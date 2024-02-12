10 Best CBD Oils of 2024: Top CBD Brands Reviewed

After carefully reviewing and testing dozens of the top CBD brands, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best CBD oils to buy in 2024.

Often imitated but never duplicated, Colorado Botanicals tops our list of the best CBD oil from all the leading CBD brands we've examined. However, nine other companies offer CBD oil products at comparable quality to most cannabidiol extracts sold online—albeit not quite on par with Colorado Botanicals. With the industry constantly changing, so do our rankings. Below is our updated list of the ten best CBD oils to buy in 2024 after reviewing hundreds of CBD products. Choosing the right full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum CBD oil is a huge undertaking that could result in costly disappointments. This is particularly important in an industry that is so underregulated and where many companies use similar marketing strategies. The good news is that we've researched for you and vetted the best CBD oil to buy in 2024. Whether you're looking for the best full-spectrum CBD oil, the best CBD oil for pain, or the best CBD oil for everyday use, our reviews will help you purchase with confidence. Below is our 2024 list of the ten best CBD oils to buy in 2024.

Each of our selected vendors offers some excellent CBD tinctures. It's easy to find the best full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum cannabis plant extracts, whether you want to use CBD for pain, relaxation, anxiety, or anything else.

How We Chose the Best CBD Oils

Many factors go into our list, including the cannabinoids and terpenes involved. To objectively identify the best CBD brands on the market, we focus on specific benchmarks or milestones. As a result, we provide an objective analysis of the best CBD oils available. Ultimately, it depends on the customer's needs. Some people want a better overall hemp extract, while others zero in on a few “dealbreakers.” We’ll address these factors and more.

Third-Party Lab Testing

As CBD is unregulated, it's critical to get third-party lab reports to confirm that the CBD oil is free of heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and microbes. Additionally, there are concerns about mislabeling.

Lab tests confirm information such as:

• Cannabinoids and terpenes

• Quality

• CBD per serving

• Total CBD per bottle

Flavor

While scientific evidence may support the efficacy of cannabidiol and other cannabis sativa plant extracts, the flavor can be tough to overcome. But while some consumers may dismiss it as a normal "hempy" taste, it can also indicate trace solvents and substandard purification methods.

Brand Reputation

Brands can gain a reputation in many different ways. A CBD company with a long history is more likely to offer a better experience than a company just getting off the ground—emphasis on “likely.” We’ll see shortly how bigger isn’t always better. In addition to product quality and customer service, we vet vendors through independent reviews. Brand credibility is greatly enhanced by a large amount of mostly positive feedback. When an overwhelming majority of customers have recommended CBD products, there’s a good chance clients will enjoy them as well.

Extraction & Purification

CBD hemp oil manufacturers typically use three extraction methods. They are as follows:

• CO2 Extraction

• Alcohol

• Hydrocarbon (propane or butane)

Despite their pros and cons, CO2 is the safest and best method for extracting CBD, but it is also the most expensive. Additionally, ethanol extraction has some drawbacks, and hydrocarbon extraction is the worst method for extracting CBD. However, the last two extraction methods may leave trace solvent traces behind.

Transparency

Transparency is a rare thing in many industries. Knowing where a CBD product comes from is essential since individuals regularly consume it. Organic hemp plants produce the best CBD oils, whether full-spectrum hemp extracts, broad-spectrum oils, or isolates.

“Organically-grown,” “organic,” and “certified organic” are commonly used by CBD companies to describe their hemp sources. Although these labels differ slightly, they imply that hemp farmers do not use synthetic pesticides or chemical fertilizers. With the right genetics, hemp plants produce more potent cannabinoids and terpenes, generating more essential cannabis compounds.

Blind Product Testing

The most scientifically reliable way to evaluate CBD tinctures is through blind product testing. Our goal is to be objective, but human nature makes that difficult. Blind product testing is effective at removing that human variable. We stripped identifying features from over 40 CBD oil vendors, including labels and designs, so our CBD oil testers could avoid bias.

We've also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

• Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

• Source of hemp

• CBD oil extraction method

• Company certifications - GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

• Overall pricing and value for money

• Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

• Return Policy and Guarantee

Best CBD Oil Reviews: Our 2024 Recommendations

The CBD hemp oil market has a lot of competition, making it hard for untrained eyes to determine what CBD oil is best. We, on the other hand, believe that the product falls on a quality spectrum.

As we review the best CBD oils in 2024, remember that the brands on our list are not necessarily the best for everyone. What you find most effective determines the "best" CBD brand. Our list is a guideline, with any of the following brands being excellent choices.

1. Colorado Botanicals Best CBD Oil & Highest Rated visit colorado botanicals

Why Colorado Botanicals Made Our List of the Best CBD Oils to Buy in 2024

Based on our objective criteria, Colorado Botanicals carries the best CBD oil in general because of the quality of their CBD oil extract, the feedback from our blind product testing, third-party lab reports, customer service, and more.

Brand Highlights

While other brands make the cut for being “high-quality,” Colorado Botanicals raised the bar higher. They caught our attention with their unique extraction and purification process that we haven’t seen with all the companies we’ve vetted. Colorado Botanicals understands not only cannabis science but pharmaceutical technology science that allows them to separate compounds using low heat. In the process, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds, such as terpenes, that other manufacturers fail to do.

They’re recommended by Forbes, Discover Magazine, and LA Weekly for the quality of their products. We also awarded them as the Best CBD Company of 2024.

