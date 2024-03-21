10 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Sleep Gummies Reviews

To rank the 10 best CBD gummies for sleep and insomnia, we tested the products’ effectiveness and looked into third-party lab reports, sleep gummy ingredients, reviews and more.

CBD gummies for sleep have become an increasingly popular method of combating the all-too-common issue of poor sleep. We've all struggled with sleepless nights at some point. Whether you struggle to fall asleep, wake up frequently, or feel groggy the next day, you’re probably looking for some relief. While numerous prescription medications for sleep are readily available, many people prefer to turn to a natural sleep aid like cannabidiol (CBD) for potential relief—without the nasty side effects. Unfortunately, the CBD space is becoming increasingly saturated, with companies continuing to flood the market year after year. This makes it difficult for customers to choose a decent CBD product. It isn’t easy to distinguish quality products from snake oil. If you’re looking for a product to support sleep and promote relaxation, you’re in the right place: we at the Observer have done the heavy lifting for you. We've compiled a list of the best CBD gummies for sleep and insomnia on the market. In this guide, we examine crucial factors like third-party testing, hemp extraction and purification processes, full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options, and more.

How We Chose The Best Gummies for Sleep

If you’re looking to buy CBD gummies for sleep, you may be overwhelmed by the number of options out there. There’s no shortage of brands promising that their CBD gummies provide a restful night's sleep.

To help you make a decision, we focus on specific benchmarks that help us identify the best CBD sleep gummies available.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Quality CBD companies always ensure that their products are tested by a third-party lab—that is, an independent lab. A third-party lab report, also called a certificate of analysis, verifies the contents of a CBD product so that you know exactly what’s in the product you’re taking.

As such, we only recommended lab-tested gummies that have certificates of analyses from independent, ISO 17025-compliant labs.

This proves:

• The types of cannabinoids and terpenes present

• The absence of harmful heavy metals, pesticides, fungi, and solvents

• The content of CBD and terpene per bottle

Additionally, we scrutinize the labs conducting the third-party testing, prioritizing brands who steered clear of in-house tests.

CBD Gummies for Sleep Formula

Fancy packaging and marketing strategies are nothing without a winning formula. For a CBD sleep gummy to be effective, it must blend tried-and-tested ingredients to create a product that works as advertised.

All CBD gummies in our list include either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD gummies contain all of the natural compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants, such as flavonoids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids—small amounts of THC are present, though never more than 0.3%.

Broad-spectrum gummies are THC-free (though trace elements may still be present) but still contain a host of valuable terpenes and flavonoids.

However, some differ in their dosages and use of additional ingredients. All the gummies in our list fall within the following dosage ranges (per gummy):

• CBD: 10mg-50mg

• CBN: 2mg-10mg

• THC: 1mg-2mg

• Melatonin: 2mg-5mg

Many companies add other natural ingredients that are said to be effective sleep aids, such as chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm.

Brand Reputation

Customers tend to gravitate toward brands with a long history of providing quality products and services—the CBD market is no different.

While a CBD brand's longevity may suggest it's worth considering, it doesn't tell customers the whole story. For this reason, we consider additional reputation-based factors, such as:

• Independent reviews that detail customer service and product quality

• A history of unsupported health claims

• Whether the company has been subject to any FDA warning letters

Collectively, these factors indicate whether a brand's CBD products are worth a customer's time and money.

Gummy Ingredients

The best CBD gummies will undoubtedly boast top-quality ingredients. Anything less indicates a company willing to compromise on product quality and efficacy.

In creating our list, we considered the following:

• CBD source: Gummies made using organically derived hemp CBD ensures they’re free of harmful pesticides and chemicals.

• Natural vs. artificial sweeteners: The best gummies typically use natural ingredients (like organic cane sugar or fruit juices) to sweeten their gummies. These options are generally healthier and safer for people with dietary restrictions.

• Natural vs. refined flavoring and coloring: High-quality CBD gummies tend to have naturally derived flavors and colors.

• Dietary-restrictive ingredients: Pectin is a vegan-friendly alternative to gelatin and is now used by many of the top CBD brands.

• Other sleep aids: Some companies add other ingredients to promote relaxation and support sleep, such as melatonin, passion flower, and magnesium.

• Other additives: Chemical preservatives and high fructose corn syrup are some of the additives found in lower-quality CBD gummies.

Blind Product Testing

We always strive for objectivity. Unfortunately, human nature and open testing don’t always make that possible. This is where blind product testing comes into play. It helps us remove identifying features—such as packaging, brand information, and preconceived ideas—from the products during testing to avoid bias.

We've also dug a little deeper into the top brands

• Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

• Source of hemp

• CBD oil extraction method

• Company certifications - GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

• Overall pricing and value for money

• Use of whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

• Return policy and guarantee

Observer's Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2024: CBD for Sleep Reviews

The CBD gummy market is more competitive than ever, with new vendors and products entering the space every year. This can make it challenging for consumers to differentiate between quality marketing and quality products (which is what truly counts).

After a considerable amount of research, we've compiled a list of well-rounded, top-quality CBD gummies that are sure to help anyone looking for a better night's sleep.

