7 Best CBG Oils to Buy in 2024: What Is CBG and CBG Reviews

To choose the best CBG oils, we evaluated each brand’s authority within the hemp market, how their products compared in blind testing, and the thoroughness of each product’s lab reports.

There’s much more to hemp than just CBD. New non-intoxicating cannabinoids, including CBG oil, are rapidly gaining popularity due to their unique health benefits. However, knowing where to buy CBG oil online can be confusing, especially with thousands of brands on the market. After a thorough research and testing process, which we cover below, we ranked the seven best CBG oils to buy, with Colorado Botanicals first, followed by six other top brands. This guide examines the best CBG oils to buy online in 2024 by uncovering the scientific evidence behind CBG benefits, what CBG is good for, what CBG does vs. CBD, and answers to all your CBG oil questions. What is CBG Oil and Its Benefits? There’s more to hemp than just CBD. New non-intoxicating cannabinoids, including CBG, are rapidly gaining popularity due to their unique whole-plant benefits. Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid naturally found in the "hemp" cannabis plant cultivar. Usually available in very small quantities, certain strains of Cannabis sativa L. have been bred to contain larger amounts of CBG. Among cannabinoids, CBG is somewhat unique. Many of the most popular cannabis plant compounds, including CBD and THC, begin their lives as cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), a chemical precursor to CBG. Depending on the enzymes to which it’s exposed, CBGA can become CBG, CBD, THC, or various other cannabinoids. In its final form, CBG has been studied extensively for its potential neurological, digestive, and antibacterial properties. While its experienced effects are similar to those of CBD, CBG is an entirely unique cannabinoid with a whole host of promising potential applications. However, it's important to understand that while research into minor cannabinoid compounds grows, the studies are preliminary and mostly based on cell or animal experiments. From that research, experts determined potential applications for cannabigerol as a therapeutic tool in areas such as: • Antiseptic

• Pain relief

• Anti-inflammatory

• Neuroprotective effects Scroll down for a detailed analysis of all the potential benefits of CBG. We searched long and hard and did plenty of digging to determine which companies offered the best CBG oil in 2024. In the end, we came up with the following list of the seven best CBG oils available online.

Scroll down for detailed reviews of each brand’s CBG oils.

How We Chose the Best CBG Oil

We used the most exhaustive testing methodologies possible to determine which CBG oils are the safest and most effective in 2024 and beyond. We considered some of the major factors: the source of the CBG used in the tincture, the brand’s overall authority within the hemp market, how products compared in blind testing, and the thoroughness of each product’s lab reports. Let’s explore each of these variables in more detail:

CBG Type

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate products offer advantages and disadvantages. However, from a therapeutic standpoint, full-spectrum is the superior choice. As a result, we prefer vendors that offer whole-plant extract products over their THC-free counterparts.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Lack of regulatory oversight complicates matters when it comes to safety. Fortunately, many companies see self-regulation as both a competitive edge and a commercial responsibility. The brands on our list offer third-party lab-tested products—no exceptions.

CBG Hemp Source

Hemp sourcing is an integral part of any cannabis supplement. The potential health benefits of CBG aren't going to mean much if customers are inadvertently ingesting trace solvents, chemicals, or biological contaminants. Avoiding this issue at the source by using high-quality, (ideally) organic or organically-grown industrial hemp is possible. With a clean extraction method, brands maximize quality and safety while virtually eliminating contaminants.

Flavor

The flavor isn't only about having the best-tasting low-THC or THC-free CBG extract; it's equally important as a quality benchmark. While full-spectrum and broad-spectrum cannabis tinctures have a distinct "hempy" taste, anything that tastes "off" may indicate a bigger problem. The odd flavor is a huge red flag for us, as it should be for consumers.

Blind product testing

Bias is inevitable in product testing, so our examiners try each CBG extract without any labels or indications about the brand. This approach ensures that flavor and efficacy aren't skewed by personal preference.

Other Considerations

We've also dug a little deeper into the top brands:



• Brand reputation and credibility

• Transparency

• Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

• Company certifications - GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

• Overall pricing and value for money

• CBG potency offered

• Return policy and guarantee

Best CBG Oils in 2024: Rankings & Reviews

Based on the above criteria, we narrowed our list to these top 5 CBG oil brands for their fantastic quality, value, and potency—to name a few. You’d be surprised how some quick reading could save you hundreds of dollars. Before you make a purchase, look at the best 5 CBG oils you can currently buy online.

