10 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Best for Anxiety, Pain & Arthritis

Explore our expert picks for the top 10 CBD oils for dogs in 2024, carefully selected after thorough product reviews. These CBD oils are best for anxiety, pain and arthritis in your furry friends.

CBD oil for dogs is a novel concept, but animals have the same endocannabinoid system found in humans. With that in mind, dogs can enjoy the benefits of CBD tincture, CBD hemp oil and even CBD dog treats. Like CBD for humans, brands have created hemp oil for dogs that meet the same quality, safety and efficacy standards—at least most of the time. Like conventional CBD oil, which varies in quality and potency, so does the variety we give our furry friends. Naturally, it makes sense for pet parents everywhere to do their due diligence and ensure that the therapeutic products aren't doing more harm than good. Although research is still ongoing, the right CBD product may offer life-changing health benefits. Dog owners all over the United States report results addressing health issues, including: • Anxiety

• Epilepsy

• Pain

• Inflammation

• Appetite

• Mood

• Cancer Again, these aren't verified through full clinical studies or the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), but we'll discuss the available evidence later. But where to start? Fortunately, we've ranked the 10 best CBD companies for dogs based on specific objective benchmarks, saving our valued readers hours of work so they can focus on what matters: their pets.

How We Chose Our Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Staying objective is crucial to ensure aspiring CBD customers receive the best guidance possible. To facilitate this, we base our findings on several benchmarks.

While no brand will get a perfect score in all of the below areas, we look for companies that balance those effectively.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Most CBD products are third-party lab tested, thanks to increased consumer awareness about the industry's unregulated nature.

But while third-party tests are crucial for ruling out contaminants like pesticides, fungi, microbes and heavy metals, they also ensure accountability. Proper tests are accessible, easy to read and fully outline the product's cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

Customer Reviews

CBD company websites are flooded with satisfied customers offering glowing reviews of their products. Although this feedback may be true, it's also likely selective. We'd never reasonably expect CBD brands to post overwhelmingly negative product reviews.

Consequently, we can't rely on those sources. Instead, sites like TrustPilot and Reddit offer better insight into a brand's popularity, its strengths and areas of opportunity (if any).

Blind Product Testing

Finding the right product means eliminating bias. Some of these brands are well-known, so it's easy for some people to fall for brand recognition, even if they're unaware.

To prevent this, we tested each product by removing the label and letting the results speak for themselves.

Brand Reputation and Transparency

While good tenure helps credibility, we see it as more of a bonus than a dealbreaker. Some of the companies on our list are small but have enormous potential.

As for transparency, we look for detailed descriptions of the brands' hemp sources, cultivation, processing, testing and extraction. The more we see under the proverbial hood, the better.

We've also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

• Formulations and concentrations for different dog sizes

• Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

• Source of hemp

• Extraction method

• Company certifications—GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

• Overall pricing and value for money

• Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

• Return Policy and Guarantee

Observer's Best CBD Oil for Dogs in 2024

After thorough testing and research, Colorado Botanicals obtained our number-one spot. However, nine other contenders on our list deserve consideration, with their own unique formulas and philosophies.

Read on to learn what different companies have to offer and ensure your dog receives the perfect CBD oil product for his or her needs.

1. Colorado Botanicals VISIt colorado botanicals

Company Highlights

After a strong and comfortable lead as Number One in 2023, Colorado Botanicals continues its legacy in 2024.

Good products need to start from the ground up. In other words, sourcing and manufacturing are two critical key areas (albeit not the only ones) that Colorado Botanicals understands.

Their broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp extract products start in an FDA-registered manufacturing facility, along with an ISO 9001-certified lab.

Colorado Botanicals also adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), meaning they produce their CBD hemp oil using techniques and equipment agreed upon by manufacturing experts.

Another thing we like about the vendor is their advanced extraction process. Conventional CO2—although the cleanest approach—relies on high heat. Consequently, the method destroys most cannabinoids and terpenes, making the final product a fraction of the potency compared to its plant source.

To preserve potency, Colorado Botanicals upgraded their CO2 process. Thanks to the assistance of trained technicians, scientists and engineers, the brand uses special equipment to cleanly separate the cannabinoids and terpenes at low temperatures.

Thanks to their approach, Colorado Botanicals retains up to five times as many cannabis compounds as its competitors, such as CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDV, CBT and more.

Third-party testing is a must. But for added safety, Colorado Botanicals tests its products from seed to sale. While growing its own non-GMO hemp plants, the vendor ensures that the soil is free of contaminants, preventing problems before they begin.

Similar testing occurs during the extraction and production processes. This multi-faceted approach to CBD hemp oil production virtually guarantees that no bacteria, fungi, chemicals or heavy metals are in the final product.

Colorado Botanicals is so confident in its products that it offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. If a CBD user (or their pet) isn't impressed with the hemp oil, they can return opened or unopened products for a full refund.

Why We Love Colorado Botanicals CBD Oil for Dogs

Colorado Botanicals Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats is the best in its class for several reasons.

As we mentioned earlier, their hemp oil products are thoroughly tested from seed to sale, ensuring that pets don't ingest harmful toxins and organic contaminants.

Colorado Botanicals uses broad-spectrum CBD oil, which is (in our opinion) a safer option since dogs can experience THC toxicity more easily than humans.

We also commend Colorado Botanicals on its value. This high-quality CBD oil for dogs will last several months at just $59.99 per 750mg bottle.

