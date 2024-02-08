With an even mix of new challengers and returning champions on our list, let’s look at the best CBD brands for 2024—and beyond

With thousands of CBD companies on the market, knowing which company is best to buy from is difficult. To find the best CBD oil companies on the market, we devised a specific set of criteria that we applied to each brand we considered. Ultimately, we unanimously concluded Colorado Botanicals as our top pick for the best CBD company in 2024 due to their unsurpassed dedication to certification, compliance, and CBD product quality. Colorado Botanicals is just one of 10 excellent CBD brands we believe deserve your attention this year. CBD has earned a well-deserved reputation for its potential therapeutic benefits. In addition, it can also be used as part of a general wellness regimen. Whether you're seeking relief or an extra nutritional boost, the best results come from the right CBD. With a seemingly endless array of brands to choose from, 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for CBD. As the industry grows, innovation progresses as well. Keeping a close eye on as many promising CBD companies as possible, we used a set of objective benchmarks to narrow down the top brands this year. With an even mix of new challengers and returning champions on our list, let's look at the best CBD brands for 2024—and beyond.

Which CBD Company Has The Best CBD Oil in 2024?

Leveraging our own expertise and calling upon the insight of industry experts, we determined the value that each brand in our list provides by thoroughly evaluating the following factors:

1. Brand Reputation & Credibility

To evaluate each brand, we considered factors like:

• What (if any) quality assurance measures do they take?

• Are they certified by the ISO or FDA?

• Is the vendor's website seamless and intuitive?

• Does the company offer written resources like blogs or detailed FAQ?

• How do customers rate their experiences?

2. Hemp Source

Although it's not a dealbreaker, we prefer brands offering certified organic or organically grown hemp. When searching for the best CBD brand, we also appreciate additional highlights, such as being U.S. Hemp Authority certified.

3. Extraction & Purification Method

Trace solvents are always a concern, especially in an unregulated industry. The best guarantee against such contaminants is CO2 extraction, which won't contaminate the final product like butane or ethanol.

4. Third-Party Lab Reports

We demand that all the vendors on our list perform tests through third-party labs. Without documented proof, customers can't make informed decisions about critical points like:

• Cannabinoid and terpene content

• Solvent traces (if any)

• Microbes

• Fungi

• Heavy metals

• Chemical pesticides or fertilizers

We also briefly vetted the labs performing third-party analysis, with in-house tests receiving a lower score due to credibility concerns. The tests prove safety, purity, accurate labeling, and reliability. They prove that product manufacturers addressed safety, accurate labeling, and purity issues.

5. Customer Service

A CBD brand won't succeed if it can't properly serve and retain customers. We consider the vendor's reputation among existing clients to ensure integrity and reliability.

Other Factors

In addition to the five main categories listed above, we also dug a bit deeper into our top five brands, investigating criteria like:

• Company certifications - GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

• Refund policy and guarantee

• Price per milligram of CBD

• Identity of testing labs and their accreditation

• Brand values, ethics, and social responsibility

• Discount programs

• Unsupported health claims

Observer’s Best CBD Companies: In-Depth Reviews

First, let’s look at the five top brands that stood out among the rest. But don't worry. We also have some honorable mentions with great CBD products that didn’t quite reach our top five.

1. Colorado Botanicals Best All-Around & Highest Quality

Why Colorado Botanicals Is the Best CBD Company to Buy From in 2024

After carefully reviewing many CBD companies and their strong points, we again see that Colorado Botanicals offers the best CBD oil in terms of quality, transparency, value and more.

Thanks to the company's careful testing and proprietary next-generation manufacturing methods, Colorado Botanicals continues to deliver top-tier CBD products that are second to none.

Brand Highlights

Colorado Botanicals is our top CBD company choice for several important reasons. They offer a good variety of CBD and other cannabinoid products, including CBG, CBN, a unique "Herba" category with minor cannabinoids and herbal infusions.

The brand has many proud certifications, such as ISO 9001, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and an FDA-registered facility that requires annual random audits.

Colorado Botanicals also uses a unique extraction process (which we'll cover shortly) to create the best full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD extracts we’ve come across. As expected, they follow their production process with in-house and third-party testing to check for contaminants and verify that the cannabinoid and terpene contents match the labels.

Couple all those benefits with a 60-day, risk-free return policy, and it's no surprise that the company has a significant score of 4.9 out of 5 stars across over 300 reviews on Trustpilot and over 3,500 reviews on its website.

The perfect blend of world-class customer service and product satisfaction makes Colorado Botanicals a formidable competitor in the CBD market and earns them a well-deserved place on our best CBD company list.

• Been in business since 2017

• Unmatched and proprietary purification process

• Unique ability to retain terpenes and flavonoids naturally

• Over 3,500 fantastic customer reviews and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot

• 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

• Detailed third-party lab test results

• Fast and extremely helpful customer support team

Extraction & Purification Method

Colorado Botanicals sets itself apart with its unique CBD extraction and purification process. First, employing clean CO2 extraction followed by purification using separation technology allows them to retain more minor cannabinoids and terpenes.

Reducing the temperature protects delicate terpenes and other cannabis compounds. Colorado Botanicals understands these and other plant components' pivotal role in a truly high-quality therapeutic experience. However, CO2 extraction isn't the only way this brand spares no expense.

When it comes to creating THC-free extracts, it’s a difficult process. Most CBD brands use THC degradation, where they apply extreme heat to evaporate THC. Unfortunately, other therapeutic components will become collateral damage in the process.



