California’s Best Wine Regions—and How to Explore Them
When planning a trip to California wine country, Napa and Sonoma are typically at the top of travelers' minds. While these NorCal destinations are widely considered the crème de la crème of California’s vino scene, there are several wine regions scattered all across the Golden State, each possessing its own "je ne sais quoi."
Napa Valley is notorious for producing big, bold cabernets, while nearby Sonoma boasts a diverse portfolio, with a particular focus on pinot noir and chardonnay. Just 65 miles east of Napa is more low-key Lodi—the “zinfandel capital of the world.” Along the Central Coast, Paso Robles showcases Rhône-style blends, and further south, Santa Barbara’s Santa Ynez Valley specializes in world-class pinots.
Even SoCal has a few of its own premier wine-growing regions, though options are more limited. It is still in the "emerging" phase, but Malibu is now a designated region, while Temecula is home to a valley with rolling hills and more than 50 wineries. San Diego's Little Italy has a solid array of busy tasting rooms, but most visitors (and locals) are unaware that the county is California's oldest wine region.
The Top Wine Regions in California
Napa Valley
Napa is widely regarded as the primary force that put California wine on the world’s radar. Despite contributing less than five percent of the state's total production, the valley remains one of the most popular tourist destinations for travelers seeking a weekend away in wine country. There are more than 400 wineries to explore across 17 AVAs, ranging from Calistoga and Rutherford to St. Helena and Yountville. The area’s diverse microclimates and rich soils have allowed it to thrive on the world stage, and though the region is best known for its hearty and bold cabernets, it was Chateau Montelena’s 1973 chardonnay that first gained recognition at the 1976 Judgment of Paris. Praise for the 1973 cabernet sauvignon from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars quickly followed.
Wine and culinary expertise go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that Napa is also home to a plethora of high-end restaurants. Notable Michelin-starred establishments include chef Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry, Press in St. Helena and the Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil. Napa is worth a visit for any wine enthusiast, though it’s worth noting that over the past couple of decades, the area has become heavily commercialized, resulting in an influx of tourism, traffic and a somewhat hands-off hospitality approach that can detract from the overall charm of wine country. Curating the right itinerary with visits to family-owned wineries like Bennett Lane and Chappellet Winery, while staying at boutique properties like Hotel Yountville and Bardessono Hotel and Spa, creates a more intimate foundation for your experience.
Sonoma County
Despite being right next door to Napa, Sonoma offers an entirely different experience and feels worlds away. Though there is the actual city of Sonoma, we’re referring to the entire county when talking about the wine region. There are 19 appellations within Sonoma County, with a few of the most popular being the Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Sonoma Coast. Russian River Valley is defined by its cool climate and includes destinations like Sebastopol and Guerneville, while the rocky soils of Dry Creek Valley produce premier sauvignon blanc and zinfandel. If you head to the coast, expect bright pinot noirs that are enhanced by a crisp marine breeze, but if you’re looking for a middle ground between Sonoma and Napa, head to Carneros for vibrant sparkling wines. The Downtown Sonoma Plaza offers a charming small-town vibe, complete with more than 20 tasting rooms and popular eateries like The Girl and The Fig and two-Michelin-starred Enclos.
For the ultimate weekend of food and wine, plan a trip to Healdsburg. Known as one of California's friendliest destinations, it is conveniently positioned at the intersection of the Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Alexander Valley. This unique location has resulted in one of the most diverse and fruitful wine communities, and the local restaurant scene has thrived alongside it. SingleThread has achieved a coveted three-Michelin-starred status, but you don’t have to shell out $500 per person to enjoy the best of Healdsburg. There are plenty of elevated yet approachable dining experiences to explore, including the $149 tasting menu at Dry Creek Kitchen, an à la carte dinner at Barndiva and the $100 chef’s picks menu at The Matheson. You’ll also find plenty of high-end lodging options, from the secluded and stylish Montage Healdsburg to the intimate, 16-room 27 North and brand-new Appellation Healdsburg by chef Charlie Palmer.
Lodi
One of California’s most underrated wine regions, Lodi is best known for housing old-school zinfandel vines in the middle of the state’s central valley. With more than 100,000 acres of sprawling vineyards, Lodi is actually twice the size of Napa Valley, but not nearly as busy. The old vines are what make the wines so special, yielding complex reds with depth and body. Though zinfandel reigns supreme, there are plantings of more than 120 different grape varieties, including aglianico, picpoul blanc, nebbiolo, tannat and vermentino. If you’re looking to branch out and expand your palate with rarer, hard-to-find bottles, Lodi should be at the top of your list.