Tested for purity in state-of-the-art lab facilities, Colorado Botanicals can guarantee each batch is effective, pure and safe.

Product Highlights

• 60-day money-back guarantee (risk-free purchase)

• Superior proprietary CO2 extraction process

• 750mg (25mg/mL)

• Unflavored

• Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains almost no THC

• Organically-sourced

• Non-GMO

• GMP and ISO 9001 Certified facility

Customer Reviews

As of 2024, Colorado Botanicals proudly obtained over 3,000 verified positive reviews on various independent sites, including TrustPilot.

For instance, Trust Pilot user "Elia Oberon" was initially skeptical about pet CBD. But Colorado Botanicals CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats proved its worth. She explains:

"[Our dog] can move around but has been limited in her movement since I’ve known her.

Within the first month she was able to get up the stairs."

But this isn't the only instance where Colorado Botanicals may have helped improve a dog's quality of life. According to "Susan Cote" Cobo's product helped her terminally ill dog:

"This oil is easy to give him and really seems to be helping keep him comfortable and engaged."

Pros

• Best extraction method in the industry

• Excellent customer service feedback

• Good value

• Organically-sourced

•Tested throughout cultivation, manufacturing, and extraction

• Broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil (THC-Free)

• 15% discount for subscribers

• Loyalty and assistance programs for eligible individuals

Cons

• One product option

2. Chill Paws visit chill paws

Company Highlights

Chill Paws is a new arrival on our list, one of a growing number of CBD vendors that focus exclusively on dog CBD oil and other products.

Aside from a decent selection of CBD hemp oil extracts, the company also offers CBD dog treats, cat products, and topicals like CBD balm.

The company opened in 2019 under Tim Nasimul, following the future owner's experience administering CBD to an ill 12-year-old Himalayan cat. He noticed how expensive hemp oil CBD products were at pet stores and how hard it was to find high-quality CBD oil for dogs or other pets.

Chill Paws was founded on the principle that quality and affordability can co-exist.

The brand's 30 mL bottles contain 1,000, 500, or 250 mg of full-spectrum CBD. Organically sourced from domestic hemp, each product is third-party lab-tested to verify purity and labeling accuracy.

Chill offers a fair return policy. Customers who are unsatisfied with a product can return it for a full refund within 30 days. It's not remarkable, but it offers much more leeway than some other companies.

Most likely, there will be returning customers taking advantage of the 20% discount for subscribers.

We appreciate Chill Paws (and some others on our list) because they specialize in hemp plant products for animals. While this doesn't mean other brands can't make CBD for dogs that are equal or better in quality, being a specialist carries certain credibility. Chill Paws CBD products have big shoes to fill in a competitive market, but they filled them spectacularly.

Why We Love Chill Paws CBD Oil for Dogs

Chill Paws CBD Oil for Dogs brings a lot to the table. Offering the whole-plant goodness of full-spectrum CBD is the best option for strong therapeutic effects.

We can't ignore the fact that full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs contains THC. However, the amount is minimal and shouldn't have any intoxicating effects. But as we mentioned, third-party test results are available for peace of mind.

There is no need to worry about trace solvents because Chill Paws CBD Oil for Dogs is CO2-extracted—although the process can have varying impacts on quality.

Although expensive compared to CBD for humans, Chill Paws offers expertise that makes their products worth the ticket prices.

Chill Paws is pet-focused and can concentrate on animal products. Therefore, they offer three different concentration options, giving pet parents more flexibility.

Overall, we strongly recommend Chill Paws as a go-to for well-formulated, high-quality, pet-specific hemp plant extracts.

Product Highlights

• Full-spectrum CBD tincture

• CO2 extraction

• Third-party tested

• Organically-sourced

• Available in 1,000, 500, and 250 mg bottles

• 30-day money-back guarantee on opened or unopened products

• 20% subscriber discount

Customer Reviews

Despite our best efforts, we weren't able to find any independent customer reviews. We scoured sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), TrustPilot, Reddit and social media, to name a few.

Is this a bad thing? With such a competitive market, it's hard to stand out. Chill Paws may have something great, but it's an uphill battle that they're still (successfully) fighting. Nonetheless, we couldn't ignore this lack of independent feedback, which impacted their ranking on our list.

It's unfortunate. From our experience, the products were phenomenal. We're happy to give Chill Paws our Number Two spot.

Pros

• Whole-plant extract

• Lab tested

• Solventless extraction

• 20% discount for subscribers

• Multiple options

• Reasonably priced

Cons

• Small number of pets may have adverse reactions to THC

• More expensive compared to most CBD oil for humans

3. Medterra visit medterra

Company Highlights

Founded in 2017, Medterra isn't the longest-standing brand on our list. However, their seven years of operation were well-spent. Today, the company carries a respectable line of CBD products, including CBD oil for dogs.

Although they offer high-THC "true full-spectrum" products and regular full-spectrum, their pet option is made with isolate suspended in MCT oil.

We also appreciate the brand's transparency, which reveals one of the best purification techniques available. Medterra describes it as “a whole plant CO2 extraction process…to draw the hemp from plant material and filter out inactive ingredients while maximizing active ones.”

With third-party tests to confirm cannabinoid content and thorough descriptions of Medterra's history, production and extraction method, customers can confidently shop for their furry friends.

Unfortunately, Medterra falls short in testing. None of their full-spectrum or "true full-spectrum" options show terpenes in their test results. However, we can give them a pass in this case since their CBD oil for pets is made from isolate, stripped of everything but CBD.