Here are our favorite CBD gummies for sleep in 2024.

1. Colorado Botanicals visit colorado botanicals

Brand Highlights

Colorado Botanicals find themselves at the top of our list. The brand continues to go from strength to strength in 2024, adding new and exciting products like their full-spectrum "Sleep+ Gummies" to an already impressive range.

What really sets Colorado Botanicals apart is their ingenuity and relentless commitment to growing and manufacturing standards.

Their FDA-approved manufacturing facility, ISO 9001-certified lab, and GMP 21 certification position them at the forefront of safety, quality, and compliance in the CBD space.

Key Points

• Vegan, non-GMO, organic, & gluten-free CBD products

• Up to 15% discount for subscribers

• Over 3,500 customer reviews and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot

• 60-day free returns

• Uses organically grown hemp

• Unmatched and proprietary purification process

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Provides live chat, e-mail, and phone support

• Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 certified

• Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility

• Endorsed by Forbes, LA Weekly and Discover Magazine. They’ve also won our Best CBD Company and Best CBD Oil of 2024 award.

Colorado Botanicals “Sleep+” CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

In late 2023, Colorado Botanicals welcomed a new member to their gummy family: the CBD "Sleep+ Gummies."

Much like their other offerings, Sleep+ CBD gummies are a product of the company's state-of-the-art, proprietary CO2 extraction and separation purification processes.

The result is a contaminant-free, full-spectrum gummy rich in cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Add to this a soothing blend of natural sleep aids — namely melatonin, 5-HTP, GABA, lemon balm, and magnesium — and you have a gummy that's a best-seller in the making.

Potency-wise, you can expect 10mg of CBD per gummy (300mg per bottle). If you're feeling hesitant to try these gummies out, Colorado Botanicals gives you added peace of mind with their 60-day risk-free guarantee, which means you can get your money back if you’re not completely satisfied.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Full-spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 10mg

• Total CBD: 300mg

• Count: 30

• Additional ingredients: melatonin, 5-HTP, GABA, lemon balm & magnesium

• Extraction method: CO2 extracted

• Return policy: 60-day free return policy

• Flavors: Blackberry

• Dietary information: Non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. No artificial flavors, artificial colors, sugar alcohols or high fructose corn syrup

Colorado Botanicals Proprietary Separation Purification Process

Colorado Botanicals leverages a proprietary separation purification process to remove impurities from CBD hemp extract without harming its beneficial compounds. By using precise, low-heat applications on hemp extract, they separate valuable substances like terpenes while removing unwanted impurities.

Many other manufacturers aren't willing or able to carry out the same process and instead choose to reintroduce synthetic terpenes after extraction. This leaves them with a product that lacks the same quality and purity found in Colorado Botanicals products.

Effectiveness

As expected, Colorado Botanicals Sleep+ gummies have received overwhelmingly positive feedback, with long-time CBD oil user Sandy, G. stating: “I’ve tried CBD oils before and never really noticed much difference in my sleep or “calmness”. I decided to give the Sleep+ gummies a try and am amazed at the sleep I’ve been getting…I sleep much more soundly and rarely wake up until it’s morning…”

Cherie, C. echoes this sentiment, saying, “ Perfect for what I need. My mind races at night so sometimes falling asleep is difficult. These sleep gummies help me relax and have a restful night. Nice flavor too.”

Taste

Colorado Botanicals Sleep+ gummies are only available in blackberry flavor, unlike their other CBD gummies, which come in natural orange and strawberry flavors.

So far, the taste has received relatively mixed reviews, with some liking it and others requesting the Sleep+ gummies be offered in other natural flavors as well.

Considering how new the product is, there isn’t much information regarding texture. We did, however, find one customer, Lorene B, who said, “Efficacy same as capsules. Texture is more like jelly candies not gummy bears as what I had in mind…”

Pros

• Full-spectrum profile with a host of terpenes

• Highly effective and fast-acting sleep CBD gummies

• Superior purification methods

• FDA-registered facility

• Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 certified

• 60-day free return policy (that’s how confident they are in their products)

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab tests

• Non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free

• No artificial or unhealthy additives

Cons

• Very limited flavor selection

• Taste has received mixed reviews

2. Elixinol visit elixinol

Brand Highlights

Elixinol's co-founder, Paul Benhaim, has been active in the hemp industry since 1991, but the U.S.-based manufacturing and distributing arm was founded in 2014.

To date, the company has amassed a diverse range of products, from CBD gummies and tinctures to topical balms and other nutritional supplements.

Key Points

• Vegan, non-GMO, organic, & gluten-free CBD products

• 25% off first order + subscriber-only promos

• Existed since 2014

• U.S. Hemp Authority-certified

• Third-party lab testing through Botanacour

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Uses organically grown hemp

• Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products are available

Elixinol CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

If you’d prefer CBD gummies without melatonin or THC, Elixinol's CBD Sleep Gummies may be a good choice. They’re formulated using a mixture of CBD and CBN. CBN, like CBD, is a natural compound found in hemp and cannabis plants. CBN may also promote restful sleep.