While you won’t find nearly as many fine-dining options or luxury hotels, the area is continuing to grow. Chef Charlie Palmer opened Appellation Lodi in June 2025, raising the bar for hospitality in the region with 66 cozy guest rooms and the seasonally-driven Americana House. It’s currently the most luxurious option in Lodi, though we expect that to change over the next few years. There are more than 85 wineries to explore during the day, such as Klinker Brick Winery and Berghold Vineyards, along with Cheese Central, a charming shop that carries over 80 kinds of cheese.
Santa Barbara County
Coastal haven Santa Barbara is home to The Funk Zone: a hip neighborhood dotted with various tasting rooms and wineries. From Margerum to the scenic Deep Sea Tasting Room on Stearns Wharf, it’s easy to spend a day hopping from winery to winery in the American Riviera, but this only scratches the surface of Santa Barbara wine country. There are seven distinct AVAs across the county: Santa Ynez Valley, Sta. Rita Hills, Santa Maria Valley, Ballard Canyon, Happy Canyon, Los Olivos District and Alisos Canyon. Though Napa and Sonoma rose to popularity first, the 2004 film Sideways put Santa Barbara on the wine map, specifically for pinot noir. While I’m personally partial to Russian River Valley pinots, anything from the Sta. Rita Hills is a close second.
Santa Ynez Valley is one of the most picturesque parts of California, home to a handful of tiny towns like Solvang, Los Alamos and Los Olivos. Each area has its own unique charm, with Los Alamos offering a western-inspired escape, featuring a Main Street lined with locally-owned tasting rooms, premier antique shops and of course, Bell’s, one of the county’s first Michelin-starred restaurants. Solvang is an entirely different experience. This Danish-style town is home to authentic windmills, Santa-themed shops, an array of aromatic bakeries and more than 20 tasting rooms, all within walking distance of each other. In nearby Los Olivos, you’ll find more than 30 wineries packed together within just a few blocks, creating an idyllic little community whose whole world revolves around vino.
You can’t go wrong with any part of Santa Ynez Valley, and there are several hotel options across each area, with a few personal favorites being The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Skyview Los Alamos and the old-school Corque Hotel. If you want to branch out from the tasting rooms and experience a more formal vineyard experience, book visits at Sunstone Winery, Andrew Murray Vineyards and Demetria Estate. Though a majority of tourism takes place in and around the Santa Ynez Valley, you can still plan visits up north to Santa Maria for standout tastings at Presqu'ile Winery, Foxen Winery and River Bend Vineyard, or take a trip to Lompoc for The Hilt Estate.
Monterey County
Located along the heart of California’s central coast, Monterey County is a diverse wine region home to nine major appellations. The most talked-about AVAs include Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco, Monterey and the Santa Lucia Highlands. The entire region is home to more than 345 unique vineyards, producing everything from Bordeaux and Rhône varietals to chenin blanc and riesling. Carmel Valley is a premier place for wine tasting on this peninsula, and you won’t want to miss visits to the storybook-esque Folktale Winery and Vineyards or the rustic yet chic Bernardus Winery. If you prefer to be closer to the ocean, nearby Carmel-by-the-Sea is a fairytale village with 17-plus tasting rooms. In between drinking, be sure to explore the many art galleries, bakeries and candy shops that line the cobblestone streets and hidden courtyards. There is no shortage of luxury hotels, but you can never go wrong with a stay at La Playa Hotel or Le Petit Pali. Round out your wine-focused weekend with a dinner and pairing at Michelin-starred Chez Noir or enjoy a crisp glass of rosé alongside the famous wood-fired mushroom caps at La Bicyclette.
If you’re a fan of Burgundian wines, treat yourself to a self-led tour of the Monterey Wine Trail. Situated along River Road in the Salinas Valley, the area's cool climate makes it an oasis for growing pinot noir, chardonnay and syrah. Plan your visit around tastings at Joyce Wine Co., Puma Winery and Wrath Wines.
Paso Robles
As the fastest-growing wine region in California, Paso Robles is an exciting place to plan a weekend away. More than 200 different wineries make up this slice of wine country, but the primary focus is cabernet sauvignon. Whether you’re hoping to spend most of your time walking from each tasting in the historic downtown area or want to do more extensive experiences at actual vineyards, there’s always something new to do and try.
Santa Margarita Ranch is one of Paso’s 11 sub-AVAs, and the best place to learn more about this unique terroir is at Ancient Peaks Winery. Located in Santa Margarita, a tiny, cowboy-esque town that embraces its Old West roots, Ancient Peaks is a locally-owned, family-run operation specializing in estate-grown wines. After a day of tasting and zip lining across the massive ranch, sit down for a steak dinner and bluesy tunes at The Range Restaurant.
For a more modern and refined experience in Paso Robles, book a room at The Ava Hotel or The Piccolo at Paso Robles Inn and spend the weekend exploring more than 20 wineries by foot. Those wanting to feel immersed in wine country can stay at Allegretto Vineyard Resort and plan tastings at Daou Vineyards and Tablas Creek Vineyard.