But oil isn't their only option for animals. CBD dog treats are also available and formulated with non-cannabinoid herbal extracts for sleep or joint health.

Why We Love Medterra CBD Oil for Dogs

The first thing we notice about Medterra Pet CBD Oil is its value. The 300, 750 and 1,200 mg oils retail for $29.99, $39.99, and $54.99, respectively. However, customers can save even more with the 30% discount for subscribers, along with free shipping and a generous share of sales and promotions.

The price is likely due to the product's isolate formula, which is significantly cheaper than Medterra's full-spectrum counterparts intended for humans.

Additionally, for the first time on our list, we found CBD for pets that comes in multiple flavors—something many human-focused vendors don't offer.

In addition to plain oil, Medterra offers beef—and chicken-flavored options. Although not palatable for humans, dogs and cats will love them.

We briefly mentioned Medterra's extraction process, which appears to be more refined than conventional high-temperature CO2 purification. But if that isn't enough, their product is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, domestically sourced, and non-GMO.

Product Highlights

• CBD isolate

• Available in 300, 750, and 1,200 mg options

• Proprietary CO2 extraction

• Non-GMO

• Third-party lab tested

Customer Reviews

Despite our positive experience, Medterra has mixed reviews. The biggest complaint (which is often the main issue with many vendors) is about shipping times and returns.

Reviews of the actual products are typically better. We weren't able to find any customer posts—positive or negative—in our usual sites. However, people who purchased Medterra's pet oil on Amazon generally provided better feedback.

For instance, Amazon user "Gip" says:

"My 2 girls are 14-year old, sister felines. Lily started hissing at her sister about 8 months ago, around the time we were packing up our house to sell and move out of state. The cats have never lived in another house. Both cats seem to be more relaxed with the hemp oil. They lick the oil right off my finger, which is very lucky considering they are extremely finicky."

Gip isn't the only one highly satisfied. "Globetrotter" refers to Medterra's pet oil as a "hug in a bottle, " stating:

"Medterra Relaxing Hemp Oil Pet Drops [are] a lifesaver for our anxious pup! With its calming formula, it's like a gentle hug in a bottle. It works wonders during thunderstorms or fireworks, soothing our furry friend's nerves. Plus, it's all-natural, giving us peace of mind. Highly recommend for any pet parent dealing with anxiety-prone pets"

Despite room for improvement in customer service, feedback on the oil for dogs and cats is more positive than negative.

Pros

• Non-GMO

• U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

• THC-free

• Excellent value

Cons

• Chronic issues with delivery and customer service

• Isolate weakens the therapeutic "entourage effect"

Company Highlights

Another new contender, Penelope's Bloom, was founded by Kerstin Minassian. The brand's origin story is eerily similar to Chill Paws, our second-place contender. Following a health scare and back surgery on her French bulldog, Penelope, Kerstin Minassian wanted to avoid dangerous—and costly—prescription medication.

However, the pain associated with disc degeneration isn't something that can go untreated, especially with an aging dog. But at the time, pet CBD oil was an afterthought for most vendors. Minassian, therefore, decided to provide quality, affordable and effective CBD products for dogs and cats

Penelope's Bloom focuses on animal CBD products (again, like its counterpart), which we find highly respectable.

In a proverbial sea of substandard CBD oil, or conventional oil labeled "for pets," companies like Penelope's Bloom give consumers therapeutic options they can trust.

Penelope's also focuses on ethical sourcing, offering non-GMO, organically grown, cruelty-free, vegan CBD oils, CBD dog treats and other options.

Penelope's Bloom offers solvent-free extract using CO2 purification (albeit with no details on the process). However, individuals who are concerned can check the brand's lab results, which are available at the click of a mouse.

Building on quality sourcing, Penelope's Bloom is also environmentally conscious, using only recycled materials in their packages.

Finally, Penelope's Bloom is the perfect company for animal lovers who want to give back to their furry friends and communities. Part of the company's proceeds go to different non-profit animal organizations and rescue shelters.

Despite their respectable prices and deals, however, Penelope's Bloom doesn't have the best return policy. Only unopened "qualified items" in their original packaging are eligible for a refund, and the deadline is 30 days.

Why We Love Penelope's Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs

Penelope's Bloom pet products are made with full-spectrum CBD extract, offering a robust cannabinoid and terpene profile.

The brand offers decent value. Although not the cheapest, their dog CBD oil comes in 250, 500, 750 and 1,000 mg options. Prices range from $39.99 to $79.99.

Customers can save 20% with subscription discounts, along with occasional promotions that offer incremental savings. For instance, customers can now save 15%, 20% or 25% depending on whether they purchase, one, two or three items.

We also appreciate Penelope Bloom's approach to CBD dosing. Each product has a weight guideline on the label, with the 250 mg marketed for dogs up to 30 pounds, increasing up to 120 pounds for the 1,000 mg pet oil.

Flavors are available but limited. Customers can purchase plain oil or a separate product infused with peanut butter flavor.

Product Highlights

• Full-spectrum CBD

• Available in 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 mg

• CO2 extraction

• Non-GMO

• Third-party tested

• Organically-sourced

• Vegan and gluten-free

Customer Reviews

Although Penelope's Bloom says they have over 800 verified reviews, they appear on their website. We couldn't find anything on independent sites like Reddit, TrustPilot or even Amazon.