Elixinol guarantees products that are both ethically sourced and solvent-free. This is thanks to their U.S. Hemp Authority certification and CO2 extraction technology.

Each blueberry-flavored gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 2mg of CBN and comes in a bottle of 30 gummies (450mg total CBD).

Product Overview

• CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

• CBD potency (per gummy): 15mg

• Total CBD: 450mg

• Count: 30

• Additional ingredients: CBN

• Extraction method: CO2 extracted

• Return policy: 30-day free return policy

• Flavors: Blueberry

• Dietary information: Vegan, organic

Effectiveness

Recent reviews on Elixinol’s site indicate that the company's CBD sleep gummies are worth the investment.

Despite them interfering with her intermittent fasting, Heather K. states: “I have been using these gummies for just short of a month now, and have definitely noticed an improvement in my sleep quality…”

Janet B. was particularly chuffed that she had found an effective alternative to her usual supplement: "I needed an alternative to melatonin to help me sleep through the night. This helped a bit better than melatonin. I did wake up in the night, but found myself drifting back to sleep..."

Taste

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be many reviews praising the blackberry flavor of these gummies. Some users weren’t overly crazy about the taste, while others came to tolerate it over time.

Pros

• Perfect for those who need a THC-free gummy

• Third-party testing

• Vegan and organic

• Combines both CBD + CBN for enhanced performance

• 25% off first order + subscription promos

Cons

• Only one gummy flavor

• Doesn’t appear to be very tasty

3. CBDfx visit cbdfx

Brand Highlights

With more than 25,000 distribution points across 21 countries, CBDfx has become one of the industry's most prominent private CBD vendors.

Their continued success since their establishment in 2014 is a testament to their longevity and the quality of their products.

Interestingly, CBDfx doesn’t cultivate its own hemp. Instead, they claim they “expertly select’ organically grown, non-GMO crops that they send to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) facilities for further processing.

Key Points

• Organic, vegan and gluten-free

• No high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors and colors present

• All products are produced in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) facilities

• 60-day free returns

• Uses organically grown hemp

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Provides live chat, e-mail, and phone support

• PETA cruelty-free

CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

These vegan sleep gummies from CBDfx blend CBD with melatonin and a host of natural extracts to promote restful sleep.

Each gummy contains one of two 25mg or 50mg of CBD (depending on the chosen strength) and 2.5mg of melatonin. The 50mg gummies are particularly well-suited to long-time users and those with higher tolerances who may need a slightly higher dose to achieve the desired effects.

Calming agents, such as passionflower, lemon balm, chamomile, magnesium, and a proprietary blend of terpenes, have also been added to the formula, rounding off what is a well-balanced CBD gummy.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

• CBD potency (per gummy): 25mg, 50mg

• Total CBD: 1,500mg, 3,000mg

• Count: 60

• Additional ingredients: Melatonin, passion flower, chamomile, lemon balm, magnesium and terpene blend

• Extraction method: CO2 extracted

• Return policy: 60-day free return policy

• Flavors: Blackberry

• Dietary information: Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Effectiveness

CBDfx reviews appear to be a mixed bag. That said, there are still plenty of positive reviews, with one Trustpilot user, Joanne Rabot, saying: "I use the gummies non THC ones and they are fresh, strong and they work…I take them for muscle spasms and nerve damage and it reduces my pain from a 90 percent to a 20 percent on a daily basis…I recommend this company 100 percent, excellent customer service, excellent delivery, excellent product."

Taste

There seems to be some confusion about the taste of these gummies. They are said to be lemon flavored, though CBDfx doesn't explicitly state this on their product page.

Kelly, a verified buyer from the website, even describes the gummy as having a "vanilla flavor."



Overall, there are enough reviews to suggest that CBDfx has room to improve in the taste department.

Pros

• Widely available

• Broad-spectrum CBD contains no detectable traces of THC

• Coupon code offers 25% off

• Third-party lab testing

• Higher doses of CBD per serving (25mg, 50mg)

Cons

• No plain CBD options

4. CBDistillery visit cbdistillery

Brand Highlights

What started as one botanist's desire to provide alternative remedies to family and friends has since become a leading company in the CBD space.

Founded in 2016, CBDistillery came to fruition thanks to a group of Colorado natives who believe people deserve the right to reasonably priced, top-quality, and U.S.-grown CBD products.

CBDDistillery boasts one of the most impressive gummy ranges we've encountered, three of which are specially formulated for sleep.

Their gummies come in both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum variations—alongside other beneficial compounds such as melatonin—so there's something for everyone.

While we've noticed that the company lacks organic certification, CBDistillery states that it uses U.S.-based, third-party tested, non-GMO industrial hemp grown using natural farming practices.