1. Colorado Botanicals Best CBG Oil VISIT COLORADO BOTANICALS Colorado Botanicals

Why Colorado Botanicals Is Our #1 Pick for the Best CBG Oil in 2024

Colorado Botanicals returns two years after winning our “Best CBD Oil” and “Best CBD Companies” of 2022 awards. They’ve also caught the attention of mainstream and niche publications like Forbes, LA Weekly, Herb and Discover Magazine. Colorado Botanicals exceeds expectations in every area, from product quality to customer service. They’re so confident you’ll love their CBG oil that they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee (including free return shipping) on opened and unopened products. So, trying their CBG oil is virtually risk-free.

Just like their CBD oils and other products, Colorado Botanicals puts them through the same third-party tests, with lab reports and ingredient lists easily accessible online. But we know by now Colorado Botanicals has never had issues with heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, fungi, or any other contaminants.

The proverbial "secret ingredients" that make Colorado Botanicals unique are twofold.

First, there's the company's proprietary pharmaceutical technology separation process. The advanced method naturally retains terpenes and minor cannabinoids that are otherwise destroyed using conventional purification.

The second part involves specially bred cannabis plants containing high concentrations of CBG. Ultimately, Colorado Botanicals is able to leverage these two advantages to create the best broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp oil extracts.

Key Highlights About Colorado Botanicals

• Organic, Non-GMO, & Vegan CBD CBG Oil

• Organic MCT Oil

• Sourced from specialized high-CBG hemp

• Extracted from Organically Grown Hemp

• Full-spectrum CBG oil contains minor cannabinoids and terpenes

• Completely transparent about their source, process, and ingredients

• Third-party lab reports on all CBD CBG Oil

• Free of heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, and residual solvents

• Manufactured in an ISO 9001 Certified Lab

• Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certified

About Their CBG Oil

Colorado Botanicals “Recovery” products include the best CBG oil available, and we’re not being theatrical. No other brand hits the mark for quality and potency with CBD oils and CBG products.

But their new full-spectrum hemp extract is specially formulated in ways other CBG oil products can’t beat. Not only will you get the benefits of CBD and CBG, but they’ve thrown in some new natural ingredients to expand its potential therapeutic uses.

Fortunately, like CBD, CBG extraction works the same way. This similarity means Colorado Botanicals can still rely on its biggest asset: Their proprietary pharmaceutical technology separation process. The advanced technique naturally retains terpenes and minor cannabinoids that otherwise fall apart from conventional methods.

Without any added compounds or artificial ingredients, Colorado Botanicals brings you closer to the source plant than any other CBD and CBG products. Colorado Botanicals CBG oils are available in Recovery and Recovery+. Here’s a quick breakdown.

Recovery

Recovery is Colorado Botanicals' original CBG formula. Available in 750mg and 1,500mg options, the products are a 1:1 balance of full-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBG, both cleanly obtained using a CO2 extraction.

Recovery+

Recovery+ contains the same balanced formula but with several added ingredients. “Plus,” however, is an understatement. The product proves that we don’t need to limit ourselves to cannabinoids and terpenes. Adding Curcugen and high-AKBA Boswellia extract makes their straightforward CBG oil a supplement powerhouse you can’t afford to miss.

What is Curcugen?

Curcugen is a more bioavailable version of curcumin, the active antioxidant ingredient in turmeric. Unlike most forms of curcumin, which are fat-soluble, Curcugen uses Smart-D™ technology to make it more bioavailable. Clinical studies indicate that this form of curcumin may be more useful for inflammation, pain, and joint health. Curcugen features a precise ratio of the beneficial compounds in turmeric to offer the greatest possible effects.

Boswellia Serrata

Like turmeric, Boswellia Serrata might contain powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. Colorado Botanicals Boswellia extract is a high-end ingredient featuring 70% organic acids, out of which around 40% are boswellic acid and a further 10% are the super-form of boswellic acid acetyl-11-keto-beta-boswellic acid (AKBA).

Both Boswellia and turmeric are commonly used in CBD and CBG tinctures, but high-quality ingredients like these are rare. CBG users will appreciate the higher purity that Colorado Botanicals CBG oil offers.