We can't help but notice that this is the second pet-centered CBD brand on our list with a small online presence. But with pet CBD being such a niche product, it's hardly surprising that companies like these have a smaller market share.

Nonetheless, customer reviews offer a lot of critical, independent information, which is why this affects the brand's score.

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBD

• Four dosage options with weight guidelines

• Lab-tested

• Organically sourced

• Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

• Environmentally conscious

• Every purchase helps animal non-profits

• 20% discount for subscribers

Cons

• No independent customer reviews

• Restrictive return policy

5. Holistapet visit holistapet

Company Highlights

Holistapet was founded in 2017 with the same goal as its predecessors on our list: to provide high-quality, clean, safe and effective CBD for dogs and cats. Judging by what we've seen and experienced so far, the brand has done this spectacularly.

One thing we noticed was Holistapet's customer-focused approach. Although many brands claim that their customer service is a priority, independent online reviews paint a different picture. However, Holistapet takes customers—and product quality—very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that they offer a 90-day guarantee on opened and unopened products. Holistapet isn't the first vendor to have such a generous return policy, but it's a rare gem that allows customers to purchase with peace of mind.

Speaking of customer-focused, Holistapet gives back to its valued clients with different incentives. Aside from a 25% discount for subscribers, individuals can sign up for the HolistaPals membership. This involves various perks, most notably "Holistapoints," which customers earn through purchases. Additionally, they can get bonus points by promoting the company through reviews or by following on social media.

With CBD still shrouded in mystery—especially for dogs and other pets—information is hard to come by and even harder to confirm. However, Holistapet offers various written resources that customers can access for educational purposes.

CO2 extracted and lab tested (with the results posted online), Holistapet is a specialized brand that pet parents can trust.

Why We Love Holisapet CBD Oil for Dogs

Holistapet CBD Oil For Dogs is a phenomenal product. Made from full-spectrum CBD hemp extract, the product is available in 150, 300, 600, 1,200 and 3,000 mg per bottle. In short, there's an option for dogs of any size.

Speaking of the target market, dogs don't have to endure the "hempy" taste that isn't customary in their diet. Animals with more discerning palates can enjoy the natural flavors of chicken or salmon.

Product Highlights

• Full-spectrum CBD

• Available in sizes ranging from 150 mg to 3,000 mg

• CO2 extracted

• Non-GMO

• Third-party tested

• Chicken, salmon or plain flavor options

Customer Reviews

Although independent customer reviews were difficult to find among some of our previous contenders, Holistapet boasts over 4,000 reviews on Trustpilot alone. They also maintain a respectable score of 3.9 out of five stars.

For example, Trustpilot user "Cynthia S." says:

"Rocky our rescue suffers anxiety with thunderstorms and fireworks. We live in an area where thunderstorms can pop up without any notice....When I came across HolistaPet CBD for dogs with anxiety I decided to give it a try. It works quicker and better than the prescription meds. AMEN and a thank you from Rocky and us!"

Meanwhile, "KB" is also happy:

"The product that I have been purchasing for the past several years has helped my dog’s arthritis and inflammation in his hips and legs. He no longer limps and is relatively pain-free. It has certainly improved his quality of life. Thank you, Holistapet."

Despite rave reviews about the product's performance, Holistapet's main areas of opportunity are its customer service and shipping issues.

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBD offers the best therapeutic effects

• Made from domestically-grown hemp

• Non-GMO

• Pet-friendly flavors

• 90-day money-back guarantee

• Mostly positive customer reviews

Cons

• Issues with shipping and customer service

6. FOCL visit focl

Company Highlights

Established in 2018, FOCL's mission is to provide humans and animals with the best extract possible. FOCL creates targeted effects for some products using other natural ingredients, such as minor cannabinoids, adaptogens and plant infusions.

Like many brands before it, FOCL was born from one person's eye-opening health experience. Founder and CEO Ken Lawson tried natural supplements to potentially address the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome. His success set the wheels in motion for FOCL's entry into the CBD market.

With 2018 being such a pivotal year for hemp legalization, the passing of the Farm Bill lit the fuse that set off an explosion of CBD vendors—albeit with varying degrees of quality. Seeing a vacuum in the CBD market for reliable, safe and effective CBD products, Lawson worked to fill that void.

FOCL keeps close control over growth and cultivation. In 2019, the brand established an organic hemp farm, producing quality industrial hemp without GMOs or chemical fertilizers.

To continuously maintain quality, FOCL follows Good Manufacturing Practices and independently tests its products, providing a certificate of analysis for customers to review.

Customers enjoy the same perks we expect from a CBD brand. Signing up for a subscription provides free shipping (non-subscribers have to spend at least $40) and a 20% discount on every order. All purchases are also backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

FOCL also deserves credit as an educational resource, covering topics ranging from health to history. Unfortunately, individuals have to scroll to the bottom of the main page to find the blog link.

Why We Love FOCL CBD Pet Drops for Dogs

FOCL CBD Pet Drops come in 300 and 600 mg concentrations per 30 mL bottle. The broad-spectrum formula ensures that pets aren't exposed to THC (albeit at a minor therapeutic cost).

The prices are reasonable, with the products retailing for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively—although these prices drop more with the 20% subscriber discount. Customers can also save more by buying in large volumes, which offers further price reductions.

We also noticed that FOCL has one of the most comprehensive dosing guides, available as an easy-to-read graphic on the product page.