A quick overview:

• 60-Day Free Returns

• Over 3,500 reviews on Trustpilot and their website

• Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and organic CBD

• Proprietary and unique purification process

• Organically grown hemp

• Easily accessible Third-Party Lab Reports

• Potency options are 10, 25, 50, and 100mg of CBD per serving

• Offers both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum products

• Many discount options are available, including Subscribe and Save 15%

• A short quiz to help find the right CBD product

About Their CBD Oil

Colorado Botanicals offers the most potent, well-manufactured CBD we've seen. Although not a budget brand, they managed to find an excellent balance between value and quality. Learn more about their CBD oil below.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Colorado Botanicals offers CBD oils in 30 mL bottles ranging from 300 to 3,000 milligrams of CBD. These range in price from $29.99 to $199.99, depending on the potency:

• 300mg (10mg/mL)

• 750mg (25mg/mL)

• 1,500mg (50mg/mL)

• 3,000mg (100mg/mL)

CBD Types

Colorado Botanicals offers full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options, giving CBD users the choice between a small amount of THC or THC-free products.

Flavor(s)

Individuals have limited flavor options, with the only two available being peppermint or unflavored.

Colorado Botanicals Purification Method & THC Removal Difference

Colorado Botanicals understands pharmaceutical technology. They apply this knowledge to separate cannabis compounds using a proprietary low-heat process. In turn, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds, such as terpenes, that other manufacturers fail to do.

Most companies use a degradation process to remove THC. This involves heating the plant extract until the THC evaporates. Unfortunately, this can also harm minor cannabinoids and terpenes, weakening the final product.

Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, uses a gentle separation process that, unlike degradation, won’t destroy valuable compounds. However, it comes at extensive costs, lower yields, and a chemical engineering background.

Targeting Terpenes: The Colorado Botanicals Difference

Terpenes are oily compounds found throughout the plant kingdom. They also may offer health benefits to humans when ingested or inhaled. Colorado Botanicals is one of the few brands that were found with a third-party lab report on their terpene profile, proving their hemp extract contains terpenes.

Here is a screenshot of a recent lab report:

Here are three noteworthy terpenes

Beta-Caryophyllene

Despite being a terpene, beta-caryophyllene still binds with the CB2 endocannabinoid receptors. It is believed it may help curb inflammation and pain in the peripheral nervous system, based on an August 2020 study from Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Bisabolol

A less common cannabis terpene, bisabolol, could pack a serious therapeutic punch. One 2009 review in the Journal of the American Oil Chemists' Society noticed a variety of possible applications it may help with, including:

• Anti-inflammatory

• Anti-tumor

• Antibiotic

• Analgesic

Linalool

Linalool stands out as a rare terpene, showing it may hold anti-seizure benefits—but that's far from everything. According to prominent cannabis researcher Ethan Russo in a 2017 edition of Advances in Pharmacology, linalool may show promises in other roles, like:

• Sleep aid

• Antidepressant

• Anti-anxiety

• Analgesic

Discounts Offered

Colorado Botanicals provides two discount programs:

• 15% for subscribers

• 15% discount Assistance Program for emergency workers, first responders, and educators

Return Policy

Colorado Botanicals offers an excellent return policy. Customers can return opened or unopened products within 60 days, with shipping included.

Pros and Cons of Colorado Botanicals

Overall, Colorado Botanicals more than earned its top spot.

Pros

• Very effective CBD oil

• Highly recommended by many top reviewers

• 60-Day Free Returns

• Excellent customer service and fast responses

• Carries Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD Oils

• Non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free

• No artificial ingredients

• Uses Organic MCT Oil rich in Omega 3, 6, & 9 in its CBD oils

Cons

• Good value, but it may be out of some budgets

• Only two flavor options

2. NuLeaf Naturals Best Whole Plant Tinctures Visit nuleaf naturals

NuLeaf Naturals may not be our top contender, but it came very close. This brand follows many of the best practices we'd expect for our Number One pick.

Brand Highlights

The excellent NuLeaf Naturals products are hugely popular, with many verified positive reviews. NuLeaf Naturals has grown from whole-plant CBD to include other products as well.

Some key points:

• 60mg/mL

• CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD, and delta-8, and delta-9 THC are also available

• Sourced from organically-grown hemp

• Full-spectrum CBD

• 20% discount for subscribers

• Free 2-3 day shipping

About NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil

Since its inception, NuLeaf Naturals has emphasized purity and whole-plant goodness, steering clear of inferior CBD isolate products in favor of full-spectrum.

CBD Potency & Pricing

NuLeaf Naturals offers plain CBD oil in several sizes. However, the concentration remains the same at 60mg/mL. Customers can purchase larger volumes for better value, ranging in price from $49.00 to $249.00 as follows:

• 900mg

• 1800mg

• 3,000mg

• 6,000mg

CBD Types

In line with its strict whole-plant values, NuLeaf adheres to full-spectrum cannabis plant extracts. While this is arguably the best approach from a therapeutic standpoint, THC content is a concern for some.

Flavor(s)

As of this review in 2024, none of NuLeaf's CBD oils are flavored.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

NuLeaf is an excellent option for those needing raw, whole-plant products. "Just the basics" should be the brand's motto, but this is far from bad. Sometimes, the simplest options are the best.

Unfortunately, that philosophy doesn't work for all CBD users. Specifically, people trying to avoid THC won't be able to purchase from NuLeaf. But those who do are quite satisfied.