Colorado Botanical CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 375mg CBG/CBD ($64.99); 750mg CBG/CBD ($119.99)

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum

• Flavors: peppermint, unflavored

Pros

• Unbeatable CBG oil quality

• Robust array of natural cannabis plant terpenes and flavonoids

• Stronger "entourage effect"

• Superior plant sourcing

• Reasonably priced

• Excellent customer service

• Stellar independent online reviews

• Third-party lab-tested

• Scientific, pharmaceutical approach to CBG

Cons

• Broad-spectrum options aren’t offered yet

• Few flavor options

2. FAB CBD visit fab cbd

Established in 2017, FAB CBD is a prolific hemp CBD oil vendor that proved a strong contender, falling marginally short of the top spot on our list. Based out of Milwaukee, it didn't take long for FAB to create a noticeable online presence when we last examined them in 2022. Now, two years later, they clearly maintained that momentum and continue to be an innovative and formidable competitor in the hemp extract market. In line with all high-quality cannabigerol and CBD products, FAB uses CO2 extraction - the only method that doesn't leave trace solvents in the final product. FAB's healthy appetite for high-quality CBD products set the stage for a flawless transition into CBG oil.

Key Highlights About FAB CBD

• High-potency CBG tincture

• Full-spectrum CBG derived from organic hemp

• Added terpenes

• 1:1 CBG:CBG ratio

• Natural flavoring

• MCT oil base

• Subscribers get 20% off

• 30-day money-back guarantee

About Their CBG Oil

Fab CBG Oil has a potent balanced ration of CBD and CBG, with 1,200mg of each in every 30mL bottle. Our top pick, Colorado Botanicals, also adopted this type of equal formula.

Despite having two years to perfect their craft, FAB CBD offers limited flavor choices. Customers can choose between natural, mint, and citrus. Still, they deserve credit for their effort to accommodate everyone. However, FAB CBD falls short of our top spot for a couple of reasons.

First, their CO2 purification method is the cleanest one available. However, their conventional approach fails to retain the same terpenes and minor cannabinoids. Consequently, the brand adds botanical terpenes after production.

Second, FAB CBD's lineup of CBG oils is non-existent. The 2,400mg split CBD:CBG oil is FAB's only CBG option. Unfortunately, this hasn't changed in the last two years.

FAB CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 1,200mg CBG/CBD($129.00)

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum

• Flavors: citrus, mint, unflavored

Pros

• Organic

• High-potency

• Positive independent feedback

• Competitive pricing

• 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

• No additional supplement ingredients

• Terpenes are artificially added

• Only one product option

3. CBDistillery visit cbdistillery

Founded in 2016, CBDistillery became a prominent vendor in the hemp extract industry. Initially from Denver, the company has since expanded its CBD products to offices in the U.K. Until the 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp and CBD, the brand sat in a state of legal uncertainty, along with other famous vendors. Like most (if not all) early CBD brands, CBDistillery became famous for its high-quality CBD isolates. However, the company is nearly unrecognizable from its roots, embracing full-spectrum CBD products.

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, CBDistillery uses non-GMO domestic hemp cultivated through "natural farming practices," the brand's commitment to purity and safety is indisputable. Upon browsing their over 20,000 positive reviews, it's clear that CBDistillery has plenty to offer. Still, it slightly misses the mark in some areas.

Key Highlights About CBDistillery

• One CBG oil option

• U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

• Strong market presence

• Abundant positive feedback

• Easy-to-find lab reports

• 30% discount for subscribers

• CO2 extraction on full-spectrum products

• Isolates use alcohol extraction

About their CBG Oil

When we looked at them in 2022, CBDistillery offered 1,000mg and 2,000mg 50/50 CBG:CBD tincture options. In 2024, the brand now has a single 1000mg option, containing 500mg of CBD and 500mg of CBG. CBDistillery offers a full line of oils, including full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products. The full and broad-spectrum options are CO2-extracted. The brand employs alcohol purification for their isolates.

Since the CBG is added after production, it's likely an isolate, indicating that even full-spectrum products could contain isolate - and trace amounts of solvent.

However, CBDistillery provides easily accessible third-party lab results on all their product.

We feel this company has a lot to offer, but has a few areas of opportunity to work on. Specifically, their CO2 purification approach is clean but destroys valuable cannabinoids and terpenes. Similarly, the CBG also isn't naturally occurring. Overall, CBDistillery offers an excellent CBG product. But it can't hurt to improve whenever possible.

