Where to Indulge in the Best Caviar Service in Los Angeles

Briny and buttery, caviar is a delicacy that is now often used as a high-end garnish to elevate even the simplest of dishes to a splurge-worthy dining experience. From pastas to sushi rolls to chicken nuggets, some restaurants seem to have taken a liking to placing caviar on just about everything. However, given the declining white sturgeon population and intense harvesting process, this pricey treat is best enjoyed with traditional accompaniments that allow its natural flavor and creaminess to shine.

Typically, tins of Ossetra, Kaluga or Beluga caviar are served with fluffy blinis, crème fraîche or sour cream, chopped shallots, chopped hard-boiled eggs, lemon wedges, capers, chives and toast points. When balanced properly, these simple yet tasty accoutrements actually enhance the nutty and savory flavors of caviar without overpowering them.

National Caviar Day is on July 18, and we’re celebrating these salt-cured fish eggs by rounding up the Los Angeles eateries that do it justice. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion milestone or want the perfect pairing for a bottle of Champagne, several local high-end restaurants treat caviar with the care it deserves. From a sustainably-driven three-Michelin-star restaurant to a modern sushi spot that swaps blinis for scallion pancakes, we’ve got you covered on where to splurge on caviar service in L.A.