Key Points

• Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products

• Up to 30% discount for subscribers

• Loyalty program

• 30% discount for military and first responders

• Over 19,000 verified 5-star customer reviews

• 60-day satisfaction guarantee

• Uses non-GMO, U.S-grown hemp

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

CBDistillery CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

CBDistillery caught our attention with their comprehensive range of CBD sleep gummies. Three of which are specially formulated for sleep. These include:

• shhh+ distilled (full-spectrum): Each gummy contains 25mg CBD, 5mg CBN, and 5mg THC

• shhh distilled (broad-spectrum): Each gummy contains 15mg CBD and 5mg CBN

• shhh distilled (broad-spectrum): Each gummy contains 30mg CBD and 5mg melatonin

Customers appear to enjoy all three variations, but after looking at each product, it's clear that the "shhh+ distilled" gummies, with over 450 reviews, have become people's go-to sleep aid.

This could be due, in part, to the synergistic effects (also known as the "entourage effect") that may occur when CBD is combined with THC. That said, 5mg of THC may a little too much for some users to handle. So if you’re not comfortable with the idea of ingesting CBD, we suggest sticking to one of the other “shhh” gummy formulas.

Whichever way you look at it, CBDistillery's decision to create three different CBD sleep gummy formulas further proves the company's desire to create products that cater to their customers' unique needs.

Product Overview (shhh+ gummies)

• CBD type: Full-spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 25mg

• Total CBD: 750mg

• Count: 30

• Additional ingredients: CBN, THC

• Extraction method: CO2

• Return policy: 60-day risk-free guarantee

• Flavors: Dreamberry

• Dietary information: Non-GMO

Effectiveness

Though we weren’t able to source many recent reviews from independent sources, the reviews on CBDistilliry’s website are largely positive.

Sherry, a verified buyer on the CBDistillery website, was ecstatic about purchasing shhh+ gummies: "...I have used a prescription sleep aid when needed for a few years now, but wanted to try something more natural and these gummies were recommended on an endurance sports social media page...One gummy before bedtime, for two nights in a row now has produced results equal to or better than my prescription and with absolutely no hungover feeling in the AM...I expected to notice some sort of difference, but the results exceeded my expectations..."

Taste

Each product has its own distinct flavor: shhh+ (Dreamberry), shhh CBD + CBN (Elderberry) and shhh CBD + melatonin (Wildberry).

Pros

• Extensive industry experience

• Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD

• Good selection

• 30% discount for subscribers, military, and first responders

• CO2 extraction

• Loyalty program

• Third-party tested

• Non-GMO

Cons

• Flavors are product-specific

• Relatively expensive

• THC content could be problematic for some

5. Koi CBD visit koi cbd

Brand Highlights

Koi entered the CBD space in 2015 on the back of their humble origins as a family-owned business that started in a Californian garage.



The brother, sister, and cousin trio that started this business still manage it to this day and have since turned their little business into a well-recognized brand.



Aside from its extensive CBD range, Koi also sells several e-liquids, psychedelics, and even kratom.



As is standard with modern CBD vendors, Koi uses an advanced CO2 extraction technique to create the best quality CBD gummies possible.



We're also pleased to see that they engage in third-party testing, the results of which are detailed and easy to access.

Key Points

• Subscribe and save 20%

• Military members, medical professionals, first responders and financially disadvantaged persons receive 25% off on all purchases

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Live chat, e-mail and phone support

KOI CBD “Nighttime Rest” Gummies for Sleep Review

Koi CBD's "Nighttime Rest" broad-spectrum gummies contain 10mg of CBD and 2.5mg of melatonin and come in 6, 20, and 60-piece containers.

The small, 6-piece packet is particularly convenient if you want to try their product without committing to a bigger bottle.

Nighttime Rest gummies are available in cherry limeade. However, we would've liked it if Koi gave their customers as many flavor options as they do with their THC products.

Koi CBD's website advertises a 30-day "risk-free" guarantee. However, after closer inspection, we noticed that customers must pay for return shipping, which is a pity.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

• CBD potency (per gummy): 10mg

• Total CBD: 60mg, 200mg, 600mg

• Count: 6, 20, 60

• Additional ingredients: Melatonin

• Extraction method: CO2 extracted

• Return policy: 30-day free return policy

• Flavors: Cherry Limeade

• Dietary information: Certified Vegan, 100% allergen-free and kosher

Effectiveness

We found it challenging to find independent reviews, although Koi’s site does have a substantial amount of positive feedback that suggests its gummies are effective.

Taste

Koi CBD’s Nighttime Rest gummies come in a delicious cherry limeade flavor. Unlike their THC range, that is the only gummy flavor available, which is rather unfortunate.

Pros

• Long tenure in the industry

• CO2 extracted

• Third-party lab tests are easy to obtain

• 20% subscriber discount

Cons

• No flavor selection on CBD-only gummies

• Return shipping fees

6. Cornbread Hemp visit cornbread hemp

Brand Highlights

Once again, Kentucky-based company Cornbread Hemp has made it into another of our lists for good reason. This small family-run business made a name for themselves by being the first vendor in Kentucky to acquire a USDA organic hemp certification.



Since 2018, Cornbread has been cultivating their hemp plants in the Bluegrass Basin, a spectacular, agriculturally rich region home to some of the best soil and water.



As a result, we believe that Cornbread possesses some of the finest CBD extract available on the market.