To counter this problem, Colorado Botanicals uses separation technology commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry that achieves the same goal without damaging other vital cannabis compounds. The downside of this process is the extensive costs and specific engineering background required.

Type of CBD

This CBD brand carries broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD, giving customers a whole-plant experience with THC-free options.

Thanks to the brand's advanced distillation and low-temperature CO2 extraction techniques, each product carries a robust array of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, CBE, CBT, CBL and terpenes. These are critical in facilitating the "entourage effect," which is believed to be a synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes that improves a cannabis product's overall wellness benefits.

Focus on Terpenes

We’ve mentioned terpenes multiple times, but why are they crucial, especially in our review?

The high presence of these critical plant compounds gives Colorado Botanicals a competitive and therapeutic edge over rival CBD companies. While most vendors now offer broad or full-spectrum products, there’s a fundamental difference between “Brand X” and Colorado Botanicals.

Through a secret low-temperature CO2 extraction process, Colorado Botanicals retains natural cannabis terpenes that are otherwise lost using a standard CO2 method and distillation. This technique means Colorado Botanicals doesn’t artificially add botanical terpenes to its products. It’s impossible to get more “whole plant” than that.

Terpenes & the Entourage Effect

Scientists believe terpenes may contribute to the entourage effect, a theorized form of Cannabis sativa synergy that may occur when cannabinoids and terpenes are used together.

Initially believed to apply only to interactions between cannabinoids, researchers have recognized that terpenes also play a role in the entourage effect. CBD products that contain terpenes may be more effective or provide added benefits.

Individual Effects of Terpenes

In addition to potentially contributing to the entourage effect, terpenes also have individual benefits. Found in many other plants aside from Cannabis sativa, terpenes have been studied for decades for their potential beneficial effects.

Here’s some information on common hemp terpenes and the potential benefits they might bring to the table:

Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts like a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors, which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.

Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits.

Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.

Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation, and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.

Terpene Lab Tests

Since testing for terpenes is an added service and most CBD products don’t contain terpenes, most CBD brands don’t bother to test for terpenes. Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, ensures that their third-party lab tests contain detailed terpene information to back up their claims.

Price Per Milligram of CBD

The cost per milligram of Colorado Botanicals CBD tincture decreases with higher dosages, making it better to buy a more potent product—assuming you need it.

For example, their 300mg bottle costs $29.99. At 30mL per unit, the cost per milligram is $0.10. Meanwhile, their $109.99 1,500mg option costs about $0.073 per milligram.

However, the 3,000mg product (their most potent option) retails for $199.99, a price tag of only $0.066/mg.

How do these prices compare to the competition? Colorado Botanicals offers surprisingly good value, and their CBD products are still competitively priced.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Colorado Botanicals has an excellent return policy. They're so confident that customers will love their products that they offer a 60-day, no-questions-asked guarantee.

Returns are seamless, with Colorado Botanicals covering the shipping with a prepaid label—a courtesy most brands don't offer.

3rd-Party Lab Reports

Colorado Botanicals’ third-party tests are easy to find on their Lab Reports page. We appreciate how comprehensive and transparent the reports are.

The vendor tests their products at ACS and SC Labs—two highly reputable ISO-accredited test providers in the United States. They reliably and accurately generate detailed information on each product’s cannabinoid, terpene, and contaminant concentrations.

Certifications

Colorado Botanicals's production facility has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001:2015 certification, requiring stringent oversight from seed to final product and yearly audits.

Additionally, their facility is FDA-registered and licensed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Pros

• Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum (THC-Free) options

• Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified

• FDA-Registered Facility

• Comprehensive lab reports

• Amazing customer support service and a knowledgeable team

• Advanced extraction and purification process, producing more potent extracts

• Competitively priced

Cons

• May not fit everyone's budget

• Limited oil flavor options

2. CBDfx

Why CBDfx Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024

CBDfx opened its doors in 2014, during the dawn of mainstream CBD, when there was little scientific evidence on the efficacy of cannabidiol. Despite skepticism from healthcare professionals (partially due to a flurry of unsubstantiated claims), the brand persevered and became a leader in CBD manufacturing and sales.

Once clinical data started supporting the benefits of CBD and honest feedback became more common, CBDfx was in a prime position to take the market by storm.

In the end, CBDfx successfully created high-quality hemp CBD extracts that stood the test of time, unlike many of its competitors.

Brand Highlights

We have to give credit to CBDfx for its substantial online presence. Their broad range of CBD gummies, tinctures, vape liquids, and other products garnered a devoted fan base.

CBDfx also gets points for its commitment to education, as evidenced by its blog. Customers can read various CBD and cannabis-related posts that are engaging and easy to understand.

We've also noticed a significant expansion in the brand's product line. Aside from cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC, buyers have a robust choice of delta-9 THC-infused products. Arguably, the brand is starting to shift its focus from non-intoxicating cannabinoids into the more recreational realm of delta-9.

Extraction & Purification Method

Although CBDfx's hemp isn't grown in-house, the company claims that its extracts come from "expertly selected" hemp.

It's unclear what they mean, which we admit does raise an eyebrow. However, the quality of this top CBD brand's products indicates that their plant selection process is spot-on.

Like most cannabis-derived supplement vendors, CBDfx relies on the CO2 technique popularized for its solventless nature. The CO2 naturally filters out from the final product, leaving no solvent traces behind.

This difference starkly contrasts older—and cheaper—methods, like ethanol or butane.