For instance, TrustPilot user Frank Hogan says: "I have used three or four different CBD oils Full Spectrum using Hemp flowers with good results. But I have NuLeaf Naturals and another bottle next to it...I always Grab NuLeaf Naturals. It just works Better !!! True Full spectrum...It works all over !!"

Meanwhile, Justin Nukem writes: "Excellent service and products. For premium CBD oils, try NuLeaf Naturals! NuLeaf is now part of my dietary supplements."

Discounts Offered

• 20% for buying two products

• 25% with the purchase of three items

• 20% discount for subscribers

• Assistance program for low-income households, veterans, first responders, and more

Guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all unopened products. However, customers have to pay for shipping, which can take up to two weeks for the refund to complete.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Full-spectrum CBD oil

• Third-party tested using Botanacor - the same lab as our top vendor

• High cannabis compound retention

• Organic hemp

• No artificial ingredients

• Huge selection of other cannabinoid products

Cons

• Extremely expensive

• No THC-free options

• Only a 10% discount for subscribers

• No returns on opened products

• No flavors offered

3. Lazarus Naturals Best by Price and Value visit lazarus naturals

Another big contender we want to recognize is Lazarus Naturals for its excellent balance between value and quality.

Brand Highlights

Lazarus Naturals opened its doors in 2014 with the slogan: "Effective, not expensive." They stick to that philosophy and sell CBD products that do the job without harming customers' wallets. In a further commitment to quality and credibility, Lazarus Naturals is a member of the American Herbal Products Association and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.

Some key points:

• Assistance Program

• Focus on organic and sustainable manufacturing/farming

• Lab tests easily accessible

• Frequent sales and discounts

• Ethanol extraction

About Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil

Unlike most brands on our list, Lazarus Naturals uses ethanol extraction rather than any form of conventional or low-temperature CO2 extraction. The company offers full-spectrum CBD and THC-free isolate products. The former is suspended in organic hempseed oil and MCT, while the latter contains coconut oil only.

CBD Potency & Pricing

As implied by its title on our list, Lazarus Naturals offers some excellent, potent products at a surprisingly affordable price. Unfortunately, those prices are limited to a 30 mL 1,500mg option and a 120mL 6,000mg choice. The prices are $40 and $120.00, respectively—which is an amazing value considering both have a 50mg/mL concentration.

CBD Types

Lazarus Naturals caters to full-spectrum fans while offering isolates to those who prefer a THC-free option.

Flavor(s)

Lazarus Naturals offers three flavor options



• Strawberry lemonade

• Peppermint chocolate

• Unflavored

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Lazarus Naturals has received moderate reviews, with the negative onces focused on occasional customer service issues. However, the majority of independent feedback is positive.

For instance, Erin Rass of Trustpilot says: "They are the by far the best company, in both the quality of their product and integrity of their business model, I've found for CBD. I was ready to give up on CBD and on a whim decided to try one more brand. You can taste the terpenes and I love that they do everything from growing to packaging on-site. It also incredibly generous that they offer a discount to low-income people and veterans. I recommend them to everyone and will be a lifelong customer for both myself and my dogs."

"Jan M." also cites impressive results, writing: "Their products work great for my arthritis pain and to help me sleep. Their orders come well packaged and quickly even when using the free shipping option. Prices are reasonable and their website is easy to use for ordering compared to other companies I've tried."

Discounts Offered

As of the writing of this review, NuLeaf offers the following discounts (although they can't be stacked):



• 20% off the first order when customers sign up for newsletters and e-mails

• Occasional bundle deals

• Assistance program for low-income households, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals offers a very lenient 90-day return policy. Customers can get a refund for opened or unopened merchandise, regardless of the reason.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Full-spectrum and THC-free isolate options

• Excellent value

• Nice flavor

• Generous return policy

Cons

• Ethanol extraction is an inferior method

• Limited flavor options

• Issues with shipping and customer service

4. Bluebird Botanicals Quality CBD Oil visit bluebird botanicals

Another CBD vendor on our list is Bluebird Botanicals, which offers tinctures, gummies, topicals, and more. Despite being outnumbered by many contenders, Bluebird Botanicals isn't outgunned. They're the oldest player on our list, having opened in 2013.

Brand Highlights

Bluebird Botanicals focuses on basic CBD health products like oils, topicals, and capsules. However, they still managed to create one of the most diverse product lines we’ve seen.



• Also offer CBG, CBN, and CBDA

• Full-spectrum and isolate CBD options

• 40% off for subscribers

• Discount programs for people with disabilities, veterans, and low-income households

• Customer loyalty program

• Organically-grown Colorado hemp

• Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

• Vegan

About Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil

Bluebird Botanicals offers some excellent low-dose oils. They use CO2 and ethanol extraction techniques, depending on the product type. While the latter can leave trace solvents, the brand's products are safe, as evidenced by their third-party lab reports.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Bluebird Botanicals offers two plain CBD oil options at 10 and 25mg/mL, with a price tag of $29.95 and $99.95, respectively.

CBD Type(s)

Bluebird Botanicals uses full-spectrum CBD in their plain CBD oil products.

Flavor(s)

Currently, Bluebird Botanicals doesn't offer any flavors for its CBD oils.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Bluebird Botanicals has some excellent products, but we feel it could improve in flavor and potency. While a lack of flavor options is a minor concern, the low-potency hemp extract might be limiting for some consumers. However, newcomers will likely appreciate the low dose, and Bluebird's useful educational resources.