Key Points

• Vegan, non-GMO, organic, & gluten-free CBD products

• 20%% discount for subscribers

• CBD pioneer in Kentucky

• 30-day performance guarantee

• USDA Certified Organic Hemp

• Third-party lab testing

• Sugarcane ethanol extraction

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Loyalty points program

• An assortment of discount programs

Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

Cornbread Hemp's CBD sleep gummies are available in 750mg or 1,500mg options split into 30 edibles.

Each gummy in the 750mg bottle contains 25mg CBD and 1mg THC, while the gummies in the 1,500mg bottle are twice as strong.

What we found most interesting about Cornbread Hemp is its approach to extraction. Unlike most other CBD brands, Cornbread uses an organic sugarcane ethanol extraction process instead of CO2, which has earned them the USDA organic stamp of approval. Moreover, they claim the solvent "complements the flavor of the hemp flowers and adds a bit of sweetness."

Their "Flower-Only" process further highlights their unique approach toward manufacturing. Instead of using CBD extracted from all parts of the plant, they only extract cannabinoids from the actual flower, or bud. According to Cornbread Hemp, the Flower-Only process produces a richer, full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Full-spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 25mg, 50mg

• Total CBD: 750mg, 1,500mg

• Count: 30

• Additional ingredients: THC, USDA organic valerian root, chamomile and lavender

• Extraction method: Sugarcane ethanol

• Return policy: 30-day performance guarantee

• Flavors: N/A

• Dietary information: Organic, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free

Effectiveness

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD sleep gummies have amassed a 4.3-star rating out of 5 from almost 1400 reviews.

Trustpilot user, David O. said this about the gummies:”Started taking the 50mg gummies about 7 days ago for muscle inflammation. Taking one 50mg gummies at bedtime. Now sleeping thru [sic] the night and much less inflammation. Ordered more today. Great product. No noticable [sic] side effects.”

Matt A., a verified buyer on the site, was pleased with the effects on his sleep and inflammation, stating: “Helps me sleep better. These don't really get me drowsy, but I do sleep well when I take one before I lay down. Wake up refreshed and most mornings my inflammation has been down - been taking CBD for almost two months now.”

Taste

Cornbread Hemp doesn’t appear to offer any flavors for this product.

Pros

• USDA Certified Organic

• Grown in nutrient-rich soil

• Excellent terpene and cannabinoid retention

• Third-party tested

• Subscriber discounts

• Assistance Programs

• Reasonably priced

• 30-day guarantee

Cons

• Enough THC per serving to cause intoxication

• Ethanol extraction could leave solvent traces

• No flavor

Brand Highlights

The history of this remarkable company dates back to 2011. At the time, the six Stanley brothers were developing a unique strain by crossbreeding marijuana and industrial hemp.



Originally called "Hippie's Disappointment," this strain became one of the pioneering forces in the CBD industry, all thanks to a young girl: Charlotte Figi.



Charlotte developed Dravet syndrome (infant epilepsy) as a baby. After years of trying numerous treatments, she came across the brothers' oil and experienced immediate relief.



Her triumph eventually caused the FDA to approve Epidiolex, a CBD-based medication that many people now rely on. It's, therefore, easy to see why Charlotte's Web is one of the most celebrated and impactful brands in the history of the cannabis industry.

Key Points

• Long tenure and strong presence

• Considered a pioneer of the CBD industry

• U.S. Hemp Authority certified

• B-Corp certification

• 30-day return policy

• Grown using organic methods

• Discount programs

• Loyalty program

• CO2 extraction process

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

Charlotte Web's full-spectrum sleep gummies come in counts of 30, 60, and 90, each containing 10mg CBD and 1.5mg melatonin.

Lab reports show that the product isn't THC-free. Approximately 13.4mg of delta-9 THC is present in the 60-count bottle. Keep this in mind if you'd like to avoid THC entirely.

Charlotte's Web prides itself on being one of the first certification-driven companies in the CBD industry. However, we noticed their "third-party" COAs seem to take place in-house. Naturally, this makes us question the validity of their independent evaluation process.

Regardless, the company's longevity speaks for itself. Customer reviews also indicate that they've consistently produced quality products, although common critiques about their level of customer service persist.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Full-Spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 25mg, 50mg

• Total CBD: 300mg, 600mg, 900mg

• Count: 30, 60, 90

• Additional ingredients: Melatonin

• Extraction method: CO2 extracted

• Return policy: 30-day return policy

• Flavors: Raspberry

• Dietary information: Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Effectiveness

Charlotte’s Web has received generally positive reviews where effectiveness is concerned.

Trustpilot user, Carol Colegrove, was particularly impressed with the company’s sleep gummies, saying: “Hemp Extract-Infused Gummies for SLEEP” actually works like a charm! I got the raspberry flavor and it tastes like a gummy candy. Each serving has 10mg. Plant-Based Cannabinoids per serving that naturally relaxes; sleep comes easily. I can count on being sound asleep within 10 minutes of chewing a serving.”

Taste

Gummies using a full-spectrum, whole-plant formula tend to have a heavier hemp taste than others.