Type of CBD

CBDfx offers broad and full-spectrum CBD tinctures, broad-spectrum gummies, and inhalable isolate products, like e-liquids for electronic cigarettes. Although CBD isolate isn't ideal from a therapeutic standpoint, we appreciate that they use it for flavor-heavy products, like vapes and e-juice.

As one of the largest CBD companies currently on the market, it's no surprise that CBDfx has a wide selection of products sourced from every CBD type available.

Brand Reputation

CBDfx is arguably a household name among hemp-derived supplement vendors, considering the company's massive selection of products. Individuals have rapidly come to rely on it.

Yet despite its excellent reputation and pricing, CBDfx's rating on Trustpilot hasn't budged since 2023, sitting at 2.4/5 stars.

However, the issues are almost universally about orders and shipping, while reviews on product quality remain overwhelmingly positive.

Nonetheless, we believe this vendor will step up its customer service game.

Return Policy & Guarantee

CBDfx has a fair return policy in line with most of the CBD market. Customers can return "reasonably unused” or sealed products within 60 days.

But considering the mixed reviews on customer service, successfully returning a CBDfx product is reportedly a bit of a hassle for some customers and a smooth experience for others.

Third-Party Lab Reports

CBDfx confirms the potency and safety of its products through third-party lab tests, and we appreciate how accessible the reports are. Simply click the "Lab Test" tab on the brand's website. Potential customers can see the extensive list of lab reports from SC Labs, the same test provider trusted by Colorado Botanicals—our best CBD brand.

Certifications

CBDfx says to follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) in an accredited ISO 17025 lab. To date, the CBD brand has no notable certifications.

Pros

• Been in business since 2014

• Effective CBD products

• Significant history and market share

• CO2-extracted

• Lower cost than many competitors

• Third-party tested

• Test results are easily accessible

Cons

• All CBD tinctures contain additional cannabinoids, with no plain CBD option

• Trying to appeal to a broad consumer base rather than a small niche

3. Lazarus Naturals

Why Lazarus Naturals Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024

Many brands rely heavily on image as part of their marketing and identity. Lazarus Naturals is no exception.

With a strong focus on natural and sustainable farming, Lazarus Naturals is a simple yet influential business that is passionate about the best organic products.

It doesn't surprise us that Lazarus garnered a loyal following of repeat customers.

Brand Highlights

Lazarus Naturals deserves credit for its massive selection of isolate and full-spectrum organic products.

With so many products to choose from, though, it can be overwhelming to new users. Fortunately, Lazarus Naturals understands this, offering a treasure trove of educational content. Visitors can check out the site's "Learning Center" for basic CBD information, while the company's blog offers a variety of exciting and relevant discussions.

In a move above and beyond anything we've seen, Lazarus also provides links to more advanced content, like white papers, for those who want to expand their CBD knowledge further.

Critical topics like CBD safety and side effects are just a few pieces of valuable information customers will find at their fingertips.

Extraction & Purification Method

CO2 extraction and purification is typically the gold standard, as displayed by the best CBD brand on our list.

However, Lazarus Naturals uses a proprietary method involving ethanol extraction followed by steam distillation. Our stance on clean CO2 extraction as the superior method remains the same. However, proper third-party tests can minimize the risk of trace solvents in the final product, which Lazarus has proved safe and effective.

Type of CBD

This brand sells multiple products containing both full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate. Countless CBD brands now offer CBD tinctures, but Lazarus Naturals has expanded into oils and edibles containing—or made exclusively with—compounds like CBG and CBN.

Brand Reputation

Lazarus Naturals has mixed reviews on TrustPilot, carrying a score of 3.7/5. Still, 75% of those reviews are five-star, with many customers praising Lazarus for its assistance program. Veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups receive 60% off. This is the most generous assistance program we've seen so far.



The brand is also active in its community, giving back through charitable donations. This selfless behavior is a notable reason the company sits so high on our list.



Nonetheless, Lazarus Naturals could be considered a "budget" brand, where they must balance quality and affordability. This means their quality isn't up to par with our higher contenders, but still enough to gain our seal of approval.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals puts customers first with our list's most generous return policy. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, customers can return an opened or unopened product for a full refund.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Lazarus Naturals posts the third-party results on every batch. Using the simple drop-down menu on their website, customers can easily navigate to the Lazarus Naturals lab reports.



Columbia Laboratories is an Oregon-based company that conducts third-party tests for Lazarus Naturals. A member of the esteemed Tentamus Group as of 2014, the lab boasts an ISO certification. While small in itself, it has been a member of the Tentamus Group since 2014, providing accountability. This lab is ISO-certified and also boasts various other accreditations.

Certifications

Aside from being certified organic, Lazarus Naturals has a 40,000 square-foot production facility, which is cGMP certified.

Pros

• 20% off the first order

• Assistance programs for veterans, individuals with disabilities, and low-income households

• Environmentally conscious

• Test results are easy to find\

• 90-Day Return Policy

• Highly affordable

Cons

• Extraction process involves ethanol

• Website can be confusing to navigate at first

4. CBDistillery

CBDistillery was one of the first companies we followed when CBD isolate was the industry standard. Since then, they've maintained a steady and respectable presence in the CBD market.

Brand Highlights

CBDistillery opened its doors in 2016. Established by a group of Colorado hemp enthusiasts, the vendor continues to carve a name for itself within the industry.

The company appears to have remained on course with the same sleek, easy-to-navigate website and helpful information for new customers.

The changes we noticed were an expansion into delta-9 THC products and a larger selection of formulated options with minor cannabinoids.