Online reviews are mostly positive. For example, Jakiyah Adams of Trustpilot mentions: "I have been buying Bluebird CBD Oil in bulk for years. The concentrated oils quality is off the charts and the reps are so helpful and personable. No others compare, seriously. They have helped my child w/his severe anxiety, panic attacks, tremors, & depression unbelievably! A few drops as needed daily and he regains control & able to function pretty normal. Thank u Bluebird. You are a life changer for us!"

Trustpilot user "Scott" shares a similar life changing story: "I expected very little from CBD oil, but was rather desperate to find something that would stop really nasty arthritic episodes that were hitting my spine. BB’s regular CBD extract ended it in 5 (five) days. When I weaned myself off it 6 months later, the arthritis came back in 2 weeks. Back on the CBD oil & it went away again. Promptly. And at a fairly low dose, too (5 to 15 mg per day). Beats tearing up my stomach lining with NSAIDS."

Return Policy

Bluebird Botanicals offers refunds within 30 days. However, additional fees apply, and eligibility requirements are strict.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Full-spectrum

• Use CO2 extraction followed by a "winterization" process that filters out unwanted plant matter.

• Generous discount and assistance programs

• Third-party tested

• Multiple certifications for quality and safety

• Other cannabinoid products are available

Cons

• No flavors

• Expensive, considering the low potency

• Restrictive return policy

5. CBDistillery Best CBD Isolate Tinctures visit cbdistillery

CBDistillery is another excellent choice, with products appealing to health-focused customers.

Brand Highlights

Seeing the influx of subpar CBD products could be confusing, CBDistillery decided to take action. By making its extracts cheaper and educating the public, the company wants to make "cannabidiol" (and "CBDistillery") a household name.

A few key points about CBDistillery:



• Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products

• Sells oils, topicals, softgels, and isolates

• Options with flavors and without flavors

• U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

• Price is excellent

About CBDistillery CBD Oil

CBDistillery's oils come in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate "THC-free" forms. Unfortunately, they employ ethanol as their extraction method, which raises concerns about trace solvents.

Nonetheless, their products are third-party tested. Furthermore, the inexpensive nature of older purification techniques allows vendors to pass those savings to their consumers.

CBD Potency & Pricing

CBDistillery CBD oil is available in 500, 1,000, 2,500, and 5,000mg dosage options per 30 mL bottle.



Concentrations are as follows:



• 17mg/mL

• 33mg/mL

• 83mg/mL

• 167mg/mL



CBDistillery beats everyone else for potency at a staggering 167 milligrams of CBD per milliliter. Best of all, customers can buy this oil at an excellent value, ranging from $24.50 to $240.

CBD Type(s)

CBDistillery offers full-spectrum and isolate "THC-free" options.

Flavor(s)

None available.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Joining the industry in 2016, CBDistillery grew significantly over the years. Today, it stands as an example of potency and quality. The range of full-spectrum and isolate options extends beyond just CBD, providing a veritable buffet of amazing wellness products. Unfortunately, we were unable to find any significant recent independent reviews.

Discounts Offered

Subscribers can save 30% on every order.

Return Policy

CBDistillery offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all products, whether open or not.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products are available

• Tested by a third-party

• Surprisingly low price for what they provide

• You get a 25% discount when you subscribe

• Certified by the United States Hemp Authority

• High potency

Cons

• There are no flavor options

• Solvents may be left behind after ethanol extraction

6. Charlotte's Web Best CBD Oil for Beginners visit charlotte's web

Despite not ranking high on our list, Charlotte's Web has a strong reputation among CBD users.

Brand Highlights

Charlotte's Web came into the spotlight after an eight-year-old girl named Charlotte Figi noticed an improvement in her seizures after consuming Charlotte's Web's CBD oil. As a result, attention was renewed, and the FDA eventually approved a CBD drug called Epidiolex. All things considered, Charlotte's Web is arguably one of the most influential CBD brands in cannabis history.



Some other considerations include:



• Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options are available

• U.S. Hemp Authority certified

• Organically-grown

• Whole-plant

About Charlotte's Web CBD Oil

Most of Charlotte's Web's hemp extract comes from CO2 extraction. However, their "Original Formula" employs ethanol, which is slightly inferior in terms of safety.

CBD Dosage and Pricing

CBD is available in doses of 17, 25, 50, and 60mg per mL at prices ranging from $59.99 to $119.99. Charlotte's Web tests its oils, but this is done in-house. Consequently, it's difficult to verify the objectivity of their lab reports.

CBD Type(s)

Charlotte's Web exclusively uses full-spectrum hemp extract in its CBD oil.

Flavor(s)

Available in Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Natural Olive Oil flavors.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Overall, Charlotte's Web has a legendary reputation.

Discounts Offered

Subscribers and veterans receive a 15% discount on every order.

Return Policy

Customers can return used or unused products within 30 days.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Can be found in nearly every CBD store

• Has been in business longer than any other CBD company

• There are full-spectrum and CBD isolate tinctures available

• Veterans and subscribers receive a discount

• The company is currently in good standing with several regulators

• It has a decent maximum potency

• Carry Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Natural Olive Oil flavors

Cons

• It is challenging to locate lab results

• The tests shown were performed other than by a third party

• Lab tests did not reveal any terpenes

7. Medterra Best With THC visit medterra

The CBD tincture options provided by Medterra CBD are the largest we have seen. Although Medterra isn't perfect, it still deserves our attention.