Fortunately, Charlotte Web’s raspberry flavor appears to do a good job of covering it up, with most of its customers enjoying the taste.

Pros

• Strong industry presence

• Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

• Several discount programs are available

• Loyalty program

• B Corp-certified

Cons

• Limited flavors

• “Third-party” lab tests were conducted in-house

• Issues with customer service persist

• Some COAs need updating

8. Medterra visit medterra

Brand Highlights

Founded in 2017, Medterra is keenly aware of the CBD industry's competitiveness. In response, they've gone above and beyond to stand out from the crowd.

The company possesses an industry-leading medical advisory board and a history of contributing to cannabinoid science through their collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine.

Key Points

• Tier-based loyalty program

• Provides full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products

• 30-day risk-free guarantee

• Easily accessible and detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides live chat, e-mail, and phone support

• Makes their CBD products available for clinical studies

• Provide a useful quiz to assist customers

• Military and disability assistance programs

• Industry-leading medical advisory board

• U.S Hemp Authority certification

Medterra CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

Customers looking for CBD sleep gummies are spoilt for choice with Medterra, with two fantastic options to choose from.

Users looking for a THC-heavy CBD gummy can try Medterra's "Deep Sleep" CBD gummies. These combine 25mg of CBD, 2mg of THC, a 3mg blend of minor cannabinoids and 3mg of melatonin to create what the vendor calls "true full-spectrum" edibles.

Those who'd like to avoid THC's psychoactive effects can instead purchase the company's "Sleep Tight" gummies. These 25mg CBD edibles contain a calming blend of chamomile, passionflower, and lemon balm combined with 10mg of 5-HTP, 3mg of melatonin and 100mg of l-theanine.

Both products are organic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO and gluten-free.

Product Overview (Deep Sleep gummies)

• CBD type: Full-spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 25mg

• Total CBD: 500mg, 1,000mg, 1,500mg

• Count: 20, 40, 60

• Additional ingredients: THC, melatonin

• Extraction method: CO2 extracted

• Return policy: 30-day risk-free guarantee

• Flavor: Mixed berry

• Dietary information: Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Effectiveness

As expected, reviews for Medterra's products are overwhelmingly positive.

The CBD Sleep gummies, in particular, appear to be a massive boon for the company's reputation, with Trustpilot user, Jon Vredenburgh saying: " The 5 star is only for their sleep gummies as they are the only thing of theirs I have tried, but I find them amazing. The ingredients are legit, maybe a little on the low dosage side but helps me sleep for sure."

Taste

Medterra’s Deep Sleep and Sleep Tight gummies come in natural flavors: mixed berry and blackberry lemonade. Based on customer reviews, the vendor seems to have done a good job of minimizing the “hempy” taste synonymous with so many CBD gummies.

Pros

• THC and THC-free options available

• Third-party testing

• Plenty of customer support channels

• Discounts available for military and disabled persons

• Organic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and gluten-free

Cons

• Limited choice of flavors

• The return policy is slightly restrictive

9. Nuleaf Naturals visit nuleaf naturals

Brand Highlights

Launched in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals is one of the longest-standing brands in the CBD industry, and for good reason.

The vendor boasts over 25,000 reviews on its site alone—an incredible achievement in itself.

We’re also pleased to see that NuLeaf holds a B-Corp Certification, earning an overall score of 84.8. This certification indicates that a company consistently meets verifiable performance, accountability, and transparency standards.

For perspective, the median score for ordinary businesses completing the assessment is 50.9.

Key Points

• A pioneer in the U.S. hemp industry

• Subscribers save 20% on all orders

• 30-day return policy

• Uses USDA-certified organic hemp

• Detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Products are formulated in FDA and Colorado Department of Health-registered, ISO, and cGMP-certified facilities

Nuleaf Naturals CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

NuLeaf Naturals have left no stone unturned in creating their top-quality CBD gummies.

The company follows a "seed-to-shelf" approach, controlling the entire farming and production process to guarantee high-quality, organic hemp.

A two-stage CO2 extraction process is carried out under cGMP-compliant conditions to create their pure CBD oil, which then undergoes strict third-party testing at an ISO-17025-certified lab.

The result is a CBD and CBN sleep gummy with 15 mg and 5mg, respectively, free of artificial ingredients.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Full-spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 15mg

• Total CBD: 450mg, 900mg, 1,350mg

• Count: 30, 60, 90

• Additional ingredients: CBN and other secondary cannabinoids

• Extraction method: Two-fold CO2 extraction

• Return policy: 30-day return policy

• Flavors: Mixed berry, goji berry

• Dietary information: Certified organic, vegan and gluten-free

Effectiveness

Online reviews indicate quality across the board, with Trustpilot user stating: "Fantastic customer service and high quality products."

Sharon T., a verified buyer on the website, wasn't sure at first, but soon realized the quality of the products: "I’ve had insomnia frequently for a very long time and this is the first product I’ve ever tried that has made a real difference for me. I’ve been sleeping much better since starting these gummies."