Product Highlights

• Broad-spectrum CBD

• 300 and 600 mg options

• Non-GMO

• Third-party tested

• Subscriber discount and loyalty points program

• Available in peanut butter, "Wild Salmon" and "Savory Chicken"

Customer Reviews

FOCL's site is full of positive reviews. Unfortunately, independent sources didn't reveal any consumer testimony.

As we said before, this isn't a dealbreaker. But hopefully their place in the market will grow enough to garner some non-biased feedback.

Pros

• Non-GMO

• No THC

• Lab-tested with results posted online

• GMP Certified

• Monitored in-house "from seed to sale"

• Three flavor options

• Handy dosing guide and informative blog

Cons

• No independent customer reviews

• Only two dosage options

7. Honest Paws visit honest paws

Company Highlights

"Honest Paws" is an appropriate name for our next contender. Founded in 2016, the brand is a household name among many pet parents seeking reliable therapeutic benefits for their animals.

CEO and founder Chelsea Hunt-River tried giving her dog CBD after prescription medications failed to address the animal's numerous medical needs. After hearing of cannabidiol and cannabis-derived medicine, she purchased CBD oil online.

Chelsea noticed almost total recovery within a month. However, the product she purchased was intended for humans. Although equally as effective, 2016 was an uncertain time for CBD. Strict manufacturing standards weren't nearly as prominent in the industry, with pet products in their infancy.

After seeing a potentially untapped target market, River-Hunt created Honest Paws. Today, the brand doesn't just offer CBD hemp oil for dogs. Years of tenure in the industry led to a massive product line that also includes CBD dog treats, topicals, non-cannabinoid health supplements and more. They even offer CBD-infused peanut butter, which dogs no doubt love.

It's safe to say that Honest Paws has the largest selection of pet products on our list, made even more accessible with their 15% subscriber discount.

But what about quality? We're happy to report that all these years of development helped Honest Paws establish a long line of best practices we expect from CBD brands. Organic, non-GMO and third-party tested, Honest Paws is a one-stop shop for pet cannabinoid supplements and other related CBD products.

Customers can also shop confidently thanks to Honest Paws' 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Why We Love Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs

We're highly impressed with Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs. Aside from the usual best practices mentioned above, Honest Paws has some of the best selections we've seen.

This brand is the first on our list to split its CBD oil for dogs into three different categories:

• Calm: infused with chamomile for relaxation

• Mobility: with turmeric to support joint mobility

• Well: full-spectrum CBD hemp oil to be used in a daily routine for wellness

But the selection doesn't stop there. The products each come in four different concentrations at 125, 250, 500 and 1,000 mg.

However, quality can sometimes come at a cost. Honest Paws' products are more expensive than most companies we've covered. For instance, the 125 mg option.

Product Highlights

• Organic full-spectrum CBD

• Non-GMO

• Third-party tested

• Formulated for targeted effects

• Available in 125, 250, 500 and 1,000 mg

• Weight recommendations attached to each dosage option

Customer Reviews

It wasn't hard to find mountains of independent customer reviews. Furthermore, they get enormous bragging rights, with a 4.7 out of five rating on Trustpilot.

But what makes them unique in this respect is that we didn't have to look for reviews outside the Honest Paws website. Instead, they proudly post Trustpilot feedback—good or bad—directly on each product page.

A quick browse through the reviews shows a well-balanced company that mastered both product quality and the elusive customer service that many brands seem to lack. They also have a human directly address each negative review with an apologetic message and an attempt to correct the issue. This is a breath of fresh air, considering so many businesses use copied and pasted templates that feel robotic and disconnected.

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBD oil

• Organic and non-GMO

• Three different categories with four dosage options

• 15% discount for subscribers

• Large selection of other pet products

• Excellent customer feedback

• Responsive to complaints

Cons

• Expensive

• Full-spectrum CBD contains some THC

8. NuLeaf Naturals visit nuleaf naturals

Company Highlights

A frequent recurring brand on our list, NuLeaf Naturals needs little introduction (at least to us).

A veteran of the CBD industry, NuLeaf was founded in 2014 and has sold top-tier CBD since then. Of course, this came at a price, but the products were worth the cost. NuLeaf now offers a wide range of hemp-based supplements, including CBD oil for dogs.

NuLeaf Naturals more than earns its title as a provider of whole-plant CBD extract organically grown with no fillers, flavors, chemicals or contaminants. Of course, this comes at the cost of a strong, "hempy" flavor, but the benefits are worth it for those who can tolerate the taste.

One of our concerns in the past was NuLeaf's apparent secrecy about its extraction process. However, they've since lifted the curtains and revealed that they use subcritical and supercritical CO2 extraction, followed by third-party lab tests.

Why We Love NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD Oil

NuLeaf Naturals is known for its strict control of cultivation and production. Our top-ranking brands adopt this "seed to sale" approach, which is reflected in their products.

The brand's full-spectrum pet oil is available in 300, 900 and 1,800 mg concentrations. However, the total milligrams increases due to oil volume, so serving sizes are fixed at 60 mg/mL—a generous amount nonetheless.

Prices range from $19.99 for the 300 mg variation to $89.00 for the 1,800 mg oil. On the surface, this seems inexpensive. However, the 300 and 600 mg options only come in 5 and 15 mL, respectively—quite pricey for the volume. Customers can reduce the cost with a 20% discount for subscribers.