Extraction & Purification Method

CBDistillery's process is twofold. First, they use clean CO2 extraction, leaving no trace solvents. Next, the extract undergoes a proprietary steam distillation process that helps produce solid distillates and isolates.

Type of CBD

In addition to a large selection, CBDistillery sells broad-spectrum, isolate, or full-spectrum products.

However, the choice can overwhelm CBD newcomers. We recommend customers select the "Learn More" tab on their homepage. There, we found "CBD 101," a user guide, FAQ, blog, and even a podcast.

Brand Reputation

Like many similar establishments, CBDistillery started as a small CBD brand. However, by 2017, they had become an independent distributor of pharmaceutical-quality isolate.



On its website, the brand claims to have 44,000 verified reviews. However, they provide no link. Independent reviews on sites like TrustPilot or Reddit are sparse.



While CBDistillery has room for improvement, we didn't notice any red flags that disqualified them from a place on our list.

Return Policy & Guarantee

CBDistillery takes home the gold for its impressive return policy. They're so confident you'll love their CBD products that customers can get a refund within 60 days. Best of all, they don't have to return the original item. Such a generous return policy makes purchasing from CBDistillery truly "risk-free."

Third-Party Lab Reports

Finding third-party lab reports on CBDistillery's website is more seamless than in previous years - a tip of the hat to them. The link above allows customers to type in their product's batch ID, similar to Charlotte's Web's system.



However, unlike its counterpart, CBDistillery also links lab reports to every product's page. Despite this improvement, we notice the test results are old, dating as far back as 2022. We're not sure if this is an oversight or whether they stopped testing through their usual ACS Laboratories or some other third party.

Certifications

CBDistillery has been certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. They're also a member of the U.S. Hemp Round Table and National Hemp Association.

Pros

• They founded and launched the company in 2016

• Their customers love their products

• Established and rapidly-expanding brand

• Plenty of selection

• Fairly priced

• Several educational resources

Cons

• Getting a refund is a tedious and drawn-out process

Charlotte's Web gets its name from Charlotte Figi, a small child with rare childhood epilepsy who sought the company's oil for her seizures and saw positive results. This was about four years before GW Pharmaceuticals' groundbreaking study that led to the first CBD prescription drug for epilepsy.



Backstory aside, Charlotte's Web had plenty of time to become an established brand with a loyal following.

Brand Highlights

Charlotte's Web needs no introduction for CBD enthusiasts. Established in 2011, the brand is one of the most prolific and recognizable hemp CBD vendors.



The company is confident in its products—so much so that it markets itself as "The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract." Although it's impossible to quantify such a grandiose claim, Charlotte's Web works hard to be the best CBD available.

Extraction & Purification Method

Charlotte's Web offers a wide range of products primarily extracted using conventional CO2 purification. The only exception is the brand's "Original Formula," which employs ethanol to create the extract.

Type of CBD

Charlotte's Web's products are infused with full-spectrum CBD, maximizing the products' potential benefits. They also carry a CBD oil and CBD gummy made with CBD Isolate for people that want a THC-Free version. However, CBD Isolate contains no other hemp compounds that synergistically enhance the effects.

Brand Reputation

Charlotte's Web relies heavily on its reputation as the proverbial "ground zero" of therapeutic CBD—although some companies predate them.



But while they have a strong backstory and a strong base of loyal customers, their customer service has stayed the same since we looked at them last year.



Trustpilot users are happy with the products, but customer service is a key area of opportunity. Their rating on the consumer website still remains at 2.1 out of five stars.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Customers can return their products for a refund within 30 days. However, the company will not cover return shipping.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Unfortunately, third-party testing results are nearly inaccessible. To view the documents, customers need the product's lot number. However, they won't know their product's batch until it arrives at their doorstep.



Once the order arrives, we can visit the brand's batch reports section, type in the corresponding number, and see the results.



Consequently, we can't look up those documents on the company's products without seeing the label. Customers won't be able to vet their options before investing money.



Charlotte's web tests its products in-house, effectively negating the "third-party" part of the testing process.

Certifications

Charlotte's Web has ISO certification for its private testing and is a Certified B Corporation.

Pros

• Competitive Pricing

• Thousands of positive reviews

• Been in business since 2011

• Certified B Corp

• In-house testing facilities are ISO Certified

• Massive selection of products formulated for various needs

Cons

• Lab reports are not independent

• Test results require purchasing to access

• Some products use ethanol extraction

• Concerns over shipping and other customer service functions

Honorable Mentions: Other Great CBD Brands

We’ve already covered the 5 best CBD companies of 2024. There are 5 other CBD brands, however, that also deserve mention before we wrap up:

6. Bluebird Botanicals

Another founding father of the CBD industry, Bluebird Botanicals has something for everyone.

Brand Highlights

Some could argue that Bluebird Botanicals is the product of a bygone era, where therapeutic benefits trumped flavor and novelty. But as CBD emerged from a niche industry into mainstream culture, many brands jumped on the market trend.



While Bluebird Botanicals has expanded its products, its minimalist approach strongly focuses on CBD as a health supplement.

To this day, Bluebird provides medical-quality CBD at an excellent price.

Extraction & Purification Method

Taking a page from Colorado Botanicals, Bluebird uses a similar CO2 purification method. While some of Bluebird's products undergo a hotter conventional CO2 process and distillation, it's good to see the brand staying at the forefront of CBD production technology.

Type of CBD

Bluebird Botanicals carries broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate products. Customers can also find minor cannabinoid extracts containing compounds like CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBDA.