CBDistillery CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 500mg GBG/CBD ($75.00)

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum

• Flavors: none

Pros

• Easy to access lab reports

• Positive independent feedback

• 60-day return policy

• Simple ingredients

• Full-spectrum

Cons

• CBG is likely isolate

• Artificially added terpenes

• Expensive

4. NuLeaf Naturals visit nuleaf naturals

Founded in 2014, NuLeaf boasts an impressive tenure. Born during the tumultuous days of an emerging CBD industry, the brand stuck with a "keep it simple" approach - and it worked. NuLeaf Naturals embraces a basic and pure angle to cannabis extracts, including CBD, CBG, delta-8 THC, and more. Admittedly, brands like these are rare, copying the barebones formula available to medical and recreational consumers in Canada. But this vendor has some areas of opportunity. They advertise a "pure and eco-friendly" extraction process with no "harsh solvents." We can infer that they're alluding to some sort of proprietary CO2 extraction, but it's uncertain at this time.

Key Highlights About NuLeaf Naturals

• Full-spectrum CBG oil

• Two potency options among three products

• It comes from a very respected brand

• Only contains CBG extract and hemp seed oil

• Made with organic hemp

• Products are cGMP certified

• Subscription service offered

About their CBG Oil

NuLeaf Naturals CBG Oil diverges from the 50/50 split formula we've seen with other companies on our list so far. Although providing more targeted effects, consumers miss out on the unique benefits of CBD hemp plant extracts. Despite the mystery behind NuLeaf's purification method, they have a plethora of positive independent customer feedback. But their purist approach to hemp plant oils is a double-edged sword. Indeed, NuLeaf Naturals is excellent at retaining natural plant compounds. However, NuLeaf's process doesn't effectively eliminate chlorophyll and other by-products.

Consequently, we had a hard time getting past the "hempy" flavor.

In 2022, NuLeaf's CBG oil products came in 300, 900, and 1,000mg options. The low-potency product carried 20mg/mL of CBG, while the other two contained 60mg/mL. However, as of the writing of this review in 2024, NuLeaf doesn't offer the 300mg oil, leaving only the 60mg/mL options. To their credit, NuLeaf's prices appear to have dropped since our last review, making them more affordable.

NuLeaf Naturals CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 900mg ($49.00), 1,800mg ($89.00)

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum

• Flavors: none

Pros

• Strong tenure in the CBD industry

• Simple formula

• Organic hemp

• (Likely) CO2 extracted

Cons

• Lab tests are very hard to find

• CBG tinctures only contain CBG

• Only one dose is available - purchased by volume

• No flavoring

5. Extract Labs visit extract labs

Extract Labs has an interesting origin story. Founded in 2016 by Craig Henderson, this U.S. combat veteran and mechanical engineer worked to design the best CBD products he could. Since then—like most brands—Henderson's company expanded its lineup significantly, leading to a vast array of offers, including CBG oil. Available in full and broad-spectrum versions, customers can choose a THC-free product without sacrificing the valuable "entourage effect" facilitated by the body's endocannabinoid system. Boasting a small—but growing—number of positive customer reviews, Extract Labs deserves a spot on our list, despite a few issues.

Key Highlights About Extract Labs

• Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBG options

• 2,000mg total cannabinoids

• 1:1 CBD:CBG ratio

• Non-GMO, cGMP certified

• Also offer powdered CBG isolates

About their CBG Oil

Extract Labs CBG oil continues the approach by most brands on our list, offering a 50/50 CBG/CBD oil. The only option contains 2,000mg of total cannabinoids, split into 1,000mg of CBG and CBD.

Once again, we appreciate that this vendor offers full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBG oil. While the latter sacrifices some beneficial compounds, a THC-free option may be the only choice for consumers concerned about drug tests or intoxication.

Unfortunately, Extract Labs loses points for its seemingly incomplete third-party lab tests. Terpenes aren't available, indicating that they don't make an effort to test for those compounds or are simply non-existent. To be fair, though, the test results are easy to access, even if the information within leaves something to be desired.

Extract Labs CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 1,000mg CBG/CBD ($79.99

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum

• Flavors: none

Pros

• Whole plant and THC-free options

• Excellent feedback

• Lab tests are easy to access

• Surprisingly light taste

Cons

• Price is relatively high

• No terpene reports

• Not organic

• Borderline medical claims

6. Joy Organics visit joy organics

Joy Organics was founded in 2018—the same year as the revolutionary Farm Bill that legalized hemp - dodging the proverbial bullet faced by earlier brands. But despite their late entry, Joy Organics brings a lot to the table with a diverse line of hemp plant extract products.mThe small family operation is a joint venture between Joy and Todd Smith, a husband and wife duo seeking to promote natural wellness and symptom relief. With that in mind, it makes sense that the pair would gravitate to the emerging CBD market. Today, Joy Organics offers a massively expanded line of products, all sourced from USDA-certified organic hemp.