Product Highlights

• Full-spectrum CBD

• Cutting-edge CO2 extraction

• Three concentrations, each containing 60 mg/mL

• 20% discount for subscribers

Customer Reviews

NuLeaf Naturals has no shortage of independent feedback. However, reception is mixed, with a 2.5 out of five rating on Trustpilot. After looking at the reviews, we noticed the same pattern affecting many CBD brands. Customers rave about the products, but aren't generally happy with service and shipping.

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBD

• Strong emphasis on purity

• Advanced CO2 extraction

• Organic and non-GMO

• Third-party tested

• 20% discount for subscribers

• Assistance programs for eligible individuals

Cons

• Issues with customer service

• Concentration is fixed at 60 mg/mL

• Expensive

9. CBD Dog Health cbd dog health

Company Highlights

CBD Dog Health opened its doors in June of 2018 with the same goal as its many counterparts: to provide safe, effective CBD formulated with animals in mind.

The brand's founder, Angela Ardolino, experienced the benefits of full-spectrum CBD oil and was surprised by the results. As an animal lover, she took it upon herself to build a brand that offers whole-plant products for dogs and cats.

CBD Dog Health carries an assortment of full-spectrum CBD treats, oils, topicals and more, all infused with natural non-cannabinoid extracts, like turmeric and hemp seed oil, for added potency and absorption.

Why We Love CBD Dog Health Pet CBD Oils

Taking a page from some competitors, CBD Dog Health offers its pet oil in three different categories:

• Heal: plain full-spectrum CBD oil for general wellness

• Ease: with turmeric and frankincense for joint support and allergies

• Calm: with lavender for relaxation and mood improvement

The full-spectrum CBD oils come in 60 mL bottles as Original Strength and Extra Strength, containing 550 or 1,110 mg.

At $74.99 and $115.99, the products are a bit pricey at face value. However, considering they contain twice as much liquid as their competitors, the cost is reasonable.

Product Highlights

• Full-spectrum CBD oil

• Three formula options

• 60 mL bottles

• Available in 550 and 1,110 mg concentrations

Customer Reviews

CBD Dog Health's website has a healthy (no pun intended) number of positive reviews. Unfortunately, its presence doesn't appear large enough to have gained any independent feedback.

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBD oil

• CO2 extracted

• Third-party tested

• All-natural with herbal infusions for added benefits

• 10-15% discount for subscribers

Cons

• No flavor options

10. PureKana visit purekana

Company Highlights

PureKana opened in 2017, when CBD pet products were less prominent. This gave them time to master CBD formulation, and they used that time well.

Initially offering organic, full-spectrum CBD for humans, they've seen the demand from pet parents everywhere looking for natural ways to improve their animals' lives. To that end, they created a pet oil formulated and tested to maintain the same rigorous quality standards.

The brand proudly states that it follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with CO2 extraction to leave no trace solvents, chemicals, and organic contaminants. As expected, each product batch is third-party tested for safety, purity and label accuracy.

Although PureKana's pet oil dents your wallet, the 30% subscriber discount helps offset that cost. Meanwhile, their 30-day money-back guarantee offers returns on opened and unopened products. However, customers have to pay for return shipping.

Why We Love PureKana CBD Oil for Pets

PureKana CBD Oil for pets is made from full-spectrum CBD extract with no botanical additives or artificial flavors.

The brand made this oil with dogs in mind, as evidenced by the natural bacon infusion that few pets can resist. Unfortunately, the product is only available as a single 500 mg option with a 10 mg/mL concentration.

Such low potency is acceptable for small or medium-sized dogs, but larger breeds will consume it too quickly, making it impractical for some dog types.

Furthermore, the price is rather steep at $45.00 for a 30 mL bottle. But we can let this slide slide since PureKana has the most generous subscriber discount on our list. However, we can't help but feel that the high price is a way to incentivize subscriptions.

Price aside, PureKana delivers on quality and flavor. We'd like to see their line of dog CBD oil expand soon.

Product Highlights

• Full-spectrum CBD oil

• CO2 extracted

• Available in 500 mg

• Bacon flavor

Customer Reviews

PureKana is an established and trusted brand—but don't take our word for it. The company links independent Trustpilot reviews directly on its website, revealing an impressive 4.4 out of five stars.

"Susanne" from Trustpilot was highly impressed, saying:

"Very good product. I did my homework and found this to be very safe, effective and using sound processes and ingredients. I used to work in pharmacovigalance so I take this seriously.

They also ship on a timely basis and respond quickly with any query.

My son also uses their products."

"Catherine Jackson" praises how user-friendly the product is:

"Easy to understand product description helped me purchase the right oil dosage—so helpful to a first time buyer. Thank you!"

Pros

• CO2 extracted

• Full-spectrum CBD oil

• Simple, clear instructions

• Blends well with wet food

• 30% discount for subscribers

• 30-day money-back guarantee on opened and unopened products

• Appealing flavor for dogs

Cons

• Expensive

• Price may be a way to incentivize subscriptions

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs?

There's very little conclusive evidence about the benefits of CBD for humans, let alone dogs. However, while dogs and humans are biologically different in most respects, vertebrate and invertebrate animals have an endocannabinoid system. These include mammals, reptiles, fish and birds, along with invertebrates like sea urchins and nematodes.

This crucial network of receptors and signaling pathways allows us (and much of the animal kingdom) to experience the potential health benefits of cannabinoids, including CBD, for overall health and wellness.

Many pet parents swear by CBD products, claiming hemp-derived CBD increases their animals' quality of life. But let's see what the data says about pet CBD oil for dogs.

