California’s Best Wine Regions—and How to Explore Them

Sonoma County

Despite being right next door to Napa, Sonoma offers an entirely different experience and feels worlds away. Though there is the actual city of Sonoma, we’re referring to the entire county when talking about the wine region. There are 19 appellations within Sonoma County, with a few of the most popular being the Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Sonoma Coast. Russian River Valley is defined by its cool climate and includes destinations like Sebastopol and Guerneville, while the rocky soils of Dry Creek Valley produce premier sauvignon blanc and zinfandel. If you head to the coast, expect bright pinot noirs that are enhanced by a crisp marine breeze, but if you’re looking for a middle ground between Sonoma and Napa, head to Carneros for vibrant sparkling wines. The Downtown Sonoma Plaza offers a charming small-town vibe, complete with more than 20 tasting rooms and popular eateries like The Girl and The Fig and two-Michelin-starred Enclos.



For the ultimate weekend of food and wine, plan a trip to Healdsburg. Known as one of California's friendliest destinations, it is conveniently positioned at the intersection of the Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Alexander Valley. This unique location has resulted in one of the most diverse and fruitful wine communities, and the local restaurant scene has thrived alongside it. SingleThread has achieved a coveted three-Michelin-starred status, but you don’t have to shell out $500 per person to enjoy the best of Healdsburg. There are plenty of elevated yet approachable dining experiences to explore, including the $149 tasting menu at Dry Creek Kitchen, an à la carte dinner at Barndiva and the $100 chef’s picks menu at The Matheson. You’ll also find plenty of high-end lodging options, from the secluded and stylish Montage Healdsburg to the intimate, 16-room 27 North and brand-new Appellation Healdsburg by chef Charlie Palmer.