Taste

Nuleaf Natural’s CBD sleep gummies are available in natural mixed berry and goji berry flavors.

While these gummies don’t come in as many flavors as the standard CBD variant, we appreciate Nuleaf giving their customers more than one gummy flavor to choose from.

Pros

• Long tenure in the CBD industry with a great reputation

• Two-fold CO2 extraction

• USDA-certified organic hemp

• Third-party tested products

• Decent flavor options

• Uses FDA and Colorado Department of Health-registered, ISO, and cGMP-certified facilities

• Provides an easy-to-understand guide on reading lab reports

Cons

• Lab test results are not readily available without a batch code

10. Joy Organics visit joy organics

Brand Highlights

Last, but certainly not least on our list of the best CBD sleep gummies is Joy Organics.

This family-owned business was founded in 2018, just months before the 2018 Farm Bill — which legalized the regulated production of hemp — came into effect.

Since then, the company has become one of the leaders in the CBD space, striving to make a difference in the world, not just through its quality products but also through its sustainable practices such as:

• Carbon-neutral shipping

• Use of recyclable materials

• Regenerative farming practices

• Sourcing of organic materials whenever possible

Key Points

• Vegan, non-GMO, organic, & gluten-free CBD products

• 90-day, money-back satisfaction guarantee

• Subscribe and save 20%

• Uses organically grown hemp

• Up-to-date, detailed third-party lab test results

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Special discounts for veterans, teachers, students, first responders, medical workers and those who need financial assistance

• Loyalty programs

Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep Review

Organic materials lie at the heart of Joy Organics' ethos and marketing. So we were surprised to discover that some of their CBD gummies, including their sleep formula, don't carry the organic label.

Be that as it may, these vegan-friendly, gluten-free gummies contain a potent blend of CBD (30mg), THC (1mg), CBN (3mg) and melatonin (3mg).

They’re also the only gummies on our list offering a flexible and comprehensive 90-day money-back guarantee, suggesting that Joy Organics are more than confident about their product.

Product Overview

• CBD type: Full-spectrum

• CBD potency (per gummy): 30mg

• Total CBD: 900mg

• Count: 30

• Other beneficial ingredients: 1mg THC, 3mg CBN and 3mg melatonin

• Extraction method: CO2 extraction

• Return policy: 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee

• Flavor: Nighttime berry

• Dietary information: Vegan-friendly, non-GMO and gluten-free

Effectiveness

The reviews we came across were overwhelmingly positive. One Trustpilot user, Tamara, echoed many other customers' sentiments: "I use or have used nearly every product. I love the gummies, Oil and creams! I've been a customer for over two years now and regularly share/recommend to family and friends. Any time I needed to reach out, I always receive a prompt, kind response. If you have any questions or concerns, definitely ask, you will be heard! All my orders arrive safely and well packaged. This family owned company has changed my life and I'm forever grateful!"

Taste

Joy Organics CBD gummies for sleep come in a bright, tart, berry flavor, free of artificial flavorings.

Pros

• Loyalty program

• Assistance programs for various eligible individuals

• 30% subscription discount

• Full-spectrum formula

• Comprehensive 90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

• CBD gummies with THC and melatonin may not suit everyone

• Only one gummy flavor

• Some of the products lack organic-certified hemp

Is CBD Good for Sleep? What are the Benefits of CBD for Sleep?

More and more people are turning to CBD to promote more restful sleep and manage sleep disorders. But what does the research say? Does CBD really improve sleep quality?

Here is a look at the most current research to date.

CBD for Insomnia

The effectiveness of CBD for insomnia is promising — but not conclusive.

A systematic review of 34 studies published in 2022 looked at the use of CBD in the management of insomnia-like symptoms.

Of the studies that performed hypothesis testing, 4 of 7 using CBD predominant therapy and 12 of 16 using nearly equal ratios of CBD to THC therapy reported considerable improvement in insomnia symptoms. For example, it seemed to help some participants fall asleep faster.

Unfortunately, only two of the 34 studies focused on patients with insomnia. So while the results suggest that CBD alone or in combination with THC may alleviate the symptoms of insomnia, there’s still a need for further testing.

CBD for Sleep Apnea

Unfortunately, no clinical studies have examined the effect of CBD on sleep apnea, so there is no research to support its use in treating sleep apnea. However, CBD may help alleviate some of the symptoms related to sleep apnea, which could help improve a person’s overall quality of life.

For instance, it may help reduce depression. A 2020 study suggests that CBD may help alleviate depression, which is linked to obstructive sleep apnea.

CBD might also have the potential to reduce blood pressure. Research shows that obstructive sleep apnea episodes lead to an increase in blood pressure. One 2020 study suggests CBD may help lower stress-induced high blood pressure. Still, more research is required to support this potential benefit.

CBD for Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition that causes patients to experience an overwhelming urge to move their legs alongside other painful sensations. These urges tend to worsen at night, making it harder to get consistent sleep.

Aside from spontaneous, anecdotal reports of remission of RLS symptoms after cannabis use, there is no clear evidence to suggest that CBD can directly treat RLS.