Brand Reputation

Bluebird's foundations date back to 2014, when many of our chosen brands joined the fray. Despite its tenure, the brand doesn't have many ratings. For instance, the company only has five reviews on Trustpilot, which are overwhelmingly positive.



We should also note that Bluebird is the only brand with no reviews below three stars.

Return Policy & Guarantee

One area of concern is the brand's return policy—the most restrictive on our list. Customers can return a product within 30 days but with a few caveats.



First, only one return or exchange is allowed per customer. This means that individuals will have no recourse if they receive more than one defective order.



Second, refunds are only available with orders exceeding $100.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Bluebird Botanicals lab reports are available on each product's page. Customers can visit the store's lab report section to access the complete list of product results.



We appreciate the brand's choice of third-party testers, SC Labs. Specializing in hemp extract analysis, SC Labs is one of the most reputable test providers in the cannabis industry.

Certifications

Bluebird Botanicals boasts a GMP certification, is a certified B-Corporation, and is a member of the U.S. Hemp Authority.

Pros

• Strong focus on therapeutic effects

• Highly credible and accessible lab reports

• Advanced CO2 extraction more effectively retains additional compounds

• Good selection

Cons

• Most restrictive return policy we've seen

7. Medterra

Medterra is another vendor that deserves an honorable mention. We were pleasantly surprised at their products' cannabinoid content, as demonstrated in the accessible third-party tests.

Brand Highlights

Despite scoring lower on our list, Medterra's products are effective enough to go toe-to-toe with its larger (and sometimes more expensive) competitors.



Medterra also offers some excellent resources for CBD fans of all skill levels.

Extraction & Purification Method

Medterra keeps its extraction process close to the chest (like most other brands). However, we understand this proprietary method is highly effective at removing unwanted plant material and contaminants.

Type of CBD

In a competitive market, choice can make a huge difference. To that end, clients can purchase isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products.

Brand Reputation

Medterra is one of the few CBD brands to break through the small retailer barrier and reach big-box store shelves. Customers can buy Medterra's products at over 5,000 U.S. retailers, including CVS, Kroger, and Walgreens.



Trustpilot scores for Medterra are 3 out of 5 stars—a slight decline compared to last year's 3.3. As expected, complaints are primarily focused on customer service issues.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Medterra offers a 30-day return window on unopened products. Customers are responsible for return shipping.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Last time we mentioned Medterra, they used Green Scientific Labs for their third-party tests. However, the test results are now marked by ACS Labs.



Even more impressive, a massive history of product tests is available on one page.



In 2024, we pointed out that the results listed no terpenes. We're unsure if those compounds were destroyed during extraction or if the company doesn't test for them.

Certifications

Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To date, they hold no additional certifications.

Pros

• Affordable prices

• Over 5,000 verified reviews

• Lab reports are easy to find

• Created an "Ultra Broad-Spectrum" CBD line with a robust cannabinoid profile

• Offers specially formulated products

• In nationwide stores, including major retailers

Cons

• Terpenes are overlooked

8. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals takes the "naturals" part of their name very seriously. Their loyal customers appreciate the brand's dedication to pure, whole-plant CBD goodness.



When we last checked on them, they offered various hemp-derived products, including CBD, CBN, CBC, and delta-8 THC. After revisiting them now, the company also carries delta-9 products.

Brand Highlights

Everything about NuLeaf spells "credibility." From its easy, smooth, functional website to the seamless ordering process, this company clearly understands its customers as much as its products.



Unlike "flashy" brands like CBDfx, NuLeaf eliminates theatrics in exchange for the benefits of top-quality whole-plant goodness.



However, these amazing full-spectrum products are more expensive than the average price of many leading brands.

Extraction & Purification Method

NuLeaf Naturals uses modern CO2 extraction—a huge bonus in our eyes. But in their commitment to quality, the brand also uses an advanced winterization technique.



The improved method helps preserve compounds that would otherwise be destroyed or substantially reduced with conventional CO2 purification.



However, the companies on our list use proprietary methods that improve upon traditional methods—CO2 or otherwise.

Type of CBD

Despite the advantages of CBD winterization, one drawback is the strong "hempy" flavor. Winterization may offer a whole-plant extract with strong potential therapeutic benefits, but it's not easy to make the medicine go down, so to speak.

Fortunately, the brand carries capsules, allowing customers to consume full-spectrum oil to eliminate the plant flavor. Alternatively, individuals can purchase gummies and drink mixes that do an excellent job hiding the hemp aroma.

Brand Reputation

NuLeaf Naturals is one of the OG brands, operating since 2014. Over time, the company grew a small—but highly devoted—fanbase.

Unfortunately, their score on the independent website TrustPilot dropped from 3.4 to 3.0 out of five stars since 2023. However, in a seemingly common pattern among some vendors, the complaints primarily address customer service and shipping. Product feedback still remains positive.

We also need to consider the review source. Although Trustpilot might not have the best overall feedback, the Better Business Bureau is another story.

At 4.2 out of 5 stars, individuals universally praised NuLeaf's CBD products, with "Shannon" saying the brand offers "amazing stuff" that's "worth its weight in gold."

Return Policy & Guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals has a standard return policy in line with most retailers, CBD or otherwise. Customers can return unopened and unused products within 30 days.



Return shipping also comes at the buyer's expense.

Third-Party Lab Reports

NuLeaf's products are tested by SC Laboratories, one of many well-established, reputable third-party labs.