Key Highlights About Joy Organics

• Full-spectrum

• USDA Certified Organic Hemp

• Third-party lab-tested

• Single dosage option

• 30% discount for subscribers

About Their CBG Oil

Joy Organics offers one CBG tincture option, containing 900mg total cannabinoids split 50/50 between CBD and CBG. Although this is a decent potency, it falls short of many of our competitors, especially considering the price. But what Joy lacks in variety it makes up in sourcing and purity, proudly stamping the "USDA Certified Organic" label on their products. The brand also claims to use a proprietary CO2 extraction process, followed by liquid chromatography to remove THC. Customers who want to verify the product's quality and safety can easily access third-party lab tests, along with a helpful blog covering the basics of cannabis and cannabis extract products.

Joy Organics CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 450mg CBG/CBD ($69.95)

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum

• Flavors: none

Pros

• Full-spectrum

• USDA Certified Organic

• Easily accessible lab tests

• Superior proprietary CO2 and chromatography process compared to conventional methods

• Loyalty program with reward points

Cons

• Only one potency option

• No flavor options

7. Neurogan visit neurogan

Another family-owned operation, this European team opened Neurogan in 2016 after witnessing the effects of cannabinoid medicine on things like appetite and relaxation. Unlike any other company on our list, however, Neurogan is openly spiritual in its marketing, alluding to ancient Germanic runes and spiritual channeling. It adds a certain reverence to the cannabis plant, as the family takes pride in their botanical expertise.

Key Highlights About Neurogan

• Full-spectrum

• Family-owned

• Third-party lab-tested

• Pure CBG and 1:1 options available

• 25% off for subscribers

About their CBG Oil

While other vendors choose either pure CBG or a CBD/CBG split, Neurogan caters to both types of customers. The most glaring aspect of the brand's CBG oil is its potency. Every 60mL bottle contains 12,000mg of CBG - an astounding 6,000mg for every 30 milliliters. This translates to 200mg/mL, giving the product enormous longevity. The split oil also contains 12,000mg of total cannabinoids, with CBG and CBD sharing 6,000mg each.

Neurogan's extracts are CO2 extracted and sourced from non-GMO domestic hemp and processed in a cGMP FDA-certified facility. However, there's no reference to organic farming or certification. Nonetheless, third-party tests are comprehensive and easy to find. Even more surprising, their potent CBG products aren't going to break the bank.

Neurogan CBG Oil Key Points

• CBG Potency & Pricing: 12,000mg CBG ($155); 6,000mg CBG/CBD ($165)

• CBG Type: Full Spectrum

• Flavors: none

Pros

• Full-spectrum

• Non-GMO domestically-grown hemp

• 25% off when subscribed

• cGMP certified

Cons

• Dose is too high for new users

• No flavors

CBG Price Comparison of the Best CBG Oils

What are the Benefits of CBG Oil?

While it hasn’t been as widely researched as CBD yet, CBG has nonetheless been studied extensively around the globe for its potential medical benefits. The usefulness of CBG for issues like pain and inflammation, for which CBD is also commonly used, has been examined to some degree.

What’s truly interesting, though, is the research into CBG’s usefulness for conditions that CBD doesn’t appear to address. While CBD and CBG overlap in some ways, studies prove that CBG has a unique destiny that may benefit the human race in quite a few distinct ways.

Let’s dive into the studies that are available on the potential benefits of CBG for inflammation, digestion, neurological conditions, glaucoma, and bacterial infections:

CBG and Inflammation

A 2013 rodent study in Biochemical Pharmacology explored CBG’s effects on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The research team triggered colitis in mouse subjects then provided them with CBG to see if it would reduce colonic inflammation. They monitored intestinal epithelial cells and murine macrophages (a type of white blood cell responsible for fighting microorganisms, clearing dead cells, and maintaining homeostasis).

Ultimately, experts observed a reduction in various inflammatory markers, such as intestinal weight and length. Additionally, they noted a reduction in oxidative stress and nitric oxide production, along with other measurements indicating an inhibited inflammatory response.