However, research shows that CBD could be used to manage chronic pain.

How Does CBD Work for Sleep and Insomnia?

As mentioned earlier, a review of past research suggests that CBD may relieve insomnia, either alone or in combination with equal parts THC. To date, though, there is insufficient evidence accurately evaluating the effect of CBD on sleep and insomnia.

Clinical findings have been inconclusive due to:

• Lack of research

• Mixed results

• Anecdotal evidence

• Differences in test conditions

• Varying dosages

• Ratios of CBD to THC used

However, CBD may indirectly improve sleep and insomnia by alleviating underlying issues.

For instance, there is evidence to suggest that CBD may:

• Reduce anxiety levels

• Ease depression

• Alleviate chronic pain

• Reduce the frequency of REM sleep behavior disorder events in people with Parkinson's disease

CBD Gummies for Sleep vs. CBD Oil for Sleep

Gummies and oils are among the most popular methods for consuming CBD. Both work, but each has pros and cons that'll suit your needs. Here's a closer look at the two.

How They Work

CBD oils or tinctures are taken orally, ideally sublingually (under the tongue). This form of administration allows it to enter the bloodstream faster via tiny blood vessels under the tongue.

However, CBD gummies work their way through your digestive system. Only after you chew, swallow, and process them do the active ingredients enter the bloodstream.

The Convenience Factor

Gummies have become increasingly popular because of their convenience. They don't require measuring, so you won’t have to worry about making a mess. This makes them easy to integrate into your daily routine.

Oil requires a little more finesse to administer, as you need to measure a dose using a dropper. This can be messy even at the best of times and even cause some people to avoid using oil in a public setting.

Flavoring

Taste is a major pro for people who prefer CBD gummies. After all, it’s easier to take a health product every day if you find it delicious. You’ll find that brands offer a wide range of delicious flavors that help hide the off-putting "hempy taste" associated with many hemp-derived CBD products.

While flavored CBD oils are available, oils tend to have a more hemp-like taste than gummies.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Sleep?

CBD dosing doesn’t follow a one-size-fits-all approach. The dosage depends on factors such as your unique biology and the specific sleep issue you’re having.

Also, CBD gummies vary in potency: some contain as little as 2mg in each gummy while others can contain 100mg or more. While you might fall asleep faster with just one gummy from one specific brand, you might need two gummies or more from another brand.

To top it all off, because the FDA doesn't regulate CBD, there are no official dosing guidelines for CBD gummies.

How, then, do you figure out the appropriate number of gummies you’ll need?

Here are some tips you can use to determine the amount of gummies you should take for a night of sweet dreams.

1. Start low and go slow: Be conservative and start with a low dose (10mg or 25mg) about an hour before bedtime. If you don't notice any improvement in your sleep after a week or so, consider gradually increasing the dose. More experienced users might feel comfortable using a slightly higher dosage than beginners.

2. Prioritize quality: Only buy gummies from reputable vendors. Look for third-party testing certificates that verify the amount of CBD in each gummy. This way, you'll know exactly how much you're consuming.

3. Be patient and monitor: Consider keeping a sleep diary to track your progress. It’s a good idea to make a note of how much CBD you’re consuming, whether you’re experiencing any sleep problems, and whether you wake up feeling refreshed. Doing so will help you figure out if you need to adjust your dosage.

4. Consult a healthcare professional: If you're still unsure about how much CBD to take, have any underlying health conditions, and/or are on other medications, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional. They can provide you with personalized advice, help monitor progress, and manage potential drug interactions or side effects.

How Long Does It Take for Sleep CBD Gummies to Work?

Edibles usually start to take effect within 30 to 60 minutes. However, the true onset time of a CBD gummy depends on several factors.

For starters, you might feel that a hybrid CBD/THC gummy kicks in faster than a CBD-only gummy because THC makes people feel intoxicated.

Then there are individual physiological factors to consider, such as:

• Metabolism

• Diet

• Tolerance

• Weight

• Sex

It's also important to remember that chewables, such as gummies, have longer onset times than CBD oil because they need to pass through the digestive system before they enter the bloodstream.

The Verdict: What is the Best CBD Gummy for Sleep?

Picking the best gummy out of the bunch was no easy task. The competition is fierce in what is a highly competitive market.

At a glance, you may instinctively gravitate to the brand boasting the most "potent" gummy. We, however, approached our choice from a more holistic perspective.

In short, for a gummy to be considered the best, it needs to be manufactured by a vendor that:

• Remains transparent

• Conducts accurate third-party testing

• Cultivates or sources certified, organic hemp

• Provides full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products

• Uses cutting-edge technology

• Follows GMP-certified practices (ideally, they hold accreditation)

• Has a track record of largely positive, independent reviews

• Accurately labels their products

All the vendors on our list do a great job of coming close to these standards. But in our opinion, one stands head and shoulders above the rest in creating the best CBD gummies for sleep — Colorado Botanicals.

Aside from offering CBD sleep gummies with the perfect blend of ingredients, Colorado Botanicals continues to impress us with their unparalleled manufacturing standards, transparency, and impressive customer reviews.