Mendocino County
Looking to connect with family-owned vineyards and boutique winemakers? Head up north to Mendocino County. Home to over 100 wineries and 12 different appellations, Mendocino spans from the rugged Pacific coast all the way inland to the North Coast Range, creating a dynamic topography that’s ripe with a variety of microclimates. Given the diversity of foggy coastlines and sunny valleys, the grapes experience significant temperature fluctuations, resulting in vibrant acidity.
The most prominent Mendocino AVA is Anderson Valley, which is praised for producing grade-A pinot noir. Whether you’re passing through or planning your trip around pinots, a few can’t-miss wineries include Roederer Estate, Goldeneye Winery and Toulouse Vineyards. While Anderson Valley Inn is the main lodging option in the area, you can always stay on the Mendocino coast at the Inn at Newport Ranch or Brewery Gulch Inn. Since many of Mendocino’s wineries are pretty spread out, this is the type of destination where you’ll need a car and a designated driver if you don’t choose to arrange private transport through Tour Mendocino.
Malibu
Malibu might be most famous for its sandy beaches and A-list residents, but it is also an emerging wine region with its own AVA designation: Malibu Coast. This small but impactful piece of wine country boasts mineral-rich soils enhanced by foggy and sunny microclimates, resulting in rich wines balanced by crisp acidity. Cabernet sauvignon is a popular grape varietal, but you’ll also see some beautiful rosés and syrahs come out of the area. One of my favorite tasting rooms was Rosenthal Wine Bar—a popular beachside tasting room that sadly burned in the 2025 Palisades Fire. However, guests can now visit the Malibu Estate Vineyard located within the rugged Santa Monica Mountains to get a taste of their robust reds. Cielo Farms is one of the most breathtaking wineries in Malibu, featuring a Tuscan-style bar surrounded by outdoor tables overlooking the deep green valleys and rolling hills below. Malibu Wines is a family-run operation that grows grapes at Saddlerock Ranch, and though you can walk in for a standard visit and tasting, they also offer a variety of fun events like paint and sip classes, barre and bubbly, farm-to-table pairing dinners and more. While you can certainly stay oceanside at Nobu Ryokan or Malibu Beach Inn, we recommend Calamigos Ranch Resort and Spa so that you’re a bit closer to the main wineries in the mountains.
Temecula
Temecula is SoCal’s go-to destination for a quick wine weekend away. Located in Riverside County, the area has just one distinguished AVA, home to more than 45 wineries. This is another piece of wine country that is pretty spread out, so you’ll want to either have a designated driver or arrange private transport through a company like Stryder. The ambiance in Temecula is a lot more relaxed and rustic compared to places like Napa and Sonoma, and you’ll definitely pick up on the western vibes and country-esque living. Old Town Temecula offers more walkability, and you’ll find tons of boutiques, restaurants and tasting rooms.
Europa Village is one of the more popular lodging options, and though it’s a bit kitschy, it’s an elevated accommodation designed to transport guests to Italy or France with sweeping vineyard views, spacious casitas and stone fireplaces. You can complete your first tasting here without even needing to leave the property, but once you’re ready to venture out, pay visits to Miramonte Winery, Leoness Cellars and Danza Del Sol Winery. For a more unique and scenic activity, partake in a thrilling hot air balloon ride with California Dreamin’ or Grape Escape Balloon Adventures.
San Diego County
Though this may come as a surprise to both locals and visitors alike, San Diego is home to San Pasqual Valley, one of the oldest AVA designations in the country. In fact, California’s first wine grapes were planted in the county. Today, in addition to San Pasqual Valley, San Diego has a second AVA, Ramona Valley, and thanks to the region's Mediterranean-like climate, both Rhône and Southern Italian varieties thrive here. Don’t expect busloads of tourists or rowdy crowds. Since most SoCal wine lovers head to Temecula for a quick tasting trip, you’ll enjoy plenty of privacy and face time with the local winemakers.
While Little Italy is the best place for an urban tasting in the middle of the city, the entire county is home to 115-plus wineries. Vineyards and tasting rooms are scattered throughout the entire southern tip of California, from the boutique Bastian’s Vineyards in Escondido to the award-winning Beach House Winery in Oceanside.
There is a ton of ground to cover, and everything is pretty spread out, so don't attempt to see it all in one trip. Escondido, in particular, has some of the most beautiful wineries in San Diego, so we suggest starting there. There aren’t a ton of luxury lodging options in Escondido itself; however, Carlsbad and Rancho Santa Fe are just 20 minutes away. Consider booking the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe or the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa before hiring a driver to take you to wineries like ZXQ Vineyards, Hungry Hawk Vineyards and Speckle Rock Vineyards.