Brand Highlights

With Medterra, you'll never run out of choices. Before you start, here are a few things to consider:



• An entertaining and informative "Do's and Don't's" video for beginners

• Blog contains news and information about the CBD industry

• Isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum tinctures

• Subscribers receive a 15% discount

• Rewards for referrals and point systems for discounts

• Disabled individuals and veterans receive discounts

About Medterra CBD Oil

Medterra may have only been around since 2017 - a newcomer compared to many established companies. Nonetheless, their flair for flashy marketing and quality CBD oil contributed to exponential growth. Their hemp extract products are CO2 extracted and subjected to third-party analysis, proving the CBD oil safe and pure.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Depending on the tincture, potency options are 16, 25, 33, and 100mg/mL. Prices start at $39.99 for the 500mg (16mg/mL) oil and reach $132.99 for the 3,000mg (100mg/mL) option.

CBD Type

Medterra caters to all consumer needs, offering full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate oils.

Flavor(s)

Available in Citrus, Strawberry Mint, and Unflavored.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Medterra has been featured in several mainstream publications and boasts nearly 10,000 verified five-star reviews. The wide selection and reasonable prices make Medterra a one-stop shop for those seeking relief or general wellness.



Mark Dibuono of Trustpilot expresses his satisfaction after a customer service hiccup, saying: "As a long time customer, I appreciate the quality of their products. I had an issue with a posted price that was at least initially not honored, but this company did the right thing and rectified the situation. Overall an excellent source for CBD products."



Trustpilot user "LT" praises the brand's pet products: "I recently purchased their Joint Support CBD Pet Chews and it has helped my fur babies so much! I've seen a drastic difference in their energy and movement since giving them these CBD pet treats. It was very easy to place my order and the shipping was fast."

Discounts Offered

Medterra offers 15% off all orders for subscribers, veterans, and disabled individuals.

Return Policy

Every order has a 30-day money-back guarantee, with shipping covered in most cases. However, the process can be a bit bumpy, as evidenced by some feedback.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD oils available

• Veterans, people with disabilities, and subscribers receive a 15% discount

• Independently analyzed

• Choose from Mint Chocolate or Citrus flavors

• Exceptional value

• High-potency (up to 100 mg/ml)

Cons

• Low terpene content

8. CBDfx Best High-Potency CBD Oil visit cbdfx

One of the industry's biggest contenders, CBDfx, needs little introduction. Like all early pioneers, CBDfx started out with a mix of conventional oil products and novelties, like e-liquids.



By 2024, however, CBDfx improved and expanded its line of items.

Brand Highlights

It is not CBDfx's policy to farm its hemp. The company claims the products are "expertly selected" from facilities following Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP). They only purchase organic hemp that has not been genetically modified.



Some other points to consider:



• Specially formulated for targeted effects

• Available with delta-9 THC

• Offers vapes, e-juices, gummies, THC, and products infused with psychedelic mushrooms

• Organic

About CBDfx CBD Oil

CBDfx, like most modern vendors, uses CO2 purification due to its safety and cleanliness. A third party tests each batch of CBDfx products before being posted online.

Unlike every other vendor on our list thus far, CBDfx offers no plain CBD oil. Instead, their CBD is formulated with other cannabinoids like CBG and CBN for specific effects. While this definitely helps customers looking for precise benefits, it forces people who want plain CBD to look elsewhere.

CBD Potency and Pricing

The different formulas contain 1,000, 2,000, or 4,000mg of CBD. The 1,000 and 2,000mg options come in 30 mL bottles at 33 and 66mg/mL concentrations, respectively. Meanwhile, the 4,000mg oil is in a 60mL container, offering better value but the same concentration as the 2,000mg choice.

CBD Type(s)

Oils containing no delta-9 THC are broad-spectrum, while those infused with THC are made using full-spectrum extract.

Flavor(s)

No flavors are available.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

CBDfx has received generally positive reviews from customers. Many of them appreciate the unique line of products that few other brands offer—at least at this level of quality.



However, we're not as thrilled at the vendor's decision to start offering psychedelic mushroom options with their CBD oils. Similarly, inhalable products, like vapes, could have unknown health risks.

The Internet is peppered with reviews about CBDfx. While there are complaints about shipping and other customer service issues, we feel these can be rectified with time. Still, there's no shortage of positive feedback.



Trustpilot user "ctb" says: "I’ve ordered from them twice now on 3 different Products (Gummies and Tincture) I’m new to the world of CBD, so I can’t confirm quality of the products…i’m still learning. I can say, that the ordering process was easy, shipped and received on time. Packed well, sealed well. Seems fresh and as it’s exactly as expected. That’s my experience anyway."



Trustpilot user "LaLa" praises the way CBDfx rectified an issue, stating: "I had a couple issues with leaking vape juice bottles..Sent pictures and replacements were sent immediately.. Recommended that they use better packaging from distribution center they sent me a thank you email for my suggestion..My next delivery and every since came in new and improved packaging…"

Discounts Offered

CBDfx advertised a 30% if customers use the coupon code "HEMP" at checkout.

Guarantee

Spruce CBD allows returns within 30 days on unopened products, but customers pay for shipping.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• In many stores nationwide

• Broad-spectrum CBD contains no detectable traces of THC

• Coupon code offers 30% off

• Lab-verified

• Decent amount of CBD per serving

Cons

• No plain CBD options

9. Joy Organics Best Organic CBD Oils visit joy organics

The name says it all. Joy Organics does its best to set the bar for organic CBD products. Although they don't reach our top spot, this is the go-to for any CBD fan who values natural and sustainable sourcing.