Anxiety and Stress

Like humans, dogs can get stressed. Although their worries rarely extend beyond loud noises or where they put their chew toys, some canines may suffer from PTSD as a result of abuse or simply be skittish.

Regardless, many dog owners say the health benefits of CBD on their dogs shine through—and some research may back this up.

According to one article by Cornell University, dogs in a placebo-controlled experiment were given CBD and then monitored for anxiety. The research showed that 83% of the animal subjects showed a notable decrease in anxious behaviors.

But this isn't the only example. A 2023 publication from Frontiers in Veterinary Science examined the preventative effects of CBD prior to stressful situations. 20 dog subjects were placed in a randomized, placebo-controlled study. The cannabinoid group was given THC-free CBD oil at 4 mg/kg.

The CBD group demonstrated less anxiety than the placebo subjects when faced with situations like car travel or separation anxiety.

Pain

Like humans, dogs will experience pain throughout their lives. Whether due to injury, chronic illness, or age, a pet's body is just as susceptible as any other animal's. Humans already use CBD products to help with pain relief, especially for joint pain and chronic pain. It only makes sense to try and replicate those results for a dog's health.

A 2020 experiment in the journal Pain tested the analgesic effects on dogs with osteoarthritis (OA). This painful condition seriously damages joint health in humans and animals, leading to chronic pain that limits the quality of life.

According to the study, 20 mg of CBD was enough to reduce the activity of cytokines, which trigger the inflammatory responses that lead to severe pain in OA patients.

Studies on dogs and CBD appear limited to osteoarthritis pain relief, as are many human studies. It appears that much of cannabidiol's analgesic benefits—especially related to joint pain—are tied to its anti-inflammatory properties. With this in mind, let's look at inflammation next.

Anti-Inflammatory

CBD isn't the only cannabinoid believed to have anti-inflammatory effects. But its non-intoxicating nature, along with increased THC sensitivity in dogs, makes CBD preferable to its psychotropic counterpart.

A 2023 review of existing literature examined five studies examining pain relief from OA-related joint pain. The 2023 paper in Frontiers found consistent results indicating CBD could reduce inflammation and the pain it causes.

The methods and types of extracts varied from full-spectrum CBD hemp oil to CBD isolate, but all generated consistent results.

However, the review authors have some concerns. Specifically, the five articles in question had a high chance for bias, weakening the already small amount of evidence available.

Epilepsy and Seizures

Of CBD's potential health benefits, epilepsy treatment (in humans) is the only function backed by double-blind clinical studies.

However, the same can't be said for more common forms of epilepsy.

Like humans, dogs are susceptible to seizure disorders. Conventional treatment is available with certain medications, but the side effects can be difficult to handle. Naturally, pet owners would rather find alternatives that don't have such a capacity for harm.

This brings us to a groundbreaking study from Colorado State University, where dogs with idiopathic epilepsy (epilepsy with no known cause) were split into CBD and placebo groups.

Researchers discovered an average of 33% reduction in seizures in the dogs who received full-spectrum hemp extract. Although 33% is notable, it's not as impressive or effective as some antiepileptic drugs. Ultimately, the authors conclude that the results are promising but slightly underwhelming. They call for further research into the benefits of CBD for epilepsy in dogs.

Cancer

CBD continues gaining traction for its potential anti-cancer properties. Although conclusive research is still far off, preliminary studies are promising.

A 2021 study published in Veterinary and Comparative Oncology tested CBD's effects on canine cancer cells. The researchers tried treatment with just CBD and in conjunction with conventional cancer treatment.

The full-spectrum hemp extract helped promote cell death but—perhaps unsurprisingly—worked better when combined with standard cancer therapy.

Either way, it's possible that CBD may play a future supportive role against cancer in both humans and animals.

Where to Buy CBD Oil for Dogs?

Colorado Botanicals ranked highest on our list of best CBD oils for dogs. Although they checked all the boxes, the other featured competitors may suit some individuals better.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Your Dog

Shopping for the right CBD takes some due diligence, since CBD products aren't regulated. Always look for the following features:

Broad-Spectrum

Although we recommend full-spectrum CBD hemp oil for humans, it's not the best choice with dogs. Pet CBD oil should be THC-free, because dogs are more susceptible to the effects.

Dog CBD oil can also be made with isolate, but it lacks the other beneficial compounds necessary for the best therapeutic effects.

Ingredients

All-natural ingredients are the best choice. Artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or other synthetic components will not improve a dog's overall health. Fortunately, reputable brands (like the 10 on our list) don't use synthetic additives.

Value

Finding the best CBD oil for dogs at the right price is a delicate balancing act that requires some research.

Many people become hyper-focused on pricing. While this is understandable, value isn't about getting the cheapest CBD product. Instead, determine what dosage and formulation is best for your pet's health, then try to find the best one that fits your budget.

Customer Feedback

We rely on customer feedback as part of our criteria, and we recommend shoppers do the same. However, it's best to look outside the brand's website for independent reviews since companies can't skew or censor these sources.

Third-Party Tests

We've mentioned third-party tests before and we'll reiterate it now: independent lab analysis is crucial. Without this process, it's difficult to determine if a product contains high-quality CBD oil.

Don't purchase a CBD product from any brand that doesn't conduct and publish tests.

Understanding CBD Potency

Conventional wisdom tells us that potency is directly correlated with dosage when it comes to CBD tinctures and oil.

