy sweeping ocean views while teeing up. While picturesque swimming pools and premier spas tend to get all of the attention at luxury hotels, a gorgeous golf course is another key amenity for those looking to improve their backswing. Places like Pebble Beach are known for having some of the most breathtaking greens in the country, but you’ll find premier courses scattered all along the coast, from San Diego to Half Moon Bay.
Even if you’re not serious about the sport, staying at a five-star hotel gives you easy access to lessons with world-class experts and golf pros. Golfing is also the perfect activity for groups hoping to get outside and enjoy a round of friendly competition, perhaps while sipping on a Bloody Mary or an ice-cold Pacifico. Plus, nothing beats getting the chance to show off your most fashionable putting attire. Whether you’re planning your next family vacation, embarking on a luxe bachelor party or looking to give your golf-loving dad the ultimate gift for Father’s Day, these are the best hotel golf courses in California.
The Inn at Spanish Bay
- 2700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA 93953
The Inn at Spanish Bay is home to a Scottish-style links golf course that sits right on the edge of the beach. Admire the next-door ocean views in between putts while standing on the rolling fairways surrounded by picturesque dunes. The Links at Spanish Bar is surrounded by towering Monterey Pines, but you’ll find that each of the 18 holes has its own charm. If you play during twilight, you’ll be treated to a performance from the hotel's iconic Spanish Bay bagpiper.
The Lodge at Torrey Pines
- 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Located in affluent beach town La Jolla, The Lodge at Torrey Pines blends rustic and cozy accommodations with coastal living. Both the North and South Courses at the neighboring Torrey Pines Golf Course have 18 holes to play and feature a panoramic Pacific Ocean backdrop. While the North Course underwent a $12.6 million redesign in 2016, the South Course, which was redesigned by Rees Jones in 2001 ahead of the 2008 U.S. Open, remains one of the most challenging yet popular greens for beginners and pros alike. After scoring a birdie, sit down for a bite and beers at The Grill at Torrey Pines.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
Alisal Ranch is a luxury dude ranch located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Santa Ynez Valley. In addition to boasting 50 miles of horseback riding trails and an on-site lake for fishing, Alisal Ranch is also home to a par-72 golf course that is open all year long. Surrounded by dense greenery like venerable oaks, pines, sycamores and eucalyptus trees, this cutting-edge golf course is exclusive to guests and golf club members. Thanks to the rolling dunes and tight fairways, even seasoned golfers can put their skills to the test.
Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
- 1 Miramontes Point Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
The bluff-side golf courses at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay sets the scene with panoramic Northern California vistas and Scottish architecture by Arnold Palmer and Francis Duane. Since there are two courses on-site, the Ocean Course and the Old Course, there are 36 holes to play, both equally enticing. That said, the finishing hole at the Old Course is one of highest ranked in America, let alone California, and makes for an iconic photo opportunity.
Resort at Pelican Hill
- 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657
With dramatic ocean views to one side and elegant Italian architecture to the other, there are few courses as showstopping as the two at the Resort at Pelican Hill. Each of the 36 holes at the Tom Fazio-designed Ocean North and Ocean South Courses are inspired by the surrounding Southern California landscape, putting players in a particular position to admire the scene while they take their shot. Whether you’re hitting the green in the early morning or planning a sunset session among the Eucalyptus trees, take advantage of the GPS-enabled golf carts, which are included in guest fees.
Ojai Valley Inn
- 905 Country Club Rd, Ojai, CA 93023
Ojai Valley Inn offers a restorative valley escape that is less than two hours away from Los Angeles. Though you’ll certainly want to make time for a massage at the world-renowned spa, a game at the iconic Ojai Country Club should be at the top of any golf enthusiast's list. Since being built in 1923, this course has drawn players from all over the globe and has even hosted celebrities like Bing Crosby, Kevin Costner and Bob Hope over the years. The rolling greens back right up the tree line and are surrounded by majestic mountains, offering a nice change of scenery from the standard ocean-side courses in SoCal.
The Lodge at Pebble Beach
- 1700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA 93953
Another slice of golf paradise on the Monterey Peninsula, The Lodge at Pebble Beach is a classic coastal property that has been a landmark golf destination for putting enthusiasts and solace seekers since 1919. Ranked as the number one public course in the USA, Pebble Beach Golf Links is a bucket list course for devout players, and the final 18th hole is one of, if not the, most legendary finishing holes in the game. There are four other golf courses at Pebble Beach, including the Spyglass Hill championship course, and the resort is also home to seven different dining concepts, allowing you to fuel up with ease before and after tee time.
CordeValle
- 1 Cordevalle Club Drive, San Martin, CA 95046
CordeValle is a premier golf resort situated at the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The Robert Trent Jones, Jr.-designed championship golf course sits in the heart of the property's lush 1,700 acreage, surrounded by ancient oak and sycamore trees, trickling creeks and idyllic meadows. All 18 holes put up a PGA tour-worthy challenge, but CordeValle’s one-of-a-kind golf butler service ensures that you have everything you need to be on your A-game. From scheduling a post-putt massage at the spa to arranging your favorite snacks and drinks on the green, your personal golf butler does it all so that you can focus on getting a hole-in-one. You should also make a stop at the on-property winery.
La Quinta Resort & Club
- 49-499 Eisenhower Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253
The La Quinta Resort & Club is a Palm Springs desert oasis that gives guests access to five pristine, championship golf courses. While the Mountain Course and Dunes Course are part of the resort, there are also three additional courses at the next-door Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at PGA West. The surrounding Santa Rosa Mountains create an otherworldly backdrop while towering palm trees, abstract rock formations and bunkered greens contribute to the picturesque setting at all five courses. Playing at La Quinta means sharing the green with some of golf’s biggest names, allowing you to putt at the same places that have hosted the PGA Club Professional Championship and California State Open.