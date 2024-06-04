The Best Hotel Golf Courses for a Weekend Getaway in California

Hitting the green in California means getting to enjoy sweeping ocean views while teeing up. While picturesque swimming pools and premier spas tend to get all of the attention at luxury hotels, a gorgeous golf course is another key amenity for those looking to improve their backswing. Places like Pebble Beach are known for having some of the most breathtaking greens in the country, but you’ll find premier courses scattered all along the coast, from San Diego to Half Moon Bay.



Even if you’re not serious about the sport, staying at a five-star hotel gives you easy access to lessons with world-class experts and golf pros. Golfing is also the perfect activity for groups hoping to get outside and enjoy a round of friendly competition, perhaps while sipping on a Bloody Mary or an ice-cold Pacifico. Plus, nothing beats getting the chance to show off your most fashionable putting attire. Whether you’re planning your next family vacation, embarking on a luxe bachelor party or looking to give your golf-loving dad the ultimate gift for Father’s Day, these are the best hotel golf courses in California.