This research was followed up by a 2018 study into the potential benefits of CBG for neurological inflammation. The authors used NSC-34 motor neurons cultured in vitro and chemically triggered an inflammatory response.

Results showed that CBG improved neuronal survivability. They also noticed a marked reduction in the cells’ inflammation and oxidative stress.

CBG and Digestion

Based on studies so far, there’s a notable chance CBG can help with digestion. We already mentioned its potential benefits against gastrointestinal inflammation, but what about appetite?

A 2016 study in Psychopharmacology, for instance, examined CBG’s appetite-boosting effects in rat subjects. First, they allowed the rats to become accustomed to their lab environment, noted their behaviors, and established scheduled feeding times as a baseline.

After the five-day habituation period, researchers administered CBG oil to the rats every three days—one day for administration, followed by a 48-hour “washout” time.

Interestingly, CBG didn’t impact the length and volume but rather the frequency of each feeding.

CBG and Neurological Conditions

A lot of cannabis research centers around its potential neuroprotective properties, CBD being the main focus. However, CBG may also deserve accolades in this regard.

A 2015 study published in Neurotherapeutics experimented on mice with Huntington’s Disease, a devastating inherited neurodegenerative condition with no known cure.

The researchers administered CBG to the rodent subjects and observed its impact on motor coordination, oxidative stress, and cell regeneration. The mice showed improvements in all three areas, indicating that CBG could help slow down or even reverse the damage of neurodegenerative health conditions like Huntington’s Disease.

CBG and Glaucoma

During the early days of medical marijuana, glaucoma was one of the conditions for which THC was most commonly prescribed. As the side effects of THC have become better known, however, scientists have looked to other cannabinoids as alternatives.



A 2008 review of existing literature in the National Library of Medicine points out how the existence of cannabinoid receptors in the eye may explain why THC, CBG, and other cannabinoids can be useful for reducing glaucoma symptoms.

Potential Antibacterial Properties of CBG

Cannabinoid medicine has received much attention as an alternative method to combat viruses and bacteria. One 2021 study from Frontiers in Microbiology looked at CBG’s effects on several bacteria, most notably Streptococcus mutans. This organism is the main culprit behind tooth decay, which is allowed to proliferate as a consequence of poor oral hygiene.

After preparing the bacteria for experimentation, researchers administered CBG to the cultured S. mutans. They noticed several key impacts. CBG appeared to alter and weaken the bacteria’s cell membrane. Additionally, the CBG caused a notable drop in PH, reducing the organisms’ acidity. This effect makes it more difficult for S. mutans to cause cavities.

CBG vs. CBD: What’s the difference between CBD oil and CBG oil?

CBD and CBG have distinct chemical structures, and they interact with your body in different ways. There’s still a lot we don’t know about how CBG works in the body, but extensive research into both CBD and CBG indicates that these two cannabinoids affect your nervous system quite a bit differently.

The benefits of CBD and CBG appear to be different, after all. While there hasn’t been much research into CBG and anxiety, for instance, anxiety treatment has been one of the main research focuses of CBD research ever since this cannabinoid was discovered.

Furthermore, scientists have essentially concluded that CBD doesn’t have any notable antibacterial benefits. CBG, on the other hand, is currently being looked at intensively for its potential ability to help with microbial infections.

Users report that CBD and CBG feel somewhat different when you take them. CBD is almost always described as being very relaxing or even sleep-inducing, but CBG is known to offer a more energetic effect even though, like CBD, it also doesn’t get you high.

How are CBD and CBG oil alike?

Both CBD and CBG are entirely non-intoxicating. While these two cannabinoids might feel different when you take them, neither CBD or CBG will make you feel high, making these substances very different from THC.

CBD and CBG oil are also alike in that they’re most commonly offered in tincture form. Both CBG and CBD tinctures can come in isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum options because, like CBD, CBG is extracted from hemp plants that contain high concentrations of this cannabinoid.

Since they’re entirely natural, CBD and CBG are quite different from fellow non-intoxicating cannabinoids cannabinol (CBN) and cannabichromene (CBC), which are still usually chemically converted from other cannabinoids because they remain very rare in hemp. Some strains of hemp contain 15%+ CBG, making it easy to extract this cannabinoid naturally. As long as CBG plants contain less than 0.3% THC, they’re usually treated as industrial hemp, just as is the case with CBD plants.

Is CBG psychoactive?