The reports are available for each product on its respective page. Individuals who want an overview of everything can look at NuLeaf's "Lab Results" page.

Certifications

NuLeaf is among the few vendors using a USDA-certified organic hempseed carrier oil (although no similar claims exist about the extract). Additionally, NuLeaf Naturals is both ISO:9001 and GMP certified.

Pros

• Strong focus on whole-plant, full-spectrum products

• The most extensive or all discount programs on our list

• Over 20,000 customer reviews

• Well-designed yet simple website

• Significant tenure in the industry

Cons

• NuLeaf's winterization process doesn't filter out some plant compounds, increasing the "hempy" flavor

• High CBD price per milligram

9. Koi CBD

Customers looking for a one-stop shop for all things CBD will be happy with Koi. This brand's products span a massive range of conventional and niche items. They've adopted a model similar to CBDfx by providing everything from oils to e-liquids.

Brand Highlights

Koi CBD's product offerings have exploded in recent years. Aside from branching into CBN, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids, Koi CBD embraced obscure recreational products. Delta-9 is on the table, but so is THC-P, a natural and highly potent cannabinoid with strong psychotropic effects.



The brand is also the only one on our list to offer psilocybin ("magic mushrooms"), which may have its own unique benefits.

Extraction & Purification Method

Koi uses a proprietary CO2 extraction process. They don't elaborate on the specific technique.

Type of CBD

Koi CBD carries full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products, depending on what type of item customers need.

Detailed explanations and ingredient lists are available in each product's page, facilitating an informed purchase.

Brand Reputation

It's hard to find independent reviews about Koi CBD. Aside from the occasional straggler on Reddit or Trustpilot, the brand seems to have little market presence despite its recognition.



Of course, there are thousands of positive reviews on the brand's website, and the few independent ones were also positive.



However, we feel that Koi may have expanded into areas that are uncharted and possibly dangerous, such as HHC and THC-P.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Koi CBD's "risk-free" guarantee gives customers 30 days to return an item. Shipping fees aren't part of the refund, so the customer is responsible for any return mailing costs.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Although we have a few minor concerns, third-party lab reports are Koi CBD's strong suit.

Lab results are easy to find in one spot, where customers can search by batch number or product list. These tests are also highly detailed and easy to understand, taking much of the confusion out of careful CBD shopping.

Koi also spares no expense with its choice of third-party tester, SDPharmLabs. Although a small operation compared to some of the bigger names, the service provided is ISO and DEA-certified.

Koi CBD hasn't received additional certifications since we last visited them.

Pros

• Set the bar for lab reports

• Unparalleled selection of products

• Broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate CBD

• CO2 extracted

• Thousands of satisfied customer reviews (on the website)

Cons

• Almost no independent reviews

• Offer some dangerous and unexplored cannabinoids

• Sells psychedelics that are less regulated than hemp products

10. Royal CBD

As Royal CBD says, they have "no room for mediocrity." So far, they've done an excellent job of living up to that slogan.

Using some of the best organically grown, non-GMO hemp, Royal's CBD offerings are worth exploring.

Brand Highlights

Royal CBD is a relative underdog compared to its larger cousins. But as we've seen many times, bigger isn't necessarily better.

Despite its size disadvantage, Royal CBD makes up for it in spades. Their blog contains some crucial information for new and advanced users alike. Alternatively, it makes for a fun read.

Extraction & Purification Method

Royal CBD relies on CO2 purification, which prevents trace solvents from contaminating the extract.

Type of CBD

CBD oil fans are limited to full-spectrum options. However, individuals can still get broad-spectrum CBD gummies.

Brand Reputation

Royal CBD has few independent reviews. However, we found several on TrustSpot, which gives the brand a score of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Clients are almost universally satisfied with the efficacy of Royal CBD's products. Despite being an underdog, Royal's reviews blow its larger rivals out of the water.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Royal CBD allows customers to return products in 30 days, but they must be no more than half consumed. Return shipping is not covered.

Third-Party Lab Reports

We can access Royal CBD's lab reports from a single page. The vendor uses multiple small labs to conduct third-party tests, raising concerns about consistent results and reputability.

Certifications

We're not aware of any certifications at this time

Pros

• Up to 83mg/ml

• Organically grown

• CO2-extracted

• 15% discount for subscribers

Cons

• Use botanical terpenes rather than retaining natural cannabis compounds

• More expensive than other competitors

How We Chose the Best CBD Brands of 2024

With no approved nonprescription CBD products on the market, it’s up to consumers to determine which products are safe: with the help of our expertise here at Observer. We’ve already provided some basic information on how we chose the criteria used to grade each of the brands we examined.

In the following section, we’ll go into a bit more detail regarding how we came across and ended up choosing the winners on our list. Let’s examine the various methods we used to find out which CBD brands offer the best products in the industry:

Customer Reviews

In the world of CBD, we’ve come across almost ludicrously arrogant marketing material and health claims that couldn’t possibly be true. That’s how we learned that sometimes, you need to take a look at reviews from actual customers to determine the quality of a CBD product. We’ll be honest, however, not even customer reviews are perfect.

Selective Reviewing

Unlike eCommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, which are managed by third parties, CBD brands operate their own eCommerce websites. As a result, they’re able to remove reviews they don’t like.

Therefore, it’s usually impossible to see the most scathing remarks dissatisfied customers have made about CBD brands. It’s still worth it to look at reviews, however, to observe a few critical factors:



• The overall number of reviews a CBD product has received

• Common themes listed in reviews

• How reviews compare between brands

Expert Testimony

We’ve developed considerable in-house expertise when it comes to vetting CBD brands. At the same time, we know enough to know that we don’t know everything, which is why we used outside sources to back up some of our research.