Brand Highlights

Joy Organics is—unsurprisingly—focused on wellness over novelty products. Still, they balance that out with a few tasty flavor options.



• Organic CBD

• Gluten Free

• Sustainably sourced

• CO2 extracted

• Third-party tested

• Respectable line of CBD product choices

• Decent concentration of CBD per serving

• Subscriber discounts

About Joy Organics CBD Oil

Processed with state-of-the-art extraction technology with a strong focus on compound retention, Joy Organics does its best to offer top-quality CBD as nature intended.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Joy Organics offers three different CBD tincture sizes, priced at $69.95, $89.95, and $129.95.



• 900mg (30m/mL)

• 1,350mg (45mg/mL

• 2,250mg (75mg/mL)

CBD Types

Joy Organics CBD oil is available in broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options.

Flavor(s)

• Fresh Lime

• Tranquil Mint

• Orange Bliss

• Summer Lemon

• Tropical

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Joy Organics doesn't appear to have a huge online presence, with sporadic reviews from independent sources. Nonetheless, people praise the company's commitment to quality, which shows in the efficacy of their products.

It's also refreshing to see a company so flavor-focused, especially considering its target market is more concerned with results than novelty.

We're not the only ones who feel this way. "Tamara" writes on Trustpilot: "Superior product line! I use or have used nearly every product. I love the gummies, Oil and creams! I’ve been a customer for over two years now and regularly share/recommend to family and friends. Any time I needed to reach out, I always receive a prompt, kind response. If you have any questions or concerns, definitely ask, you will be heard! All my orders arrive safely and well packaged. This family owned company has changed my life and I’m forever grateful!"

Discounts Offered

Joy Organics has a loyalty program where members gain points for making purchases or promoting the brand on social media. Teachers, first responders, veterans, and low-income individuals can apply for a "special discount." However, the exact price cut isn't mentioned.

Return Policy

Joy Organics offers a phenomenal 90-day guarantee on all opened or unopened products.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• Loyalty program

• Discounts for veterans, first responders, teachers, and individuals in financial need

• Excellent line of flavors

• Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

• Well-priced

Cons

• No subscriber deals

• Doesn't state the exact discount for eligible individuals

10. Cornbread Hemp visit cornbread hemp

Another new entry, Cornbread Hemp opened its doors in 2018. But despite their late entry into the industry, this small family-run operation quickly made a name for itself.

Brand Highlights

Cornbread Hemp isn’t the first CBD company to use USDA Certified Organic hemp. However, they were - at least according to them—the first brand in Kentucky to use certified organic hemp.

Grown in the Bluegrass Basin, this area contains nutrient-rich soil that births some of the best cannabinoid and terpene-rich hemp available. Extracted using sugarcane ethanol, this method adds flavor to the hemp, setting it apart from conventional ethanol extraction.

• USDA Certified Organic Hemp

• Sugarcane ethanol extraction

• Lab tested

• First of its kind in Kentucky

• Subscriber discounts

• Loyalty points program

About Their CBD Oil

Cornbread Hemp offers a small selection of CBD oils, all with well over 0.3% THC per serving. Similar to Aspen Green, Cornbread is embracing the higher-THC formula. The brand has three CBD oil options. Two are organic full-spectrum, and the third is organic distillate. All contain a small amount of THC.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Cornbread’s products are decently priced and within reach of most budgets. Available in 375, 750, and 1,500mg, prices range from $34.99 to $74.99.

The full-spectrum 375 and 750mg options contain 1mg of THC per serving, while the 1,500mg variation has 2mg of THC.

Similarly, the 375 and 750mg distillate options contain the least THC, at 0.5mg per serving. The 1,500mg CBD distillate has 1mg of THC.

CBD Type(s)

Cornbread offers distillate and full-spectrum options.

Flavor(s)

Cornbread Hemp offers no flavor options at this time.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Cornbread may represent a paradigm shift in CBD. Most hemp supplement suppliers try to minimize THC, but a growing number continue to embrace it.

Although the THC levels are small, they’re large enough to potentially affect some individuals or show up on a drug test. We appreciate the value of whole-plant hemp extract products, but we’d like to see Cornbread Hemp expand its line to include low-THC or THC-free options.

Still, THC hasn’t stopped many people from enjoying Cornbread’s products. The vendor has spectacular reviews on Trustpilot, averaging 4.1 stars out of 5.

“WolfMomma” writes: "I have done about 4 orders now. I have tried all the topicals, gummies, and the oils, even the pet formula for my 8yr old giant breed dog. I haven't had any problems with ordering, shipments, or packaging…I was blown away with the quality and potency. Zero side effects, which lends to the quality. My issues with chronic pain, and inflammation were definitely alleviated with the edibles and topicals. I noticed that with continued daily use on my dog's food, her painful, stiff knees were less of a problem for her. I will continue to keep Cornbread Hemp on my list of reputable online sellers."

Discounts Offered

• 20% discount for subscribers

• Sign up for an account to save 25%

• 30% discount for veterans, first responders, low-income individuals, teachers, medical professionals, and students

Return Policy

Cornbread hemp provides a 30-day guarantee on opened or unopened products. Customers can issue a return for a full refund.