No, CBG is not very strongly psychoactive, so it won’t make you feel high. We generally prefer to use the term “non-intoxicating” when referring to cannabinoids like CBD and CBG, though, because even non-intoxicating cannabinoids affect your mental state somewhat.

CBD, for instance, often makes people feel relaxed, while CBG commonly makes you feel energetic. Neither of these mild psychoactive sensations impairs your judgment or significantly impact your perception, though, so the best word for CBG is definitely “non-intoxicating.”

How is CBG extracted?

In most cases, CBG is extracted from high-grade hemp that has been grown specifically to contain large concentrations of CBG. Just a few decades ago, THC was the only cannabinoid available in high concentrations in cannabis, but after breeders started cultivating strains with higher and higher CBD content, a path toward CBG mass-production was also paved.

Like all living things, cannabis or hemp can be changed over time using a process called selective breeding. In the case of CBG, hemp plants that naturally had higher concentrations of CBG were crossed with other hemp plants that also had unusually high CBG content.

Over time, this process resulted in hemp plants with more than 15% CBG. The same thing happened with CBD around a decade ago, and now, some hemp plants contain more than 25% CBD.

So, we can expect CBG products to become even more potent as breeding catches up. Eventually, CBG-rich hemp plants should contain up to 30% cannabigerol since that’s the upper limit breeders have been able to reach with THC-rich plants.

CBG Extraction Methods

As is the case with CBD- and THC-rich cannabis and hemp plants, hemp plants with high concentrations of CBG are usually subjected to hydrocarbon, ethanol, or CO2 extraction processes. Out of the three, CO2 extraction is considered to be the best since it doesn’t leave any solvents behind.

But, CO2 extraction also has its issues. Usually, ethanol is used to clarify CO2 extract anyway, and done correctly, ethanol extraction can be almost as safe as CO2 extraction. Just watch out for CBG products that were made using hydrocarbon extraction since they often contain harmful residual solvents.

Why is CBG called the “mother of all cannabinoids”?

Over the last few years, CBG has received the slightly incorrect moniker of the “mother of all cannabinoids” due to its somewhat unique role in cannabinoid development in hemp and cannabis plants. The chemical precursor to CBG is CBGA, a carboxylic acid that can change into various other substances based on which enzymes it encounters.

If left alone and allowed to decarboxylate naturally, CBGA will automatically become CBG. When exposed to specific natural enzymes produced in the cannabis flower development process, however, CBGA can become THCA, CBDA, or a variety of other chemical precursors to popular cannabinoids.

Every CBD or THC molecule started its life as something more resembling CBG. As a result, CBG is also called the “stem cell cannabinoid.”

However, it’s imperative to make the distinction that once CBGA has decarboxylated into CBG, it can’t become any other cannabinoid without significant chemical intervention. So, there’s no chance of the CBG in your tincture transforming into THC.

Are there other “stem cell cannabinoids”?

Yes, it turns out that CBGA isn’t the source of all cannabinoids found in cannabis or hemp. CBCA, the chemical precursor to CBC, for instance, appears to have the ability to transform into a whole class of cannabinoids that CBGA can’t produce. Plus, there’s also the example of CBGVa, which can enzymatically transform into CBDVA, THCVA, or a variety of other rare cannabinoid variants known as “varin” cannabinoids.

So, CBGA isn’t unique in its ability to turn into other cannabinoids, but it’s still the mother of all the most popular cannabinoids. Without CBGA, we wouldn’t have CBG, CBD, or THC, cementing the importance of this “stem cell” cannabinoid in the future of cannabis research.

Is CBG better than CBD?

No, we would not say that either CBG or CBD are superior to each other overall. These two cannabinoids are too different, after all, to be directly compared.

CBD and CBG appear to each be better at different things, and these two cannabinoids truly shine when they’re used together. Since CBD and CBG appear to become stronger when used at the same time due to the entourage effect, there’s usually no reason to find out which cannabinoids are objectively “better.”

It remains the case, though, that either CBD or CBG might be a better choice depending on the conditions you’re trying to treat. Ample evidence suggests, for instance, that CBG might be worth trying if you have digestive conditions, but there isn’t any evidence that CBD is as useful in these applications.

People using CBD for anxiety or depression, on the other hand, might be disappointed in the effects of CBG. While this cannabinoid has been researched extensively for its potential neuroprotective benefits, there isn’t much evidence that CBG significantly impacts your mood one way or the other.