To select the best CBD on the market today, we consulted with veteran consumers, popular CBD reviewers, and medical doctors. In some cases, we also took what brands had to say about themselves into account.

Original Research

We primarily determined which brands were worth our time by relying on our own research. Having determined a few essential criteria that separate good CBD from bad, we did original research and later parsed out our results into the more detailed criteria we’ve listed for each brand we reviewed.

Website Experience

You can learn a lot about a CBD brand within the first three seconds of navigating to its website. These days, there’s no excuse for a website to take longer than three seconds to load.

If a CBD website took longer than three seconds to load fully, we moved on. Any brand worth our time proved itself capable of investing enough capital in web design to produce a fast-loading website.

• Clutter – If a CBD website was cluttered, visually confusing, or looked like it had been designed in 2004, we moved on immediately.

• Content – A few spelling or grammatical errors here or there are to be expected. CBD entrepreneurs usually aren’t professional writers, after all. If the content on a website was offensively bad, however, or if it contained blatant claims (CBD cures ALL cancer!!!), we knew we weren’t dealing with a reputable company.

• Mobile-Responsiveness – Wow, this website looks great! Now, load it on your mobile device.

If elements overlap, it’s hard to find the menu, or images are too big, that site that looked so beautiful on a desktop isn’t properly mobile-responsive. Considering the fact that more than 50% of eCommerce sales are now completed on mobile devices, mobile optimization is no longer optional.

Brand Responsiveness

We already talked about each brand’s customer support in our reviews. Brand responsiveness, however, is slightly more complex than simply how quickly a brand responds to emails.



• How developed is this brand’s social media presence?

• How easy is it to contact that brand?

• Does this brand offer its email or just a contact form?



These are examples of the questions we asked to determine each brand’s overall responsiveness.

Transparency

CBD companies have learned that they have to provide test results and other detailed product information if they want to succeed. How easy they make it to find this information, however, is up to each brand.

We preferred companies that went out of their way to provide as much information as possible on their products and manufacturing processes. We avoided companies that made you work to learn what you needed to learn about their products’ quality and reliability.

Value

Value is more complex than simply how much each mg of CBD in your tincture costs. If a brand offers a cheap product, for instance, but makes customer service and returns impossible, for instance, it doesn’t actually provide high value.

This was perhaps the most important factor we considered as we assembled the 10 best CBD companies. By evaluating dozens of different variables, we did our best to select the best overall value companies.

What You Should Know About CBD in 2024

Even though you’re now familiar with the 10 best CBD companies on the market, there’s still so much to learn about this non-intoxicating cannabinoid and what it has to offer. In this section, we’ll provide more information on what CBD does and how to use CBD for a wide range of purposes:

What is CBD?

CBD is short for “cannabidiol,” the most abundant active compound found in hemp. CBD is just one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in hemp. Here are some quick facts about CBD:



• Isolated in 1940

• Non-addictive

• It does not produce a “high”

• Can cause side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue

• Works by interacting with multiple receptors in the human body

• Can interact with other medications since it is processed by the CYP450 enzyme

How Does CBD Work?

According to a recent op-ed published in Cannabis Science and Technology, CBD may interact with your body in more than 20 distinct ways. However, scientists have recognized that the most important effects of CBD take place at two specific neuroreceptors.

For instance, researchers have closely researched the activity of CBD at the 5-HT1A receptor, which is the body’s most abundant serotonin receptor. Serotonin is responsible for dozens of critical bodily processes ranging from metabolism to mood regulation.

Scientists have also studied the effects of CBD at the TRPV1 receptor, which is involved in pain, inflammation, and epilepsy. CBD appears to exert the majority of its effects via these two biochemical interactions.

Does CBD Get You High?

CBD does not stimulate the CB1 receptor, which is the component of the endocannabinoid system that causes THC to make you feel high. Instead, CBD acts as an inverse agonist at this receptor, making it harder for your CB1 receptors to bind with THC.

As a result, CBD does not make you feel high. On the contrary, this cannabinoid usually produces a mild, non-intoxicating sense of relaxation.

Does CBD Have Side Effects?

The latest research on this subject, dating to 2019, indicates that CBD does not have any significant side effects. This cannabinoid is also remarkably non-toxic.

A few years ago, reports circulated that CBD causes liver damage. The study responsible for these reports was proven faulty, and its results have never been replicated.

Benefits of CBD

Scientists have researched the potential benefits of CBD for a wide range of diseases and conditions. Here are some examples:

Research into CBD for pain & inflammation

Both the 5-HT1A and TRPV1 receptors are involved in the sensation of pain. This year, researchers published a new study regarding the potential analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, and efforts are ongoing to determine the exact analgesic potential of this non-intoxicating cannabinoid.

Research into CBD for depression & anxiety

Both depression and anxiety are largely modulated by the 5-HT1A receptor. In 2015, researchers took a deep dive into the potential antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of CBD, and research into this potential application of CBD is ongoing.

Research into CBD for sleep

Scientists are curious if the benefits of CBD may help you get to sleep at night. In 2019, for instance, a clinical study was conducted to determine the potential connection between CBD, anxiety, and sleep.

Research into CBD for cardiovascular health

Most types of cardiovascular disease are caused by either oxidative stress or inflammation. As a result, scientists have looked into the potential connections between CBD and cardiovascular health. While inconclusive at present, research into the potential cardiovascular benefits of CBD is ongoing.

