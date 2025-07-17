Where to Indulge in the Best Caviar Service in Los Angeles
Briny and buttery, caviar is a delicacy that is now often used as a high-end garnish to elevate even the simplest of dishes to a splurge-worthy dining experience. From pastas to sushi rolls to chicken nuggets, some restaurants seem to have taken a liking to placing caviar on just about everything. However, given the declining white sturgeon population and intense harvesting process, this pricey treat is best enjoyed with traditional accompaniments that allow its natural flavor and creaminess to shine.
Typically, tins of Ossetra, Kaluga or Beluga caviar are served with fluffy blinis, crème fraîche or sour cream, chopped shallots, chopped hard-boiled eggs, lemon wedges, capers, chives and toast points. When balanced properly, these simple yet tasty accoutrements actually enhance the nutty and savory flavors of caviar without overpowering them.
National Caviar Day is on July 18, and we’re celebrating these salt-cured fish eggs by rounding up the Los Angeles eateries that do it justice. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion milestone or want the perfect pairing for a bottle of Champagne, several local high-end restaurants treat caviar with the care it deserves. From a sustainably-driven three-Michelin-star restaurant to a modern sushi spot that swaps blinis for scallion pancakes, we’ve got you covered on where to splurge on caviar service in L.A.
The Best Places for Caviar Service in Los Angeles, California
Petrossian Restaurant
- 321 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood’s Petrossian Restaurant doubles as a boutique and cafe centered on all things caviar. Though you can certainly grab a tin to take home, the restaurant serves an elevated lunch menu with premium caviar service from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. From Ossetra to Sevruga to a Kaluga huso hybrid, each service includes 30 grams of your choice of caviar along with blinis, toast points, crème fraîche and classic accompaniments like chopped onions and hard-boiled egg. For a more classic and filling lunch, opt for one of the caviar dishes like the caviar soufflé or caviar-topped eggs Benedict.
Providence L.A.
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Providence is a three-Michelin-star restaurant led by sustainability-driven chef Michael Cimarusti. The Los Angeles restaurant’s dedication to ethically-sourced seafood yields vibrant tasting menus with highlights like spot prawns, red abalone and oysters. Whether you choose the $375 classic menu or the $495 chef’s tasting menu, each meal can be enhanced with a farm-raised caviar service complete with traditional blinis and accompaniments. The caviar uni egg is another optional appetizer, made with sea urchin, Champagne beurre blanc, brioche croutons and a generous topping of golden Kaluga caviar.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Stop by Saltie Girl on the Sunset Strip for fresh oysters, buttery lobster rolls and an elegant caviar service. The stunning display prioritizes presentation, with your choice of caviar served over ice in an elegant crystal jar alongside toast points, latke waffles, a braided everything bun, crème fraîche, diced shallots, egg whites, egg yolks and chives. In addition to brands like Petrossian and Kilo, Saltie Girl also has their own signature caviar that is available in 30, 50 and 125-gram tins. If you’re not in the mood for a full caviar service, get your fix with dishes like mezze rigatoni and caviar or a mini caviar roll with butter-poached lobster.
Orla Santa Monica
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Located within Regent Santa Monica Beach, Orla by chef Michael Mina serves Mediterranean cuisine in a chic, oceanfront setting. Grab a table on the swanky terrace and admire sea views while exploring an array of modern Greek and Egyptian bites paired with tableside cocktails and elegant wines. Orla also has two distinct caviar services; the first is the Petrossian Royal Caviar Fateer, which includes either half an ounce or one ounce of Daurenki caviar served with ashta cream, chives and fresh dill. Orla’s namesake caviar service, however, is the more splurge-worthy offering, featuring one ounce of “The Only” Ossetra Caviar, Casolare mozzarella and a vibrant za'atar focaccia.
Marea Beverly Hills
- 430 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
A New York transplant, Marea Beverly Hills takes sophistication to the next level with its breezy terrace, sunken dining room, flashy agate stone bar and high-end caviar service. Caviar options range from Marea’s signature Volzhenka tin to Polish Ossetra, and accompaniments include gougères, potato chips, brioche, chives and crème fraîche. You’ll also find that several of Marea’s most popular dishes receive a dash of caviar, but the most popular is the bruschetta. A savory slice of garlic bread is topped with creamy burrata before being finished off with a heaping serving of Kaluga caviar.
Citrin
- 1104 Wilshire Blvd Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Michelin-starred Citrin is a fine dining staple that offers a slightly more casual experience than its sister restaurant, Mélisse. Though you can enjoy a four-course tasting menu for $165, Citrin also has an à la carte menu for those who want to explore at their own pace. The Royal Ossetra Caviar service costs $175 and is served with potato blinis and classic toppings, making it the perfect pairing for a glass of Dom Pérignon or Krug. Another menu highlight from Citrin is the Egg Caviar, which features a soft-poached egg served in its shell and topped with cauliflower mousseline, lemon chive crème fraîche and delicate pearls of Kaluga Caviar.
Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Uchi is a contemporary Japanese sushi spot that first opened in Austin, Texas from James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole. The West Hollywood location has been open for less than two years, but it has already gained a loyal following of locals craving forward-thinking rolls, delicately dressed nigiri and caviar served with scallion pancake taiyaki. These adorable, fish-shaped pancakes take the place of blinis, and rather than being served with crème fraîche, Uchi opts for a house-cultured butter. In honor of National Caviar Day, Uchi is also serving a $48 karaage and caviar special that combines crispy chicken karaage with brown butter, crème fraîche, chives and one ounce of Paddlefish caviar from The Caviar Co.
The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air serves Ossetra, Kaluga and Siberian caviar by Petrovich in a swanky, upscale setting. Since Hotel Bel-Air is regarded as one of L.A.’s most exclusive properties, there’s no better place to indulge in this delicacy while sipping on a glass of bubbly Champagne or imbibing in a signature ice-cold martini. The Restaurant is also one of the few places in the city to use N25, which undergoes an aging process that yields a creamier texture and a more umami-forward flavor. Expect your caviar experience to include corn blinis and house-made toasted brioche.