However, we've explained earlier how pure CBD isolate—while reaching up to 98% potency—is inferior to its broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD hemp oil counterparts.

CBD works differently than products that are dose-dependent. Cannabidiol is biphasic, meaning its efficacy works in a curve rather than a straight line. Typically, therapeutic supplements or pharmaceutical drugs have a stronger effect (or become toxic) as the dose increases.

When demonstrated in a graph, CBD's pattern looks like a hill or a bell curve. The "top" of that hill is the ideal dosage. Naturally, falling short of the right dose will reduce the product's efficacy. However, the biphasic nature also means too much CBD will negate the therapeutic benefits.

Consequently, it's impossible to know the ideal dose.

We must also consider biochemical factors like age, body size, weight and even gender. Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products also contain other critical compounds that affect the experience.

In short, it's hard to understand CBD potency because not even the scientific community can provide consistent answers. CBD oil can change from batch to batch, unlike pharmaceutical drugs containing a precise, pre-dosed amount.

Types of CBD Oil for Dogs

There are three types of CBD oil available, which we'll quickly explain.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the best option because it's processed to retain all of the hemp plant compounds, including up to 0.3% THC.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum is similar to full-spectrum hemp extract. However, this product contains—at most—trace amounts of THC. Although slightly hampered by a lack of THC, broad-spectrum CBD products contain critical terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

CBD Isolate

Isolate is CBD in its purest form. At almost 98%, isolate contains the highest concentration of CBD. It lacks the "hempy" flavor of other oil types, making it more palatable for dogs.

However, isolates are stripped of all other cannabis compounds. As a result, dogs don't experience the full string of benefits that broad or full-spectrum CBD oils offer.

How to Give CBD Oil to Your Dog in Just 3 Steps

There are a few ways to administer CBD oil to your dog. Ultimately, the approach you choose depends on your pet's specific needs and preferences.

To properly administer CBD oil to your dog, follow the below steps.

1. Choose a CBD Product

Like CBD oil for humans, there are a few ways for dogs to consume isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum hemp extract.

Sublingually

Putting the CBD oil under your dog's tongue is the fastest, most direct way. Usually, CBD oils come with a syringe or dropper.

Although simple, pet parents may struggle with this for the same reason humans do: the taste. People aren't generally fans of the strong, earthy taste of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil. Consequently, the animal won't want to ingest the product.

Add to Food or Water

Adding CBD oil to a dog's water or food may work better for some pets. Although it won't mix with water-based liquids, it may dilute the flavor.

However, adding the oil to your dog's food is a better option. Dry food will absorb the oil and mask the taste, while the stronger aroma of wet food will achieve the same thing.

CBD Dog Treats

Some vendors offer CBD treats. These products are conventional dog treats—such as biscuits—typically infused with full or broad-spectrum hemp extract. Essentially, they're a dog's version of CBD gummies.

These products are usually well-received because they come in various dog-approved flavors.

2. Determine the Dosage

Dogs have the same endocannabinoid system as humans, meaning they can experience the same effects and benefits—albeit at a lower dose.

Your pet's endocannabinoid system—like a human's—needs time to adjust to CBD products. Therefore, the "start low and go slow rule" also applies.

While the effective dose varies depending on factors like your dog's weight or age, every animal needs to follow the gradual dosing process.

Start with the smallest amount possible and gradually increase it every few days.

3. Observe Your Dog's Response

Unfortunately, dogs can't tell us if the hemp plant CBD oil is helping. Monitor your dog's behavior throughout the process. Many pet parents notice visible improvement within a few days or weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil for Dogs

Having a few questions or concerns about CBD oil for dogs is perfectly understandable, especially since your pet's overall health is at stake.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?

Yes, CBD oil is safe for dogs, as long as it's made with high-quality ingredients and thoroughly tested for purity and safety.

How Fast Does CBD Oil Kick in for Dogs?

The amount of time it takes for CBD oil to kick in for dogs depends on a few things, including:

• Sensitivity

• Biochemistry

• Age

• Empty or full stomach

• Body weight

Typically, CBD oil's effects can appear within 30 minutes to two hours.

Can Dogs Overdose on CBD Oil?

No, dogs can't overdose on CBD oil. The World Health Organization declared in 2016 that CBD is safe for consumption with no possibility of addiction or abuse.

However, taking too much oil can lead to side effects, such as:

• Drowsiness

• Increased or decreased appetite

• Mood changes

• Gastrointestinal issues

• Headache

Although unpleasant, side effects from CBD oils are rare, mild and usually short-lived.

Will CBD Oil Make My Dog High?

No, CBD oil won't make your dog high. Even full-spectrum hemp extract contains no more than 0.3% THC, accounting for a minor fraction of the total cannabinoid profile.

However, dog owners can always opt for broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil, which contains almost no THC.

Can You Travel with CBD Oil on a Plane?

Yes, you can travel with CBD on a plane anywhere in the United States. However, we don't recommend carrying the product to another country since many have draconian cannabis laws.

How Much CBD Oil to Give Your Dog?

Start with a small amount and work your way up until you notice improvement. As we covered earlier, there's no universal dose.

How Much CBD Oil to Give Your Dog With Cancer?

The study we cited earlier showed promising results, but it fails to disclose the dosage used. However, considering the thousands of breeds available, it's impossible for one small study—even one that mentions dose—to provide a general answer.

Follow the "low and slow" approach to gradually introduce CBD oil to your dog, and follow the manufacturer's instructions (if any).