Pros and Cons

Pros

• USDA Certified Organic and Gluten Free

• Full-spectrum and distillate

• Excellent customer satisfaction

• Third-party tested

• Discounts for subscribers and certain eligible groups

• Affordable

Cons

• No THC-free options

• Only three oils

• No flavors

• Ethanol extraction may leave trace solvents

Best CBD Oil Rating Comparison

Average CBD Price Per Milligram (MG)

What to Look for When You Buy CBD Oil

As medical cannabis and cannabis-derived supplements gained traction, the government made an exception for hemp. The 2018 Farm Bill removed industrial hemp (cannabis with less than 0.3% THC) from the Controlled Substances Act.

However, "legal" does mean "reliable." It's still up to the consumer to research carefully before purchasing CBD products.

That being said, there are a few key things to look for when buying CBD oil.

Brand Reputation

Brand recognition is a good benchmark indicative of quality, but this is far from universal. As we've seen in our reviews, big brands often provide excellent products, but customer service falls to the wayside.

Keep a close eye on independent review sites, like Reddit's r/CBD, Trustpilot, and other unbiased sources.

Transparency

We'd like to think that all CBD oil contains top-quality organic ingredients with the CBD content matching the label. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, despite being widely adopted by the industry.

A transparent vendor will be forthcoming with its products, sourcing, extraction, and more. They also should never make definitive statements about CBD's health-promoting benefits.

Other things, like community outreach, USDA Certified Organic hemp, and sustainable farming, are also bonuses that may align with the ideals of some consumers.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Third-party testing plays a crucial role in keeping CBD products safe. Testing hemp plant extract is only half the battle, however. Lab analyses don't carry much weight unless customers can refer to a Certificate of Analysis (COA) to confirm:



• Cannabinoid content

• CBD per serving

• Total milligrams of CBD

• Terpenes

• Trace solvents

• Pesticides, fungi, heavy metals, and microbes (or lack thereof)



Considering the wealth of information provided, it's no surprise that third-party testing is the one thing we expect from all our top brands.

Buy Full-Spectrum or Broad-Spectrum

CBD hemp extract is not a one-size-fits-all. Aside from knowing how much CBD to take, it's also critical to understand which products will suit you best. In most cases, full-spectrum and broad-spectrum offer the best therapeutic effects. Both retain natural cannabinoids and terpenes, with full-spectrum having the most robust profile.

However, broad-spectrum offers a similar experience with negligible—if any—traces of THC.

That being said, we shouldn't throw isolate out the window. While the lack of additional cannabis plant compounds hampers its wellness benefits, isolate is excellent for flavor-chasers and consumers of drinks, e-liquids, and more.

In short, individuals focused on potential help with issues like chronic pain, managing anxiety, and inflammation (among other things) should opt for broad-spectrum or full-spectrum tincture. But keep in mind that scientific research hasn't conclusively proven any health benefits with CBD, aside from rare cases of childhood epilepsy.

Isolate can also be good quality and offers an enjoyable experience, but falls short therapeutically compared to its counterparts.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid found in hemp. Unlike THC, CBD does not have intoxicating properties. Instead of getting you high, CBD provides a mild relaxing feeling and may offer considerable health benefits.

There are many different types of CBD products, but oral CBD tinctures are among the most popular. Commonly called “CBD oil” to keep things simple, CBD tincture delivers the benefits of CBD quickly and offers benefits that last a long time.

CBD Benefits: What Research Says About CBD Oil Benefits

CBD has been researched extensively for its potential health benefits. We’re limited in what we can say about how CBD works in the body, but we can rely on scientific studies to get a basic idea of how CBD might improve your health.

THC mainly affects a single neuroreceptor in your brain. On the other hand, CBD exerts effects throughout your body, making many of its benefits seem unrelated.

As you’ll see, though, CBD seems to offer an all-around holistic effect that tunes your entire body and mind. Let’s explore some of the evidence science has accumulated on the four most common uses of CBD: anxiety, pain, inflammation, and sleep.

CBD and Anxiety

In 2015, a study was published in the Journal of the American Society for Experimental NeuroTherapeutics titled “Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders.” By 2015, a considerable amount of research had already been conducted into the potential benefits of CBD for anxiety, providing researchers with plenty of evidence to go over in this review.

Overall, the study concluded that “existing preclinical evidence strongly supports CBD as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.” At the same time, the researchers admit that proper CBD dosing for anxiety is still relatively hard to determine due to a lack of clinical studies.

Follow-up research from 2020 seemingly confirms the idea that CBD might be useful for anxiety. However, more research into this cannabinoid is needed before fully determining its usefulness for anxiety and other conditions.

CBD and Pain

In 2020, a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology detailed up-to-date research into the usefulness of CBD for chronic pain disorders. Titled “A Balanced Approach for Cannabidiol Use in Chronic Pain,” the authors of this study begin by admitting that cannabis of all kinds is already widely used for pain despite ongoing regulatory issues.

The study points out that “evidence suggests CBD… imparts analgesia in certain conditions.” Due to recent evidence that CBD might negatively impact fetal development, the authors also discuss the proper usage of CBD for pain. Effective CBD doses still haven’t been officially established, but regardless of what you’re using this cannabinoid for, CBD appears to be remarkably non-toxic.

CBD and Inflammation

In the human body, inflammation is mainly regulated by the TRP receptors, and research from as recently as 2020 confirms that CBD appears to interact with multiple TRP neuroreceptors significantly.