To find out whether CBD or CBG would be better in your case, carefully consider the goals you’re trying to accomplish. If you still have any questions, consult with a doctor for advice.

Does CBG oil have side effects?

Just as is the case with CBD, research into CBG has not yet revealed any significant side effects. A 2021 study, for instance, took a look at all the research conducted into CBG to date, and it found that no serious adverse events have been reported so far.

Remember that the cannabinoid CBG and “CBG oil” are two different things, though. The way you extract CBG and the ingredients you pair it within a tincture can have a big impact on how this cannabinoid affects your body. Only use high-quality CBG oil products with simple, trustworthy ingredients to enjoy the safest, most effective experience.

What’s the best way to use CBG oil?

There are quite a few different ways to use CBG oil. You can apply a CBG tincture under your tongue, for instance, or you can swallow it directly. It’s even possible to add CBG tinctures to drinks or food, and some people use CBG tinctures topically, but this inefficient approach isn’t recommended.

Overall, we’d say that applying CBG tincture under your tongue before swallowing it is the best ingestion method. When you hold CBG oil under your tongue, it absorbs rapidly through a thin mucus barrier and directly into a major artery.

As a result, the effects of CBG oil tinctures kick in faster and more potently when you use sublingual administration. Then, when you eventually swallow the CBG oil you administered, it will provide milder, long-term effects over the next few hours.

Applying CBG oil under your tongue combines the fast-acting benefits of smoking or vaping CBG with the long-lasting effects of oral ingestion. There’s a reason CBG and CBD tinctures have become so popular: They’re the only type of oral hemp products that capture the benefits of sublingual administration, making cannabinoid-rich hemp tinctures inherently more effective.

How much CBG oil to take?

There aren’t any official dosing guidelines for CBG oil dosage yet. Generally speaking, though, the same principles apply to both CBD and CBG dosing.

As is the case with CBD oil, we suggest that you start with a small dose of CBG and increase the amount you ingest as needed. To calculate the amount of CBG oil you’re ingesting per dose, simply check the amount of CBG that is in your bottle of tincture and divide that number by the volume of CBG tincture you ingest.

Some CBG oil manufacturers are kind enough to list the amount of CBG present in each drop or dropper full of the tincture. This figure is often represented as milligrams-per-milliliters or “mg/ml.” If your CBG tincture contains 30mg of cannabigerol per milliliter, for instance, each drop contains around 1.5mg CBD since there are approximately 20 drops in a milliliter of liquid.

If you have any doubts about the amount of CBG you should take, it’s a good idea to consult with a doctor. There’s a lot we still don’t know about CBG, but CBD, at least, has been found to interact negatively with a variety of prescription drugs. As your doctor helps you find the right CBG dose, ask them if this cannabinoid contraindicates any of your current medications.

Closing Thoughts on the Best CBG Oil Reviews

Whether you use it in the form of CBG isolate or as a full-spectrum hemp extract, CBG remains one of the most fascinating cannabinoids on the market today. We once thought that CBD was the only non-intoxicating cannabinoid worth pursuing in hemp, but CBG proves that there’s much more to the hemp plant than we imagined.

Research consistently indicates that using multiple cannabinoids at once is the best way to boost your endocannabinoid system, making CBG-CBD tinctures like the Colorado Botanicals Recovery CBG Oil a sign of things to come. We hope that some manufacturers, like NuLeaf Naturals, will get with the times and start offering tinctures that combine CBG and CBD in the near future.

There are a lot of CBG tinctures we didn’t get to in this list. The Medterra CBG CBD Oil is worthy of mentioning, and Lazarus Naturals also produces a CBG tincture that has become very popular in recent months.

When you buy CBG oil, even if it isn’t on this list, make sure to look at plenty of customer reviews to make sure the benefits of the product you’re considering stay valid even without the marketing hype. If you still aren’t sure, reach out to customer service with any questions you might have.

In many cases, just the way a CBG tincture manufacturer answers your questions is enough to tell you if you can trust their hemp oil or not. If it seems like they’re just in it for the money, move on. There are enough conscientious, ethical CBG oil manufacturers out there to make sure you never have to settle for second-best.

Similarly, if you have any questions about how we chose the CBG tincture products in this list or about CBG in general, don’t hesitate to reach out. It’s our goal to provide the best unbiased education on cannabinoids we can, so please let us know if there’s something we missed.