Types of CBD Products

There are a few different ways to take CBD, and each ingestion method affects your body differently. Familiarize yourself with the four most common ways to use CBD:

Orally ingested CBD

CBD that you chew up or swallow is considered orally ingested. Examples of orally ingested CBD products include capsules and gummies. While these products are convenient and offer long-lasting effects, they have reasonably low bioavailability.

Sublingually ingested CBD

Because you hold CBD tinctures under your tongue before swallowing, they’re considered sublingually ingested. Like orally ingested CBD, CBD tinctures end up in your digestive tract, but they have a chance to absorb through the thin membrane under your tongue before they enter your gut.

Topically applied CBD

Any CBD product you put on your skin is a topical CBD product. Types of topically applied CBD products include salves, lotions, and creams, and topical products provide benefits in the area where they are applied.

Inhaled CBD

CBD flower and CBD vape cartridges are examples of inhaled CBD products. These products offer fast-acting, intense effects, but their benefits don’t last as long. Additionally, you should always exercise caution when allowing substances into your lungs.

How Much CBD Should I Take?

At present, there are no official guidelines regarding proper CBD dosage. Since this cannabinoid is non-toxic, non-intoxicating, and non-addictive, however, feel free to experiment as you determine which CBD dose is right for you.

As a general rule, you should start with a small CBD dose and increase the amount you consume as needed. Keep in mind that, since orally ingested CBD has low bioavailability, you might want to ingest more CBD per session if you use CBD capsules or edibles.

A good CBD dose to start with is 10mg to 20mg for the first 3 to 5 days to test your tolerance levels. If you don’t feel noticeable effects from that dosage, increase your dose by 5mg to 10mg of CBD every 2 to 3 days to find your optimal dosage.

You may also start with higher doses, which is fine, but it’s essential to know that you may not notice the same effects after a couple of days or sometime after taking high doses. That’s just because you built a tolerance for CBD, and you should take a 3-5 day break from taking any CBD to reset your tolerance levels.

CBD FAQ for 2024 & Beyond

Let’s wrap up with some answers to common CBD questions:

1. What Are Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, or CBD Isolate?

What is Full-Spectrum CBD?

Full-spectrum is a term used to describe a CBD hemp extract that contains a combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant oils that are extracted out of hemp. Full-spectrum extracts can contain up to 0.3% THC.

What is Broad-Spectrum CBD?

A broad-spectrum extract is very similar to full-spectrum, except that all THC is removed. This CBD type will show no detectable THC levels.

What is CBD Isolate?

CBD isolate is a crystalline form of CBD that is usually 99.9% pure CBD. This type of CBD extract doesn’t contain any other cannabinoids, terpenes, or plant compounds.

2. Which Type of CBD Extract is Best?

Without a doubt, buy full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. Why? These extracts contain other beneficial compounds that synergistically work together to interact with even more receptors than CBD can, producing an “entourage effect.”

3. What is the Entourage Effect?

The entourage effect is the term used to describe multiple cannabis compounds working together synergistically. This synergistic effect increases the activity of multiple receptor channels to enhance the benefits of CBD.

4. Why is CO2 extraction better for CBD?

Many hemp extraction processes leave residual solvents behind that can be passed along to the purified extract. CO2, however, is a harmless and natural substance, so CO2 extraction doesn’t result in residual solvent contamination in hemp-derived CBD products.

5. Does CBD Show Up on a Drug Test?

Although the chances are low, CBD can show up on a drug test if you use full-spectrum CBD since it can contain up to 0.3% THC. If you’re worried about THC showing up on a drug test from taking CBD oil, you should purchase broad-spectrum CBD as it is THC-Free. Colorado Botanicals, which earned our #1 spot for the best CBD company of 2024, manufactures an excellent broad-spectrum CBD oil.

6. What part of the hemp plant does CBD come from?

CBD, along with all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, is found in the flowers of hemp plants.

7. Is hemp seed oil the same thing as CBD oil?

No, hemp oil is not the same as CBD oil, so make sure to read the label. Hemp seed oil is from hemp seeds and is used in cooking, beauty products, or as a nutritional supplement as it contains nutrients, fatty acids, and protein.

On the other hand, CBD oil is extracted from the flower and buds of hemp. This oil includes CBD, minor traces of other cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN, along with terpenes and flavonoids.

8. Why is MCT oil sometimes used in CBD oil?

MCT oil is widely used in CBD products for a few good reasons:



• CBD has low bioavailability, and MCT oil increases the amount of CBD your body can use

• MCT oil evenly distributes CBD hemp extract, allowing a consumer to simply fill the dropper to their desired CBD dosage

• MCT oil is tasteless

• MCT oil is a rich source of fatty acids

9. Can CBD oil be USDA-certified organic?

Many brands cultivate hemp using organic methods even though USDA organic hemp certification remains unavailable. According to leading hemp legal scholars, it may even theoretically be possible to achieve USDA-certified organic status for CBD.

10. Can CBD Oil Expire?

Yes, CBD oil expires - even high-quality CBD. It usually lasts for 12 to 18 months until it goes bad. Here’s how to preserve and extend the life of CBD oil and other CBD products:

• Store CBD away from direct sunlight as it can damage cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids

• Keep CBD away from hot places such as a stove or oven as high heat can also cause hemp compounds to degrade

• Preserve CBD oil in air-tight containers

• Store your CBD oil in cool places that don’t experience temperature fluctuation