In a study titled “An Analysis of the Putative CBD Binding Site in the Ionotropic Cannabinoid Receptors,” published in Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience, researchers investigate claims that CBD is active at the TRP receptors. Existing evidence remains too limited to make any direct claims, but the activity of CBD at the TRP receptors will certainly continue to be a key research topic as scientists clarify CBD’s anti-inflammatory potential.

CBD and Sleep

Earlier studies into the potential usefulness of CBD for sleep were recently followed up by a landmark 2019 clinical study published in The Permanente Journal titled “Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series.”

The most exhaustive research into CBD and sleep found that sleep improved after administering CBD daily in 48 out of 72 participants. The usefulness of CBD for sleep fluctuated over time. Still, the researchers who conducted this study were astounded to find that anxiety symptoms also decreased in nearly 80% of the subjects who used CBD for sleep.

Frequently Asked Questions

Full Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum vs. Isolate

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate are types of CBD extract you can derive from hemp. Among the three, broad-spectrum CBD extract is the most natural, while CBD isolate is the purest. Each type of CBD extract can be included in CBD oil tinctures, but isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum all have unique properties.

What is Full Spectrum?

CBD extracts are called “full-spectrum” when they contain the full spectrum of cannabinoids naturally found in hemp flower. This complete spectrum includes THC, of course: full-spectrum CBD extracts can contain up to 0.3% THC, which isn’t enough to get you high but might be enough to make you fail a drug test under rare circumstances.

What is Broad Spectrum?

Broad-spectrum cannabidiol is the same as full-spectrum but with the THC removed. The THC removal process can sometimes damage beneficial components in CBD oil, so purists prefer full-spectrum. If you want to make absolutely sure you don’t fail a drug test for THC, broad-spectrum tastes better and is more effective than isolate.

What is CBD Isolate?

CBD isolate is up to 99% pure CBD. All compounds have been removed, eliminating any possibility of enjoying the entourage effect. With the advent of broad-spectrum extract, isolate CBD has become less popular, but some tinctures still contain this ultra-purified form of CBD.

Which Type of CBD is Most Effective?

Full-spectrum is generally recognized as the most effective type of CBD, since it's intended to retain all of the whole-plant benefits.



However, many individuals gravitate to broad-spectrum. Although not quite as effective as full-spectrum, the second choice works best for people with concerns about THC. This also makes broad-spectrum the most versatile product, providing almost as much efficacy without any intoxicating compounds.

Which Strength CBD Oil Is Best?

Unfortunately, there's no set dose when it comes to CBD hemp plant extract - or any product derived from cannabis sativa.

The dose depends on various things, like delivery methods, milligrams of CBD per serving, body size, weight, gender, and age. Research suggests CBD is also biphasic, a phenomenon seen in many prescription drugs.

"Biphasic" means that an excessive amount of CBD is equally as ineffective as taking too little.

Finding the right strength is essentially a guessing game. Individuals should follow the "low and slow" rule, taking a minimal dose of 2.5-5mg and increasing every few days until they notice results.

What Brand of CBD is FDA-Approved?

To date, the only FDA-approved CBD product is Epidiolex, a CBD antiepileptic drug released by GW Pharmaceuticals nearly a decade ago.

There are no CBD supplement providers with FDA approval, but some companies use FDA-approved manufacturing facilities.

It's unlikely that CBD hemp oil brands will receive the green light from regulators anytime soon.

Does CBD Oil Show Up on Drug Tests?

No, CBD oil doesn't show up on drug tests. These tests are designed to detect metabolites caused by the breakdown of THC. Although full-spectrum CBD oil products contain trace amounts of the intoxicating cannabinoid, it may generate a positive result. It depends on the type of test and how sensitive it is.

However, this is all assuming that the labels are accurate, hence the need for third-party tests.

If THC is a concern for legal, health, or job-related reasons, we recommend you steer clear of whole-plant hemp extract. Instead, choose broad-spectrum or isolate, since both have little to no THC—certainly not enough for a drug test to find.

What is the Difference Between Hemp Oil and CBD?

"Hemp oil" and "CBD oil" are often used interchangeably. While both are wellness products, the benefits they provide are radically different.

Hemp oil (or hemp seed oil) has been available in health food stores for quite a while. Calling it "CBD oil" would be a misnomer, because this product is pressed from hemp seeds. While it contains no cannabinoids, hemp seed oil is packed with valuable nutrients, like vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids.

CBD oil is the product we've been discussing this entire time. Rather than using the seeds, CBD oil can be extracted from the stalks, stems, leaves, and flower of the hemp cannabis cultivar.

Best CBD Oil Reviews Summary

We tried some amazing CBD products, including top CBD brands such as Aspen Green, Koi CBD, Royal CBD, and more. The decision wasn't easy, but we successfully found some of the best CBD products on the market.

To summarize, the best CBD oil you can buy online will be accurately labeled, third-party tested, organic (or organically-grown), all-natural, and non-intoxicating.

While our list of companies didn't universally fit the bill, it's safe to say no company can. Still, Colorado Botanicals comes the closest, with its excellent balance of potency, value, quality, and excellent customer feedback.

Colorado Botanicals' 60-day return policy is a nice bonus, since customers can shop with confidence. But what impresses us the most is the brand's robust educational sources. New CBD users can check out the blog or hop on live chat if they need help. They'll feel comfortable knowing that the answers to their questions are literally at their fingertips.

Aside from Colorado Botanicals, there's no shortage of phenomenal brands. We look forward to seeing which companies make our list in 2025.